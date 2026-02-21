Good morning!
I’m feeling pretty strongly that my liver once again made it through Mardi Gras. Every year Deep Gras hits a little harder, though. But, as a Mobilian, it is my civic duty to engage in as much of the debauchery as possible, so, like so many of you, I soldier on.
Part of the wonder of Mardi Gras is that something so seemingly wild and raucous is actually quite uniform and even predictable. Mardi Gras is Mardi Gras, right?
But we did have a few new wrinkles this year. One of those was that a rider on an Order of Myths float was deemed to have been throwing too hard and hauled off in cuffs by the police. He wasn’t ultimately arrested or charged, but it was something I certainly have never seen before.
Every year there’s some idiot on a float reliving the no-hitter he pitched in high school, hurling unopened bags of beads at 90-mph and blasting members of the crowd in the face. But I’ve never heard of cops stopping the float and dragging one of those guys off in cuffs.
Maskers attempting to hurt people is clearly not in the fun-loving spirit of Mardi Gras. I can only hope the societies themselves scorn this kind of behavior. Maybe MPD’s involvement will help encourage more self-awareness.
But actually charging someone with a crime seems like a tough thing to prove. I mean, how hard is too hard? Could the masker claim the crowd member just couldn’t catch? Seems like a prosecutorial nightmare.
When someone comes to town for their first Mardi Gras, one of the first things I tell them is to keep their head on a swivel. Don’t think because the float has passed that you might not get nailed. Some masker’s old elementary school buddy could be standing right behind you. A bag of beads meant for that dude could easily be coming in hot from 150 feet away and clock you in the face.
There is a bit of a social contract at the parades. Those on the floats need to throw “without malice,” and those in the crowd need to keep their hands up.
It’s just part of the deal.
Hot lobbyist-on-lobbyist action
One thing about Mardi Gras is it often sends our area into a bit of an informational blackout period. That is that things happen in the rest of the world that isn’t throwing MoonPies and beads and it just doesn’t permeate the public consciousness here.
That took place earlier this week when a shocking recording between Alabama Power lobbyist R.B. Walker and Energy Alabama lobbyist John Dodd was released by Birmingham TV station WBRC.
The recording is of Walker, APCO’s director of state and federal governmental affairs, calling Dodd, policy manager for Energy Alabama, in order to orchestrate keeping Energy Alabama from opposing the bill currently lurking in the Legislature that would change Alabama Public Service Commissioners from elected officials to appointees of the governor. According to other news outlets, the conversation took place Jan. 27 and Dodd released the recording after being asked about it by reporters.
In a glib, giggly and shockingly cynical conversation, Walker assures Dodd Alabama Power isn’t “gonna try to mess with” this year’s PSC elections, but is open to seeing the commissioners being appointed in the future. The current bill would have the governor appoint from candidates selected by the president pro tem of the Senate and the Speaker of the House.
This bill has been touted by its sponsors — Rep. Chip Brown in the House and Sen. Bobby Singleton in the Senate — as taking politics out of the selection of the PSC commissioners, but Walker’s attempts to manipulate Dodd reveal exactly the opposite and show how politics — and Alabama Power political donations — would indeed factor into an appointed PSC.
Walker tells Dodd he’s trying to “give” Energy Alabama “a win” on this legislation if they won’t oppose it. At one point he even says Alabama Power will pretend to be against it if it moves the legislation along. Alabama Power and Energy Alabama have frequently taken opposite sides of energy-related issues, including APCO’s efforts to bury in place toxic coal ash at several locations across the state.
“I’ll tell my people we’re opposed to the bill if that helps y’all. Anything to do with the PSC we’re going to be neutral on,” Walker says. “If y’all are looking for a legislative victory, this is a whopper.”
Walker also presses the point that it would be very important to Alabama Power that anyone selected by the governor would need Senate approval because presumptive future Governor Tommy Tuberville isn’t in their pocket like some members of the Senate.
“We would want it to be senate-confirmed because we’re not close to Tommy Tuberville either,” Walker says laughing. “If it’s senate-confirmable, then it gives guys like Bobby Singleton and Merica (Coleman) and Kirk Hatcher and people like that way more of a say in who the commissioners are.”
It’s worth noting, Singleton has received at least $35,000 from the Alabama Power Employees State PAC, according to Secretary of State’s records. Coleman has received $14,500 in contributions and Hatcher $7,500. Rep. Brown has taken $8,500 from the PAC since 2018. The Secretary of State’s records show no donations from that PAC to Tuberville’s campaign so far.
While Walker says multiple times that the state’s largest electrical utility is fine with the current system, he also repeatedly pressures Dodd to give him an answer about what Energy Alabama will do and says he’ll need an answer on that same day.
“I would like to work with you on your messaging and our messaging on it. I think ultimately this is something we would both just be fine with. Again, we’re fine leaving it the same, but I need to know something this morning,” Walker says.
Walker also laughingly warns Dodd he wouldn’t want the entities to end up in a “big ‘ol fight” and that he wouldn’t want to see Energy Alabama’s opposition to the bill in social media.
“If anything shows up on Twitter I would consider that a fight,” Walker warns.
When Dodd mentions the Southern Company’s position on the bill, given that the PSCs in Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia are all elected, Walker is dismissive of APCO’s corporate owner.
“I don’t know how Southern Company feels about this. Just between you and me, I really don’t care,” Walker says. “I care what Alabama Power customers think. They don’t consider themselves Southern Company customers.”
Ultimately Dodd tells Walker Energy Alabama will be opposing the bill and Walker encourages him to keep an open channel of communication about it.
You can listen to the entire 10-minute conversation here.
Honestly, after listening to that conversation, I can’t imagine how Chip Brown, Bobby Singleton or anyone else in the Legislature could have the temerity to continue pushing this bill as anything other than doing Alabama Power’s bidding. It’s also clear Alabama Power is attempting to manipulate selection of the very Public Service Commission tasked with overseeing them. Walker admits early on in the call that “it’s not something I can be anywhere near,” yet proceeds to talk about his contacts with different legislators in pursuit of putting a deal together.
All of this is worth an investigation into whether legal or ethical lines were crossed. But I’m not holding my breath.
Scootergate
Mardi Gras this year was a playground for those green Lime electric scooters zooming all over downtown. We’ve had the scooters for several years now, but something has changed.
I’m ready to go full “Off My Lawn!” Old man about the scooters. Their contract is coming up for renewal in the next few months, I believe, and the City Council should really consider whether they are a net benefit for LoDa. At this point, I have a hard time seeing it.
Everywhere I looked during Mardi Gras, groups of teens and pre-teens were flying through crowds on the scooters, barreling down sidewalks, driving the wrong way on the streets and otherwise being a general pain in the butt and danger to paradegoers. I thought the scooters were only supposed to be used by people old enough to have a drivers license, but there were loads of 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds on them creating mayhem.
We had a couple of very close calls with the scooter gangs almost hitting someone in our group.
The bigger issue, though, is that they create an entirely new problem for the already busy police officers trying to keep the lid from coming off. So now they need to try to prevent little kids from breaking every traffic rule imaginable and running over pedestrians?
I wouldn’t be so grouchy about all of this if it was just Mardi Gras, but whoever is running Lime now does a miserable job of it. Once upon a time, the bikes were supposed to be taken back to central locations each day and lined up, but now they’re just left lying on sidewalks and in parking lots for days on end. Near my office I often see several of them lying down in the handicapped ramps the city installed to allow those who need it access to the sidewalks.
On weekend nights I’ve also seen teens terrorizing downtown on them, running stop signs and driving the wrong way down streets towards oncoming traffic.
For every one person I see operating a scooter properly, there are 10 doing something illegal or dangerous. I’m also not sure Mobile’s tourism experience is enhanced by scooters lying all over downtown sidewalks.
I’m not alone in this. There are plenty of downtown business owners who are sick of scooters being left in front of their buildings or blocking up the sidewalks.
If the scooter contract is going to be renewed, the company’s owners need to do a much better job with them.
Ride ‘em Cowboys
This was one of the Comic Cowboys’ best years I can remember. It was full of pithy and topical political jokes without the lame attacks on “Pritchit” that have brought down some previous parades.
My favorite was probably “MeeMaw’s Run Her Last Race” with a picture of Kay Ivey’s mug on the side of a bottle of glue. I did have to explain to someone that horse parts were once used for making glue.
The jab at our new mayor’s healthy physique — “Hey Spiro, just cuz Greer’s got it don’t mean you gotta EAT it!” — was also a knee-slapper, even if it was a little mean. I hear Mayor Cheriogotis took it all in stride and had a good laugh at his own expense.
The woman arrested in Fairhope for dressing as a penis at a “No King’s” protest also got some notoriety with a sign that read, “Fairhope where you can BE ONE you just can’t dress like one.”
I was also happy to note that my exposé of Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon’s extracurricular activities at his secret second office earned TK a placard. The 2024 Labor Day 911 call about a naked man punching a woman in the face on the balcony of a city-owned building was definitely too good to pass up. “Mayor Kennan stars in NAKED AND AFRAID in Orange Beach” featured a likeness of a naked Kennon with a well-placed potted cactus shielding us from his naughty bits. Very funny. Although, it would have been funnier — and probably more accurate — to make the cactus much smaller.
Will it ever stop?
The biggest failure in an otherwise great Mardi Gras took place a few hours after the Joe Cain Day parade ended. There were two separate shootings within a matter of minutes downtown in which seven were injured and another person killed. Also during that time frame there was another shooting just outside the Aaron Loop near Broad and Savannah streets. Two teens wound up in the hospital.
Another shooting may have been prevented when MPD officers spotted two guys arguing and one guy flashing a gun equipped with a Glock switch. That’s a device that turns a semi-automatic pistol into a full-on machine gun. Fortunately, he was arrested before he could spray bullets all over the place.
The common reaction to such incidents is to call for more police presence and city government activity, but I really don’t know if there’s anything more our police officers could have done. Downtown had a very robust police presence throughout Mardi Gras.
It’s the same thing we’ve seen over and over — whether it’s shooting someone in front of hundreds at a basketball game at Sage Park or inside a crowded Saenger Theater. There appears to be little-to-no thought of consequences and next-to-no concern about proximity to law enforcement.
A lot of these shooters simply don’t care where they are, who’s nearby or who else may get hurt.
It’s obvious at this point the problem is larger than anything that can be solved by hiring more officers. Something is tragically wrong with the young men (primarily) who believe shooting someone who upsets them is the only way to handle a disagreement. There’s no doubt it is a major societal issue, but one that needs to be handled at home before these kids are out on the streets.
That’s nothing new. It’s been said over and over for years.
I wish there was an easier answer, but there needs to be a generational attitude change in which these teens and young men start to care more about losing their lives, freedom and futures.
