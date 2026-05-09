Good morning!
And Happy Mother’s Day to all you moms out there. Or should I say formerly and currently pregnant people? That’s bound to lead to a well-deserved beating, so let’s just stick with mothers.
I’m lucky to be surrounded by great moms. My own is a Hall of Famer, as is my wife, and I know and and related to many, many more. It seems easy to be a great mom — all you have to do is totally focus on your kids at all times and put everyone else in the family first. And moms also tend to handle the majority of the parental worrying, as dad is generally too busy trying to snap off corny one-liners to sweat the small stuff like making sure the children have lunch or clothes.
My mother is a world-class worrier when it comes to stuff she shouldn’t worry about. My siblings and I were generally pretty close to murdering one another on a daily basis, but that seldom concerned her. She often wouldn’t even put down the phone to casually swat one of us with a plastic serving spoon for doing something horrible to the other. I suppose when you have five kids and four of them are boys, you eventually start to secretly hope they’ll knock each other unconscious for a few minutes.
Most of my mother’s worries in the ‘80s actually came from things she heard Oprah Winfrey talking about.
A particularly riveting “Oprah” would have our mother figuring out ways to warn us about all manner of dangers that seemed pretty unlikely. My favorite was when she took me to lunch and started the conversation with “I was watching Oprah, and ….” What followed was a long and winding tale she invented full of soap operaish twists and turns, betrayals and the offshore oil industry that ultimately resolved in me getting HIV on the night before my wedding.
But it’s nice to know your mom cares enough to worry about you, even if those fears are at times a bit far-fetched. She’s still at it even after all these years despite not having Oprah’s help.
An ‘investment’ opportunity
I would never suggest reading Sunday Brunch for investment advice, especially since companies really should pay me not to buy their stocks because of what happens to them when I do. But I’m pretty sure I’m onto something big. Let’s call it a “Blue Horseshoe loves Anacott Steel” moment. (Watch “Wall Street” again if you don’t get that.)
Dump everything you have into plugs.
Not hair plugs. Electrical plugs. Specifically chargers.
Why am I so sure there’s about to be a huge profit upturn in the charger market? I’m glad you asked. I noticed the other day that just about every single rechargeable device in our house is now using the same kind of charger. It’s like some kind of charger harmonic convergence. For the first time I can remember, we’re not wandering around looking for two or three different cables, or stealing one another’s chargers because some are USB-X or some such thing.
We have one charger that is handling almost everything and you know “Big Plug” absolutely won’t stand for that. If there aren’t several different kinds of chargers needed to make it through the day, that HAS to mean fewer charger sales. If that’s happening, the only solution is to put some new kind of charging port on our phones, laptops, speakers, earbuds, etc. that mixes it all up again and sends us running to the store.
You know it’s coming. The tech companies are like Taco Bell, they just move the same ingredients around and call it something different when sales get stagnant.
One of my biggest regrets in life is not foregoing the wonders of starting a small newspaper during the most politically polarized time in our nation’s history, and instead making knock-off phone chargers and selling bottled water. They don’t seem like businesses that would go together, particularly given the challenges presented when water and electricity are in close proximity, but what they have in common is they’re both cheap to make and you can sell them for ridiculously high prices to every huckleberry that comes along.
We don’t even blink at a $4 bottle of water now — or $7 at a sporting event — and even the crappiest gas station phone chargers are about 15-20 bucks. And the beauty of the charger biz is you can rely on the tech companies constantly change charging ports, creating new need. The other great thing about the charger business is they’re built to fall apart in a few months, so you need another one sooner rather than later anyway.
Mark my words, it’s coming. They’d never let things get this easy for us. There’s too much money in those plugs. Invest now! (Disclaimer: Writer makes no claims of knowing anything about investing in general and investing in plugs or wires in specific. Gamble at your own risk.!)
Pumped up
We all know America is an angry country these days. That’s hardly news. Almost seven years of financial pressure that cranked up during COVID and continues to this day has a lot of people on edge. And then there’s the exponentially ramped up political nastiness that has seeped into everything.
If you posted a photo of yourself enjoying a ham sandwich on social media I’m certain the comments would end up being about Trump. Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing, but the extremists on both sides have it. A decade of having an Insulter-in-Chief dominating the landscape has not made us a kinder nation, regardless of what you might think about his policies.
I received a letter this week that demonstrates just how far down the political rabbit hole many people have gone. I thought it was good food for thought, so I’m sharing it:
Hi Rob,
As a child, I was an avid fan of writing a letter to the editor. While I probably haven't written one in 30 years, my most recent encounter at the Costco gas pumps prompted a comeback. So I would like to discuss, and share a PSA, how the gas station works for the less informed people out there.
Wednesday afternoon I stopped by Costco for gas. My biggest pet peeve is people not understanding how this works. It doesn't matter which side your tank is on, Costco hoses are designed to reach either side of your car. Additionally, there is a middle lane. This helps avoid the lines at the pump. The “gentleman” I had an encounter with Wednesday evening didn't seem to understand that.
While lines were three cars deep, there were front spots open if these people had used the middle lane. I took advantage of said middle lane and pulled in to pump my gas. The lady behind me pumped a while longer and then used the middle lane to exit. The man that pulled up in her place immediately got out and started causing a scene.
There were two things that immediately caught my attention. One being this older man was wearing a McGill Toolen sports shirt. The other was his son, who looked to be 8th or 9th grade, was sitting in the front seat. This man yelled such profane things at me, that I was truly caught off guard. I told him he had great parenting skills to be saying such things to a female in front of his son. His response was, "I am raising him right." I was appalled. I continued to pump gas contemplating saying out loud what I was thinking, but in today's world, that might be my last day on Earth. I assure you I am not going out at the Costco gas pump.
His lines improved, with the next being, "HEY.....ARE YOU A DEMOCRAT?" My first thought was did my dad’s old truck, and the fact I don't mind driving it, give it away? Or the fact that I was just smarter than you and knew how to use the middle lane? He continued mumbling some hateful words that I ignored while I prayed the tank would fill quicker. I had my final words for that man before I drove off and I hope I made my parents proud.
I was livid. The more I thought about it though, the more I couldn't understand such anger. I couldn't understand why it turned political, but it was a sad awakening. The world is losing it, truly. We've lost how to get along with others, how to communicate and how to show respect. So to the McGill parent that hated me so strongly, bless his heart, and same to any of the females around him.
Sincerely,
A concerned Democrat that knew how to use the middle lane
While I can get that just about anyone pumping high-priced gas right now might be quasi-homicidal, obviously there’s no reason to behave that way, even if you’ve come off a 48-hour Fox News bender. I’d also be surprised if that man would have been so vocal if another dude had been the object of his ire. He might have ended up serving as an alternative hang-up location for the gas nozzle.
Playing armchair psychologist, it seems like this guy’s decision to make things political was a way of justifying behavior he probably knew deep down was unacceptable. If he sees those on the other side of the political spectrum as being “less than” him, then maybe it makes him feel like less of a jerk to believe he was “owning a lib” instead of verbally abusing a woman. Or maybe there’s some Freudian thing where a big ol’ gas nozzle sends him into a shame spiral. (I only took intro to psychology!)
In times like these, we would all be well served to remember the sage words of that famed philosopher/“cooler” Dalton from the movie “Roadhouse.” Rather than encouraging his bouncers to slam rowdy drunks’ heads into the wall, Dalton had two simple words. “Be nice.” Even if you mistakenly think some Democrat is misusing the gas pump at Costco and it’s a perfect opportunity to teach your young son how to properly use “the C word,” think twice and be nice. The world already has enough alternative gas nozzle holders.
Adios Cowboy Bob
I can’t claim to have known “Cowboy” Bob Clark very well at all. The vast majority of any interaction I had with him was during the trial of former Circuit Court Judge Herman “Spanky” Thomas, and I like to think our coverage played a role in Hermie finally being indicted after it appears prosecutors were going to let the whole thing go.
So Cowboy Bob may not have felt all warm and fuzzy about Lagniappe at that time, but I did have the opportunity to watch him in action during Mobile’s “trial of the century.” He was a damn good lawyer and he also had the benefit of working with Jeff Deen, another damn good lawyer. Together they gave Judge Thomas a better defense than most anything he could have paid for. (They represented him for free.)
While that case is often referred to as an acquittal for Thomas, it’s important to remember the jury was hung 11-to-1 for conviction on several counts and the didn’t face a re-trial only because the judge brought in from out-of-town bizarrely tossed the charges out at the end of the trial. Thomas always had someone up the chain helping him out, but that’s beside the point.
Clark was definitely a fun attorney to watch in court. He was theatrical and funny, and even more so outside the courtroom.
His defense in 2012 of the man accused of having drunken sexual relations with the mini horse Ebony Ice in Wilmer was pretty legendary. Clark never really defended his client as not having committed the depraved act, but pointed out rather coarsely that it wasn’t illegal for him to have done so.
Clark retired some time ago, so Government Plaza has been without his antics for several years, but it was nice to see his colleagues remember him this week. Even if you thought his client was guilty as hell, it was hard not to be amused by the Cowboy. He sure wasn’t boring.
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