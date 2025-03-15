Sitting at home Saturday with the wind howling off the bay, I’m reminded why this is the hardest time of year for me. Spring “officially” starts next week, but I’ve already been in a springtime state of mind since the day after Christmas. OK, I loved the blizzard in January, but that was a brief respite from my desire for it to be warm again.
It hasn’t helped that I got a triple dose of the funk going around. Oddly enough it started the day after the Blizzard of ‘25, possibly — I say “possibly” — kicked off by diving into the snow in a bathing suit. Who says you can’t still do stupid things in your late 50s?
I’ve been coughing like a coal miner ever since, which has kept me raspy and wheezing. On the plus side, my abs are totally ripped (beneath a protective layer of fat) from the frequent fits. I thought it was all coming to an end, but time spent on a commercial airliner last weekend provided the requisite airborne parasites to enter my sinuses long enough to cause a head cold that left quickly but reignited my barking.
So I straight up NEED some hot weather ASAP. Mid March is tantalizingly close to lower Alabama spring, that five-day period of perfect weather before summer sets in. But Mother Nature knows most of us are waiting, so she likes to dangle some upper 70s days, then slam us with more unpleasant weather off and on. The goal, I’m sure, is to get each and every one of us to head out somewhere in shorts, T-shirts and flip flops only to freeze to death.
I played baseball as a kid, and the anticipation was even worse as practices and even games began. I could never play my best when it was cold. Baseball is made for heat.
These days my yearning for spring is made worse because a couple of mornings a week I join three other lunatics for “interval training” — jumping around like idiots for 20 seconds at a time — on the tennis courts at Lyons Park. This routine started years ago indoors in an actual gym, but when the gym closed, we moved outside. Our wise leader is originally from Wisconsin, so we are shamed into still meeting regardless of how cold it is. The guy’s still wearing shorts until the temps get close to freezing.
Some of you in the medical field may at this point feel the need to explain that my prolonged coughing problems are likely linkable to doing burpees in 34-degree weather. I’ll accept that’s a possibility.
Exercising in freezing cold weather is truly painful. I think only group shame makes it possible. But I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
These last gasps of winter can’t leave quickly enough. Until then I’ll be standing at the window waiting.
Prine Time
Mobile’s former police chief Paul Prine entered the mayor’s race this week a few days earlier than he had teased. He’d been saying the announcement would come March 14, but instead held a public event Tuesday, March 11 in front of a crowd of enthusiastic supporters. He declined to take any questions from gathered members of the media following the announcement.
Prine’s candidacy brings a good deal of interest, but also a few unanswered questions. First and foremost is the fact he’s currently suing the city of Mobile — including Mayor Sandy Stimpson and most of the members of the City Council — claiming they engaged in libel, slander and civil conspiracy in the events that led up to his firing. That could make for an icy relationship with the council should he win office this year. He’s also being sued for incidents that took place while he ran MPD. But the first fire he had to put out is the question about where he lives.
It’s no secret Prine has a home in Saraland and lived there even while he was police chief. But to be elected mayor he has to establish residence inside the city at least 90 days prior to the election. Wednesday, Prine appeared on FMTalk 106.5 with Sean Sullivan and told listeners he had, in fact, moved to Mobile.
“The truth is, yes, I live in Mobile. I am registered to vote in Mobile, and I have changed all the necessary documentation — my state driver's license — to show that,” he said. “I do live in Mobile.”
We checked the Secretary of State’s voting records and they indeed showed Prine registered to vote at an address on East Drive near the University of South Alabama. The county records showed that property is owned by Mamun Siddiq, a local real estate agent involved in local Republican politics.
Siddiq confirmed to us that he does still own the property, and had rented the house to Prine, although he said because he uses a property management company he did not know when Prine began renting or whether he has moved in. Asked if he is a political supporter of Prine, Siddiq told our reporter he has not made up his mind and is working with several different candidates.
We tried multiple times to call and text Prine to clarify whether he has indeed moved into the house and now actually lives in Mobile, but he did not return any of our messages.
OK, so at this point Prine has said publicly he lives in Mobile, and we know he’s renting a home. One of our reporters has gone by the house on different evenings and saw no clear indication anyone is currently living there.
But there are a couple of things that are a bit troubling. Though he told our reporter he hasn’t made up his mind who he’s voting for, Siddiq has not only been a very prominent Prine supporter on Facebook, he’s actually one of the administrators of the “Supporters of Paul Prine” FB page. So it kind of seems like he actually has made up his mind. He certainly appears to be working on Prine’s campaign.
Of course nobody is under any obligation to tell the truth to reporters, or to tell us who they’re voting for, or even to answer our phone calls and texts, but it’s not the greatest start to a political campaign I’ve ever seen, especially over an issue that isn’t terribly complicated.
I don’t care one bit if Prine is renting. But if he’s on the radio saying he lives in Mobile, then I would take that to mean he’s moved his stuff in and sleeps at the house in Mobile. Maybe he has. It’s an easy question to answer and he knows we’re trying to ask it, but won’t respond.
If he hasn’t actually moved to Mobile, but is claiming he has because his drivers license and voter registration address has changed …. well, I would call that playing a misleading semantics game.
Prine went third person brushing off the entire issue during his interview with Sullivan, saying, “Let me just simply say this. I don't think most of the voters really care as to whether or not Paul Prine just moved to Mobile.”
The man worked the streets of Mobile for 27 years and was even shot in the line of duty, so I would agree most voters aren’t going to particularly care if he’s only physically lived in the city for five months preceding the election. But they might care more if he’s being evasive about the issue.
Lagniappe has been here nearly 23 years now, so we’ve covered the Mike Dow years, Sam Jones years and Sandy Stimpson years. Mike was always easy to talk to. He might tell you more than you ever wanted to hear, but he didn’t typically run from controversy. Sam didn’t like to say much of anything, and covering his administration became harder and harder over the years. Sandy has been the most open and responsive of the three, even when the questions are tough.
So while these seven candidates start talking about their various plans and campaign planks, one of the big things I’ll be looking at is their transparency and availability. Are they going to be guarded and make it like pulling teeth in trying to get information, or are they going to tell us — and by extension the voters — what we need to know?
I certainly don’t want to have to go back to the days of having to sue the city for financial records about grant-funded skiing trips.
Most of the people running for mayor have at least some history when it comes to answering questions from media. Some are better than others. But being mayor is far different than the positions any have previously held. The level of accountability and accessibility expected by the public and your friendly neighborhood journalists is much higher. All of them need to reassess how they intend to handle transparency. What works if you’re a county commissioner, police chief, judge, city councilperson or state representative won’t fly as mayor.
This issue of whether someone lives in the city or district where they wish to hold office constantly arises. For some reason, there are a sizeable number of would-be officeholders who think those qualifications are mere suggestions, especially since it is rare anyone legally enforces the issue. Mostly it’s left up to the local media to figure it out.
That has led to some epic games of cat and mouse over the years. My mind always wanders back to former Mobile County Commissioner Juan Chastang claiming he lived in a shed that was padlocked shut. So “Prine Time” fans who are outraged I’m writing about this or that we’ve been by his rental house to check, just know it’s part of what we do to make sure you’re not being misled.
But it’s all a lot easier when the candidate simply answers his phone.
Mo money
This is just an observation, not a condemnation, but raising the Mobile mayor’s salary to $195,000 in order to attract candidates who might otherwise not run because of financial reasons doesn’t appear so far to have played a role in the slate of candidates. I say “so far” because there’s still time for others to qualify.
But at least six of the seven currently announced candidates would be leaving jobs that pay anywhere near the new salary, or even more than the $125,000 the mayor’s job currently pays. Jermain Burrell’s current salary isn’t public.
That’s not to say I don’t support the increase, but the most important reason for doing it was not to give current elected officials a big raise, but rather to hopefully make it possible for someone in the private sector to choose public service without going broke.
Cruising the ship
There aren’t a lot of things local folks have been more excited about than the famed ocean liner from the ‘50s, the SS United States, being towed into the Port of Mobile to be cleaned up before it is sunk off the coast of Florida to become the world’s largest artificial reef.
As the SSUS was being towed here from Philadelphia, people were constantly emailing and texting about whether we were covering it or asking when it would be here. I was super excited to watch it come through Mobile Bay, but unfortunately had to leave the house before it made its way through the ship channel. But every day when I drive to work, I can’t help staring at the SSUS in all of her rusty glory not far off of I-10.
Apparently I’m not alone. It seems the local cruise industry has gotten an unexpected bump from having the famous ocean liner in port. Our own Brady Petree was among the many media members who took a trip on the Perdido Queen this week to get a closer look. One thing he found out was the Perdido Queen has already hauled more than 150 sightseers out to get a gander at the SSUS. And it’s not just local people. Folks from across the country — including former United States passengers — are showing up to see her one more time.
This raises an interesting point.
Modern American Recycling and Radiological Services LLC (MARRS), the company getting the SSUS ready for her dive down to Davey Jones’ Locker, is also in the running to possibly dismantle the famous nuclear powered navy aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. No offense to our rusty queen currently floating dockside, but I’d imagine the interest in seeing the Enterprise would far outstrip that of seeing the United States.
The Mobile Chamber of Commerce has staked out a rather bizarre opposition to this more than half-a-billion-dollar job because the Enterprise would still contain the remnants of its nuclear reactors. (All the radioactive fuel and “juice” would be gone.) I still have a hard time believing that’s actually why they’re opposed, because it sounds far less likely to present an environmental danger to local waterways than tons of other projects they wholeheartedly endorse.
Dismantling the Enterprise would take around five years. A decent cottage industry could easily have time to get a foothold cruising past the Alabama and the Enterprise for a few years.
