Good morning!
County Commissioner Randal Dueitt has shown some interest in a couple of issues lately that should be near and dear to the local small business owner.
One of those is the “Forever Tax” on business-related property that must be catalogued each year on things business owners bought and for which they have already paid sales tax. The state has had an exemption for the first $40,000 of business personal property for several years now and included an opportunity for counties and cities to extend that to their local businesses as well, but so far no local entity in Alabama has done that.
The legislature increased that exemption to $100,000 this session. Dueitt has expressed support for extending those exemptions to Mobile County businesses. Hopefully he and the other commissioners will see fit to do that soon.
This week Dueitt also took issue with the way our local governments consistently throw tax incentives at nearly any out-of-town company that comes in promising a handful of jobs, but offers almost nothing to locally grown businesses.
Dueitt raised the issue after the County Commission reviewed a proposal to give $125,000 to AAA United States Inc. to help fund equipment purchases for a new training facility. The city of Mobile also pitched in the same amount of money.
Dueitt claimed he’s tired of seeing local government bend over backwards for incoming businesses, while those already here are ignored. Of particular issue to him is incentives he’s been trying to get for Master Boat Builders in Coden, which he says hasn’t gotten off the ground.
If you’ve built a local business that has employed people and paid taxes for decades, it can be amusing (or frustrating) to see how much help there is for those coming in promising jobs. I get that in some cases we are talking about thousands of jobs and industries that could reshape our community. But more often than not, the job numbers aren’t particularly exciting.
I do think it’s high time for our local leaders to pay more attention to these issues, but I’d also like to see them take it one step further. How about some accountability?
When companies are seeking incentives or investment, the public is always told how important it is for job growth, but once those investments are made, we never hear about them again. It would be great for the city and county to go back over the past 10 years and offer a full accounting of what they gave to those businesses and whether the goals were actually achieved.
I always think about how when ThyssenKrupp was trying to locate its steel mill in north Mobile County, local governments, other counties and the state moved mountains to get the deal done, handing the company roughly $800 million in financial goodies. It was supposed to produce 2,700 full-time jobs.
TK owned the plant for about seven years, then sold it. ArcelorMittal, the current owners, employ about 1,700 people, according to their website. That’s great, but far short of the original numbers. But we’ve never heard a peep about that.
Some incentive packages come with “clawbacks” if companies don’t meet their stated goals, but I’m not familiar with anyone ever having clawed anything back.
It would be nice to see what the success rate has been and if it’s been worthwhile.
Frustration sets in
Yet another round of senseless violent insanity has the community wringing its hands over what to do about constant gun violence that increasingly is affecting innocent bystanders.
The murder inside the Saenger Theater last Sunday during a children’s dance recital set a new low bar for where and when it is safe to gather. That was followed up by a 2-year-old being shot in the face inside her home in Prichard as a result of gang-related activity.
All of this adds to the murder of Frenicka Craig while she was watching a basketball game at Sage Park in April, which followed high-profile shootings at other local parks.
The willingness of individuals to whip out guns in crowded places and to start spraying bullets everywhere is unbelievable. At some point you’d think even the thought of not having 100 witnesses to the crime might cause these people to think twice, but apparently the fear of going to prison isn’t a very strong motivator any longer.
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch expressed the frustration felt by law enforcement — as well as the 99 percent of the community who are law abiding citizens — following the Prichard shooting.
“It’s gangs and frankly, I wish we could put them all in an arena and let them kill the hell out of each other, because that would solve the problem. But it’s always innocent people who get shot,” Burch said at a press conference.
I’m not sure it was his most eloquent moment, and the sheriff has received some pushback for those blunt comments, but he’s also saying what most of us are thinking. If these idiots are hell-bent on killing one another over nothing, can’t they at least go do it somewhere that doesn’t hurt the rest of us?
Maybe we should just make dueling legal again. Let them slap each other with a glove, declare a duel and take it to a huge field somewhere. Whoever comes back isn’t arrested.
Obviously, a much better solution would be that these young men — and it is primarily very young men or teens — had more respect for others and themselves, as well as a desire for a happy and peaceful future. But I don’t think anyone knows how to make that happen. At the point where you’re carrying a pistol into a dance recital, you’re probably a lost cause.
One thing I do wish law enforcement would make clearer once it is known is how shooters are obtaining their weapons. I don’t know if there is one primary source or if most of them are stolen from cars, etc., but it’s a question that always comes to mind.
At this point, though, we’re far, far away from Mobile being the safest place in America and probably even further away from finding a way to get there.
Money talks
If money raised is any indication of political success, former Mobile County District Court Judge Spiro Cheriogotis appears to have the wind at his back right now.
As Brady Petree reported yesterday on Lagniappe Daily, Cheriogotis reeled in more than $230,000 in May, which was nearly identical to the amount of donations he received in April. In a distant second place was County Commissioner Connie Hudson with nearly $75,000, an amount about $6,000 less than she received in April.
Former Police Chief Paul Prine followed with around $40,000 in April, and State Rep. Barbara Drummond took in $29,000. Former Mobile City Councilman Jermaine Burrell received almost $19,000 in donations. Former Police Chief Lawrence Battiste brought in an anemic $1,600 from four donors. It’s probably time for Battiste to call it quits.
Money isn’t everything, but it does indicate enthusiasm and it’s hard not to notice Cheriogotis is lapping the competition by several times in the fundraising department. It’s the number of donations as well. Cheriogotis received 211 donations in May compared to just 43 for Hudson.
We still have a long way to go before August, but the clock is ticking.
