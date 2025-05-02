Good morning!
Despite what some family members might say, I’ve always had a pretty safe driving record. In fact, the only accident I’ve ever been in came while I was sitting at a stop sign in front of my house years ago and someone turned too wide and hit my car. That’s until this week.
On Wednesday, I was headed home for lunch and ended up getting T-boned by someone who blew through a red light. I have to say it was pretty shocking.
Because Mobile is plagued by so many people who run lights well after they’ve turned red, I generally wait a full beat before pulling out when my light turns green. Wednesday was no different. Sitting at the light on Scott Street, waiting to turn onto Government, I got the green light and looked down the block and saw a car heading west from Washington Avenue, but there was plenty of room to stop, so I pulled out.
Half way through the intersection, though, I saw that car blowing across the white line into the intersection and about to slam into me. There was a loud “thunk” as we collided, and my car was whipped around until it was facing west. My shoulder got a little banged up as did my lower leg, but nothing serious.
I have to admit, I was far more livid than anything. This person ran the light several seconds after it had turned red. I had to climb out the passenger door to assess everything. The other driver was still in her car. The air bags had clearly deployed and she was bleeding from her head. Her Chevy Blaze had not handled the impact as well as my car.
Police, firetrucks and paramedics all arrived pretty quickly and she was eventually transported via ambulance to the hospital. I emptied my car out and watched it get towed away. While I wasn’t thrilled to see my car in that condition, I was more grateful than anything that I hadn’t been hurt and that I hadn’t been hit by a huge truck going 50 mph.
My desk faces Government Street, and it’s pretty obvious the red lights downtown are run with great regularity. Maybe it’s because people get frustrated with stopping every block. I feel like the woman who hit me had probably sped through the yellow light at Washington and kept going when she saw the light at Scott was still green. They don’t change simultaneously — a few seconds apart — which may encourage some folks to try to make it into the next block when they see a green light ahead.
There’s kind of an epidemic of red light running right now, and I’m not just talking about people who are half way through the intersection when the light turns. I’m talking about those drivers who charge full speed ahead through intersections after a light has been red for two or three seconds.
Not long ago, I watched a driver hit two or three cars on Dauphin Street when she ran a red light probably five seconds after it had changed. There were multiple cars in the intersection at that point.
Of course, there have also been some very high profile deaths lately caused by drivers who ran red lights. In almost all of those cases, it seems like the person violating the law came away without a scratch.
Just a reminder to all of you — wear your seatbelts and look both ways before you head into the intersection. On the other side of the equation, if you’re guilty of constantly trying to beat the red lights, please chill out.
Personally, I may start counting to 10 Mississippi before I go.
An old solution for a modern problem
The fight over “sexually explicit” books in Fairhope’s library once again exploded in this past week’s Fairhope City Council meeting, as angry citizens clashed with librarians over their placement of these particular publications.
This fistfight has been going on for 19 months now and shows no signs of letting up anytime soon. Fairhope Public Library has actually even lost funding from the Alabama Public Library Service over its board’s decision not to reshelve certain books in areas not designated for teens.
Fairhope City Council has backed the library board’s decision, much to the aggravation of easily aggravated groups like Moms for Liberty, which seemingly shows up week after week to take up the fight again.
As I have stated before, this entire matter is a solution looking for a problem. When we looked at how often any of these questionable books were being checked out prior to the Moms for Liberty telling everyone to go read them, it was almost never. A generation of children are not being led astray by books such as “Sold” or “Grown.”
Honestly, I would imagine 99.9 percent of us haven’t gone to the public library to check out a book in decades. But that’s a whole other issue.
As with most things these days, reality doesn’t matter. Truth is subjective and facts can be alternative, as long as they’re not THAT kind of alternative.
Yes, I think this is a profoundly stupid fight. There shouldn’t be sexually explicit books of any kind in the children’s sections, but worrying about a teenager finding a sexual passage in a 400-page book is more than a bit much.
However….
Is all of this also worthwhile for the libraries? I get the principles at stake here — libraries shouldn’t be subject to the whims of zealots, books shouldn’t be banned, and professionals should be left alone to do their jobs. But maybe, just maybe, the libraries are being a bit hard-headed here as well.
Both sides are so entrenched a solution appears nearly impossible. It prompted someone I know who is intimately familiar with the situation to joke that neither side deserves to have a library because they simply can’t handle it.
That may be true, but I do think there’s a rather simple solution to all of this, one that is time-tested. Treat all those “objectionable” books the same way the old-school video stores used to handle dirty movies. Put them in their own section behind a curtain.
Back in the days before Blockbusters killed off most of the locally owned video rental stores, if you wandered into one, there was almost always a curtained-off area where all the x-rated videos had been collected. It was kind of a bold move for even an adult to walk through that curtain, much less a kid.
I don’t know much about the Dewey Decimal System, but why can’t the libraries just collect all of these books into their own section? Call it 17-and-up, or Young Adults, or Suggested Reading from the Moms for Liberty. Put it in a nook behind a curtain, if you need to. Make it so anyone under 17 has to have parental permission to check something out from that section.
With that simple act, there would be nothing else for the Moms to complain about (at least until they make up something else to complain about), the books will still be available to kids whose parents think they’re mature enough to read them, and everyone can stop showing up at City Council meetings to yell about books nobody was reading in the first place.
Just seems to me the library can create any section it wishes to, so why not get creative, keep your funding and end the fighting?
The worst thing that’s going to come from all of this is it will invariably launch the political career of one of these zealots who will wind up in public office driving everyone else crazy for at least one term. Nobody needs that.
Adapt and survive, Library Board.
Prine whiffs on blight question
This week’s cover story was about downtown blight at Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s recent statement that he’d like to see the city really put pressure on LoDa’s Blight Lords to at least keep their buildings at some reasonable level so they aren’t driving down property values, scaring off investment and endangering first responders’ lives.
Stimpson even suggested the creation of a list of blighted buildings and requiring them to have electricity and plumbing and to do away with the plywood boards that cover so many doorways and windows. That alone would have a significant impact on the overall look of downtown, and it might make it less comfortable for these land owners to simply sit on derelict properties forever.
There’s been some pushback from folks worried about the property owners’ rights being infringed upon, but what about the rights of the other owners who don’t let their buildings turn into burned out shells? Many downtown buildings actually touch one another, so a fire in one man’s blighted building can destroy something another has spent years working to keep up.
A fire a couple of years ago illustrated this point vividly, as a vacant building went up in flames that could easily have taken out the entire block.
There are certainly differences of opinion on this subject and we wanted to see how the eight people running to replace Stimpson as mayor felt about it. Six of the candidates expressed a desire to see the city take on the blight issue and one felt there are already laws in place to handle the problem. But one candidate — former Police Chief Paul Prine — bagged out on answering the question, writing in an email that he wasn’t familiar enough with the subject to provide a “reasonable response.”
That’s a real whiff from someone who hopes to lead this city. It wasn’t like Prine was put on the spot. He got the question on a Thursday and didn’t respond until Monday. It’s also odd that since he was an MPD officer for 27 years, and a police chief, he has no thoughts on the matter.
Prine continues to be a one-note candidate in this race. It seems the only thing he’s either willing or able to talk about is crime. Controlling crime is important, but it’s the police chief’s job to think about crime 24/7. The mayor must deal with a multitude of issues. And this is hardly an insignificant issue or one nobody has been talking about.
I’m certainly not saying Prine needs to agree with me or anyone else on this issue, but it’s telling that this far into his campaign he doesn’t have a reasonable response to what he would do about blight.
Someone needs to talk
It’s been two weeks since 28-year-old Frenicka Craig was murdered in front of a large crowd of people playing and watching basketball at Sage Park, and as I write this, police still have not been able to determine who committed this heinous crime.
It’s amazing to think thugs could show up at such a large gathering and fire off several shots, killing Craig and injuring a man, and get away with it for this long. It’s hard to believe nobody there had any idea of who it was, or at the minimum couldn’t provide police with enough information to lead to an arrest.
Obviously I’m not privy to what information MPD may have received so far, but law enforcement officials are indicating it hasn’t been much. District Attorney Keith Blackwood even called on witnesses to come forward the other day.
I have no doubt nearly everyone at Sage Park that night was there to have fun and enjoy the games. This shooting not only took Craig’s life, it also took away the ability of people in our community to have that kind of enjoyment without worrying about being killed. I hope if there are people with valuable information, they will consider not only Craig’s family, but the community as a whole. The killer(s) need to be caught and punished.
Boxed in
I’m going to shift gears here a bit to a crime trend that is nowhere near as serious as shootings and murder, yet appears to be drastically affecting our society as well. Apparently, shoplifting has become so rampant, nearly every item in many drugstores is in its own little protective box.
When this practice began, it was primarily to lock up the various ingredients necessary to make meth. Then we started seeing more expensive products locked in their own little jails. Now it seems like there are more things in locked boxes than out on shelves.
And there appears to be no rhyme or reason to what winds up in a box. I went looking for eyedrops the other day to soothe my poor computer-fried eyes, and half the drops were locked up, half weren’t. Some seemed nearly identical to one another.
Same thing in the deodorant section. Want Old Spice? Help yourself. Need Secret? Call security. Are people really stealing that much Secret? I know it’s strong enough for a man, but made for a woman, still, it’s hard to believe women’s deodorants are being stolen at a greater rate than men’s.
Shockingly, the food items are all out there for the taking.
Maybe I’m on the wrong track here and the reason all these things are locked up is so someone can’t make an eyedrops and Secret bomb, or get high on laxatives.
