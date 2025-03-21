I’ve been a resident of the Dauphin Island Parkway — the DIP — for more than a year now, so I feel qualified to say this: The worst driving in Mobile takes place along the DIP.
I’m sure that bold statement will be refuted by people all across the city who have reams of stories about idiotic driving in their own neighborhoods, but I can’t imagine they’re worse than what passes for “normal” driving on DIP.
Let’s just start with the “speed limit.” I say this as someone whose wife and kids will tell you drives too fast, so I’m not trying to be holier than thou, but it is routine to see people on the DIP traveling in excess of 20 mph over the 45 mph speed limit. That wouldn’t be particularly shocking if we were talking about one of our interstates, but the DIP is full of businesses, homes, multiple school zones and one place called The Sugarfoot Cafe. We don’t need someone coming out of the Sugarfoot getting T-boned at 65 mph.
It’s not really the speeding that bothers me, though. It’s the “creative” use of turn lanes that creates the most irritation/fear. The DIP is blessed with a center turn lane that runs between two lanes of traffic that (usually) go in opposite directions. In most of the world, and certainly in Driver’s Ed class, such lanes are used in order to make turns, or possibly to provide a safe resting place for vehicles waiting to merge into traffic.
On the DIP, however, the center turn lane is apparently considered a third option. If, for instance, a motorist is attempting to cross the south-bound lane to join traffic headed north, in other parts of the city, that motorist might cross the south-bound lane, then wait in the turn lane for a break in north-bound traffic. On the DIP, however, it is apparently totally acceptable to get up to 50 mph or so in the turn lane, traveling an extended distance, until there’s a place to merge into traffic. Nevermind that others might be attempting to use the turn lane properly.
This leads to some fairly routine games of “Chicken” when you’re attempting to enter the turn lane and someone is barreling towards you.
The turn lane, as well as the bike lane, also serve as “passing lanes” if a motorist is unhappy you’re only going 10 mph over the speed limit. It’s routine to have beat up pickup trucks blast by in either the lane meant for turning vehicles or the lane meant for bicyclers in their stretchwear. Trust me, it’s extremely unnerving when someone passes you in the bike lane.
This kind of activity almost had major consequences for our family the other day when my wife and stepdaughter were on the way to school/work and some idiot who didn’t want to stop for a turning car decided to drive into head-on traffic, running them off the road. Of course this maniac just kept going.
All of this is augmented by a steady stream of fully loaded dump trucks traveling up and down the DIP, dropping pebbles along the way, which are ideal for chipping or cracking windshields. At least I’ve never seen one of those in the bike lane.
There are no braver people in our community than the school crossing guards who stand in the middle of DIP trying to help children get safely to their classes while drivers blast through the 25 mph school zone at twice that speed. Several times I’ve had impatient drivers riding my bumper because I dared to slow down in a school zone. I would say the zone in front of Gilliard Elementary is generally treated as a suggestion — one largely ignored.
It’s not like I don’t see police writing tickets or that there isn’t a fairly large MPD presence along DIP. There’s a precinct right near the Piggly Wiggly, for crying out loud. But my guess is officers could write tickets from dawn to dusk and still not make a dent in the DIP driving habits.
If you haven’t experienced it lately, or don’t believe me, bubble wrap your car and come on down for a leisurely cruise along the DIP. You won’t be disappointed.
Ship fee fears
One of the things I really do like about living down the DIP is watching the ships go by. It’s just hard not to watch those big cargo ships creep slowly in and out of Mobile Bay. But if a new federal proposal goes through, that might not be quite as common.
In an effort to spur American shipbuilding, the Trump administration is proposing rather expensive fines on cargo companies that either use Chinese-made ships or even have Chinese-made ships in their fleet — up to $1.5 million per ship.
Though the plan hasn’t gone into effect, according to multiple reports from shipping-related publications, it is already making waves in the industry, causing U.S. coal inventories to “swell” and “stoking uncertainty” in the agriculture markets.
Of course, the Port of Mobile exports a tremendous amount of coal, so this could be bad news locally.
The Association of Ship Brokers & Agents told the U.S. Trade Representative that proposed these fines, “If the maximum fees are imposed, the resulting economic pain will reverberate through every sector of the U.S. economy and in every household.”
Apparently roughly 81 percent of the global cargo ship market is Chinese-made at this time, so avoiding those whopping per-ship fees would be nearly impossible.
While I do support the concept of building more cargo ships in the United States, experts say at this point it would take decades to get to the point where there were enough U.S.-built ships to avoid such a fine — or let’s just call it what it is, a tax. Time and again there appears to be a disconnect regarding efforts to force change and an understanding of how long such change will take. In the meantime, most of us will be sucking wind.
As the on-again, off-again, on-again spectre of widespread tariffs on most of our major trading partners have spooked consumers and businesses, so too has this nonsensical threat to hammer shippers.
If you’re starting to see a theme here, move to the head of the class.
I’ve spent far more time than I should lately talking to people who still think other countries pay tariffs and that these new taxes on the American consumer are somehow going to make them richer. When I ask them to explain how this is going to work, it generally boils down to blind faith that the president is a really smart businessman and everything is going to magically be super great very soon.
Forgive me if I don’t see it.
Much like the tariffs that are supposed to be levied in the next two weeks, the threatened shipping tax/fine doesn’t appear to have an ounce of actual thought behind it. If there are no other options — such as in the case of using Chinese-built ships or having one in your fleet — it’s just the federal government burdening you with a huge new expense. Couching it as an effort to spur economic growth in the U.S. is smoke and mirrors.
Are any of you willing to pay higher and higher prices or lose your jobs for the next five years while a new shipping industry ramps up or why we engage in a trade war with the rest of the world? That’s a little more than “some pain” as it’s described by the president.
As I’ve explained a couple of times, I’m familiar with this kind of short-sighted economic scorched-earth policy because Trump put a massive tariff/tax on the newsprint industry in 2018, despite the fact there was never even close to the amount of newsprint being produced domestically to meet demand. Prices shot way up and have never come back down, so we’ve paid a tremendous amount over the past seven years. If he follows through with his tariffs April 2, we’re going to get another 25 percent increase in paper.
And that’s just one industry. We’re certainly not alone.
Who knows if the administration will follow through on this ridiculous cargo ship tax, but if it does I’d imagine even some of the president's biggest fans may have this decision negatively affect their households.
All of this makes for great TV and social media arguing, but the real-life effects of these drastic, pointless economic disruptions certainly won’t be good in the short-term and I fail to see how they’re going to help in the long run. It sounds great if a big new shipping industry rises up over the next decade, but by the time it gets here, everyone who’s shipping anything will be destitute.
The major thing the U.S. is exporting right now is uncertainty. We’ll see who pays the fine.
Uber or ambulance?
One thing I love about the news business is there’s always something happening you’ve never seen before. When reporter Brady Petree came back from Mobile’s City Council meeting Tuesday, he had one of those stories for us.
Apparently people are taking advantage of a state law that requires ambulance drivers to transport anyone to the hospital if that person claims they need to go. The result is there are “frequent fliers” who are taking hundreds of ambulance rides a year despite not actually being in any physical danger.
Ambulance operators, including Mobile Fire and Rescue, addressed the council Tuesday to ask for their help in trying to have changes made to the state law because this ridiculous practice is not only costing a fortune, it’s tying up ambulances for hours when they could be serving people who actually need help.
MEDEVAC Ambulance owner Cory Hughes told council members about the problems his company has been experiencing, punctuating it by telling them they transported one person over 500 times last year. This “super utilizer” actually took 532 rides on Hughes’ ambulances — roughly 1.5 times a day! The paramedics dealing with this individual had no recourse but to bring him to the hospital over and over and over again.
Mobile Fire and Rescue told of someone who has been given more than 700 rides over a two-year period. Both organizations complained about how tied up they are dealing with bogus calls while simultaneously trying to field serious calls.
Essentially the law as it stands attempts to take the guesswork out of an ambulance run so paramedics aren’t left holding the bag if they think someone is OK, but they’re not. Unfortunately, though, that requirement is now being abused. There has to be some happy medium that protects patients’ rights as well as first responders’ rights.
Both ambulance services indicated mental illness as well as hypochondria played a significant role in the abuses, but there also apparently are some who just use the ambulances as a way to get across town. Hughes said even though ambulances are an expensive mode of travel, the people abusing them aren’t worried about bad credit scores or invoices for hundreds or thousands of dollars, because they seldom, if ever, pay.
Hopefully the legislature will jump on this issue and give both MEDEVAC and the city’s fire and rescue department some relief from having to constantly drive the super utilizers around town. My first thought is that they make it legal for ambulance abusers to be dropped into the bay, but hopefully the legislature can come up with something more creative.
