Good morning!
Tomorrow is a personal milestone for me — four years since my leg was nearly chopped in half by a boat motor. It’s an easy date to remember — October 13, 2021.
When I was a kid I always tried to get the number 13 on the back of my baseball jersey. In some way I felt like getting the supposedly unlucky number was bad for the batters I faced, or maybe I just wanted to be contrarian. Or maybe it was just the number that was always available.
My brother has been triskaidekaphobic (fear or avoidance of the number 13) for years, but I never bought into it.
After the accident I started to wonder if he was right. My sister passed away last year on September 13 and my beloved dog Georgia on December 13. So maybe I’m starting to be a bit triskaidy myself.
It’s hard not to feel a little like you’re playing with house money after not only surviving a 70 hp engine running across your leg, but also getting to keep that leg. Not many days go by when I don’t thank the Man Upstairs for both of those miracles.
I’ve gotten to watch my kids get older and become more of the people they will be and I didn’t miss out on all the fun and laughter with my wife and friends. Life is very good.
Maybe the biggest takeaway from the accident is how important it is to keep moving, to keep going when something terrible happens. Working through pain can have great results.
I’m still grateful for all of the prayers during that time. I could feel it. (Or maybe it was the morphine.) There’s definitely something magical about having a large group of people thinking about you at once.
I’m also expecting October 13, 2025 to be just another day, but I won’t be taking any boat rides, just in case.
Trick or treat troubles
It’s probably been a rough week for Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch after the Halloween decorations at his home became an international story. On Tuesday morning, Lagniappe ran the first story on Burch’s decorations — featuring skeletons wearing ICE uniforms chasing skeletons wearing sombreros and ponchos climbing the front yard fence — and by that night it had been picked up by the New York Post and The Daily Beast.
The reaction wasn’t really surprising.
As happens so often these days, the story began with a social media post that was getting shared and reshared with more and more frequency by the minute. People also began contacting us — something I have no doubt was happening to other media outlets as well.
So why do a story? Certainly a number of Burch's supporters felt like this was, in the parlance of the day, a “nothingburger,” a non-story. Many found it hysterical. But this is the United States in 2025, which means a large percentage of people vehemently disagreed.
If you’re in the news business, it’s pretty obvious that the county’s top elected official having a Halloween display in his front yard that has everyone talking is a story. We wrote a small story and tried to interview Burch. He declined. Instead, his wife, Michelle, issued a statement — through an attorney. She said the sheriff had nothing to do with the ICE skeletons chasing the Mexican skeletons. It was her idea to do something “topical.”
Mission accomplished.
It is, of course, the Burches’ right and prerogative to have whatever kind of Halloween display they like in their yard. On the flipside, local residents are well within their rights to express support or displeasure. The only question I have is why the Burches would want to unnecessarily complicate their lives and stir public irritation for no apparent reason.
I’d imagine even the worst public relations pro on Earth would have advised the sheriff it would be unwise to have a Halloween display in his yard that makes light of one of the most divisive issues currently ripping America apart, particularly as his office has been involved in rounding up illegal aliens. This same PR pro probably could even have predicted there would be a very high probability doing so would become a national or international news story.
While I get that the Burches’ story is she handles Halloween decorations and he mows the lawn, it’s hard to imagine if one were an elected official out mowing said lawn and you noticed your spouse putting up decorations that almost certainly would draw criticism and attract news agencies, you wouldn’t say, “Um, honey….”
I have no idea if the sheriff was hoping for this reaction or was surprised. Gauging from his refusal to talk about it, I can only guess he wasn’t excited about it. It was an “unforced error” regardless.
None of that is to say I think Sheriff Burch isn’t doing a good job or that he isn’t allowed to make political statements in any way he likes. This probably isn’t terribly important in relation to his political career. If he lost credibility with some, he probably solidified it with others. And best of all, the whole thing created tremendous opportunities for people to go on line and express hatred for one another. Guess I’m just surprised he’d want to deal with all of this.
I can’t wait to see the Christmas decorations.
Letter of the week
Just before bed Thursday night, I received a heartfelt letter from a reader I wanted to share with you. It read as follows:
Rob the Dumbass
Dear Weak Minded Holbert,
No sensible citizen in Mobile wants to hear your woke shit Mr. Holbert. You need to move to Chicago, New York or California where most dumbasses have collected in our great nation in order to disrupt civility.
Tommy Tuberville is one of our best and reliable citizens who fights for our country and I praise him for supporting Trump and his team.
Lagniappe needs to rid themselves of your woke ass before it goes the way of The liberal Jew owned Mobile Press Register that use to spew their nonsensical bs that the citizens of the state got tired of and discontinued to support.
I had quit reading your bs but grabbed one up at Pro Health on the way out the door and stumbled again on your sick ideology!!
A swift kick in your ass out the door may help build a little lost character that you’ve lost!!!
It was signed “Mike Adkison,” although that certainly could have been a nom de plume. Many great poets have used pen names over the years.
I’m just glad there are people like “Mike” who care enough about others to encourage some tough love for a stranger’s character flaws while also taking the time to be anti-Semitic.
Fake meat alert
One of the unusual topics explored during a gathering of GOP candidates for various statewide offices this week was lab-grown meat. State Sen. Jack Williams, who is running for agriculture commissioner, apparently couldn’t make the meeting and had his old buddy, Citronelle Call News Publisher Willie Gray, fill in for him.
Gray assured the gathered crowd Williams would lead the charge to fight lab-grown meat in the Yellowhammer state. I had no idea this was a real problem, but apparently it is. Gray dropped some scientific knowledge on the crowd.
“They take a cell, inject it with chemicals, put it in a petri dish and grow it into something that resembles a beef roast,” Gray said. “These are liberals that were doing this.”
Liberals are making fake beef roasts and trying to feed them to us!? That’s quite a campaign plank, to say the least. I certainly don’t want to eat a fake roast!
Gray’s warning prompted me to try to find out more about this dastardly plan. Honestly, I hadn’t given fake meat much thought lately, but it made perfect sense the liberals would want us to eat lab-made meat.
I ran across a comprehensive history of fake meat online, which claimed it was first mentioned in the 1897 novel “Auf Zwei Planeten,” which I’m guessing was not written in English.
In 1931, noted liberal Winston Churchill, said: “We shall escape the absurdity of growing a whole chicken in order to eat the breast or wing, by growing these parts separately under a suitable medium. Synthetic food will, of course, also be used in the future.”
Synthetic food? Call Jack Williams!
The first attempt to actually create meat — goldfish meat! — was the very liberal National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 1998. There are now close to 100 companies involved in trying to grow meat. Not sure of all of their political affiliations.
I asked Chat GPT how fake meat is grown. Let’s just say it’s considerably more complex than injecting a cell with chemicals.
You have to wonder if Jack and Willie workshopped this lab-grown meat rant ahead of time or if it was off-the-cuff. Either way, I’m looking forward to more of the Jack and Willie show this coming election season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.