Like many of you, I was outraged when I saw our burgeoning pop-up tropical storm this week was going to be named Bertha.
That just sounded insane.
Why would whatever group of goofballs who name tropical storms ever use Bertha? Big Bertha. (I apologize to any readers named Bertha or whose grannies were named Bertha. I’m sure you’ve had it hard enough without some idiot columnist bringing up the whole Big Bertha thing.)
The headlines just write themselves: “Big Bertha Blasts ‘Bama!” (Alliterative headlines are the best!) It has to be storm naming malpractice to stick a Bertha, Beulah, Agnes, Gus, Brutus, Bruno or Zeus in the list.
The second I saw this storm was going to be named Bertha, I ran down and bought a battery for the truck I haven’t moved in three months, got the boat off the lift at the end of the dock and trailered it. No hurricane candy for you, Big Bertha!
But while the bay was certainly very rough and had about three tons of logs swarming around the pier like angry bees, Bertha looked like she might not even make it to hurricane status before her Louisiana landfall.
Could I have been wrong about this naming thing? Were the Berthas of the world unfairly maligned in the world of storm naming, as they have been regarding large pieces of artillery and golf clubs?
Given that any past Bertha would have been only the second named storm of the season, which meant it likely came early before the monsters of August and September, maybe Big B wasn’t such a problem.
Historically, there have been eight Tropical Storm Berthas, starting in 1957. Five of those never became Hurricane Bertha, two made it to Category 1 and two indeed became “big” Cat 3s. The 1996 Bertha roughed up the Leeward Island and did hundreds of millions of dollars in damage in the Carolinas. But it apparently wasn’t enough to get Bertha banned from the list, which is what usually happens when storms do a lot of damage. You’ll never see a Camille or Katrina again, for instance.
My apologies Bertha. I won’t be so upset when you’re back on the list in six years.
The namer of names is now the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), so we have them to blame if we end up with a Hurricane Hoss or Jumbo.
Looking at the rest of this year’s names, a couple still worry me despite Bertha not living up to her perceived potential. The names remaining are: Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Leah, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.
We already had a Cristobal that wrecked a bunch of stuff along the bay, so that’s not great. Dolly scares me. The 2008 version did $1.5 billion in damage in Texas. Marco and Omar also sound like they could be trouble. But the two that worry me most are Nana and Wilfred.
They sound like your grandmother and the guy she travels with since granddad died. “Nana and Wilfred are coming over in their RV and bringing pralines!”
I’m not falling for it. Nana and Wilfred can just go to an RV park somewhere else, we don’t need them around here!
Let’s just pray we don’t get to the Ws. I can’t handle the stress.
Tale of two counties
It wasn’t the best of times. It might have been the worst of times. No question it was turning out to be the summer of despair for two local cities on opposite sides of the bay. That’s where our tale begins.
The cities of Orange Beach in Baldwin County and Prichard in Mobile County are each coming unglued in their own peculiar ways. Prichard’s deterioration is the good old-fashioned car bursting into flames right before it plunges off a cliff kind, while Orange Beach’s may be harder to see given that it’s taken more than a decade to finally come to a head.
It’s no secret Prichard’s water and sewer system is among the nation’s worst and could cost hundreds of millions to repair, and its former director was implicated in the misappropriation of mountains of money in the pursuit of designer purses and giant dogs. That’s old news, though.
The new mayor and City Council are already at one another’s throats, both in and out of court. And Prichard Police Department officers are being arrested and charged at a higher rate than the city’s criminals.
On Wednesday of this week, it was announced that a special grand jury had even indicted Police Chief Walter Knight on charges of using his office for personal gain and theft by deception.
Sgt. Aaron Tucker was indicted on the same charges, which apparently stemmed from some alleged double-dip funeral escorting while on the clock. Both of these busts follow the earlier arrest by the Feds of officer Emmanuel Naman Dotch II on charges that included civil rights violations, bribery, evidence tampering and extortion.
Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the grand jury called for the disbanding and rebuilding of PPD, with the Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch’s Office taking over in the meantime. Burch estimated it would cost about $3 million — the equivalent of the city’s annual budget — just to get the police department back on track.
It’s safe to say Prichard is a smoldering heap right now.
On the other side of both the bay and the economic spectrum, the cancer that is Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon’s personal behavior has finally fully metastasized into the city’s lymphatic system. While the shiny beach city’s problems are not quite as glaring if you’re just driving down the road trying to catch a glimpse of the water between condominiums, there’s indeed trouble a-bubbling.
The mayor and council aren’t suing one another — yet — but it’s close. They’re in the minority, since it appears a new lawsuit is filed against OBA roughly every 20 minutes. The latest came from a guy run over by a lifeguard driving a truck on the beach.
Three city councilors did, however, file an ethics complaint against Kennon in which they claim he threatened during an executive session to not only sue them personally, but to damage their political careers if they attempted to release police body camera footage of officers confronting him in a city office inside the Coastal Resources Building during the wee hours of Labor Day nearly two years ago.
The mayor’s personal escapades and fistfights have been a long, jagged scar on his legacy as leader and moral protector of “The Bubble,” as he calls it. He’s managed to convince Orange Bechians (Beachers?) they reside in Mayberry even as he carries on like Oatis the town drunk. I’m not sure if Oatis or Tony got more free rides from the cops.
Kennon paints Orange Beach as a family-oriented refuge from the societal ills that plague other municipalities. Lately, though, it seems like the rest of us should thank “The Bubble’s” surface tension for keeping its lunacy inside Orange Beach city limits.
The much-discussed Labor Day 911 call about a “butt-naked” man punching a woman in the face and screaming at her on the balcony of that city building, has been Kennon’s drip-drip-drip Watergate-style scandal that has only grown since he was re-elected last summer after this newspaper broke the story. His account of things has changed like snowbirds with the seasons since we first asked about it, and with each new iteration, he fashions himself a bigger victim in his own morality play.
He and the council attempted to make nice in public at this week’s meeting, with the truculent mayor even apologizing a bit — mostly for just working too darn hard and fast. It seemed like just another act to further the effort he has undertaken to flip the narrative to one where he is the steady hand at the wheel while the other elected officials around him are bent to pave over the paradise he’s created.
But that pesky ethics complaint tells a different story. The councilors not only struck back at Kennon’s alleged bullying behind closed doors, but also questioned why security video from the Coastal Resources building that might have captured a criminal assault on city property was allowed to be destroyed. That’s a very bad thing, by the way.
The councilors alleged that not only did the mayor and then-police chief know about the 911 call in the hours immediately after it happened, but they also claim City Administrator Ford Handley and his wife, City Clerk Reneé Elerbee were aware as well, raising the question of why no one moved to secure that video or to make sure it wasn’t destroyed.
Surely Kennon must have wanted to see why officers were knocking on the door of his “weekend escape” while he was innocently changing out of wet swim trunks at 1 a.m.?
While the Orange Beach PD doesn’t appear to have a disheveled evidence room full of unprocessed rape kits, as was the case in Prichard, there are still serious allegations of unethical behavior at OBPD. That ethics complaint alleges the daily police call report sent to councilors was manipulated to keep the Kennon 911 call out of view, and that officers did not respond properly to the call, failing to follow procedure by interviewing Kennon’s wife, who was allegedly in the office with him that night. All things we reported more than a year ago.
I’m certainly not trying to diminish the disaster in Prichard, but the hoopla in OB is just a different brand of the same political slop.
The law enforcement reaction to each city is quite different, though. While Blackwood, Burch and the FBI have come down hard on Prichard, Orange Beach has somehow remained clear of such intervention. Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters’ office has been well aware of these issues for more than a year now.
Only recently did Wilters’ office sound remotely interested, telling me they are waiting for the Alabama Ethics Commission to review the complaint, and that will determine whether they get involved or not.
The DA is waiting on an Ethics Commission that has become a do-nothing joke under current executive director Tom Albritton. Kennon’s air of confidence in nothing coming of the complaint, I feel certain, has much to do with his understanding of the Ethics Commission’s proclivities.
Thank goodness the people of Prichard don’t have to wait for the Ethics Commission before someone addresses what’s happening there. Those OBA residents who don’t find Kennon’s tough guy act amusing would probably love a similar level of interest from their DA.
Wilters has body camera footage he can look at. There are cops who participated in the entire interaction with Kennon. There are allegations of manipulation of police records, destruction of evidence, ample evidence of misuse of public property for personal gain, threats and maybe even political extortion. But we’ll just wait to see what Tom says.
It’s been almost two years since that fateful Labor Day. Will statutes of limitations pass by while Wilters waits for the Ethics Commission to make a decision for him? When’s the last time Tony Kennon had police officers drive him around to and from bars? When’s the last time he used a city boat? When’s the last time you can prove he used a city office as a weekend condo?
It’s probably much easier to go after Prichard’s leaders than it is those in Orange Beach. I get that. One is broke as a joke, on the edge of insolvency and populated by folks who don’t typically vote Republican.
The other city is stacking Benjamins like there’s no tomorrow, is about as glitzy and glamorous as Alabama gets and is full of voters who helped put the DA in office.
But there are some similarities in what’s happening inside these two cities. A mayor who allegedly punched a woman while standing naked on the balcony of a city building and then exerted pressure to cover it up isn’t necessarily “better” than a police chief who allegedly double-dipped to make money on funeral processions. In fact, I’d say the former is a bigger overall issue since it’s the mayor.
It’s a tale of two counties alright. A tale that is more common every day.
Awards season
Investigative reporter Scott Johnson has had a pretty good run lately when it comes to being lauded by his fellow journalists.
His series “Crash, Call, Collect: Midtown clinic linked to RICO scheme enterprise” about the South Alabama Medical & Rehab Clinic got another first-place award this week in the Society of Professional Journalists’ “Green Eyeshade Awards.” I’m not going to lie, I was excited to see Lagniappe in first place ahead of the Miami Herald. They have just a few more journalists than we do.
The Green Eyeshade Awards are super competitive because they throw all the newspapers in 10 Southeastern states together. No weekly divisions, or under 30,000 circulation, etc. The work speaks for itself, regardless of publication size.
Winning the investigative category puts Scott’s series in competition for the overall Green Eyeshade Award, which goes to the year’s top story in any category. That will be announced in a few weeks.
The series also won first place in the Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) awards recently. “Crash, Call, Collect” won the David Carr Award for investigative reporting. Lagniappe actually took two of the four spots in that category, with our investigation into Tony Kennon’s Labor Day 2024 visit from the cops finishing third. Reporter Kyle Hamrick and I wrote those stories. The other two winners were from Baltimore and Vallejo, California.
The AAN is an organization of more than 120 media outlets across North America, most of which are “alternative newsweeklies” in large cities. Once upon a time we kind of fit into that description — although we’ve never been politically aligned as many of these publications are. Lagniappe is a bit of a weird kid in that group now since we’re not an “alternative” to anything, given that we’re the only paper in town.
Regardless, it’s a big field full of very talented journalists.
The older I get, the less the awards really mean to me, because over the years I’ve realized how often what you’re writing about is more important than how you write about it. But it is still very exciting for me to see really tough investigative reporting recognized, because it’s something we pride ourselves on doing every day.
If we can ever get enough local readers to spend that 30 cents a day for a subscription, it would enable us to hire two or three more reporters. I can’t imagine what we could do with five or six journalists.
Last week, I happened to run into Stan Tiner, the former editor of the Press-Register. Stan and I only met a couple of times when he was here — before he led the Biloxi Sun-Herald to a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the decimation wrought by Hurricane Katrina. He’s a nice guy and we talked some about the business. He told me the P-R newsroom had more than 100 people when he was running it.
It’s hard to fathom. We try to cover Mobile and Baldwin counties with three reporters and a sports editor. We have several freelance writers who mostly cover lifestyle beats. All of the investigative reporting — which takes the longest and is the hardest to do — is done by our very small staff. It generally feels like we’re trying to swim up a waterfall because there’s so much news coming at us each day.
Ashley and I are both really proud of the work we’re doing here and of the recognition we’ve received for some of the most complex stories we’ve ever told. We’re ever grateful for your support. I promise we could do even more, though.
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