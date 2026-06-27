The celebration of America’s 250th birthday — known on “Jeopardy” as the “Semiquincentennial” — has begun in earnest in Washington DC with the “Great American State Fair.”
Having spent a few Fourth of Julys on the National Mall, I can say it’s hard not to feel amazingly patriotic watching fireworks explode over the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial. The first time I experienced this, Ray Charles was even there singing “America the Beautiful” as only he could.
That was a different time, of course. Things weren’t nearly as polarized and not everything had to be political.
I won’t be attending the Great American State Fair, but I have been curious about how it’s all going to go down. The mall in July is stiflingly hot during the day to begin with, but politics have made things even hotter as the event has drawn closer.
The hope was that every state would create its own exhibit to display along the mall, but that didn’t happen. Some “blue” states decided not to participate because they claim the event has become too political and they eschew President Trump’s involvement. So to protest the politics, they did something political and bagged out. It seems a bit petty, but pettiness is the name of the game these days.
In reading a story about the fair, it was explained that some kind of minimalist exhibit was created for each of the recalcitrant states. The author explained that the states that did decide to participate did so with differing degrees of enthusiasm and, at times, weirdness.
The story contained this interesting nugget: “Ohio brought a real-life governor: Mike DeWine was there in the flesh. Alabama, meanwhile, had a printed cutout of its own chief executive, but if you spent enough time at the fair, you’d be forgiven for saying hello.”
Wait a second! Alabama sent a Cutout Kay to help promote what we’ve got going on here in the Yellowhammer State? I needed to find out more, so I went to the trusty worldwide web. Sure enough, there was a press release from the governor’s office.
“Alabama is proud to be a part of America’s 250th birthday celebration in our nation’s capital,” Ivey is quoted as saying. “People from all over the world will be able to witness our state’s diverse strengths and rich history. From agricultural heritage to pivotal moments in the civil rights movement, Alabama has redefined liberty and equality in America. Our pavilion invites visitors to experience the notable people and milestones that have shaped our state and our nation, and I am grateful to President Trump for inviting the states to be part of the Great American State Fair.”
OK, following the obligatory Trump glazing, the release goes on to describe some of the things visitors to the Alabama exhibit will find: our contributions to the nation’s economy, culture and defense, as well as civil rights tributes, agricultural products and a soundtrack of the state’s musical successes.
“Additionally, the pavilion features a larger-than-life cutout of Governor Ivey, interactive photo opportunities and Alabama-themed giveaways,” the release stated.
Hold the phone! A LARGER-THAN-LIFE MeeMaw cutout!! I couldn’t believe the journalist writing that first story failed to mention Cutout Kay is larger-than-life. To be fair, though, he may not have ever seen Kay Ivey in person and be under the impression she is 7-feet-tall.
OK, that’s a guess. I couldn’t find any info explaining exactly what larger-than-life means. I just prefer the idea of a towering Kay Ivey cutout greeting visitors to the Alabama exhibit.
I guess the thought that a giant Kay Ivey would somehow tell the story of Alabama makes some sense, as she has been around during nearly a third of the nation’s existence. Why make her bigger than she actually is? A psychologist may be necessary to explain that one.
I’m not sure taking a photo with Cutout Kay would differ significantly from meeting the real McCoy anyway. If the exhibit just features a button you can push to hear her talking about high-steppin’ turkeys, the experience may be almost identical. And the cutout can even work after 2 p.m.!
The genius of sending a cutout of the nation’s least active governor to the American State Fair should not go unnoticed. Maybe when the fair is over, the giant cutout can come back and knock out the remaining six months of her term. I doubt anyone would notice the difference.
Actual malice
Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s lasting legacy will be the destruction of investigative reporting in the United States if his case before the SCOTUS is successful.
Moore was the subject of mountains of legitimate reporting, harsh opinion pieces and brutal advertising campaigns launched by political action committees (PACs) when he ran for the U.S. Senate in 2017. Following his loss to Doug Jones, Moore sued the Senate Majority PAC for defamation over an ad that stated Moore had been “banned from the Gadsden Mall for soliciting sex from young girls,” and another noting “one he approached was 14 and working as Santa’s helper.”
In 2019 he won an $8.2 million award for defamation and false-light invasion of privacy under Alabama law. But the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that. The appeals court decided Moore had not proven “actual malice,” a standard that has been required of “public figures” seeking to sue for defamation since the landmark ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan in 1964.
Moore has appealed and hopes to see the U.S. Supreme Court take up his case and do away with the concept of “actual malice.” Actual malice generally means publishing or broadcasting defamatory statements either with knowledge they were untrue, or with reckless disregard for the truth.
While that might get Moore his $8 million and settle some of his grievances regarding the battering his reputation took, stripping the concept of actual malice away from media outlets attempting to legitimately cover politicians and other public figures would have a devastating effect upon journalism in this country.
It’s no coincidence that the role the press has played in curbing governmental abuses has dramatically increased since Times v. Sullivan. Public figures hate actual malice — sometimes for good reason — but it’s a protection whose good far outweighs the bad.
Ironically, Alabama also played a central role in the establishment of actual malice. In 1960, The New York Times published a full-page ad paid for by supporters of Martin Luther King, Jr. that was critical of the Montgomery, Alabama police department’s treatment of civil rights protestors. The ad contained a number of errors, and Montgomery Police Commissioner L.B. Sullivan sued the Times for libel in a county court and — surprise! — won a $500,000 verdict. The Alabama Supreme Court affirmed the verdict on appeal, and the Times then appealed to SCOTUS.
The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously agreed the earlier verdicts had violated the First Amendment and adopted the concept of actual malice, applying it to public officials, arguing that public debate is bound to include "vehement, caustic, and... unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials."
Essentially, the court made it much more difficult for public officials to suppress coverage of their activities via the use of lawsuits. The Supreme Court has since expanded actual malice to cover all public figures.
I’m sure much of this is lost on the general public because it stands to reason that whatever a newspaper publishes or a TV station airs should be truthful. But the fact is that even the most conscientious reporter can occasionally get something wrong or not have the whole story. Often this happens when elected officials refuse to answer questions or even when they purposefully create confusion.
One of the concepts of actual malice involves the fact that public figures have “inserted themselves into the public debate.” In other words, they have actively sought positions that are of public interest. The court has held that they don’t deserve the same level or expectations of privacy the Average Joe enjoys.
Someone like Roy Moore who actively engaged in activities that were clearly provocative and arguably designed to raise his public image isn’t the same animal as a guy who does nothing to seek public attention.
That’s why the court has created this standard. If your senator, governor or mayor could file a libel suit every time some minor detail in a news story was wrong, there’s no doubt it would have a cooling effect on how they are covered. I’m sure that would make elected officials happy, but the public would get the shaft when any critical coverage stops.
It’s particularly fascinating to think the U.S. Supreme court could do away with the actual malice standard at a time when social media is absolutely awash with billions of truly defamatory statements made each day and the companies raking in mountains of cash from it enjoy absolute protection from defamation suits via Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
I don’t like the defamatory and irresponsible political ads that PACs flood our communities with every election, but let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater on this one.
What’s a “news” organization?
The rise of “citizen journalists” has been getting some significant discussion lately in government circles about what defines a “news organization” in Alabama.
It’s a tricky tightrope to walk, though.
There’s no question social media has proved a vehicle for individuals to make a much larger impact than they ever could have 20 years ago. And in places where traditional media isn’t present at all or has very slight coverage, these folks are getting a lot of attention.
Are they journalists, though? That’s a tough call.
As someone who started a newspaper from scratch 24 years ago, I know we certainly weren’t fully formed right out of the box and probably did some things we wouldn’t now. While I think many citizen journalists could use several courses in journalistic ethics and defamation, if they’re shut out of the game, how could they ever possibly become more?
Some of the citizen journalists in our area — I think they eschew the “blogger” label — take far more liberties than we ever would have even in those wilder early days, but who’s to know where they may go over time?
There’s no licensing of journalists, or requirements that we’ve taken even one journalism class. I’m not saying there should be, but it’s often pretty evident when I look at some of the things citizen journalists do that give me the most pause. I certainly think there’s value to having studied journalism before attempting to engage in it.
Most of what I’ve heard regarding the idea of outlining what a “news organization” is in Alabama revolves around public records requests and access issues. Agencies that are already loathe to hand over public records to long-established news organizations, hate the idea of having even more requests coming in from self-appointed citizen journalists.
I can’t say I feel particularly sorry for the government agencies that already do a horrible job of satisfying reasonable requests. I feel a little more sorry for those few that do actually try.
Credentialing is another issue. If every social media news organization in the state suddenly wants to cover the Legislature or governor’s office, it could create a lot of strain. But I’m still not sure that’s reason enough to block them out.
I don’t always love the way they do things, but the government shouldn’t block citizen journalists from having access to public records or even from covering public entities simply because they don’t do things the way traditional journalists have.
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