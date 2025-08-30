Good morning!
We'll get right to the meat of things this morning — election results.
There weren’t really any huge surprises in the Mobile mayor’s race. Barbara Drummond finished first, as expected. Spiro Cheriogotis landed in second, which was my guess, although I wasn’t as certain of that as I was of Drummond making the runoff. Honestly, the biggest surprise in the race was the large gap between second and third place.
There had been a lot of talk about former Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine making a late charge, but that didn’t materialize. His campaign was by far the noisiest, but as many suspected, a tremendous amount of that noise came from outside the city limits — much like their candidate. Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson’s fourth place finish certainly would have been shocking when she announced she was running, but she seemed to get squeezed between Prine and Spiro.
Right around 41,000 people showed up to vote, which was hardly an epic number. Generally runoffs attract even fewer voters than the initial election, so that number may well be lower on Sept. 23 when we find out whether Drummond or Cheriogotis will lead the city for the next four years.
The City Council races also didn’t have any really big surprises. District 2 incumbent William Carroll lost and I’ve had a lot of people express shock about that, but if you climb into the hot tub time machine with me and go back four years, Levon Manzie got 47 percent of the vote on Election Day and Carroll lagged with just 23 percent. A third candidate is all that kept Manzie from easily winning. Of course Manzie passed away and in the runoff, Carroll faced stiff competition from a dead man. He wouldn’t have won four years ago if Manzie was alive.
If you go even further back to Manzie’s first election win, Carroll dropped out when it was becoming pretty obvious he would lose. I say all that to say his support in the district has been shaky for a long time. Newcomer Samantha Ingram will now represent District 2.
There was kind of a citywide freakout for a while Tuesday night when results kept showing Herman “Spanky” Thomas in a neck-and-neck race with Cory Penn in D1. This went on for a while and I was seriously wondering what kind of mental problems we have in this community if the spanking judge was possibly going to win election to City Council. Former councilman and mayoral candidate Fred Richardson even endorsed him.
I’m not sure if there was a glitch or something, but by the end, Penn won comfortably with 68 percent of the vote. Still amazed 30-plus percent voted for a guy who has been disbarred in two states and who is alleged to have spanked and had sex with prisoners when he was a Circuit Court judge.
Gina Gregory easily won re-election, proving the demographic changes to District 7 wouldn’t even be a road bump for her and Josh Woods easily defeated two challengers in District 6, one of whom in particular made fishing in Big Creek Lake a centerpiece of his race. More on that in a moment.
Ben Reynolds also cruised to re-election in District 4. CJ Small and Beau Fleming faced no opposition in Districts 3 and 5. Fleming will be new to the council.
So what should we expect from the Spiro-Barbara runoff next month? Just looking at the results, I’d say Drummond has a higher hill to climb than Cheriogotis. You might notice Barbara beat Spiro by 2,500 votes Tuesday night and think I’ve lost my mind, but that’s why we're about to go to election math class.
Obviously, both Drummond and Cheriogotis want as many of the people who voted for them Tuesday to come back out and do the same. For Barbara, that was 13,897 and for Spiro, it was 11,389. But with about 16,000 people who voted for someone other than those two, there are a lot of voters to sway. Keep in mind, though, that all of those votes went to White, conservative (Republican) candidates. Yes, the mayor’s race is non-partisan, but everyone knows which side the candidates butter their bread on and many voters are hardly non-partisan.
Both Drummond and Cheriogotis have run for other positions as a Democrat and Republican, respectively. So there’s no way to hide those affiliations. The question then becomes will a significant amount of the 16,000 people who voted for a Republican on Tuesday switch to vote for a Democrat next month? That seems like a tall order.
There’s also been some talk about Prine’s performance in majority Black precincts that heavily supported Drummond, and if you look at the results he did do well, but that’s not the whole story. I looked at 12 precincts where Drummond dominated — taking 58.8 percent (6,422) of the overall vote — and Prine was a distant second with 18.8 percent of the vote (2,064). However, Cheriogotis wasn’t terribly far behind, with 13.2 percent and 1,455 votes. Hudson even drew 9.5 percent (1,045) in those 12 precincts.
Spiro and Hudson’s votes together in those precincts was far greater than Prine’s. Without knowing who specifically voted for whom, it is impossible to know what percentage of the Black vote each got. I don’t doubt Prine did better with Black voters than your average conservative White candidate because of his years of working on the streets as a police officer. But I don’t know there’s enough evidence to suggest a huge percentage of the votes he got in those precincts will wind up in Drummond's column on Sept. 23.
Drummond’s biggest challenge will be distancing herself from former Mayor Sam Jones, whom she served as Executive Director of Administrative Services and Community Affairs. Certainly, her work as a state representative gives her some distance and thus far her run for mayor has had none of the rancorousness Jones displayed in his contests with Sandy Stimpson. But Jones did handily lose his last two mayoral races and four years ago Richardson, his ally on the council, was curb-stomped by Stimpson and couldn’t even force a runoff.
The Sam Jones mayoral brand has been pretty thoroughly rejected by the city as a whole for the past 12 years, which means Cheriogotis’ camp will probably try hard to remind voters that she worked for Sam when he was mayor and also when he was a county commissioner.
Spiro’s endorsement by Stimpson may also be a negative for some voters who are unhappy with the current mayor, but I would think that endorsement helps far more than it hurts due to Stimpson’s overall popularity.
Anything can still happen, and the race isn’t a “gimme” for either candidate. I’d love to see them debate one-on-one because I do think they have some pretty stark policy differences voters should be able to consider.
One thing I also want to say is thank you to all four of the candidates who ran. Being mayor of Mobile is an incredibly busy job, and it’s good that four people were willing to say they would take it on and to work so hard to win.
So what’s the rule now?
I’ve been asked several times since Tuesday how surprised I was to see Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon win re-election given the stories we broke exposing a 911 call last Labor Day from a woman claiming to have seen a naked man punching a woman in the face on the balcony of the city’s Coastal Resources building.
I wasn’t surprised at all, primarily because Kennon’s challenger, Jeff Boyd, refused to take on Kennon’s documented behavioral problems and bullying of the police department both that night and previously. It was odd Boyd claimed his reason for deciding to run for mayor was when Police Chief Steve Brown told him he was retiring because of the stress placed on him by City Hall, yet Boyd then chose not to make that a centerpiece of his campaign, or really to mention it much at all.
As I’ve stated before, I personally don’t care who the citizens of Orange Beach elect as mayor. It doesn’t affect me in any way. As a newspaper, Lagniappe simply would not ignore police documents that came to us about the 911 call and officers eventually calling on Paula Kennon four days later to check on her wellbeing. And yes, that started us digging into Kennon’s history of altercations and how OBPD has handled them.
Frankly, I can’t imagine any news organization that covers this area failing to go after this story, but almost all did. Which is the second reason I had little doubt Kennon would win re-election.
I believe we produced several stories that showed a pattern of bad behavior by the mayor that involved serial manipulation of the police force, public altercations, the takeover of a second office for personal use and calling on-duty officers to drive him home from bars. We also showed the city filed an insurance claim in 2011 to pay a settlement to a guy who says Kennon punched him in the mouth on a bus at 1:30 a.m., which hardly seems likely to have occurred during the discharge of his mayoral duties.
There was a lot there to cover, but for the most part went it alone.
None of the local TV stations covered the story, nor did al.com. Gulf Coast Media wrote one or two stories reacting to stories we’d published, and 1819 News did nothing on it until right before the election when they gave the Kennons an unchallenged platform to offer a strange new narrative from that night.
Lagniappe isn’t distributed in Orange Beach and we do have a paywall on our website, so I’m sure a number of OB citizens only heard about all of this from friends and relatives, or via social media. The near media blackout of this story certainly didn’t hurt Kennon’s cause. While he won by roughly 20 percent, in a city as small as OB, that meant a change in 307 votes would have rendered a different result.
When I first got into the news biz, there were just certain stories you knew everyone would cover. That’s not the case anymore. There’s a tremendous amount of corporate oversight of local news these days and I know many stories get “run up the ladder” to the lawyers at HQ who determine whether they can or can’t be run. So that surely played a role.
There’s also been the rise of this strange self-imposed rule where media outlets decide they won’t cover a story because “it’s too close to the election.” I’m not really sure where that came from, but if it’s their new guiding principle, it isn’t applied with much consistency.
In this case, you have a 911 call about domestic violence at a city-owned building where the mayor keeps a second office and police records show the mayor’s wife was contacted four days later. But that isn’t covered because it’s too close to the election. (You’ll probably also notice it’s not being covered now that the election is over. Probably because “Who cares? The election’s over!”)
But then let’s look at the story about Gulf Shores mayoral candidate Angie Swiger and the fight she got in with her pizza parlor tenants over campaign signs. That story came up well after the Orange Beach story broke and almost everybody covered it, including Lagniappe. It was closer to the election and a far less potentially important story, and the only local outlet that doesn’t appear to have done a story is WPMI.
So what’s the rule here? Pizza parlor abuse is more important for the voters to know about before an election than possible domestic violence and manipulation of the police department? What’s the precedent? Would a voter be better served by knowing a candidate gets in fist fights, pushes the cops around and possibly uses his second office as a “weekend getaway,” or is it more important to know a candidate got in a ridiculous fight with a tenant over campaign signs? I think both are stories, but if you had to pick one….
I know some will say, “We just didn’t have the documents y’all had.” Fair point, except that they were pretty much floating around for the asking — if you asked. An Orange Beach attorney was able to get plenty of documentation, including audio of police body camera footage. I’d think experienced journalists could at least do as well.
Given Kennon’s history, there’s a reasonable chance opportunities will arise in the future that will present local media leaders with the conundrum of whether to cover his antics or not. Maybe things will be different next time.
Fish fight
Man, I waded into the Big Creek Lake fistfight this past week in my column and there is some real anger out there.
When MAWSS first announced it was shutting down BCL for fishing and recreation, I wasn’t really in favor of the move. It seemed Draconian. For the small group of people who fish out there, it was obviously a life-changing event. Groups formed, pressure was exerted and MAWSS has not come back with a plan to develop a recreational area for people to fish and boat on the reservoir in a way the folks charged with keeping our drinking water clean and as inexpensive as possible can live with.
The fear the MAWSS folks express is that more invasive species — like the giant salvinia plant already trying to take over the lake — will find their way into BCL via a fisherman’s boat. This could include zebra mussels, which are notorious for clogging up water treatment equipment, and which are a problem
Expressing the opinion that the proposed compromise seems like a reasonable solution was not well received by those who don’t want any changes to the way they use the lake. Matt Frazier, who ran a distant second place in the District 6 council race, fired off a post on our FB page from his official campaign account expressing his despair over my position.
“Rob Holbert too bad it took the public coming together to make anything happen instead of someone like yourself helping out. You are a terrible reporter, maybe you should let Scott Johnson stick to the reporting before you open your mouth anymore with the lies you spread. I am submitting a letter for you, I think you will enjoy reading the facts that rebut the misinformation that you spread. You should keep Scott on to float your business until you run it into the ground,” he wrote, ending his diatribe with a winky face emoji.
I don’t know the guy, but he left me thinking the voters in District 6 wouldn’t have been particularly well served by someone who totally loses it when confronted with an opinion he doesn’t share.
I also was called a clown who wouldn’t have to dress up to work in a haunted house, but worst of all, one commenter said I don’t know anything about fishing. That one hurt.
Regardless of Frazier and his associates’ outrage, I still think MAWSS’ plan is a reasonable compromise — one all of their customers will probably have to pay for in order to keep the lake available for fishing and boating. So far one one side of this debate has been willing to compromise a bit.
