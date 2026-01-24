Good morning!
We’ve lived down the Dauphin Island Parkway for more than two years now, and other than people passing me in either the center turn lane or the bike lane, I have no complaints. Well, almost.
We need some restaurants on the DIP. Badly. Don’t get me wrong, I love Bama Bob’s BBQ — it’s fantastic — and the Mariner is a really good time, especially during the summer, but otherwise we’re a restaurant desert. Unless you count gas station grub. Even the fast food is very limited.
The slim pickins got even slimmer recently when The Rivershack shut down a month ago. They actually had great food, but occasionally you had to walk past rednecks sorting out their differences to get a burger. That issue developed over time as the owners appeared to cater to a “rougher” clientele.
We actually tried to go there one evening after The Tide had suffered a bitter loss and showed up just in time to see a 50-something-year-old guy in Bama gear being hurled down the front staircase by another patron, who then went Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka off the railing and landed on the guy. (If you don’t know that reference, you need to bone up on your old school wrestling.)
Needless to say, we left.
The writing had been on the wall at the Rivershack for a while. When they tore the wharf off the side of the building in mid-summer I thought, “That may be a poor business decision.” The shack now sits unused, but even if someone else does come in, that only gets us back to where we were.
The DIP needs some restaurant love. I dare say it is the most restaurant-barren part of Mobile, and it’s hard to understand why. Yes, the DIP itself is in need of some attention from the city, but it’s hardly the worst part of town, and there are lots of people living along the way.
There’s even an old abandoned Pizza Hut building sitting vacant. I thought every former Pizza Hut in America had been repurposed. I even thought about starting a business of fitting a faux roof over the iconic PH roof so the new businesses wouldn’t have people constantly wandering in to see if the buffet is going. But we can’t even get a converted Pizza Hut going down here.
I’m somewhat baffled. Even if you drive through Crichton on Springhill Avenue, there are many local restaurants. Personally, I’d say the DIP south of I-10 is at least on the same level or better.
I mean, can’t we even get a Mexican restaurant down this way? This has to be the furthest point in Mobile away from a decent margarita and quesadilla. I have a hard time believing there aren’t more than enough people in this part of town to support more dining options.
Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis and Council President C.J. Small, we need some love down here on “the Peninsula.” Maybe turn this into an “enterprise zone” or offer some other incentives that would entice entrepreneurs to help improve life in this part of town.
Repurposing that Pizza Hut building is just the first step!
So salty!
Alabama’s GOP Chairman John Wahl has apparently tossed his hat into the ring for the lieutenant governor’s position at President Trump’s urging. Wahl has made a name for himself not only as the GOP chair, but also chairing the state’s library board and leading the charge against what some groups believe are dirty books being shelved in children’s sections. I’m not sure the library stuff has made Wahl universally loved, but it’s definitely gotten his name out there.
One thing I also learned about him that I didn’t know is that he’s a butterfly farmer. I really didn’t know that was a thing. It conjures up a lot of strange images in my mind, most of which I’m sure are inaccurate. Does he brand them like cattle? I digress….
Of course, Wahl is also known for having voted using a non-valid ID in a couple of elections earlier this decade, which became national news. He claimed he used some kind of weird “regional press secretary” badge issued by Ziggy Zeigler at the State Auditor’s Office because he forgot his wallet. It wasn’t a great look for a guy who has yapped about election security non-stop.
Wahl was not warmly welcomed into the race by one of his main opponents, either. Secretary of State Wes Allen essentially broke the news of Wahl’s qualifying (we’ll get to that in a second) by issuing a blistering statement.
“I am the only candidate in the race for Lt. Governor with a proven record of standing up against liberals and defending Alabama's Christian conservative values while establishing the strictest voter integrity standards in the nation,” Allen wrote in a X.com post slamming Wahl. “By entering this race, Nehemiah Wahl has, once again, betrayed his obligation to the Alabama Republican Party.”
Nehemiah??
Someone seems pretty salty.
The interesting thing about Allen coming out to blast Wahl isn’t so much the internecine Republican strife as it is that Allen appears to have been in a perfect position as Secretary of State to derail his opponent’s ability to make his own announcement about entering the race. Candidates have to file with the Secretary of State’s Office, so it stands to reason that Allen gets that info instantaneously.
Who knew the Lt. Gov’s race was going to get so … racy?
Fired up
Speaking of salty lieutenant governors, Will Ainsworth didn’t mince any words Friday after the announcement the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) had voted to split public and private school championship competition starting this coming fall.
“I’m confident that AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon and the governing board will be remembered for extinguishing the flame of competitiveness and abandoning any effort at simple fairness and good sportsmanship under their watch,” Ainsworth's statement said. “Rather than allowing CHOOSE Act students to retain their eligibility, as the law requires, Harmon and the AHSAA have opted, instead, to segregate our public and private schools, which is punitive, wrong, and just plain hateful. The coaches participating in this boneheaded decision care only about winning championships, not about the high school athletes they are supposed to serve, the lessons about sportsmanship they are supposed to teach, and the simple respect and dignity that students and their parents deserve.”
Ouch! Tell them how you feel, Will.
You can read more about the AHSAA decision via Tommy Hicks’ coverage on Lagniappe Daily, and look for more on the matter this coming week as well.
Who’ll be crying next?
It’s hard to say what the promises and pitfalls of AI will bring us — a utopian society? Enslavement by robot overlords? Or something in between?
The possibilities are too many to contemplate. But I think we can all agree the manipulation/creation of fake images presents a clear and present danger of destroying any sense of reality on the web, and if any group shouldn’t be adding to the problem it’s the government.
This week, the White House used AI to manipulate the image of a Minnesota protestor who had been arrested. Her original photo showed the woman standing stoically staring forward after being arrested. The White House, however, altered her image to show her crying — her mouth open, tears streaming down her face. When asked about it, White House spokesfolks said it was just a meme.
OK, it’s dumb, but it’s not the biggest deal in the world — right now. But the last thing we need as Americans is our federal, state and local governments adding to the Tower of Babel the internet has already become. In this case, Trump’s crew may just be “owning some libs,” as they say, but it’s really not hard to think of where this all could go in the coming years.
Congress should outlaw AI manipulation/creation and dissemination of images by the federal government. It’s already bad enough that they trick us with their tricky words, we don’t need to also be paying people to fool us with AI images.
Much of the time, we’re focused on what Big Tech is doing to us with AI, but government misuse of the technology could turn out to be a really big problem in coming years. If the federal government begins pumping out fake photos and videos, it will become even more difficult to discern fact from fiction.
Atta girl
When candidate Katie Britt came to Lagniappe’s office in 2022, I didn’t come away with the impression she was a die-hard Trumper. Since taking office, though, she’s towed the Republican line, and like almost everyone in the party, has glazed our president repeatedly on a variety of subjects.
So I was happy to see Britt take a stand against Trump’s ludicrous talk of invading Greenland (or Iceland as he calls it).
“Denmark is an important NATO ally, and I do not think an invasion of Greenland or troops on the ground is in the best interests of the United States or our alliances,” she said in a released statement.
It wasn’t a terribly strong statement, but it did send the message that she would not be supportive of Trump strong-arming Denmark and dismantling NATO. I have little doubt eroding support for such an action in the U.S. Senate is the reason Trump walked back some of his militaristic threats this week at Davos.
It’s a baby step for our junior senator to even chance angering Trump, so I have to give her credit. We all know, it doesn’t take much to upset the president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.