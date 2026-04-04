Good morning and Happy Easter!
For me, Easter is when I know spring — and warm weather — are finally here. Admittedly, I am a wimp when it comes to winter and the cold, so this holiday is one I look forward to, not just because there’s a great chance I’ll get some of those malted eggs I love so much.
Have a wonderful day and make sure you find all of the hidden eggs. They tend to announce themselves later if you don’t.
The AI future
I was reading an article about an author losing her contract with a publisher because an AI detection program claimed her book was primarily written by a computer program. The author has denied using AI to write her books, but lost her contract anyway.
On the surface it sounds like she just got busted trying to game the system, but maybe we need to tap the brakes on that a bit. It appears there are certainly questions about the accuracy of AI detecting its own kind. Even though we’d like to believe the robots know their own smell, so to speak, it’s apparently not the case.
Curious, I took the two sections I’d already written for this week’s Sunday Brunch and ran them through Textguard, one of the many AI detectors available online. I expected the system to mistakenly claim some small part of my writing was AI, but it came back telling me a whopping 77 percent of what I submitted “had signs of AI.” Seventy-seven percent!!! What?!
I tried a few more. Grammarly said I was 100 percent human, as did a couple of others I tried. Thank you very much! But a checker called AskGPT deemed my writing 78 percent AI and labeled it “High plagiarism level.”
I mean I’ve been accused of robotic writing before, but never of being a robot writer! For the record, 100 percent of what I sent Textguard was pure Rob. Zero Rob-ot.
Now AI is calling us plagiarists when we’re not, and people believe the AI! It sounds like the plotline of a really boring sci-fi movie: “Terminator 21: Rise of the Plagiarists."
Artificial Intelligence has us chasing our tails in so many ways.
But at the same time, what’s the answer? Refusing to use it or learn about it seems like the equivalent of sticking with carrier pigeons when everyone else is getting telephones. There are a number of things AI does well that can really cut down on time-sucking tasks. I’m sure for some writers there might be a temptation to use AI to put together simple stories in three seconds that might take 10 or 20 minutes, or maybe even a book that might take you three years. But there’s also the reality that if you did use it that way, you’d probably spend a considerable amount of time making sure AI didn’t “hallucinate” anything into your story.
I saw a video the other day of a lawyer being hammered by a judge because the files she submitted contained case law that didn’t exist. Clearly she’d had her law partner Chaterly G.P. Taylor, esquire help put things together.
AI is still a long way off from getting everything perfect — but it’s getting better all the time. And people have strong feelings about that, which is understandable.
We’ve been playing around with making AI commercials for Lagniappe Daily subscriptions for the past week or so. We started out with “AI Annie,” trying to lean into the idea that we’re not trying to trick anyone and throwing in some jokes, but she was probably too pretty, too British (for some reason) and not funny enough. Readers clearly didn’t “get” Annie and a vocal few were quite upset we were using it at all.
Annie was quickly replaced by Chess Bankhead, an old-school TV anchorman type who is much more clearly a satirical and humorous way of trying to get people to part with 30 cents a day to read the important news our humans are putting out each day.
Ideally, it would be nice to be able to afford to hire a production team, actors and script writers to crank out three unique commercials a week. Realistically, though, that ain’t gonna happen. But it can easily be done using AI and it still leaves us time to do what we actually are here to do — report the news.
I don’t know if Chess will make much of a dent in the minds of the vast majority of our print readers who refuse to get a Lagniappe Daily subscription. Only time will tell. But he at least makes me laugh. That’s gotta be worth something. And regardless of what Texguard might say, his words are 100 percent human produced.
But we know we have to find ways to use AI that help us to be more effective without losing the core of what we do. That’s the challenge most of us are facing these days. If only Chat GPT could be trusted to tell us what to do.
Travelin’ man
Scott Johnson continued his amazing string of investigative reports this week with an examination of U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s taxpayer- and campaign-funded trips to Florida.
I can attest to the amount of time Scott spent gathering information for this story, as well as trying to get Tuberville’s camp to help explain what’s going on.
This isn’t another story about where the senator-turned-gubernatorial-candidate lives, but a look at more than $60,000 spent over a four-year period by Alabama’s senior senator traveling to and from the Florida Panhandle where he has a multi-million dollar beach house. Although there are reasonable questions about whether Tuberville has actually lived in the one-bathroom house in Auburn that he claims as a primary residence long enough to meet the consecutive 7-year requirement for governor, he claims his place in Santa Rosa Beach is a vacation home.
As such, though, it raises questions about why taxpayers and political donors are footing the bill for him to travel to and from his vacation home. Tuberville’s staff acknowledged the expenditures, but refused to go through them to explain why they weren’t reimbursements for vacation travel.
Tubby isn’t the first U.S. Senator to face this kind of scrutiny. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson was called out in 2022 for a very similar circumstance. The Milwaukee Sentinel reported on 9 trips Johnson and his family had taken between DC and their Ft. Meyers, Florida vacation home from January - May of 2021. While the reimbursements included trips to Florida, Johnson claimed they only covered his trips back to DC to work following vacations.
Much like Tuberville, Johnson was spending a tremendous amount of his non-DC time in Florida rather than in the state he represented. Ultimately, he faced ethics charges in the U.S. Senate but was cleared by the ethics committee dominated by fellow Republicans.
Who knows if Tuberville’s travels will draw even that much attention given the sheer number of DC scandals currently taking place in the nation’s capital? But much like the situation with his residency questions, Tuberville could probably make some of this go away if he’d deal with the issue instead of running from it.
The big let down
Only two members of the Baldwin-Mobile county legislative delegation didn’t knuckle under this week and vote to help Alabama Power keep doing the same things it’s done forever that have Alabamians paying the highest rates in the Southeast.
Just two. State Reps. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne) and Shane Stringer (R-Citronelle) were the only legislators from our area who voted against the passage of House Bill 475 this week. All of your senators and the rest of your state representatives fell in line to support a bill that was quickly signed into law by Kay Ivey, that is exactly what the power company wanted.
If you need any proof of what a piece of garbage this bill had become by the time it was voted through, its original sponsor, Rep. Mack Butler (R-Rainbow City) had completely disavowed his baby.
“In the current state, there is no way I can support the bill, and I would move that we ‘nonconcur’ and go to conference and, hopefully, finish negotiations of what we agreed to before,” he said to no avail. It marked the first time the long-serving legislator ever voted against his own bill.
Butler’s original bill would have mandated regular rate hearings for all utilities, essentially opening their books and making them show how they spend their money before demanding that their customers pay more. Alabama Power has avoided such transparency since 1982.
The bill passed through the House, but when it got to the Senate, there was a shotgun wedding of 475 and the hideous “Power to the People Act.” What was birthed bore far more resemblance to the Power to the People than Butler’s original bill. It was sent back to the House for another vote and passed.
With Ivey’s signature, this new law means we’ll have seven elected PSC commissioners — one from each Congressional district — instead of three statewide. Most importantly for the power company, it means Ivey will appoint four new commissioners this summer, which prevents APCO’s biggest nightmare from coming true. All of these machinations in order to see the makeup of the PSC changed have been to prevent one thing — APCO losing control of the commission if Chris Beeker and Jeremy Oden are voted out of office in the upcoming election.
Voters are sick of watching their power bills go up and up and up while also hearing about Alabama Power and its parent the Southern Company posting billions in profits each year. Georgia Power, APCO’s sister company, saw some of its reliable PSC allies in the Peach State voted out last year and Southern Company was determined not to allow that to happen in Bama.
APCO’s place at the trough is far too valuable for Southern Company to lose control of the regulatory agency that guarantees those huge profits. Butler explained just how important Alabama Power is to the overall profitability of the Southern Company as a whole.
“If you look at the Southern Company, which you know serves Georgia — which is over double the population of Alabama — Mississippi and Alabama, we are 16 percent of the customer base and 33 percent of the profit. That tells you there’s a problem. Out of their $4.4 billion profit, Alabama accounts for almost $2 billion of that profit. So, I really wanted to take a hammer to it,” he said.
It’s kind of amazing to think that every time you pay your power bill, you’re subsidizing Georgia.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of our local legislative delegation doesn’t understand that. With the exception of Simpson and Stringer, they all — Democrats and Republicans alike — ended up helping Alabama Power keep its stranglehold on your wallets.
Those looking to water down Butler’s bill came up with a ridiculous notion that by having mandatory formal hearings would somehow mean there had to be a rate increase. First of all, that contention could easily have been handled with a sentence or two added to the bill, if they really thought there was a potential issue. (They didn’t.) Secondly, though, I can’t remember the last time Alabama Power went three years without a rate increase. Seems like a moot point at best.
The new law keeps the PSC in line in two ways. It now requires a supermajority of five commissioners to call for a rate hearing, and it puts the entire commission under the direction of a new appointed member of the governor’s cabinet, the secretary of energy. The new secretary can call for a hearing, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.
I’m glad to see we at least have a couple of legislators willing to put the voters before the deep-pocketed utilities. Those who voted for this trash should be remembered for it. Think of them every time you pay your power bill.
(1) comment
Wish I had read this earlier. Ran into a state rep yesterday and would have nailed him for supporting this bill.
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