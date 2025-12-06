Good morning!
This week’s most mysterious story is an easy one — the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service descending upon Schimpfs Lane in Tillman’s Corner in response to a complaint about someone there with a number of monkeys.
I realize there’s not a lot of detail in that previous sentence, but that’s because very little is known about this monkey raid. For whatever reason, the public relations people with the FWS just flatly refused to tell us anything — and I mean anything — about the raid. WKRG-TV got the jump on everyone with the monkey story, actually getting out there during the raid, but even they didn’t have much real information from officials.
The rest of us were left calling FWS and getting nowhere, or talking to neighbors. Perusing stories from several outlets, it appears it was well known a home on the street harbored several monkeys, according to neighbors. Some even claimed to have seen the owner riding around on a golf cart with them. It was also alleged the monkeys were in cages, although there’s no proof of that.
So why all the intrigue from Fish and Wildlife? Lagniappe reporter Kyle Hamrick spoke to FWS media officials multiple times, even just asking them to flatly say yes or no to whether WKRG’s initial report was accurate. They wouldn’t budge. Makes you wonder why FWS is even paying someone to handle media.
The bottom line is that the community remains in the dark about the monkey invasion on Schimpfs Lane. That would be strange in and of itself, but just about a month and a half ago, there was a mass monkey escape from a truck in Jasper County, Mississippi, not too far from here. Similarly, there wasn’t a lot of clear information in that situation either.
It’s still not entirely clear why the monkeys were in Jasper County. They were supposedly research monkeys from Tulane University in New Orleans. Originally, reports claimed they were on their way to Florida, which made their presence on I-59 strange, since it doesn’t go to Florida. There were also mixed reports regarding whether these monkeys had Hepatitis C, herpes and COVID.
According to MSNBC, the truck driver told law enforcement officials the monkeys were packed with diseases and were dangerous, which led to most of the primates being shot. But those claims have also been walked back some. There were even varying claims regarding how many monkeys escaped and whether any got away. One local woman claims to have shot one in her yard.
I don’t want to be a conspiracy theorist, but it feels like something’s up. When law enforcement officials bust people who have tons of fighting dogs, for example, there’s no cloak-and-dagger attitude. But nobody can get a straight answer when monkeys are involved.
It’s just strange. We’ll keep asking.
The Family Hub
Speaking of conspiracies, I was forced to enter into a legal agreement with my refrigerator this week.
Yes, I know how dumb that sounds, but it’s true.
When we moved two years ago, the guy who had renovated the house preloaded it with Samsung appliances. If you don’t have Samsung appliances, they are a little strange. They all sing little songs when they’ve done whatever it is you wanted them to do, and if you download an app called “Smart Things,” they’ll try to communicate with you.
I only got the app to try to work with our TV set, but as soon as I signed in, the fridge started sending me messages calling itself “The Family Hub and telling me it wanted to plan our meals for the week. I was already in a conversation with the TV and didn’t appreciate the fridge interrupting. A few minutes later the microwave sent a message too, but I ignored that. Not today, microwave, not today.
The fridge is by far the most arrogant of these appliances. Besides electing itself as the Family Hub, this thing also has a touch screen on its front that displays photos and messages. You can even make The Family Hub show you what’s inside a very small area inside, which is about the most useless feature imaginable. How often do you need to know what’s in a very small portion of the fridge, but are reluctant to actually open it to see? Did I mention you can also play music through it, although it sounds like Samsung signed a deal with whoever made the Mickey Mouse telephones in the 1970s to buy up all their left over speakers.
I would never have chosen this fru-fru fridge, but it’s here and determined to play an active role in our lives. One morning this week I walked into the kitchen and the touch screen was dominated by a very long message “offering” us “Family Hub, an application for the Samsung Smart Refrigerator….” The gist is this app will allow us to access all sorts of great features, which sounds nice, especially if one of those features includes getting the Family Hub to make more ice. (It rations it out like some kind of ice miser.)
But the message quickly turned into “A BINDING LEGAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN YOU AND SAMSUNG.” The whole rest of the message, which is longer than “War & Peace,” is written with the caps-lock on, like the fridge is some kind of psycho internet troll. There are warnings about our “LEGAL RIGHTS,” including “YOUR RIGHT TO FILE A LAWSUIT IN COURT AND HAVE A JURY HEAR YOUR CLAIM.”
What?!
I had visions of sitting in court listening to my refrigerator testifying about us leaving leftovers in it for too long.
Obviously, I had zero interesting in agreeing to anything that might involve our refrigerator taking away our right to a jury trial, so I did not click the little box that accepts the terms of this 10,000-word message. I guess that’s still my right, but this message wouldn’t go away. It just sat there on the fridge display. We can no longer see pics of the dogs, or the classic paintings I stupidly pay $5 a month to display in order to class the joint up some.
We couldn’t even look inside the fridge without opening the door now because this ridiculous agreement was there. I’ll admit, the Family Hub wore me down. I finally just accepted its legal agreement. I’ll probably be deported to South Korea now.
The great rate freeze
Kick that thermostat up a few degrees and leave the lights on, the Alabama Public Disservice Commission and their friends at Alabama Power have announced a rate freeze until 2027!
I know, I shouldn’t be so cynical. After all, it does mean APCO won’t keep charging more and more for electricity for a couple of years. It’s quite magnanimous of them, considering the chunk it might take out of the billion or so in profit they rake in each year. But I can’t help feeling a bit suspicious of the reasons behind this announcement. After all, keeping rates low to help customers hasn’t been a priority before, so why now?
We only need to turn our heads east to get an answer to that question. The scattering of November elections across the country provided a few upsets, but perhaps none was more shocking than two Democrats upending Republican incumbents for two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission. That’s the first time in 25 years a Democrat has made it onto the Peach state PSC. And the races weren’t even close.
Georgia’s PSC has five members, so Republicans still control the board there, but 2026 will see two of Alabama’s three incumbent PSC commissioners on the ballot. A similar result in Alabama could potentially wrest control of the regulatory board away from commissioners who have not only been more than obliging when it comes to rate increases and keeping the electricity giant’s books closed to prying eyes.
When you realize we’re rolling into an election year, it’s hard not to wonder if this sudden generosity on the part of APCO and the PSC has anything to do with helping keep their phony-baloney jobs.
Most people have noticed the massive increase in electricity costs over the past several years, and it may be very tough for Jeremy Oden and Chris Beeker to run against Washington as they have in the past. Certainly, their record of rubber-stamping every rate increase APCO requests isn’t going to have crowds cheering. I’d imagine ALL they’re going to want to talk about is this rate freeze.
With inflation rising again, electricity costs already sky high and the threat of data centers driving up costs for everyone — not to mention the ever-present issue of what APCO is going to do with all that coal ash — the sailing may not be so smooth for Oden and Beeker.
Alabama has some of the highest energy costs for consumers in the nation and one thing the PSC hasn’t done for decades now is force APCO to open its books to determine whether rate payers are getting the best possible deal. While even considering the concept of voting for a Democrat is anathema for most in this state, voters ought to put party politics aside on this one and really ask themselves whether they’re happy with what they’ve gotten from the incumbents.
Maybe some reform-minded Republicans will run against these two in the primaries and give GOP voters a choice more easily stomached. That has been the case in the past, but voters fell for the BS and ran straight back to the incumbents. We can do better.
Enjoy the rate freeze, but don’t be lulled into a false sense of gratitude towards Oden and Beeker when they show up next year asking for your vote.
Wreaths Across America
We’re at the time of the year when shopping and gift giving and receiving dominate a lot of what we’re doing, but it’s also a great time to remember the people who have served in our great nation’s military.
One way of doing this is via the Wreaths Across America program. You can sponsor a wreath (or several if you like) for just $17, and it will decorate a grave site at Mobile’s National Cemetery at 1202 Virginia street.
The actual wreath-laying ceremony takes place Dec. 13 at 11 a.m., and I’m told they are still in need of more volunteers for wreath placement, which takes place following the ceremony. You can also sponsor a wreath in honor of a living or deceased member of the military. I sponsored a couple in my father’s honor. He served in the army in the late ‘60s. Thankfully, he’s still around.
To participate, go to https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/ and click on the button that says “Sponsor Wreaths.” On the next page, select the number of wreaths you want to sponsor and click “Next.” That will take you to a page with a link to “Choose Specific Location.” Type in ALMNCM in the search and that page, and it’ll take you to Mobile’s National Cemetery. The rest is no harder than ordering a cheese pizza online.
Organizers are trying to adorn 4,920 gravesites with wreaths. As of Friday, there were still 4,351 to go. If you’re so inclined, it’s a nice way to remember our veterans.
And while you have your wallet out…
If you’re reading this, then you’re a loyal and highly valued member of society — a Lagniappe subscriber. Hopefully the joy of Lagniappe is something you’d like to spread to your besties, and what better way than by buying them a gift subscription.
We have annual options for either digital only or digital and print, where your giftee will receive the print version of Lagniappe mailed to their home AND have online access to Lagniappe Daily.
One thing to please keep in mind, those receiving the subscription will receive an email that allows them to activate it. Sometimes people have missed those emails, so you may want to check in and make sure they got it.
Give the gift of Lagniappe, and help Keep Mobile and Christmas Funky! Click here to send a gift subscription.
