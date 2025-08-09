This somewhat sleepy local election season suddenly seems to be waking up. There have been a number of debates and forums, not to mention a growing number of emails and phone calls to your favorite newspaper urging us to dig into one perceived wrong or another.
That’s pretty typical, but it has been pretty quiet until the past week or so.
It’s not always easy to handle some of the claims people make as elections get close. Supporters are deeply and personally invested in seeing their candidate win, which almost means they have come to the conclusion the opponent is either evil, incompetent, or both. They feel certain we’re missing this huge story, or, worse yet, are part of an effort to cover it up.
No matter what we do somebody’s going to be unhappy, so we just try to look at things as fairly as we can and determine between news and noise.
In recent years, there has also been this growing perception nationally that negative news stories about candidates in the closing days of an election are “hit pieces” or designed to sway the election in some way or another. Some of our media colleagues now even use the excuse that it’s “too close to the election” to justify not doing stories.
If you need proof of that, consider that only Lagniappe and Gulf Coast Media have covered the 911 call in Orange Beach last Labor Day in which a naked man was reportedly punching a woman in the face on the balcony of a city building in which the mayor has a second office. Normally, this is the kind of story TV people in particular would be falling all over themselves to cover. A naked man punching a woman on the balcony of a city-owned building?!
I’ve asked other journalists why they’ve avoided what is an obviously important news story that potentially implicates a sitting mayor’s involvement in some pretty nasty behavior. One admitted the bosses told them “It’s too close to the election” to cover.
I don’t really remember anything in journalism class about there being a safe zone for unscrupulous behavior by elected officials in the weeks or months before an election, but I guess it serves as a convenient cop out for news directors and editors who don’t want to do a story but need an excuse. It’s at this point in the election cycle that news judgement comes into play. What’s just noise from opposing campaigns versus what is important information for voters to have before they go to the polls?
I’ll admit, those decisions aren’t always easy ones because one group of supporters and their candidate will cry foul and claim ulterior motives for anything that comes out “right before the election.” There’s no doubt people often hold damning information up until an election is near then feed it to news agencies, but that doesn’t mean the information is false or that it’s not important for voters to know.
Oftentimes, as well, campaigns say and do things that create unintended narratives as they attempt to sway voters. Are news agencies supposed to ignore candidates saying things that are false or questionable simply because it’s “right before the election?”
That’s the situation in our coverage of Mobile Mayoral candidate Spiro Cheriogotis’ campaign ad touching on his father’s manslaughter conviction. The story was one we knew about, but it was irrelevant to the race until it ended up in one of Spiro’s ads.
One line, “My dad defended himself and ended up in prison,” opened the door for critics to suggest he was intentionally misrepresenting what happened in order to use it for political gain. Cheriogotis says he was simply offering the narrative to explain his career choices and what drives him to want to be mayor. We thought it best to let Spiro offer his thoughts and to also include the facts from the case so voters can make up their own minds.
With a little more than two weeks left before Election Day, there are bound to be some stories we run that will make some people unhappy or feel like we’re trying to put our thumb on the scale in some way or another. By the same token, some will contend that we ignored a “big story” to help one campaign or another. ‘Tis the season.
All I can say is we’ll do our very best to get it right and to make quality news judgments based on what voters need to know.
Spoiling the oysters?
In our cover story this week, Grand McLaughlin talked to a number of oystermen who work the waters of Mobile Bay, and though there is no consensus on the reason behind this, they all agreed oysters in our bay are dying.
Many pointed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision 13 years ago to begin disposing of spoils from the dredging of the ship channel in Mobile Bay instead of in the Gulf, as had been the practice. As the port has undertaken the massive project to deepen the channel to 50 feet, the focus on what is being done with those spoils and the forever dredging maintenance that will continue on and on has been under the microscope.
The Corps has remained fairly silent on the issue and the port basically told us last week that they’ve put a whole lot of money into that channel project and need all available disposal options. Of course, as a public entity, a whole lot of tax money is involved here as well.
Right now, I’d say the Corps and the port are losing the PR battle on this issue. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville have already expressed concerns about the “Thin Layer Placement” practice, as have a number of other public officials around the area. Most of the folks running to be Mobile’s next mayor don’t seem particularly in favor of it either.
It’s hard to say exactly what is happening in the bay, because most of us aren’t out there all the time. The people who fish and oyster for a living are, and most of them tell us the bay water is more “turbid” or muddy. They say oysters are covered in silt.
Thin Layer Placement sounds gentle — like you’re laying down a tiny blanket of mud in a very specific place — but even the Corps own documents admit it kills most everything where it occurs. They say it comes back, though, so it’s OK.
And if you’ve seen video of the “placement,” it looks pretty much like a dredge spraying mud into the water. Most of us know enough about water to realize it’s likely to carry sediment a good distance from where it was “placed.”
There are calls for studies, and that’s great. The Corps, in documents, claimed the bay was losing too many nutrients when dredge spoils were being taken out into the Gulf and dumped in deep water. I’m not sure what nutrients that were under 50 feet of mud that the bay is missing, but I’m not a scientist.
The problem with studies, though, is they tend to take a long time and then someone on the “other side” has an expert who will stay exactly the opposite of whatever the study finds. It’s a time-honored tradition.
So in the meantime, the mud dumping will continue.
How about this? While the study is being conducted, stop the Thin Layer Placement. Find either beneficial uses for the spoils, upland disposal spots or get rid of it in the Gulf. Then we can see what happens in the bay while the scientists wrangle over the nutrients issue.
Would the bay water clear up some? Would turbidity decrease? Would oysters begin to thrive again? We might get a much clearer picture of what exactly TLP is doing, or not doing, to the bay. If the mud dumping continues, we’ll never have anything but a study to rely on.
Oh, and before I forget, the Corps own original study on this from 1980 said dumping the spoils in the Gulf was best for the bay, so we’re already dealing with competing study results.
Nobody is against shipping and the port thriving, but just because a lot of money was spent deepening the channel doesn’t mean the bay has to suffer. Let’s stop the dumping and see what happens.
Pardon our progress
We have a very fluffy spaniel named Honey who occasionally needs some of that mop of hair trimmed down before we either suffocate in her shedding or she dies of heat stroke, and we’ve been taking her to get her hair done at Paws on Pinehill for some time. (This isn’t a commercial, bear with me.)
Last fall I went to drop Honey off only to find Pinehill Drive blocked off, with a bunch of heavy equipment. I managed to wind my way around the block and get to the business. Nearly a year later, Pinehill is still totally torn apart and there’s a small sign urging customers to drive through a construction zone to get their dogs groomed.
Reporter Kyle Hamrick looked into what’s going on this week and talked with the owners of a couple of businesses right there and — surprise! — this construction project that was supposed to take four months and will likely drag on through the early part of next year is hurting their bottom lines. Kyle spoke with Paws owner Sarah Neverdahl and Oil Xperts owner James Strange, who both told horror stories about what this lingering project has done to their businesses.
In Neverdah’s case, she also lives in a house on the property, and now has water rushing under her house.
MAWSS is responsible for the project, which is replacing old pipes in order to cut sewage overflows into Eslava Creek. It’s obviously a much-needed improvement, but isn’t there a way to get these projects done without strangling nearby businesses?
It’s easy to remember what the forever-long road and drainage project on Florida Street did to businesses there. Granted there aren’t as many businesses being affected on Pinehill, but that’s probably little consolation to Neverdahl and Strange.
Proper drainage and new roads are certainly important, but when projects run wildly over schedule, shouldn’t there be some consideration for those being inadvertently harmed?
Clinic shuttered
Circuit Court Judge Michael Windom’s granting of a temporary restraining order this week that shut down South Alabama Medical & Rehab is the culmination of a lot of really great reporting by our own Scott Johnson.
There aren’t a whole lot of times in a journalist’s career where you see reporting turn into action so quickly. Since we first got a tip about what was happening at SAM&R, Scott has pulled one thread after another to expose a very large-scale operation aimed at ripping off people who have been in car accidents. District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s Office jumped in with both feet on this and moved rapidly to shut it all down.
Hopefully we will get more clarity into exactly how the people behind SAM&R have been able to gain access to motorists’ personal information following wrecks. It would be a serious breach of public confidence if, as some have suggested, large-scale bribery of those involved in responding to accidents is at the core of this. Right now there is no clear proof of how they were obtaining that information or who was feeding it to them, but that is a major issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.