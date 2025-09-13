Good morning!
I sat at a bar Thursday night talking to a man I’d just met. He was very upset about the murder of Charlie Kirk. At one point he began crying as much out of anger and frustration as out of sorrow, I think.
Over the past several days, my Facebook feed has been full of people I know expressing rage at “evil” liberals, some even calling for “them” to be hunted down and “dealt with.” On the other side of the coin, there have been people who flippantly offered hollow condolences to those devastated by Kirk’s assassination, then qualified it with “but….” The underlying sentiment being that it’s a shame Kirk was killed, but he was provoking people, so it was bound to happen.
I’ve seen both sides declare FAFO — the ubiquitous acronym that has replaced “Don’t Tread On Me” in the American lexicon.
Just a few days after Kirk’s death, the social media feeds are filled with people trying to prove “the other side” is the ONLY one that reaches for weapons to solve political differences. Every one of those making that argument display an amazing political amnesia that enables them to have wiped the transgressions of their political fellow travelers from their mental hard drives.
In each new politically motivated killing or attack, Republican and Democrat acolytes immediately divine the motives of the perp — often even before that person is even identified — then devolve into arguing about which philosophy warped the assailant’s mind. While Kirk’s murder is especially shocking, the political dance around it is well established by now and every move is mapped out like footprints on the floor.
Before he was killed, I had no idea who Charlie Kirk was. That probably sounds crazy to some, but I don’t typically watch the propagandist news channels or spend much time listening to adherents of far left or right politics. But his murder is horrifying because it could only happen because his killer saw him as something less than human, as nothing more than an agent of evil. Our collective bar for dehumanizing those with views opposite our own continues to fall lower and lower.
This moment in America feels especially bleak. It’s hard to construct a mental path back from the precipice upon which we currently teeter like a juggler on a unicycle. The people with whom I tend to commiserate about the state of our country are all asking the same question — are we screwed? It’s hard not to say we are.
While this country has certainly been through very politically desperate times — the ‘60s and that little spat called the Civil War come to mind. But what is vastly different now is the extent to which huge numbers of Americans totally immerse themselves in politics on a daily basis. Millions sit in front of televisions all day with MSNBC and Fox filling their heads with stories about the dangers presented by those filthy liberals or conservatives. Or they dutifully sign onto Facebook and X to “own” some libtard or KKKonservative.
To so many now, the country is filled with Nazis and commies Hell bent on destroying our “way of life.”
Our political leaders — for the most part — are more beholding to their parties than the people and stoke the anger for their own gain. I would love to say it was shocking to hear the president blame “radical left lunatics” for Kirk’s death, but that’s pretty on-brand for him. Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox really rose to the occasion and urged all Americans to “find the off-ramp” for political violence. He also accurately pointed out that social media has become a “cancer on our society.” It’s hard not to agree. Sitting back attacking people from behind our keyboards is the rhetorical equivalent of climbing up on a rooftop with a rifle and shooting someone from 200 yards away. Our country is full of snipers right now.
I would love to hope Charlie Kirk’s killing will serve as a moment for Americans to look in the mirror and admit political hatred is eating us alive from the inside out. Maybe if you’re someone posting messages calling “the other side” Nazis, libtards or deranged, Charlie’s death could provide you with a glimpse of where all that goes.
Having written opinion columns for more than three decades now, I can assure you all there isn’t a side of the political divide that doesn’t have blood on its hands. There isn’t a side that is more enlightened than the other or that doesn’t call names or try to silence opinions with which they disagree. And I can tell you unequivocally, people are angrier than I’ve ever seen them, typically hurling insults right out of the box.
I’m certainly not suggesting we’re all going to agree or see things the same way. That’s never been the case. It’s important to have differing opinions and worldviews, but nobody deserves to be killed or hunted down for expressing them.
Turn off the tube. Go outside for a walk. Talk to your neighbors. Engage in thoughtful, respectful conversations that don’t include calling one another names. I promise you’ll feel better about this country’s future if you do.
BCSO deputy wins
Eight years after Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Hunady shot motorist Jonathan Victor to death alongside I-10, a federal court jury decided he was not guilty of using excessive force. Hunady had previously been cleared of any possible criminal charges and the trial this week was a civil suit filed by Victor’s mother.
Current Baldwin County Sheriff Anthony Lowery said after the trial that he was very pleased with the outcome and that Hunady had suffered unfair accusations over the years.
“Not only are you having to take another person's life, but in this situation, there's been an extreme amount of personal attacks by the media, by social media, against Lt. Hunady. They're just absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “I think once all the facts were out, people realized that Lt. Hunady did exactly what he was trained to do — not only protecting himself, but protecting the citizens of Baldwin County, and those people on I-10 that day.”
Lead defense attorney Randy McNeill with the Montgomery law firm Webb McNeill Frawley PC claimed Victor had essentially committed “suicide by cop.”
“I have not seen anything Lt. Hunady did wrong,” McNeill said. “He did everything he could to save that man's life, but that man was just on a mission to kill and take his own life.”
While I respect the jury’s decision and understand there is a great deal to consider when trying to judge whether an officer is or isn’t acting responsibly, both Lowery’s and McNeill’s comments continue the misinformation that has been at the center of this case from early on.
Number one, there’s no way Lowery or McNeill know what was happening in Victor’s mind or that he was attempting to commit “suicide by cop.” The guy had been in a wreck and was acting oddly afterwards. The other mythology here is that Victor presented a danger to first responders or the public.
He had a fanny pack in his hand. Not a gun.
How could he possibly have been “on a mission to kill?” With a fanny pack?! Hunady may have been cleared of wrongdoing by the jury, but he didn’t protect the citizens of Baldwin County and the motorists along I-10. Victor could not have hurt any of the above with a fanny pack.
One of the things I’m surprised did not make it into the trial was the press conference held by former Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack and other members of the county’s law enforcement community at the time the investigation into Hunady’s actions was closed. Members of the media were told Victor had narcotics in his system when he was shot. Later in that presser, Baldwin County DA Bob Wilters claimed Victor had ketamine in his system.
The clear point of this information was to explain Victor’s strange behavior as being a result of his illegal use of drugs. Unfortunately, it was a lie. Paramedics administered ketamine to Victor after he was shot in an effort to save his life. It seems impossible to me those law enforcement officials wouldn’t have known that.
When we took Mack to court to gain access to Hunady’s body camera footage, the case wound up before the Alabama Supreme Court. One of the arguments lawyers for the sheriff made was that allowing us to access the footage might lead to Hunady being charged with a crime. That was an actual argument for keeping it unseen.
So now we’re back to trying to claim this was a life-threatening situation that required Hunady to kill Victor.
We’ll never know why Jonathan Victor acted so strangely after wrecking his car on the side of I-10 that day. Maybe he was suicidal and hoping if he staggered around with a fanny pack in his hand that someone would kill him. Maybe he hit his head in the wreck and acted strangely because of that. But what is absolutely not true is that Victor posed any actual danger to anyone.
Hunady has been cleared of wrongdoing, but Lowery and McNeill are both engaged in trying to make you believe the incident was something it wasn’t, and that’s just heaping more pain on Victor’s family.
