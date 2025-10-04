Good morning!
This is the “sweet spot” on Mobile Bay right now. The heat is down some. Most days the water is pancake flat, the trout and reds are running and the dreaded flip back to standard time hasn’t taken place yet, which means sunrise is happening at a time when I’m out watching the dog pee in the yard.
I had a pretty good streak of seeing the sun rise this week — four days in a row! That may be a personal record. That’s not because I’m a late sleeper, but if you’re up getting ready for another day of exposing corruption while running Alabama’s feistiest newspaper, it’s easy to miss that moment when the blazing orange edge of the sun first peeks up over the horizon. This week I was looking in the right spot at the right time four days in a row.
It’s not really a difficult thing to accomplish, requiring only that one’s eyes are open and pointed at the spot where the sun will come up, so I’m not patting myself on the back for displaying these basic motor skills. These early fall mornings, with their high, wispy clouds make the sky look like the painted desert in some places. Further south, the sun bouncing off of the towering cumulus clouds makes it look like there’s a line of snow-covered alps in Baldwin.
I’ve always fancied myself much more of a sunset lover, primarily because it’s much more socially acceptable to be drinking at 7 p.m. than 7 a.m. Also the sunset doesn’t really seem to spring on you like sunrise does. And there’s also the fact that for a significant portion of my life I was either in bed or in a bar at sunrise.
These days our dog makes sure I’m out of bed well ahead of sunup, and I’ve really grown to appreciate the gorgeousness of Mobile Bay in the early morning. The only thing that blows both sunrise and sunset away is when everything hits right where we get a perfect full moonrise. That’s the show, but you really need to be paying attention not to miss that one.
My sunrise viewing streak this week was not without personal hardship, though. I don’t want you to think it was all as simple as slightly rotating my head and remembering to open my eyelids. (This is the part of the story where I weave off subject like a senile politician.) One morning, I walked out onto the deck to watch and was followed by my step-daughter, Vivi, and our loyal spaniel, Honey. For whatever reason, our presence offended a bunch of wasps who flew up and stung all of us, chasing us back inside.
Wasps are certainly one of nature’s most universally hated creatures. I’m not certain what purpose they serve other than to just be jerks. Vivi was crying from getting stung on the head, my leg was throbbing from one on my lower calf and Honey was rubbing her head and paw on the floor.
I ran out that morning and bought an extra-large can of Raid and went to look for the wasps’ home base. I was shocked to see a massive nest right under the center of our deck. They all got a face full of Raid. Hopefully as they were dying the wasp queen had time to rethink her orders to sting us.
Searching around, I found three more nests. We were pretty much surrounded and didn’t know it. In fact, six or seven (six-seven!) people had been on the deck just a few nights before. I’m glad the wasps didn’t see fit to ambush our friends. I’m keeping the Raid handy for when they come back. (The wasps, not our friends.)
The harrowing wasp attack nearly broke my streak, but I still managed to watch sunrise while putting ice on the kid and dog.
This sunrise sweet spot will only last a few weeks longer, because once the time changes, sunup moves into farmer territory. Until then, I’m going to keep my eyes pointed in the right direction.
A trashy tale
In the early ‘80s, Jim Henson of “Sesame Street” and “Muppet Show” fame created a new show called “Fraggle Rock.” Honestly, I was a little old for muppets by then, but my younger siblings loved watching it, so I would occasionally hang out on the couch in sullen teenager mode and disdainfully watch along.
The only thing that stuck in my brain about the show over these many centuries since is it included a talking pile of trash, which I found highly amusing. I can remember the Fraggles would address this mound of refuse by saying “Hey Trash Heap!” Looking it up, apparently the Trash Heap actually had a first name — Marjory — but I didn’t remember that detail.
Marjory the Trash Heap would dispense motherly wisdom to the Fraggles regarding whatever pickle they found themselves in that week. For more than 40 years, I’ve haven’t been able to look at a pile of trash without the words “Hey Trash Heap!” wandering through my mind. That’s not to say I spent a lot of time gazing upon heaps of trash … until recently.
Lagniappe’s parking lot entrance is on Conti Street downtown on the block between Washington Avenue and Scott Street. There’s not much on that block, mostly parking lots and vacant lots. More than a month ago, though, someone dumped a huge pile of trash on the city right of way near the corner of Conti and Scott. The trash was dumped right in front of a vacant lot and sat amongst 3-foot-tall weeds. It was rather unsightly.
Even as I thought to myself, “Hey Trash Heap!” I still dialed the city’s 311 service, certain they would send someone to scoop up this mess. I talked to someone there and explained the situation — but nothing happened. The trash heap remained in place, spilling across the sidewalk, and the weeds kept getting longer. About two weeks later, I downloaded the new 311 app the city has been encouraging us all to get, took a photo of Marjory and sent it in with a description of the problem.
There was immediate action. I received several emails and texts letting me know the city was on the case. “Bye Trash Heap!” I thought to myself. I even spent some time trying to track down the owner of the property to let him know someone had dumped trash all over the place in front of his lot and that the city was coming out. Just being neighborly in case he wanted to handle the issue before they got there.
But it wasn’t long before 311 called back to let me know the trash heap wasn’t their problem because it is the vacant lot owner’s responsibility to keep the right of way clean and mowed. As a business owner, I’m aware it is indeed our responsibility to clean up trash on the city’s property, even when it’s thrown there by slobs walking down the city’s sidewalk or driving down the city’s street. That’s why we have a trash picker by the front door. I tried to explain to 311 that — unfortunately — there is typically nobody at that address and the trash had been there for weeks.
I was told it was out of their hands and I should call “enforcement.” Enforcement? Who is that, Batman? A mafia leg-breaker?
I suggested that perhaps 311 should call enforcement since they had all of the information and the photo and — seemingly — know who “enforcement” is. I got kind of a half-hearted assurance they would try to do that, but a much stronger encouragement that I really should be the one to do it.
That was a couple of weeks ago. In the interim, I took to walking out to talk to Marjory, but got little in the way of matronly advice. She mostly just sat there attracting flies.
However, earlier this week there was finally action! Someone — no idea who — came along and scooped up about 90 percent of the trash, mowed half the weeds down and left a new, smaller trash heap unbagged on the curb. I now call her Li’l Marjory.
Here, in a nutshell, is a struggle our city faces that seems so easily overcome, yet remains a problem. Why has nobody thought to connect 311 to “enforcement?” Let them fire up the Bat Signal or order someone’s leg broken. If a citizen calls to alert you to a problem, don’t give them the homework of having to figure out who to call next.
If we want downtown to serve as a center for tourism, leaving piles of trash sitting on the sidewalk for more than a month isn’t really rolling out the red carpet for visitors. Granted, Conti isn’t likely to be a tourist destination, and areas of LoDa that are within the Downtown Mobile Alliance do have someone picking up random litter, but I can walk out to Dauphin Street right now and see the same broken bottles that have been lying on the sidewalk in front of the derelict former OK Bike Shop building for at least a month. Who’s going to clean that up? Are we supposed to wait for uninterested property owners who stop by once a year to clean things up?
Walking over to lunch this week, my co-publisher nearly tripped on sidewalk trash strewn along Washington Avenue. Lime scooters are routinely lying across the sidewalk and left all over the place in a disorderly manner. (Not litter, per se, but certainly unsightly and in the way most of the time.)
We also have a homeless issue downtown, which means there are people wandering the streets talking to themselves and leaving trash all over the sidewalks on a daily basis.
I’m sure if Li’l Marjory could talk, she would ask to be reunited with her mother at the city dump. She might even suggest the city hire a litter patrol that does nothing but clean up the messes being made by both the irresponsible and insane. The vast majority of us who work downtown are willing to do our part, or more than our part, but the city could make it a little easier, and for all that is holy, please give 311 the number to “enforcement.”
Come on Tubs….
A few weeks ago, I wrote a satirical column about Mobile being placed under National Guard control to clamp down on crime. I was trying to make a point about the ridiculousness of having the military sent to larger U.S. cities to crack down on crime, but maybe it was more prescient than I imagined.
This week, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville went on the Breitbart News Daily podcast and told host Mike Slater that not only does he admire President Trump sending troops into some of the country’s largest cities, he envisions doing the same thing in Alabama if he’s elected governor next year.
“I plan on going back and doing the same thing. If we need to take over our streets with the National Guard, we’ll do it!” Tuberville said.
He wasn’t terribly specific as to what constitutes a need to “take over our streets,” but it sounds like Alabama’s roughly 10,500 National Guard members should take note that they could be pressed into police work if Tubs is elected.
While I realize there are many who think it’s a genius idea to have military personnel standing around on street corners with high-powered rifles in order to quell crime, that’s also not a terribly realistic solution given the fact members of the National Guard typically have other jobs and aren’t likely to stick around for endless deployments. There’s also the matter of figuring out what level of crime Tubs is OK with.
Will he only send the Guard to Birmingham and Montgomery, or will Mobile and Huntsville also be part of the deal. What about smaller cities with the same or higher per capita crime rates? Will he only send troops into cities with “Democrat” mayors?
If more personnel is the answer to stopping crime, why not have the state send cities more money to hire actual police officers? Just a thought.
When he went to the U.S. Senate, I had hoped Tuberville would be a maverick, someone willing to buck the power to do what’s best for the country. Unfortunately, he’s fallen into line as one of Trump’s most ardent supporters. That will surely help him take the governor’s mansion next year, but doubling down on dumb ideas from Washington isn’t going to help the state get better.
How about thinking about things that can help all Alabamians in the long run versus forcing National Guardsmen to leave their jobs to do police work in cities that have mayors you don’t like?
I’ve long thought just about anything would be better than the empty nightgown that is Kay Ivey. Don’t prove me wrong Tubby.
Twists and turns
The fight over Mobile’s District 2 City Council seat took another turn this week when there was a hearing in the lawsuit filed by defeated Councilman William Carroll, who has asked the court to throw the results of the election out because the woman who defeated him, Samantha Ingram, did not meet residency requirements.
As we all know by now, at issue is a vote Ingram cast in Georgia last November, which calls into question whether she was, in fact, a Mobile resident for a full year before the August 23 election. Those are issues Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Brandy Hambright is tasked with sorting out. But at Thursday’s hearing, Hambright threw a bit of a curve ball to lawyers from both sides when she brought up an attorney general’s opinion that seemingly could call into question whether the candidacy statement signed by Ingram follows state law.
There was no decision made on that issue, but if there is an issue with the statement, it might be a problem for more than just Ingram. City Clerk Lisa Lambert told Lagniappe Thursday that everyone running for City Council was given the same statement to sign.
The plot continues to thicken. Stay tuned!
