I have to admit, over the past few weeks I haven’t kept a close eye on the historically bad season the Murphy Panthers have put together. So I checked in with Lagniappe’s sports guru Tommy Hicks on Friday to see if there’d been any reversal of fortunes for the team. As I spent several years living across the street from Murphy, I have a soft spot for them.
Highlights from the first half of the season included posting negative 90 yards of offense against Blount — yes, -90 — and getting drubbed 100 - 0 by Williamson, but I knew they had a recent game against winless Baldwin County High, so maybe there was hope?
Nope. Tommy told me Murphy had endured a 56-0 loss to BCH, and for the season the 0-9 Panthers have now been outscored 450-12. Tommy isn’t a man given to absolutes, so when I asked if this was the worst season he’s ever seen in his Alabama Sportswriters Hall of Fame career, he didn’t immediately say yes. He mentioned a team that hadn’t won a game in several years, but did admit that for a single season, Murphy’s 2025 campaign is a strong contender for the most futile ever.
Fortunately, the boys had a much-needed night off Friday. (Please, no jokes about them still losing the bye week 30-0.) I’m not sure if Head Coach Sherman Williams has found his calling, although the fact that he’s somehow been able to get the kids back out there each week is inspiring in a bizarre way.
MHS has one more shot at a win this coming Thursday — although it’s a long one. They play the very good Gulf Shores High. On paper, this shouldn’t be a game, but if these guys are going to have a big-budget Hollywood movie starring Denzel Washington as Williams, they need this win. If you have a moment on Thursday, send some mental goodwill and a prayer to the Panthers. It’d be epic for them to pull off the upset.
Deep AI thoughts
Reading a story this week about President Trump’s use of AI sort of blew me away and really started me thinking about the future of politics. This may sound nuts, but bear with me.
The article pointed out how adeptly his second administration has been in using AI to not only troll opponents, but also to stir and entertain his own base. In the article, a large number of these fake videos were gathered — many of which I’d never seen — and it was rather eye-popping. There was everything from Trump flying a jet and dumping excrement on the heads of “No Kings” protestors, to the 79-year-old president lithely dancing like Fred Astaire, to him laughing hysterically while former President Barack Obama is pushed to his knees in the Oval Office and handcuffed.
Here at the head of the AI revolution, most of us — but not all! — can still spot these phony videos and not take them too seriously. But the technology is moving ahead at warp speed and the images are harder and harder to separate from reality. Think about how much better AI generated videos are now than they were even a year ago. It’s getting harder and harder to pick them out. The article pointed out that in the Obama-being-arrested video, a number of commenters asked if it was real.
You don’t need me or anyone else to tell you folks are already falling for AI-generated political messages all the time. It’s hard to go on Facebook without seeing someone you know incredulously reposting a clearly false AI document either in support of or against one political issue or another. So we know this is happening and we also know some people will fall for anything. Please see beliefs in “chem trails,” government control of the weather and fake moon landings as points of reference.
What really got to me, though, was how sophisticated all of this has become almost overnight and what that’s going to mean for the future.
As Trump ages over the next few years, are we going to see more and more AI videos of him doing things he physically can’t actually do? I wouldn’t be surprised. But let’s look further into the future, AT (After Trump). The standard is being set now that AI-constructed political videos will be a big part of future political campaigns, and don’t ever forget that what’s happening in Washington eventually trickles down to the grassroots levels.
It’s not hard to imagine a time not too far down the road when even statewide and local candidates are pumping their images with AI videos, bypassing in-person gatherings and allowing voters to get to know them primarily through their artificial personalities. If you want to get really Orwellian, I can easily imagine a time as we continue to allow our presidents to annex powers that used to belong to the other branches of government, that an authoritarian regime could hold sway for decades behind a leader who has been kept “alive” for decades via AI.
It wouldn’t surprise me right now if one or both of the two major parties created a candidate out of whole AI cloth, that many of their most ardent supporters would actually knowingly vote for a fake person. If your choices were a MAGA AI candidate, or Kamala Harris, who would you vote for? If the real Trump ran again versus an AI Democrat, who would you choose?
I’d love to think nobody would ever vote for an AI candidate, regardless of the politics it espouses, but I know better.
The advent of AI only makes it easier to mask the mental infirmities we saw with President Biden and that some believe we’re seeing with the current occupant of what’s left of the White House. As this becomes the norm, it’s easy to imagine politicians moving back from the limelight and allowing their AI alter egos to do the talking.
Maybe I sound like I’ve been huffing chem trails here, but it’s plain to see how we could eventually end up with a “Wizard of Oz” situation where someone is pulling the levers behind the curtain while a computer-generated leader holds our attention.
Put me in, coach!
Well, that didn’t take long.
Former Crimson Tide and NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron formally announced his run for Alabama Lieutenant Governor on Thursday and by later in the day he was catching flak after it was “discovered” he had registered to vote just three days earlier.
McCarron’s entry into the race was telegraphed like a pick-six, so don’t think his opponents weren’t well aware he hasn’t been a registered voter in the state. The 35-year-old former college star enters a race that’s already been staked out by Secretary of State Wes Allen and Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate.
I don’t get the impression Allen was necessarily excited to have McCarron suddenly get the political itch, but that’s the way things are going in Alabama. Those who have made their names in sports have a big leg up in our football-crazy state.
We saw Tommy Tuberville easily dispatch political lifers — including former U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions — when he ran five years ago, and he’s already scared away even heavy hitters like current Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth from next year’s gubernatorial race. Sports broadcaster Paul Finebaum’s flirtation with attempting to replace Tuberville in D.C. probably has Attorney General Steve Marshall and U.S. Rep. Barry Moore shopping for Depends. And now McCarron could upend the plans of seasoned politicos like Allen and Pate.
I saw McCarron in Mobile’s political launching pad — Greer’s Marketplace on St. Louis Street — a couple of weeks ago standing in a suit and filming a commercial, so his announcement Thursday wasn’t a surprise. Having just registered to vote certainly doesn’t disqualify him, but it does make me think he hasn’t been mulling life as a baby-kisser for very long. Registering to vote is kind of politics 101.
In that commercial, McCarron said the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk last month is what spurred his interest in running for office. Still, he has been endorsing political candidates since at least 2016, when he publicly threw his support behind Donald Trump. He also made a video endorsing Mobile’s mayor-elect Spiro Cheriogotis in the recent election, so he hasn’t been apolitical.
McCarron appears to actually live outside the city limits, so even if he was registered, he couldn’t have voted for Spiro.
His not having voted will be brought up over and over by opponents, especially if they all get into a Trump-measuring contest. (“I woke up feeling the Trumpiest, coach!). Allen already jumped on that train, telling the public relations “news site” Yellowhammer News — owned by political consultant Paul Shashy — “An endorsement of President Trump is only valuable if you follow it up with the real action of voting for him, which I have done.”
Surprisingly, McCarron’s team wasn’t out in front of this. They had to know it was coming. His team did respond to my questions about it, admitting AJ had never voted before, but saying that shows his newfound passion.
“AJ is the ultimate outsider and a political newcomer inspired to get off the sidelines and get into the game by the assassination of Charlie Kirk,” his campaign said in a statement.
It wasn’t the smoothest start to a political career, particularly as AJ is jumping in after Allen and Pate have already been running for a bit, but it’s also something that can easily be overcome.
I’ll be interested to hear McCarron’s thoughts on the job and what he plans to do. The standard “I love Trump blather” and his championships with the Tide aside, I want to hear what he’ll do that makes him a better choice than Allen or Pate. There are certainly plenty of opportunities to make Goat Hill work better for the people.
Yes, there is a growing fatigue among some with the sports-to-politics pipeline, but just because he was a sports star doesn’t mean he doesn’t have something unique to offer. It wouldn’t hurt my feelings to see a highly qualified person from our area in one of the state’s top positions, either, since we always get the shaft in that department.
If not having registered to vote until this week is the worst thing his opponents can dig up, McCarron will get past that. In the parlance of Alabama’s current political vibe, he’s been blindsided before and gotten back up to throw a touchdown.
Our love is like steel
When it comes to making steel in Mobile County, state and local officials are as supportive of our local plant’s latest expansion as they can be without legally changing their names to ArcelorMittal.
Scott Johnson dropped a piece Friday examining the latest eye-popping mix of incentives and cash ArcelorMittal is getting to provide 249 new jobs at its new expansion. The mix of mostly tax abatements and some cash totals around $450 million — or roughly 40 percent of the $1.16 billion cost of the project. If you broke that down to a per-job-created number, that’s a little more than $1.8 million per job.
Overall, the steel mill that started life as Thyssen-Krupp (Or Thyssen-Krump, as some like to call it), and has been passed around like a joint at a heavy metal (get it?) concert, has enjoyed $1.5 billion in largess from state and local governments during its lifetime.
Whether that’s worth the ROI is debatable. The incentivizing to get the thing here in the first place makes much more sense to me than continuing to lavish the latest owner with incentives to add just 249 more jobs. After all, one would assume the company will, in fact, be making money on the steel produced by the expansion.
Judging from the number of state and local governments and agencies that came together in support of this latest expansion, we’re not anywhere near being over the love of our name-changing steel mill.
Proves nothing
The arrest of Fairhope resident Jenea Renea Gamble at last week’s “No Kings” protest for wearing an inflatable penis costume deemed obscene by FPD certainly got a lot of mileage this week didn’t it?
The photos of three cops wrestling around with a 61-year-old woman in a penis costume had a lot of people laughing at the absurdity of it all. As always, though, the rhetoric on social media was decidedly less lighthearted.
I understand the “No Kings” protests grind Trump supporters’ gears, but there are millions of people who feel like this administration is showing some rather authoritarian leanings. What Trump’s ardent supporters often forget is winning an election and overall popularity and support aren’t necessarily the same thing. After all, if you were starving and only had a choice between potted meat or Slim Jims for dinner, you’d have to pick one. That doesn’t mean you’d love it.
Most presidents “enjoy” a below 50 percent approval rating. It generally takes some kind of national tragedy to get more than half the people saying “Yeah, he’s doing a great job.” Trump currently has a 41 percent approval rating and a 54 percent disapproval rating, according to Gallup. So nearly 60 percent of Americans either don’t like what he’s doing or haven’t made up their minds.
So there’s bound to be some dissension. I don’t think it’s partisan to say several of Trump’s policies are very aggressive and many of his personal behaviors raise ethical questions.
One of the arguments Trump supporters consistently make on line is that if Trump were indeed a king, these protests would never be allowed. In other words, the existence of the protests proves Trump is not an authoritarian. It’s a nice try, but that syllogism holds no water. There have consistently been protests in countries anyone would consider authoritarian or dictator-run.
There have been anti-Putin protests in Russia in the past couple of weeks. Anyone arguing Putin isn’t an authoritarian? He’s had political foes murdered.
Tens of thousands marched in Hungary this week. Viktor Orban is the very definition of a “strong man” authoritarian.
You have to look no further than our own history to see King George III actually tolerated protest and dissension that began in 1765. He began to clamp down on dissent as we moved closer to the Revolution.
So authoritarianism isn’t something that just happens overnight and the argument that the existence of protests proves there’s no “king” in DC is fallacious. That’s not to say I agree with everything “No Kings” protestors espouse, but I do think their right to peacefully protest what they believe are wrongs being perpetrated by the administration is inherently American and deserves support, simply because the shoe may be on the other foot one day.
