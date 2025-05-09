Good morning!
Mobile’s mayoral race hasn’t been wall-to-wall fireworks so far, but there are signs it’s warming up a bit. There was a candidate forum on Tuesday night, which given the number of candidates, was quite an undertaking in and of itself. The format was such that each candidate answered two questions, but they were different questions than those answered by others, so it wasn’t easy to really compare apples to apples, or Connies to Spiros.
The biggest news of the week came the following morning, when Mayor Sandy Stimpson officially endorsed former Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis to be the next mayor. It wasn’t an especially surprising development, given that Stimpson had allowed Candace Cooksey — who ran his last two campaigns and currently works for the city — to take a leave of absence to run Spriro’s campaign. That at least suggested there’s a little synergy between the mayor and Cheriogotis’ campaign.
The only surprise to me was that it came so soon in the race. Often you see big endorsements like this as Election Day approaches because it provides a little boost at the finish line. Does the endorsement coming this early mean we’ll see Stimpson active in Sprio’s campaign? We’ll have to wait and see.
What does the endorsement mean? It can obviously mean a lot. Back in 2005, Mike Dow got behind then-County Commissioner Sam Jones — as did the Press-Register editorial board — to help him get past John Peavy. I do think Dow’s endorsement played a big role in helping Mobilians feel Jones was the right guy to take over.
The brash and outgoing Dow and the taciturn Jones couldn’t have been more different, but Dow told the public how closely the two had worked together. Did that ensure a smooth continuation of the Dow years? Not necessarily. Certainly there were major differences in their management styles, and there were light years worth of differences in their transparency.
Let’s just say Sam wasn’t very forthcoming and we’ll just leave it at that.
So can an endorsement help? Sure. Is it a guarantee that what you, the voter, have liked or mostly liked over the past 12 years will continue? No, it’s not.
There’s been a tremendous amount of talk behind the scenes and on social media suggesting there’s some kind of deal whereby Sandy’s staff will be kept in place if Sprio wins. Both men denied that publicly when our own Brady Petree asked about it during Wednesday’s endorsement outside Greer’s Market on St. Louis Street — home of the best salad bar in town, IMO. That’s, perhaps, a bit off subject, but I really like it.
Anyway … both Stimpson and Cheriogotis denied there’s any kind of quid pro quo or promise to keep the current mayor’s team in place. Still, it wouldn’t be terribly surprising to see Spiro keep some of the major players if he is elected, because he’s never been mayor before and they do know how things work.
It’s pretty common when “friendly” forces take over a political position. It happens constantly in Congress, for instance. Does that mean those people will remain there forever? Not necessarily. Even if a new mayor keeps high ranking Stimpson officials, eventually he or she will put their own stamp on things.
But it does appear the potential mayor most likely to keep current executive staff in place would be Cheriogotis. County Commissioner Connie Hudson has been around city and county government for quite a while now and I’m sure has her own key people. The rest of those running would seem to have philosophies that are somewhat divergent from those of the current mayor.
The endorsement was naturally met with derision by most of the other candidates in the race, who dismissed it as “business as usual” or a sign nothing will change if Cheriogotis is elected. Of course, that begs the question of whether the electorate is actually looking for a change of direction.
While it’s impossible to spend 12 years in office without pissing some people off, Stimpson remains extremely popular, despite what some on social media might have you believe. I would be amazed if any more than one or maybe two of the current seven candidates would be in this race if Stimpson was running again. I can’t imagine any of these candidates beating him or even taking him to a runoff. I doubt they could imagine it either.
Perhaps one of the biggest things this endorsement does is clarifies the relationship Hudson and Stimpson developed over the past dozen. That Stimpson would endorse a 42-year-old one-term judge over Hudson, who has been a commissioner for 14 years and a city councilwoman for nine years, says a lot without saying it. Hudson obviously has the most experience with big government projects and serving in elected office, but for some reason Stimpson doesn’t view her as the best person to keep the ball rolling.
All that said, the mayor’s endorsement doesn’t mean the race is over. Not by a long shot.
Math class
There appears to be a delusion among some voters that this mayoral campaign is already just a three-horse race between Cheriogotis, Hudson and former MPD Chief Paul Prine, but I’m having a hard time seeing that.
People keep asking whether I think it’ll be Spiro and Connie or Spiro and Prine in the runoff, completely dismissing the other candidates as having any kind of chance. Yes, the people I’m hearing this from are all White, which brings up the elephant in the room — Mobile’s typical voting patterns.
Even as he was slaughtering Fred Richardson and Karlos Finley in the 2021 election, Sandy Stimpson received single-digit Black support. Likewise, Sam Jones, in the two races in which he faced an opponent, received only a nominal amount of the White vote. Simply put, White Mobilians overwhelmingly vote for White candidates, and Black Mobilians overwhelmingly vote for Black candidates.
Mobile also has a majority of Black voting-age residents. Overall turnout has tended to be stronger among White voters since Stimpson got into politics, but that has also coincided with Black candidates who were not terribly exciting to the base.
I’m not sure the 2021 election in which Stimpson faced Richardson and Finley is a great example of what to expect, but let’s look at it anyway. Stimpson drew 21,269 votes, Richarson received 7,538 and Finley got 4,849. So the two challengers received a total of 12,387 votes and got pounded by Stimpson, who gathered 62 percent of the total.
The 2017 race showed Black voters were more motivated, as Jones received 21,296 votes to Stimpson’s 28,714. In 2013, Stimpson and Jones got 30,939 and 26,699 respectively.
But the last race in which we had a large field was 2005, and those numbers are interesting. Jones led the way with 23,671, followed by Peavy with 12,552, Ann Bedsole with 6,939 and Bess Rich with 6,380. So you had three White candidates split a bit less than 26,000 votes.
Jones enjoyed a decent amount of White crossover in the runoff election to win by nearly 7,000 votes.
Just looking at the current slate, there are four White candidates and three Black candidates. Will it be that way on the ballot in August? I’d be surprised if at least one or two haven’t dropped out by then, but even if one candidate of each race leaves, there would still be more White candidates than Black.
Just for the sake of argument, let’s say we get the same kind of turnout as in 2005 — 23,000 votes for Black candidates and 26,000 votes for White candidates. If there are three White candidates and two Black candidates, it would be pretty unlikely to see two candidates of the same race in the runoff.
For example, let’s just say Spiro gets 55 percent of the White vote, Connie gets 35 percent and Prine gets 10 percent. That would leave them with 14,300, 9,100 and 5,500 respectively. The worst the top vote getter between Barbara Drummond and Jermaine Burrell could do is about 11,500.
Granted, that’s a lot of “ifs.” But there are other “ifs” to consider. If there is no truly dominant White candidate, it means the top vote getter likely won’t have a very big number. If all seven candidates stay in, it further dilutes the votes. If the bottom candidates draw just 2 or 3 percent, it could be huge in determining who goes to a runoff.
Yes, if Black voter turnout is as miserable as it was four years ago, the possibility of there being two White candidates in the runoff increases, but I wouldn’t count on that being the case.
Another blow to the ‘forever tax’
I was excited to see the Legislature pass a bill further ratcheting up the business personal property exemption at the state level from $40,000 to $100,000. Someone wake Kay Ivey up to sign it into law!!
This charge was led by a couple of our local lawmakers, Rep. Chip Brown and Sen. David Sessions. I like to think Lagniappe’s focus on this “Forever Tax” as I like to call it, helped encourage them.
If you’re not a business owner, you may not be familiar with this ridiculous tax. Essentially, businesses are required each year to inventory everything they own — furniture, phones, staplers, pens, clocks, etc. — and pay taxes on them. The tax itself isn’t usually a tremendous amount of money for most businesses, but the act of conducting the inventory is a royal pain. Then there’s also the indignity of paying taxes again every year for something for which you already paid sales tax when you bought it.
This extends to things you may have owned for years. Bring an old desk to work and suddenly you’re paying taxes on it again. Can you imagine if you had to write up a list of the contents of your home each year and pay taxes on it? That’s essentially what this is.
The Legislature passed a $40,000 exemption in 2021, also allowing cities and counties to do likewise. So far, not a single city or county has taken advantage of the opportunity to do a little something for their local businesses. Hopefully that’s about to change and Mobile County will again lead the way.
County Commissioners Randal Dueitt and Connie Hudson have shown interest in extending the state exemption to the county level, with Dueitt being the most outspoken about it. Let’s hope the County Commission and the city of Mobile both follow through on this and take this ridiculous burden off business owners — especially small business owners who don’t have time or money to spend on such things.
Shooting arrests
I think almost everyone was relieved to see MPD make six arrests this week for the murder of Frenicka Craig, 28, three weeks while watching a basketball game three weeks ago at Sage Park.
The murder has outraged the city and exposed some real problems in the city’s maintenance and oversight of hundreds of cameras meant to help deter crime and identify criminals. There was undoubtedly a lot of pressure on MPD to find the killers, especially as the murder was committed when young men started shooting around a crowd of more than 100 people.
Unfortunately, it’s the same old story. The suspects are young men who were allegedly shooting at someone else when they killed Craig and injured another man. How they managed to do something like that and not be immediately identified is a mystery.
Obviously there is still a presumption of innocence until these guys are convicted, and it will be a while before they wind up in court. I’m not saying they shouldn’t have due process, but if someone wants to Photoshop MS13 onto their knuckles and send the picture to Washington, I’m not opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
