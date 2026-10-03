Good morning!
Fridays are typically crazy news days anyway, but this week’s TGIF was especially frenetic.
If it wasn’t enough to have everyone from north Alabama coming down to try to take credit for the bridge we’ve been trying to get started for the past 30 years, the presidential visit made things even more insane. Sprinkled around the edges was the controversy over whether Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis was going to go to Trump’s rally or not, which seemed to flip flop all day depending upon who you talked to.
I had hoped Trump would be flying in early Friday to join the rest of the dignitaries gold-shoveling a “symbolic” pile of dirt that had been dumped on the concrete at Cooper Riverside Park. I really wanted to catch a glimpse of "Qatari One” gliding over the bay to land at Brookley. It would’ve been cool to see from my back yard, but he ended up coming in later in the day and my dance card was filled at that point.
Certainly there were a lot of folks who had no interest in seeing our polarizing president, but there was also a palpable amount of zeal among his supporters and even those just enjoying the history of POTUS hitting the Azalea City. I know several people who were excited to have secured tickets, but most of them wound up disappointed because 45,000 tickets were given out for an event with space for just 8,000.
I guess Trump’s people were a little worried about not having a full house, which still ended up being the case. Maybe it was a result of all the road shutdowns or ticket holders realizing they didn’t actually have a “golden ticket” to the show, but photos and video from the event showed a lot of empty seats. We had two reporters inside the event and they chronicled that fact.
I also heard more than a few people say they had reserved tickets with no intention of going in hopes of leaving DJT speaking to a half-full Mitchell Center. There’s no evidence that was the reason, but I’m sure it’ll end up being a thing. Trump even once again Friday night claimed to have “packed out” Ladd-Peebles Stadium in 2015, something he’s been arguing about for 11 years now. It was half full. I was there. And I thought it being half full was impressive, but it’s always been a bone of contention.
The predictions of massive rainfall held off, thankfully. No doubt that’s a credit to the efforts of the U.S. Department of Weather Control and their crack chemtrail team dissolving storm clouds with Dawn dish soap or whatever it is they secretly use.
From the time we first reported there “might” be a presidential visit until Friday, there was a growing buzz of excitement. Our reporters were excited to have the opportunity to cover a presidential visit and waited all week to get press credentials. I’m not going to lie, everyone went a little “Mayberry” about all of this. It isn’t often Mobile is the center of this much attention on one day.
Later Friday afternoon, we got word three USA students had been charged in federal court with making threats against Trump in the days leading up to his visit. Honestly, I was surprised there weren’t more, because I saw a few people online making very pointed comments about violence, which seems really dumb unless you’re lonely for a visit from the Secret Service.
I didn’t attend the rally because some of us needed to stay back and mind the shop and edit stories. As I mentioned before, I also saw him in 2015. Eleven years ago, we stood outside Ladd and watched Trump’s private jet fly over. The crowd roared with excitement like they’d never seen an airplane before.
Admittedly, I came away from that evening thinking Trump had no chance. Obviously I was very wrong about that. Friday, he was back trying to sprinkle whatever is left of his magic on Republican candidates hoping to be elected a month from now. It’s hard to believe GOP candidates in ruby red Alabama need any help getting elected, but it’s also hard to believe Trump would spend the time and energy needed here if there wasn’t at least a little worry about what might happen.
We sat on the deck and watched Air Force One blast off out of Brookley around 8:15 p.m. and all I could think about was how exhausting it would have to be president. You’re in DC all day, jump on a plane, fly to Mobile, talk for an hour, then are zipped back onto the jet and whisked back to DC.
On the bay, a lone police boat moved around with its blue light on. The rest of the bay seemed to be shut down. We thought about getting in the boat and going a little closer to the runway, but I felt sure that was likely to bring that blue light over to see what we were up to. The second Air Force One was beyond the bay, the blue light went off and the boat started heading for the dock.
Regardless of whether you love or loathe The Donald, it was still a good day for Mobile to be the center of attention.
Speaking his mind
Mayor Cheriogotis wound up in a bit of a sticky spot with some people this week when he told one of our reporters he had no plans to attend the rally, but still hoped to meet Trump.
This was a clutch-the-pearls moment for a lot of Trumpers, who were incensed that the mayor was snubbing the President of the United States.
But that was never what he said.
Cheriogotis simply made the point that Mobile mayors do not run for office as Republicans or Democrats, so he felt attending a Republican campaign rally was bound to make him look like he was picking a political side.
You can argue about whether Spiro should have been that open about his feelings on the matter, but he was also in a no-win situation. Had he gone to the rally and sat on stage, Trump haters would have been just as upset.
Frankly, I thought it was refreshing to hear the mayor speak his mind on the subject and to take a stand for keeping his office nondenominational, so to speak.
Yes, I know he ran for judge as a Republican, but to have any real chance of becoming a judge, you practically have to run as a Republican. That doesn’t necessarily mean much.
Cheriogotis still ended up at Brookley to greet the president when he got off the plane, so there was no snub.
Likewise, the mayor’s pushback against GOP gubernatorial candidate Tommy Tuberville’s ad this week declaring Mobile a dangerous city in need of National Guard troops. Cheriogotis publicly disputed the likely future governor lumping Mobile in with Birmingham and Montgomery.
Guys like Trump and Tubby don’t take it very well when they feel slighted in any way, so there’s a risk when the mayor doesn’t just knuckle under and kiss a little booty. Particularly in the case of Tuberville’s ad, it was important for someone to stand up for Mobile and not let the city’s reputation be trashed in the name of trying to win an election.
Of course there’s crime in Mobile, and there are far too many murders, but the average citizen is hardly in danger to the point that we need military troops standing on the corner. It’s an unfortunate reality in the United States right now that there is tremendous violence taking place among those involved in gang activity and drug trafficking. If you’re not among that group, Mobile isn’t particularly dangerous.
Having lived in DC and New Orleans in early adulthood, I guess it seems quaint to me when people want to claim Mobile is as dangerous as those cities. My son lives in Memphis, so I’ve been there quite a bit. Mobile ain’t Memphis.
That’s not to suggest crime isn’t a problem. It’s always a problem everywhere. If you’ve been a victim of crime, it doesn’t really matter what the statistics say. But the answer is not putting armed military personnel on the corner of every street in America.
Politicians always play the “I’m tough on crime” card to try to win election. In Tuberville’s case, if he spent a little more time in Mobile and a little less at his beach house, he might not find himself backtracking right now.
The mayor did the right thing in pushing back against the suggestion that Mobile has a massive violent crime epidemic. It may not make Tuberville happy, but that’s not his job.
Make downtown great again
Crime of a different variety was the major issue at a Downtown Mobile Alliance meeting Thursday that gave business owners and residents an opportunity to speak with MPD officials.
The concerns expressed primarily centered on a couple of topics — homelessness and unregulated drinking.
If you live or work in downtown Mobile, the homelessness issue is simply inescapable. A solution, however, has proven difficult to find. Stakeholders told stories about homeless fighting with one another, committing crimes, defecating and urinating everywhere and even washing their clothes in fountains.
As someone who sits looking out at Government Street all day, I can say unequivocally it is an issue. We’ve had more than a few homeless “gentlemen” drop trou in front of our windows, poop and pee in front of our doors and throw garbage all over the front of the building.
One of the other big complaints had to do with drinking and congregating in parking lots late at night. There were suggestions that our generosity in allowing open containers and all-night bars is being taken advantage of.
As someone who took full advantage of Mobile’s open-all-night fun in my youth, I can still see that things have changed since those days. Those in and around the entertainment district have consistently complained about how rowdy things get after midnight. Is it time to think about shutting everything down by 2 a.m. like the rest of the world? Maybe so.
It was also notable the number of complaints again about the Lime scooters. The city renewed their contract a few months ago with assurances from the company that those confounded scooters wouldn’t be the nuisance they’ve become. There may have been a 10 percent improvement, but they’re still a mess.
I wish there was an easier answer to the homelessness problem. Making downtown a comfortable place for them to hang out doesn’t help. They don’t need to be allowed to camp out in front of businesses, or sleep in people’s doorways. The derelict properties all over the entertainment district don’t help the situation either.
Rain, rain went away
No offense to my friends in the meteorology biz, but I’ve often joked being a TV weatherperson is a great gig because you can be wrong 70 percent of the time and still be the most popular person at the station.
Yes, that’s an oversimplification of what they do and the information they have to work with, but this week was one of those that leaves me scratching my head.
A week ago I started hearing about how horrible the weather was going to be this week. It was supposed to start raining either Wednesday or Thursday and Noah would show up by Friday to pick up a couple of possums and raccoons. The weekend was going to be epically bad.
High school football games were moved to Thursday night. South canceled its homecoming parade. A regatta was rescheduled.
Friday ended up being beautiful. There was a short burst of showers, but not much by Mobile standards. As I write this on Saturday, it’s still nice out, although clouds are gathering.
Maybe canceling events is the way to ward off the storms. Let’s keep that in mind next hurricane season.
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