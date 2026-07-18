By the time you’re reading this, the 24th annual Nappie Awards extravaganza will be over, and Lagniappe will enter into that period of time we like to call “Not Nappie Time.” It doesn’t last that long.
Friday’s party was a blast. Many attendees came all duded up in their Western wear in honor of our "Rhinestone Rodeo” theme. I enjoyed a year where I could exchange a suit for a hubcap-sized belt buckle.
By the looks of things, the Boot Barn had a good week.
The incomparable Richard True reprised his ongoing role as “MeeMaw” for our movie. As this is Gov. Ivey’s swan song, we turned the whole thing over to Richard. If you didn’t get to see it Friday night, check it out on our website.
It’s amazing that after 24 years of Nappie Awards, it’s stronger than ever. All credit goes to my co-publisher Ashley Trice, who has conjured this thing from the beginning and made it into one of Mobile’s events of the year. My job is generally to stay out of the way, to put the step-and-repeat together and to try not to say anything horrifying while on stage at the Saenger.
The Nappies have come a long way since we first conceived of them as more or less a jab at the Press-Register’s stodgy Reader’s Choice Awards. I believe they feted their winners in a parking lot over Diet Cokes. We always knew Mobile deserved a much more boozy and raucous celebration of the people and businesses that make us unique.
The first Nappie Awards took place in the old Café 615 and we handed out awards featuring a photo of some corpulent Elvis impersonator we thought was funny. I’m not sure if any still exist. I think there might be one at Callaghan’s. We soon shifted to spray painting things gold and gluing them to wooden plaques as Nappie trophies, and that lasted for several years.
One year, an overly exuberant intern really blasted the forks, knives, spoons and hand-held tape recorders with extra layers of gold paint before gluing them to their plaques. The day of the party, we started picking them up to take them to the show and they all fell off because of the excessive amount of paint. In a panic, I ran out and bought some Gorilla Glue because it’s strong, but I didn’t read the directions. We reglued, went to our homes to get ready and came back to pick up the awards and found the glue had “foamed up” to the point where most of the things we glued on were encased in what looked like a dirty, brown sponge.
We actually had to cut the foam back with scissors. The awards that year may not have looked their best — but they didn’t fall off!
Another favorite memory from the early years was when we had the party in the Masonic Temple downtown. The venue was “lightly” air conditioned, to put it nicely, and the owner had put two elderly bar tenders behind a tiny rolling bar to serve a ravenous crowd of thirsty Mobilians. For some reason, we also had put goldfish — the animal, not the tasty cracker — in small bowls on each table. I think all but one went belly-up before the show even started.
We ended up taking the tough goldfish out with us that night.
The Saenger has been the Nappies’ home for the vast majority of its 24 iterations, and it really is the perfect spot. There’s no place more “Mobile” than the Saenger and the staff there knows how to handle the crowd. I think it’s become one of their busiest nights of the year as well. Nappie attendees tend to be thirsty.
We’ve had a girl in a bathtub, a giant astronaut, Mardi Gras crews throwing sausage, live bands, marching bands and more craziness than I can remember. One year, the owner of Heroes and the Royal Scam, David Rasp, planted a huge, fake kiss on me in the middle of the stage. I had no idea that was about to happen.
The acceptance speeches became so epic over the years that there were times we were finishing up near 11 p.m. If COVID did anything for us, it at least ushered in the acceptance videos, which has cut the running time a bit.
I’m so glad the vast majority of people who vote in the Nappies, as well as those who are nominated, are in it for the fun. Because that’s the only reason it’s survived. The energy and positivity of the Nappies party always blows me away. It is truly touching to see people enjoying the kind of recognition they may not get anywhere else.
Thank you to all of you who vote in the Nappies and participate as nominees and winners. And thank you to all of you who support Lagniappe with your advertising and subscriptions. Next year is the big 25th, so I’m sure Ashley’s brain is already spinning with possibilities.
Who has the power
Last week’s decision by Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Brooke Reid to dismiss the quo warranto lawsuit seeking to remove U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville as the GOP nominee for governor means the next stop by the Residency Challenge Express is the Alabama Supreme Court.
What happens there is anyone’s guess.
Tuberville’s legal team has argued repeatedly that the courts don’t hold the power to determine his eligibility. That power, they say, belongs to the Republican Party, which unsurprisingly declared that Tubs meets that 7-year residency requirement. They’ve also argued that any post-election challenge to his having met the legal criteria would fall to the Legislature to determine — not judges.
It’s an interesting argument, particularly that it is entirely up to the political parties to decide whether their candidates meet legal requirements. That argument seems totally illogical to me, given the fact that the majority of Alabama voters do not belong to either party, but the governor is chosen to represent all Alabamians. To me it’s essentially like saying our private club gets to decide for everyone with zero legal input or oversight.
The interesting thing will be to see whether the Alabama Supreme Court feels the same way.
Will the supremes really agree with the GOP’s stance that the highest court in the land has no jurisdiction over whether state laws regarding residency are being followed? Anything is possible given the inherently political nature of the Supreme Court, which is made up entirely of elected Republicans. I have little doubt there is tremendous pressure from party leaders for the Supreme Court to simply agree with the Tuberville camp’s take on jurisdiction and end this thing.
But that means the court would essentially have to limit its own power. And if they accept the argument that they have no say in the interpretation of a state law, does that open the door to a slippery slope of similar arguments in other situations?
Having been in the room several years ago when Lagniappe’s suit against the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office over the withholding of body camera footage of the roadside shooting of motorist Jonathan Victor in 2017, I can say my impression of the Alabama Supreme Court is that politics play a major role in decisions. In listening to the arguments made by our attorney, David McDonald, compared to those of the SO’s attorneys, and the questions asked by the justices, it seemed like a slam-dunk to me that we would win our argument.
At one point, the SO’s attorneys even made the point that if the body camera footage was released, the officer who had been cleared of wrongdoing by the Major Crimes Unit might face criminal charges. That seemed like an admission of the video’s pertinence.
But the ruling came back almost unanimously in favor of the sheriff’s argument and even went further in setting a precedent that body camera footage in Alabama is not ever available to the public. The Legislature codified that the next year by passing a law to that effect.
I say all that to point out the role politics can play in Alabama Supreme Court rulings. It’s not uncommon for justices to run for different offices, so burning bridges with their party may well be a consideration.
Still, I’m leaning more in the direction that they’ll take up the appeal against Tuberville and rule on it in some way or another that helps his cause rather than punt that authority to the political parties and the Legislature. Nothing would surprise me though — except an actual hearing on the matter that thoroughly addresses the mountain of evidence that Tubs was not an Alabama resident in 2019.
A bridge too far
Bayway Bridge Mania has swept the city once again, with even Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis putting out a video heralding the news that the long, long, long-anticipated I-10 bridge over the Mobile River will finally break ground this year.
Forgive my pulse for not quickening at this news. Lagniappe is now 24 years old. We’ve been talking about this bridge project as long — actually longer — as your humble correspondent has been churning out opinion pieces for this overgrown bar pamphlet. I flatly refuse to believe it’s happening until I see it with my own eyes.
That’s not to say I’m against it or that I hope it doesn’t happen. We need the bridge more now than we did in 2002. As I drive home each day headed west on I-10, the massive traffic jam in the eastbound lane makes me shudder. I know the Bayway is just as bad or worse headed west. Government Street this time of year is jammed all the way past Broad Street to the west as motorists hoping to take the Causeway so the Devil doesn’t get them are stacked up at the Bankhead Tunnel.
It’s a straight up mess.
One of Kay Ivey’s legacies is that she refused to take the bull by the horns, or the goat or whichever animal MeeMaw would work into a colorful colloquialism, and get this thing taken care of. Several years ago Ivey cooked up a public-private partnership scheme that would have made some company billions of dollars and put them in charge of levying tolls for decades to come, but when the obvious grifterism of that deal drew major outcry, she more or less washed her hands of it.
Our Congressional delegation is “Trumpeting” new involvement by the president and money from DC, which is nice, but it also now appears this is going to be a two-parter. The bridge will allegedly start construction this year and be finished by ‘31. (“Hello, Polymarket, I’d like to bet my life savings the Mobile River Bridge won’t be finished anywhere close to 2031.”) That’s essentially saying it’ll be done in five years. Excuse me, one of my eyes just rolled out of my head and bounced under a couch.
I’m back.
The plan now is to finish the bridge, restripe the existing Bayway to make it three lanes in each direction, and then to build a new, taller Bayway at a later date using funds from the bridge tolls.
The Terminators will have killed us before that happens. Just a guess.
In the meantime, the promise of being trapped on the Bayway’s middle lane between two semis doing 80 gives us all something to look forward to. I have a hard time making my mind wrap around exactly how this taller Bayway will eventually tie into the bridge, but playing with Legos is about as close as I ever got to engineering.
Sorry for being such a cynic, but I have bridge burnout at this point. Let me know when the first shovel turns.
Data boy!
Gubernatorial frontrunner Tommy Tuberville surprised me this week with his full-throated endorsement of data centers filling every corner of the Yellowhammer state. OK, maybe not every corner, but Tubs told the Alabama Sheriffs Association he’s all for the data centers because they’ll be huge money raisers for the state, and that any negativity about them comes from China.
“I think there are 27 states that said we aren’t going to build data centers — we’re not going to do that,” Tuberville said. “It makes too much noise. It’s going to ruin the climate — bull crap. They are listening to all this nonsense they see on social media that’s coming from China because China does not want us to grow.”
I thought Trump had put a 200 percent tariff on Chinese attempts to influence our thoughts. Guess it didn’t work.
Tubby went on to laud what more data centers will mean when he’s in charge of ol’ Bammy.
“We’re going to do data centers. It will help you tremendously,” Tuberville said. “The tax money that comes from those things is unbelievable for schools, for law enforcement, for anything that’s done.”
Looking at where the taxes for data centers come from, though, I can’t help wondering if Alabama’s really going to benefit all that much. Most of it appears to come in the form of property taxes, of which we have the lowest in the nation. No wonder they’re beating a path here.
Our leaders will also have to fight their natural inclination to sling out huge tax abatements to anyone bringing in more than five jobs. That too could reduce the tax benefits.
I’m not one of those who thinks data centers are going to raise temperatures by 20 degrees or make cows sterile — two fears recently voiced by citizens at a Mobile County Commission meeting — but I do think their massive power usage could present a problem. As I’ve said before, if we don’t know exactly what our electricity generating capacity is prior to allowing any data centers, there’s a terrific opportunity for their needs to cause a cost increase for rate payers.
That would be something the Public Service Commission and our future Energy Czar should know.
What’s more interesting to me, though, is just how out of tune Tuberville is with Alabamians on this subject. In my experience, the most enthusiasm you’ll see for data centers is a shrug from someone who said they haven’t really paid much attention to the issue. The rest is gradations of loathing coming from both sides of the political aisle.
If Tuberville is supposed to be a populist, he’s really missing the boat here.
What’s the long term outlook for data centers? It’s hard to say. Right now a lot of people think AI is just going to go up and up, but if you look at the big AI companies, they’re losing incredible amounts of money and most day-to-day AI usage is being supplemented by those losses.
When Big AI has started charging businesses what it would cost for them to turn a profit, companies like Uber and Walmart have blown through their AI budget for the year in one quarter and immediately began restricting their usage. Is a time coming when AI gets expensive and there’s a downturn in usage? It seems possible.
If Tuberville wants to be the Data Center Governor, so be it, but he needs to at least have an idea of what each one we add will do to and for the state. Politically, though, it’s going to be hard to win folks over to his way of thinking, even if the centers don’t make cows sterile.
(1) comment
Another Sunday, another tease from ALDOT. They better hurry up and get started because at 72 I’m running out of Sundays!
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