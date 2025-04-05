One of the more interesting things I’ve noticed about living off of Dauphin Island Parkway (DIP) for the past year and a half is the amount of turtle-related activity (TRA).
Seeing turtles trying to make their way across roads has been a pretty regular thing, and on occasion — if I think a turtle is in danger of getting run over — I’ve even pulled over and helped them on their way. I know, it sounds super crunchy, stopping on the way to work to help a turtle cross the road. But I’m not alone.
Early this week, I was on the way to work and looked up to see a determined box turtle in my lane. I swerved to make sure he went under my car and wasn’t hit by a tire. Then I watched as a big pickup behind me swerved all the way into the median to avoid the little guy. I was clenching as I watched, hoping he wasn’t about to become an F-150 turtle pancake.
As the truck passed I saw a man walk from the side of the road to pick the turtle up and (hopefully) take him to the safety of the grass. (I couldn’t start in the rear view forever!) That guy was actually taking his life in his hands walking out on DIP to keep a box turtle from being crushed, but God bless him!
Of course there’s no way to tell what’s going through a turtle’s mind when it tries to cross a relatively busy two-lane roadway. Clearly they have no concept of how slow they are. But the turtle who thought he was going to make it across four lanes of high-speed traffic, a median lane and a bike lane without getting killed is completely delusional. Yet, he’d all but made it when I almost ran over him. Hopefully he was visiting a girlfriend and she appreciated his efforts.
I’m all for helping the gentle box turtle, despite their being maligned (by my Mom at least) as carrying salmonella. I don’t know if that’s true, but she said it every time we found a box turtle when I was growing up. There’s hand sanitizer in the car, so I take the chance.
However, alligator snapping turtles are on their own. There was one crossing the road in front of me a couple of weeks ago, and there was not a thought in my head about helping it.
Because I learned the hard way, they don’t want our help.
When I was around 19 or 20, my father and I were driving down the road in my home town of Gautier, MS when we saw a pretty big alligator snapper on the road in front of us. We stopped to look and I decided to go help.
Yes it was a dumb move, but I wasn’t completely naive to the fact these turtles will “latch on” to you and it won’t be good. I wasn’t even thinking about trying to pick the turtle up. Instead I put my hands as far back on its shell as possible and started to push. That turtle’s neck suddenly grew about six inches and swung around to the back like lightning and — in my mind at least — the jaws coming together sounded like a thunder clap. I jumped up and danced away from that disgruntled turtle as fast as possible while my dad wet his pants laughing.
I hate to profile all alligator snappers as being ungrateful, but I’m not going to take a chance trying to help any more of them. The best I’ll do is try to get my city councilman to put up a turtle crossing sign. Otherwise, they’re on their own.
Fishing fight intensifies
The battle over whether people should be allowed to fish, boat and swim in Mobile’s source of drinking water hit a new level this week, taking the show to Goat Hill where MAWSS Director Bud McCroy defended the utility’s decision to close Big Creek Lake to recreation and also faced a room full of angry fishermen.
McCroy was there before the House Boards, Agencies and Commissions Committee to explain the decision in the face of legislation being pushed by Rep. Shane Stringer that would remove utilities’ ability to close waterways under their control.
McCroy explained there was a two-year decision-making process before MAWSS shut BCL down in February. The already stated reason for doing so — invasive species getting into Mobile’s drinking water — was expanded when McCrory also mentioned fears that zebra mussels were making their way down the state and could possibly end up in BCL. These invasive mussels, McCrory, rapidly colonize waterways and clog intake pipes. The BCL is already dealing with the invasive giant salvinia grass, as well.
One of the biggest complaints McCroy faced was that MAWSS held no public hearings on the matter before taking this recreational resource away from the people who regularly use it.
But there’s another twist. As Scott Johnson reported yesterday, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship completely shot down the idea that Big Creek Lake can be closed to recreational use.
“Big Creek is a navigable stream. MAWSS placed a dam over a navigable stream, making Big Creek Lake a public water pursuant to Alabama Code 9-11-80. Thus, the public has the right to fish and recreate in the surface waters of Big Creek Lake,” he said.
This throws a giant zebra mussel into the whole thing. On top of that, the Mobile County Sheriffs Office is currently protecting the lake on MAWSS’ behalf, so we could possibly end up with two law enforcement agencies butting heads over this matter.
MAWSS owns all the land around the lake, so getting a boat onto it could prove difficult, but Big Creek is navigable north of the lake, so there are potentially ways onto it there, or off of public right of ways along Highway 98.
It still feels like the best solution is some kind of compromise that helps protect our drinking water and allows recreation without it being a total free-for-all.
Minor issue
This week, Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office issued a flurry of indictments in several cases, including two where allegedly intoxicated drivers killed someone. Both of those cases were very high profile and carried the charge of extreme indifference murder, greatly upping the potential punishment these defendants will face.
Spencer Strickland, 38, was indicted in the September death of Katherine Smith, a well-known former MAMGA Mardi Gras queen whose tragic death was greatly mourned in the community.
The other involved 17-year-old Dawson Rogers who was involved in a head-on collision last Thanksgiving that killed 19-year-old Nolan James McDavid on Highway 217. Rogers is accused of being under the influence of alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed.
During a preliminary hearing in February, Alabama State Trooper Raymond Williams testified video and witness accounts indicated that following the crash Rogers began rummaging through his vehicle, removing items and concealing them in a camouflage jacket. Williams also testified that he was told Rogers’ father, Mobile Police Department Sgt. Charles Rogers, showed up at the scene and took the jacket. Blackwood told us information suggests Charles Rogers took the jacket from the scene but there wasn’t enough evidence of what was in it to file any charges.
In addition to McDavid’s death, there were obviously other issues that make this story newsworthy. Despite that there was anger from those related to or supporting Rogers who decided Lagniappe was breaking the law by reporting his name.
There’s some serious confusion out there about what the state law is concerning the revelation of a minor’s name in a news story. The state did indeed pass a law in 2021 making it illegal for media and others to reveal the name of a minor accused of a crime. However, that law was amended in 2023 to allow it after the individual has gone through a preliminary hearing or has been indicted. Our use of his name followed his preliminary hearing.
But there’s something else here. The state law is patently unconstitutional. It is what’s called a prior restraint, meaning the government attempting to tell the press what it may and may not publish. You may remember the famous “Pentagon Papers” case in which this matter was firmly decided 50-plus years ago.
State legislatures, generally full of people who don’t know anything at all about the First Amendment, often pass these kinds of unconstitutional prior restraints. Alabama has at least a couple on the books currently. But none of those laws have survived a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Obviously, it’s not financially advantageous to have to fight lawsuits all the way to the Supreme Court because our legislators don’t understand the constitution, so I’m glad they amended this law. But if it came down to it, we were willing to stand our ground.
Our policy has been to report the names of minors charged as adults. Nobody is interested in publicizing the names of children involved in minor issues, but the public does have an interest when major crimes are committed.
Chill out bro!
I have been completely confused as to why my Facebook feed was inundated this week with a video of some lunatic charter captain named Brock screaming at a young man from his light green boat and eventually boarding the kid’s boat to threaten or hurt him. My confusion stems from the fact that this all took place over in the Florida Panhandle but appears to be in the feed of everyone I know.
Maybe I need to hire Capt. Brock (or the kid) to handle social media for us. They clearly know how to break through the mindless chatter.
When I initially saw this video, I thought maybe the Dog River Bridge was in the background. Maybe that’s why I’m seeing this, I surmised. No. I was just being swept up in one of the biggest fire-and-pitchfork moments I’ve seen on social media.
If I had $10 for every post I’ve seen about this incident, I’d be wealthy enough to put it all into the stock market and … well, nevermind.
The Capt. Brock backlash was swift and deadly. His arrest record, including several mug shots, almost immediately popped up, and FB foes also began questioning his military record and claiming he’d trumped up his combat credentials. I have to admit, I got a little caught up in the frenzy and read at least 200 comments from people detailing the many ways the enraged Capt. Brock would have died if he attempted to board their boat or screamed at their kid.
It appears Capt. Brock added another mug shot to his collection this week after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office charged him with burglary with assault or battery over his antics.
The whole thing got even more surreal when another Capt. Brock, who also owns a light green boat and works in south Florida, was mistakenly blasted by social media vigilantes. He took to the web to tell them they had the wrong Capt. Brock and begged them to please stop trying to ruin his business and frighten his family.
Bad Capt. Brock’s lawyer wrote a note on FB Friday issuing an apology from his client, praising the young man’s calm demeanor and overuse of the word “bro,” and urging the bloodthirsty cyber mob to please leave his client, who had suffered head trauma in the service of this country, alone to work on becoming a better person. It was a nice try, but the lawyer just made himself a target as well.
It’s hard to imagine Capt. Brock’s business hasn’t been seriously damaged. Being trapped in the middle of the ocean with a dude that PTSDed out probably isn’t how most of us want to spend the day fishing. And yes, it would all have been so much better if the kid just punched it the second that idiot tried climbing aboard. But the web has been just a little bit ruthless. At the end of the day, Capt. Brock just made an ass of himself and the video was more than ample payback from the wiley kid. The destruction of his entire life may be taking it a little too far.
The only good thing I can say about it really is the digital disemboweling of Capt. Brock was at least a welcome break from the political arguments on FB.
It’s a gamble
State Sen. Greg Albritton appears to be ready to make his annual run at passing gaming legislation that will hamstring Alabama and put the Poarch Creek Indians (PCI) in the catbird seat.
At this point, Albritton’s gaming bills ought to be officially sponsored by the tribe.
I have absolutely nothing against PCI doing as well as possible. The tribe has done a lot of great things for the state, but any bill that creates a circumstance in which only a handful of locations — mostly PCI owned — may host gaming does a huge disservice to the state.
Albritton’s bill would allow facilities in Greene, Houston, Jefferson, Lowndes, Macon and Mobile counties to offer pari-mutuel dog and horse racing, historical horse racing and electronic bingo, as well as in-person and online sports betting. PCI would have to forge a compact with the state in order to offer table games and other Class III games at its facilities.
Locally, it would be ridiculous for any possible casino to be limited to the Theodore location of Mobile Greyhound Park.
Albritton keeps dutifully swinging for PCI, but this approach should once again be rejected.
