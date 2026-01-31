Good morning!
Anyone ready for spring yet? Can I just say I’m officially over winter. I’m sure compared to those who’ve been snowed or iced in for days, my whining about the cold temps falls on frozen earmuffs, but one of the reasons I live here is to avoid sub-freezing temperatures.
It’s part of the deal. Read the fine print in your Mobile Citizenship Contract. Article V Subparagraph 47 Codicil D clearly states, “As a Mobilian you shall not be subjected to uncomfortably cold weather conditions for a period lasting any longer than seven consecutive days, or more than 15 days in a one-month period.”
It’s right there in black and white! It’s time for this to stop.
I know it’s useless to complain. God’s 311 system is as bad as the city of Mobile’s. And February — which is Latin for the bleakest month of the year — starts today.
And I know it could be much worse. My son has been frozen in at his home in Memphis for just about every day since last Friday. Even when the ice thaws a bit during the day, it refreezes at night, making the roads impassable again.
Hating the cold is just part of my DNA and has only gotten worse as I get older. Having seen my father sitting in his living room wearing a parka, my own path appears to be laid out in front of me. I’d love to say the cost of electricity keeps my house from being toasty warm even during these winter months, but the truth is I have zero control of the thermostat. The tyrant who does control it apparently feels like 68 degrees is comfy. I would file a complaint, but her 311 system is also as bad as the city’s.
This time of the year has always dragged by for me. As a kid, I wanted February out of the way ASAP because March meant the beginning of baseball season and warmer weather. As a much older kid now, March means the beginning of spring, boating and fishing.
But that all seems very, very far away right now. Especially on a day when the sun is shining and it’s still 33 degrees outside and the wind is whipping.
I’m going to make that 311 call to the Man Upstairs and hope he’ll at least get around to getting our temps back to normal before Deep Gras sets in so we don’t all end up with pneumonia.
Let’s hope it works.
Friction in GP
Speaking of the weather, it appears there’s a bit of a chill lately in Government Plaza between city and county leaders. The well-documented dispute over what the county wants the city to pay to rent space in our “Transformer” knock-off government building is still bubbling behind the scenes — even if county commissioners say it’s not worth talking about. This week’s announcement by Mayor Spiro Cherogotis that he would like to see the city give District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office $1.1 million to help cover expenses went out of its way to take a swipe at the county for discontinuing its extra support for the DA.
“Due to the success of this agreement and its role in reducing crime by ensuring effective and efficient prosecutions, the city of Mobile has budgeted to continue supporting the district attorney’s office beyond the initial three-year agreement,” the city’s statement read. “The Mobile County Commission has not. Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis is asking the City Council to make up the difference to avoid a significant reduction in local prosecutors that could jeopardize public safety.”
The county issued its own release, pushing back.
“The Mobile County Commission’s supplemental American Rescue Plan Act funding of approximately $1.5 million, used to address the district attorney’s COVID backlog of cases, was always intended as a temporary measure, and that was understood by all parties,” the commission’s statement reads. “The district attorney assured the county commission there would not be a request to extend the funding beyond the original three-year agreement and that he would seek additional state funding if needed to extend the staffing.
“While funding the district attorney’s office is the responsibility of the state, Mobile County is a significant funder, providing more than $3.3 million annually to support staffing, in addition to the completed supplemental ARPA funding. The Mobile County Commission also provides the Government Plaza facilities in which the district attorney’s office operates at no cost.”
Good points, and at least there’s not a rent issue there. Bottom line is the state is really the deadbeat dad here that doesn’t adequately fund the judiciary and DA so it can drunkenly spend its money on wildly overpriced prisons.
This is why it generally takes two or three years for violent criminals to have their day in court. The city and county have both been pitching in extra for the past three years because it serves the best interests of their citizens to not have criminals out on bond for even longer periods of time while they await trial, and the backlog of cases created during the COVID shutdown required epic amounts of digging out just to get back to the normal baseline that still takes too long.
Blackwood pointed out this progress would have been “at risk” without the extra money. Was the county’s decision not to continue the funding made figuring the city would then have to step up to cover it — sort of a passive-aggressive nod to the rent dispute — or actually because the commissioners feel like Blackwood’s office no longer needs it? The world may never know.
It’s not totally clear why things have gotten so chippy lately between the city and county. There always appears to be an adjustment period anytime there’s a change in the mayor’s office, so maybe that’s the extent of it and they’ll iron out the rent dispute and start singing from the same hymn book.
At this point, each entity has gone out of its way to make a public dig at the other, which I doubt is fostering a spirit of cooperation in the cavernous halls of Government Plaza. Time to put the shovels away.
Out of touch much?
Katie Britt this week provided an excellent example of why it’s so hard for us common folk to relate to our leadership in DC. According to multiple news reports, Britt was more than six months late filing a report with the Senate Ethics Committee detailing numerous stock transactions in her husband’s portfolio.
According to those stories, the Britts had transactions totalling between $22,022 and $330,000, including some stock in Chase that increased 30 percent after it was purchased. Britt sits on the Senate Banking Committee. Britt claimed she was unaware of the transactions because they took place in her husband’s broker-managed retirement account.
Britt’s response to the matter was to have her husband’s account divested of the Chase stock and to give the proceeds to charity. She’s also put “guardrails” in place so it won’t happen again, she said.
Britt’s husband, Wesley, is a former NFL player, so the couple has a fairly substantial portfolio. She was also paid a $234,000 advance on her memoir “God Calls Us to Do Hard Things: Lessons from the Alabama Wiregrass” in 2023. So they’re not hurting.
It’s probably hard for most of us to relate to keeping up with that much wealth and also adhering to Senate rules designed to make sure members don’t improperly benefit from insider knowledge, as we’ve seen so often in the past. It’s not a great look for Britt, regardless, even if she did give the profits to charity.
One thing that has always stood out to me as problematic is how many members of Congress manage to become extraordinarily wealthy while serving the people and being paid $174,000 a year. That’s not chump change, but when you consider most members are paying for housing in their home district and in DC, it doesn’t leave a lot of room to somehow make millions.
The Britts are obviously already wealthy, as is Alabama’s other U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville, but even rich people don’t mind getting richer. The reporting mechanisms in place are more than vague enough to offer a lot of cover to those who might be inclined to bend or break the rules. That’s not to suggest Britt is intentionally breaking Senate rules, but this is a reminder of how lax they actually are.
The punishment for failing to report on time is a measly $200 for the first offense. That’s hardly going to stop some of the highly questionable “investing” we’ve seen over the years.
Members of Congress really shouldn’t be allowed to control their investments because they are privy to so much inside information — the kind of information that makes certain stocks take off or crash and burn. And it would also make sense that their actual net worth is accurately tracked year to year so sudden large increases in wealth can be examined.
Insider trading will send you to jail if you’re on Wall Street. Not so much if you’re on Capitol Hill.
