It was heartening to see the people of our state resoundingly finish booting out the Alabama Power-controlled puppets on the Public Service Commission Tuesday night when Chris Beeker went down in flames to zany Jim “Zig” Zeigler.
Too bad it was too little, too late.
Reality turned a fire hose on the anti-APCO celebrations less than 24 hours later when Gov. MeeMaw released the names of the four new PSC members she’s appointing to fill out the commission expansion passed by the Legislature a few months ago. I guess the only good thing about this is it serves as a paint-by-numbers portrait of exactly how the ratepayers of this state are getting screwed.
It also shows that Alabama Power read the tea leaves correctly when, in a state of panic, they began trying to have their pals in the Legislature overhaul the PSC prior to this year’s elections. The alarm was sounded when PSC commissioners in Georgia were tossed out last year, so with two incumbents up for election this year in Bammy, APCO saw there was a strong possibility Beeker and Jeffery Oden would get the boot and cost them control of the organization tasked with regulating their excesses.
They got ahead of you, voters. Now Granny has loaded the PSC with loyalists to blunt the effects of former Sheriff Matt Gentry and politically unpredictable Zeigler joining the commission.
How obvious are the new commissioners’ connections to the state’s largest utilities? Let’s take a look.
One even a blind man could easily spot is Ron Burgess, a retired three-star general in the U.S. Army. Burgess has served as Auburn University’s executive vice president since May 2018. Ivey’s office stated Burgess has experience in national security and cyber programs.
What she forgot to mention is part of that experience comes from Burgess’ intimate involvement in bringing together Auburn and Matrix, Joe Perkin’s “consulting firm” known far and wide for its involvement in political shenanigans and ties to Alabama Power. As I reported two years ago in a series of articles about Alabama Power’s deep involvement at AU, President Chris Roberts admitted in a faculty senate meeting it was Burgess who introduced him and Perkins, which led to a fat contract for Matrix.
Matrix at that time was getting about $1 million a year from Auburn, most of it through a contract with the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security, which was created in 2014 with a $10 million contribution from the Alabama Power Foundation. Burgess sat on the advisory board for McCrary. The institute was also named in honor of Charles McCrary, APCO’s former president and CEO, and its list of employees was/is peppered with Alabama Power and Matrix alumnus.
If this was a sports draft, Burgess is a “blue chip” PSC recruit for APCO.
The other Ivey appointees aren’t quite so obvious, but they all have at least some shadow of Alabama Power on them.
Demarcus Joiner works with the law firm Maynard Nexen in economic development and regulatory affairs. That sounds pretty innocuous. But look a bit deeper and you’ll see that Alabama Power’s current Senior Vice President for External Affairs, Clay Ryan, once worked at Maynard, Cooper and Gale in a similar capacity. Maynard, Cooper became Maynard Nexen after a 2023 merger.
Admittedly, that’s pretty coincidental. But then if you look at Joiner’s resume, it shows that while at the University of Alabama, he had an externship at the UA System Office in the External Affairs office. That was headed up at that time by — wait for it — Clay Ryan.
Think they know one another?
Appointee Fred Johnson’s company, Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative, is involved in “last mile” internet expansion that relies on fiber run on Alabama Power’s electrical poles to get broadband to rural areas and you’ll see his company’s activities come up for approval before the PSC in their minutes. I guess we’ll see how important that connection is for him.
And our final appointee is Quinton Ross Jr., the president of Alabama State University. He has routinely had his university involved in “three-day takeovers” by APCO, in which the utility comes in and works with students over three days. There’s a lot of Alabama Power “glazing” that takes place and in 2025, at least, the second day of the takeover was highlighted by a $250,000 grant to ASU from the Alabama Power Foundation. So his university gets grant money directly from APCO.
On top of all of this, there’s still an Energy Secretary to be appointed to ride herd over the PSC and further protect APCO from open rate hearings and any pesky looks into their books. Maybe it’ll be Joe Perkins.
It’s not at all a surprise, but the Legislature and MeeMaw just jobbed us. All we can hope is that Gentry and Zeigler live up to the promises they made and at least bring more attention to this joke of a regulatory commission.
Bubble bursting?
Lagniappe’s publication this week of the ethics complaint filed against Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon by three city councilors should show even his most ardent supporters he isn’t fit for the job. The complaint should also raise eyebrows in the Attorney General’s and DA’s offices, as its allegations point to the mayor using political extortion and threats to continue to try to cover up his illegal behavior.
Council Members Jeff Silvers, Ginger Harrelson and Robert Stuart filed the complaint to the Alabama Ethics Commission claiming Kennon had threatened to personally sue every City Council member if they voted to release police body camera footage from his now-famous Labor Day 2024 romp at the city’s Coastal Resources building where cops were called around 1 a.m. by an employee leaving a nearby bar who claimed to see a “butt naked” man punching a woman in the face and screaming at her on the balcony of that building.
Kennon has fought hard to keep that video under wraps after Lagniappe broke the story of its existence last summer. In his typical fashion, Kennon painted himself as the victim of a conspiracy, a kindly, loving husband and Christian family man facing evil forces who sought to force him from leading his “Bubble.” But the drip, drip, drip of scandal kept revealing more and more, and each time Tony was forced to come up with a new excuse.
Now I saw the video before we ever published a word about it, so I knew full well that it showed officers knocking on his office door — a second office he keeps near the water for some odd reason — and then backing down when he hollered from behind the closed door that their favorite mayor and his mute wife were there at their weekend “getaway.”
Kennon eventually admitted they were there, but offered some ridiculous story about going to the office to change after midnight swimming next door. All of his bluster and false martyrdom were enough to get him re-elected, though. The man does have a strange hold on his little town, and there are lots of people who evidently think his fistfights, misuse of police officers and public rages are not only warranted, but are desirable. Such is the age in which we live, I suppose.
But re-election has not proven to be the end of this mess as I’m sure Tony the Tiger had expected.
Local attorney and social media gadfly C.C. Dixon-Moreno filed a federal suit to try to force the release of the police video. Both she and Lagniappe have made audio from the video available, but as yet the public has not seen it. Moreno’s lawsuit would have to overcome the Alabama law that has made releasing police camera footage a near impossibility, but the federal judge has allowed her case to proceed, shooting down initial efforts by the city to have it tossed. It’s still an uphill battle, but the battle itself has kept pressure on Kennon.
There are several things we found out from the ethics complaint. Chief among those is that the entire City Council viewed the camera footage in a closed-door meeting, so they’ve seen it all. The councilors now know for a fact what we reported last summer, that Kennon was using this weird second office for personal purposes.
Whether he was also using while engaged in acts of domestic violence will never be known for sure, because the building’s video system was never accessed following that police report, according to the complaint. The complaint also says City Administrator Ford Handley and his wife, City Clerk Renee Eberly, were aware of the incident when it took place, yet did nothing to preserve evidence or protect the city from legal problems.
We reported last year that the building had a video surveillance system that had likely captured whatever event spurred the initial 911 call, but the ethics complaint further reveals the complicity of city officials in trying to hide Kennon’s behavior.
It claims the investigation the city announced into the matter was never concluded, that police reports that go out regularly to councilors were manipulated to keep the 911 call from that evening from them and that city officials simply let the building’s video footage be taped over rather than accessing it.
The councilors who filed the complaint also describe Kennon doing his usual thing — exploding on them in executive session. They claim he threatened them not only with personal lawsuits, but also political retribution if they attempted to release the video, and even that he was on the verge of making a physical threat to Stuart, who he called “a feeble old man.”
Stuart should keep his head on a swivel. The mayor has been accused of sucker punching people more than once.
What happens next? Who knows? The Ethics Commission in this state is an absolute mess and thus far law enforcement officials at the state and county levels have ignored stories clearly showing that Kennon has used his power to try to bury this 911 call and that public records were manipulated to help conceal the incident.
Now the allegations further clarify the complicity of other city officials in helping to conceal what may not only have been domestic violence committed on city property, but a mayoral manipulation of a police investigation.
Councilors have now seen the video, and if they’re just going to let Kennon extort them to save his own skin they are complicit as well.
The “Bubble” is just bursting with possibilities.
New material please
The current political playbook for Alabama Republicans who find themselves facing scrutiny is to run for cover in the welcoming pages of the Alabama Policy Institute’s propaganda machine, 1819 News, so it wasn’t surprising to see erstwhile GOP gubernatorial nominee Tommy Tuberville publish an op-ed there this week slamming his antagonists and portraying himself as the victim of any number of conspiracies.
Tubs likes to say all of the issues surrounding his residency challenges are somehow the product of his maverick nature. That he can’t be controlled by whoever it is that’s trying to control him, so he’s despised by “the swamp.”
What is painful in reading Tuberville’s 1819 diatribe is that it’s nothing but a warmed-over Donald Trump speech. The clowns who can’t redact his tax records also can’t even get their guy some new material. The whole thing is just a DJT-esque rattling off of grievances.
Lagniappe was honored with a paragraph’s worth of Tubby’s paranoia and prevarication.
“In addition to discrediting Alabamians, these same people are trying to intimidate me. Recently, some of my political opponents leaked me and my wife’s personal tax information to a local woke newspaper in an attempt to stop me from running. I know this publication has a dwindling readership and is desperate for relevance. But if you read between the lines, they’re actually trying to intimidate me into either being quiet or going away. And that’s what they want. They were willing to break the law to enable others to finish the dirty work they started. Best of luck to them in court,” Tubs wrote. (OK, I’m sure it was written by some flunky he hired, but his name is on it, so we’ll go with that.)
Since Lagniappe was the only newspaper in the state to publish the tax information the screw ups on Tuberville’s staff voluntarily sent out without redacting bar codes containing all of his information, I can only assume we are the “local woke newspaper” to which he is referring. Apparently the coach who doesn’t know the three branches of government “knows” about our failing circulation.
Tuberville can continue repeating his lie that Lagniappe broke the law, but even his most inept lawyers know that’s not the case. Still, the man who wants to be your governor continues to claim he’d like to sue the only newspaper serving Alabama’s second largest newspaper out of existence because his staff was too inept to properly redact his tax info.
Meanwhile, his testimony in his residency hearing last week shows the man can’t even answer the most simple yes or no questions regarding his residency.
He may not be able to conjure an original thought, but the young Jedi has learned quite well from The Master.
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