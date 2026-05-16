Good morning!
Baldwin Countians, are you watching the unprecedented flex taking place before your very eyes? Are you paying attention to already powerful judges attempting to consolidate even more power in this coming Tuesday’s election?
Make no mistake, this full-court press you’re seeing from sitting judges to put their already heavy thumbs on the scales for two candidates is not about who the best judges are for you. It’s about who the best judges are for them. Who are the judges who will do the bidding of Baldwin’s not-so-secret group of power players.
As I reported in April, Baldwin’s judicial appointment system is already so rigged it would make a carnival claw machine swoon with jealousy. Presiding Circuit Court Judge Clark Stankoski has used novel readings of state law to put their preferred candidates in front of Gov. Ivey. You might be tempted to think this is all supposition, but the manipulations are clear.
And if they weren’t obvious enough, recently appointed District Court Judge Lang Floyd flat out admitted the fix was in for his selection. Floyd told me two weeks before his selection was announced, that he would be put in place by the governor so she wouldn’t have to choose between Republicans Liam Scully and Grant Blackburn. They’re both on the ballot Tuesday for election to the position Floyd is keeping warm. Floyd claimed he’d cooked up the idea and even ran it by the gang on the appointments commission.
“I have had no conversation with the governor about it. I will say I had conversations with the committee, some of the members of the committee, and I also had conversations with the candidates, both Liam and Grant, about it and said ‘What do y’all think?’ I’m going to say it was my idea. But I put it out there and everybody thought ‘Well, if the governor sees it that way it might be a good stop-gap for us,’” Floyd told me.
There are two problems with Floyd’s admission, though. First is that it exposed the county’s Judicial Selection Commission as a sham. He admitted the fix was in before his name was ever sent up. So we’re supposed to believe they do it the right way the rest of the time? Hmmmm?
The second problem with his story is that his appointment wasn’t about keeping Ivey from having to choose, it was to keep her from possibly choosing the “wrong” guy. Word on the street is that Scully had angered the power brokers by running for the district court spot in the first place because it upended a plan to have another attorney run unopposed and he dropped out. That’s the rumor.
What’s not rumor is that Stankoski and other judges swung into action to find someone to run against Scully. They managed to convince Blackburn to do it just before qualifying ended. By all accounts, Blackburn is a nice guy. I wouldn’t know because he hasn't returned my calls, but that’s what everyone says. But he’s also done very little lawyering in the past four years and has spent most of his time captaining a boat.
It’s not typical that you see someone with that sparse a legal calendar itching to be judge, but then again, I’m not convinced he really WAS itching to be a judge until he was convinced to run.
What has transpired since then is something I haven’t seen before — sitting judges hosting “meet and greets” for their chosen candidates and even appearing — in their robes! — in ads for Blackburn. Alabama’s judicial canons prohibit judges from publicly supporting political candidates, but there is a carveout for judicial races. The law allows them to support other judicial candidates, but I would be amazed if whoever wrote that legislation had this level of advocacy in mind.
To put it in perspective, this would be like half of your city council or county commission publicly campaigning and appearing in ads for someone running to join their ranks. When does that happen?
Circuit Court Judge Jody Bishop retired on Jan. 31 of this year, formed Bishop Mediation & Consulting on Feb. 9, according to state records, and received his first $5,050 check from Circuit Court candidate Jeremiah Giles three days later. In fact, Bishop was paid twice by Giles in February. When I asked him about getting paid so much so quickly, he assured me he did a lot of work in those nine days after leaving the bench. Maybe so. It still strikes me as odd.
It doesn’t seem coincidental, however, that the newbie political consultant who appears to have only run one seriously contested race in his long judicial career, quickly scooped up two judicial candidates for his budding business. They have already paid him $60,904, according to campaign finance records, which is a heckuva start for a spanking new career! I'm not sure running against nobody makes Bishop an expert campaigner.
What also doesn’t appear coincidental is that Bishop’s two horses are now his former colleagues’ big-time favorites. Blackburn and Giles have both been feted by the judges, and Blackburn has claimed endorsements from Stankoski as well as Circuit Judges Byron Brackin and Ashley Siebert.
Siebert only recently was the beneficiary of the Judicial Selection Commission’s stamp of approval to move up from District Court to Circuit Court, and Brackin found his way onto the bench via the same avenue a little over a year ago. So they are both beneficiaries of “The System.”
District Court candidate Scully and Circuit Court candidate Kristi Haygood find themselves not just facing Blackburn and Giles, but also current and former members of the bench. Stankoski has made it clear via his show of public support how important it is that these ponies win their races.
Why is it so important to the sitting judges that Blackburn and Giles win? They’ll tell you it’s all about getting the “best person” to keep up the sterling reputation of the 28th Circuit, or some such thing, but it’s hard to look at Blackburn’s lightweight record and imagine he’s really ready to be a judge. I couldn’t find in Alacourt that he’d filed a single case since 2022. I know he’s done some legal work in the past four years, but it’s hardly what you’d expect from a full-time attorney with dreams of being a judge.
All of this manipulation seems a lot more like the power tripping that’s dominated the Baldwin Circuit for years. I’ve spent months now looking at what’s happening there, pouring through records and talking to scores of attorneys and just regular people who’ve had the misfortune of winding up in a Baldwin County courtroom. The overwhelming sense I get from all of them is fear.
Lawyers are terrified of certain judges and to a man/woman, they all say the system is rigged. That certain lawyers are “in” with certain judges and you’d better not get in their way. I have had anonymous letters dropped through my mail slot at night, phone calls and emails all complaining about this.
Someone from out of town who recently wound up in a Baldwin courtroom wrote me a long letter a couple of weeks ago detailing what they considered extraordinary measures their attorney had to take just to have any hope of a fair outcome. This person was dumbfounded by what they saw as open corruption on display.
“It was extraordinarily disheartening to realize my hands were tied in certain ways and that relationship determined how my lawyer made decisions which made things far more stressful and disruptive,” they wrote. I can’t share more than that, although I wish I could.
This week, we published a story about land deals and partnerships Stankoski has had over his 11 years on the bench with lawyers who have routinely appeared before him. It’s worth reading.
I’ve written about a couple of bizarre cases in which judges have ordered the homes of two disabled veterans sold at auction to satisfy more than $300,000 in fines levied by the Fairhope Motorcoach Resorts Condominium Condo Owners Association (FMRCOA) for a $10,000 landscaping job that extended on to association-owned property. The guy who paid for the $10,000 landscaping job had Stankoski order his $700,000 house sold. The other guy claims he never even had landscaping done, and Judge Brackin still ordered his house sold as well. Over $1 million in houses ordered to be sold because of a $10,000 landscaping job, which I will say, having seen it, looks far better than all the dead plants and dirt the association claims it wants back. Just my personal opinion. I’m not a landscaper.
These kinds of stories are not unique, I am learning. Stay tuned, I’ll have more on that soon.
Going into Tuesday’s primary, Baldwin voters should take a hard look at who is pushing these particular candidates and why. I’m not saying Blackburn and Giles are bad people, but why do Stankoski, Brackin, Siebert and Bishop badly enough to put on this full-court press?
If you don’t believe me, ask a lawyer you know about what it’s like practicing in Baldwin these days. You’ll get an ear full.
Bombastic
I’m not so sure we witnessed an actual attempt by anyone to blow up or damage the dam at Big Creek Lake this week, but I am sure we witnessed a public relations train wreck.
The story was national news this week after it was announced divers conducting routine inspections of the dam had found an improvised explosive device (IED) near the dam and it was removed and safely detonated by law enforcement. Basically a small bomb.
The initial response from MAWSS was a bit breathless.
“Our top priority is keeping your drinking water safe,” said Bud McCrory, MAWSS Director. “This is an unprecedented threat, and we are fortunate that this device was discovered before it could cause serious damage to our water supply or harm to individuals. We are grateful for the professionalism and competency of our law enforcement partners – as well as the quick thinking of our contractors and divers – in identifying this device and safely destroying it.”
This announcement certainly had a lot of heads spinning and sent the social media conspiracy theorists into a hot lather, but then — poof! — there was no more information about it. Our reporter got hotboxed between MAWSS, the sheriff’s office and police as each told us to ask the other what had really happened.
It seems the thing may have been there a bit longer than we all initially assumed, although that’s not been officially confirmed.
How close were we this week to some kind of drinking water armageddon? Probably not very.
As I write this, there’s still not a tremendous amount we know about what happened, and it’s hard to understand why. There’s an information vacuum, and you know what nature says about a vacuum — “I abhor you!” Into that information void puttered the Big Creek Lake Navy. Because this absolutely had to become about the fight over whether fishermen should have unfettered access to Big Creek Lake, right?
The social media posts from those in opposition to MAWSS’ efforts to keep personal watercraft off the lake of course went down the road of the water utility planting this device as some kind of “false flag” operation that would ultimately lead to no one being able to fish.
I don’t really follow the logic, especially since MAWSS just built a new facility to allow for fishing and boating on the lake, but logic doesn’t really play much of a role when it comes to the fish fight.
All of this was as predictable as sunrise. MAWSS left the door open to it by not fully informing the public. Sure, the conspiracists are going to conspiricize regardless, but you’re pouring jet fuel on the fire.
Hopefully this week we’ll get more answers about the “bomb.”
Last chance
OK everybody, Tuesday is your chance to vote Chris Beeker and Jeremy Oden off of the Alabama Public Service Commission. If you put these Alabama Power puppets back in, you have no one to blame but yourselves for having to sell a kidney to pay your power bill.
At this point, I would vote for a rabid raccoon over either of these guys. (Write in!) Honestly, I’d even vote for crazy Jim Zeigler over them, if the rabid raccoon is too busy running for attorney general. That’s saying a lot.
I’m not going to give myself carpal tunnel syndrome explaining all of the reasons we should not return Beeker and Oden. If you don’t know by now, just look at your power bill and ask yourself if you want this to continue.
The legislature has already expanded the PSC, so reinforcements are coming to help keep Alabama Power from ever having to open its books, but putting these two clowns back on the PSC only helps the big boys.
Imagine if by some amazing stroke of luck Alabama doesn’t put Beeker and Oden back in and instead elects someone willing to at least try to hold Alabama Power accountable. They’ll almost certainly be outvoted on the board all the time, but they could at least make things uncomfortable. Wouldn’t you like to see that?
It's now or never.
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