Good morning!
Last weekend we spent Saturday snorkeling around the bay in Port St. Joe, Florida on the first day of scallop season. It was a first for me.
I grew up with an oyster bed about 300 yards off shore behind our house, so we’d go tong up a john boat full of those bad boys from time to time and shuck them.
There were also tons of clams buried in the muddy Mississippi Sound and after our New England native neighbor (say that five times) collected a bunch of them and had us over to eat clams, my brother and I decided to follow suit. He apparently had purged his clams in fresh water for several days. We may have done it for two hours, so ours tasted almost exactly like mud.
So I’ve “caught” bivalves before, which is a lot like picking up rocks, and really didn’t expect collecting scallops to be much different. But they have to be the liveliest little clams ever. Some almost seem to have a personality.
If you haven’t scalloped before, in St. Joe Bay it means swimming through long forests of eel grass, gently pushing it aside so you can see if there’s a scallop sitting hiding there. It’s not easy to see them at first, but once you get the knack they’re easier to spot. Most of the time you just pick them up and pop them in a mesh bag, but some of those suckers aren’t going down that easy.
Several scallops were open when I saw them, their blue eyes shining in the clear water. The quickly “clammed up.” Some even tried to quickly scoot away. I had several in a small dip net at one point and two of them simultaneously staged a jail break, swimming off in opposite directions. I nabbed one quickly, but the other made for the surface and appeared ready to try to jump out of the water like a mullet when I caught it.
Whenever I pulled my bag full of scallops out of the water, they all started clacking like castanettes, and twice that day particularly feisty scallops snapped my finger in their shells. I survived.
At the end of the day, we poured them all into a couple of big buckets and filled them with water from the bay. The soon-to-be-dinner scallops snapped and clacked their shells. Some even spit streams of water at us. Who knew scallops were so salty?
Honestly, they were actually pretty cute. Not cute enough to save them from being shucked, but definitely the most personable bivalves I’ve run across. We’ll definitely be going back next year.
Late night swim trunk change
There’s good news and bad news in the Tony Kennon saga. The good news is he finally admitted he was, in fact, there in his office at the Orange Beach Coastal Resources building just before 1 a.m. last Labor Day when police received a 911 call claiming a naked man was punching a woman in the face on the balcony outside his office. The bad news is the media outlet he admitted it to accepted his odd new story without asking any of the very obvious questions it raised.
This past Monday, we published the audio from police body cam footage recorded that evening, which seems to have prompted Orange Beach’s mayor to finally admit his presence there. For the record, Lagniappe has asked for Kennon’s side of the story since the beginning of July, but he’s never responded to our questions while calling our stories “vile” lies and offering blanket denials on social media.
But the audio publication clearly made it difficult to claim he wasn’t there, so this Thursday Tony and Paula Kennon hooked up with the right-wing outlet 1819 News to provide an especially comfortable setting necessary for spinning a yarn full of so many frayed spots. The 1819 reporter Erica Thomas dutifully recorded the Kennons for a campaign commercial-style video that was edited to include emotive music, and accompanied it with an article that failed to challenge several unusual claims.
The gist is that now hizzoner says he and Paula WERE indeed there at his second office, that they’d been swimming next door until late and swung by his office before going home to change clothes.
Mind you, Kennon said none of this to police officers who showed up that night and told him they’d received a domestic violence call. On that night he instead told them the office is the place he and his wife use to get away from it all.
“Yeah, this uh, this is our escape! We get away from everything here,” he told them. Later he reiterated that by saying, “This is our getaway on the weekends. We got no place else to go.”
Now, however, Tony says they indeed had somewhere else to go — a boat slip he owns next door, where he claims there’s a clubhouse and pool they were using that night. He also told 1819’s reporter he was actually referring to the boat slip and clubhouse when he talked about that weekend getaway with the cops who had been pounding on the door until he nervously shouted that he was Tony Kennon. That contention went unexplored by the reporter. Listen to the audio and make up your own mind whether you think he was referencing a place next door or the extra city office he's taken for no apparent reason.
The most interesting thing the Kennons said, according to 1819, was how concerned they are that someone else may actually have been the victim of domestic violence that night. As in they think while they were in the office changing, a woman was possibly assaulted outside the office?! What a coincidence that would be.
Now one might expect a journalist to ask the mayor if this deep concern led him to order an investigation into who was beating up women outside his office door, or if he pulled up security camera footage to see if something was amiss, but there was no indication in the story any such questions were asked or answered.
We’ve asked Kennon several times about the whereabouts of security camera footage from that night, but he’s never answered.
TK also told 1819 a “legitimate cabal” is behind the scandal he’s currently facing. Shockingly, Thomas wasn’t curious as to who makes up this “cabal” or how they’re projecting their power.
1819 has ignored this story for the past six weeks, even avoiding asking a question about it during the recent mayoral debate they hosted. I certainly wouldn’t blame any media entity — even one that sat on the sidelines as the story was reported elsewhere — for agreeing to interview the Kennons about their claims, but it’s hard not to feel like they landed this interview primarily because the mayor knew 1819 would be a safe harbor for them in the middle of this storm.
It’s rather confusing as to why Kennon wouldn’t have told police this story when they showed up at his office that night, or why he’s refused several requests to share it with the public until now. Except that it raises more questions than it answers.
I can’t help feeling the interview was designed to throw some sand into the air prior to Tuesday’s election. We shall see soon enough if that helps his cause, but even if Kennon is re-elected, that won’t mean these questions go away.
A reasonable compromise
MAWSS’ decision to close Big Creek Lake to boaters and fishermen temporarily is a big issue in Mobile’s District 6 City Council race, but it really shouldn’t be.
This will probably enrage some folks who have decided this is essentially a basic human rights issue, but the reason I wrote the word “temporarily” in the previous sentence is because MAWSS has offered a plan to allow recreation on the reservoir in a way it feels greatly reduces the opportunity for invasive species to damage the city’s drinking water. The people currently engaged in acts of civil disobedience as a way of protesting MAWSS’ decision won’t be happy unless they’re allowed to do things exactly the way they want to do it, regardless of whether it presents a danger to everyone’s drinking water.
In District 6, incumbent Josh Woods is facing off against Matt Fraizer and Paul Onderdonk, both of whom want to see MAWSS reverse that decision. Frazier in particular is has made . Woods has said he supports MAWSS’ plan to bring recreation back to the reservoir in a way that protects drinking water.
Complicating matters, boaters have been violating MAWSS’ restrictions on the reservoir, creating a legal standoff that is only getting more heated. This week, kayaker Andy Elsworth was facing a possible criminal trespass charge for crossing over the top of a boom at the head of the reservoir, although as of Saturday no charges had been filed. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says it will only make arrests if actions reach the felony level and it is up to MAWSS to press charges with the DA’s office for misdemeanors.
Elsworth told us he believed the boom had been placed there to block boaters, but MAWSS says it is critical infrastructure necessary to protect the city’s drinking water in the event of a hazardous materials spill.
While some of those fighting against the lake’s closure have assigned evil intent to MAWSS’ actions, it makes little sense. MAWSS has already been fighting an invasion of giant Salvinia, a fast-growing plant that can deoxygenate the water if it’s not held in check, and they’re always worried about zebra mussels getting a foothold. One of the most common ways invasive species are transferred into new waterways is on boats moving from one to the other.
MAWSS has announced a plan to create a recreational facility on the reservoir that would include rental boats that don’t leave the lake, as well as places to fish from. It has the potential to be a very nice amenity for people in West Mobile, but that’s not acceptable to those determined to continue bringing their own boats into the lake.
The MAWSS plan seems like a completely reasonable compromise, especially when you consider the reservoir was built specifically to provide drinking water to the community. It’s primary function isn’t to function as a place for a small number of people to catch bass or crappie.
As Mr. Spock would say, “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.” More than 300,000 people get their water from the J.B. Converse Reservoir — as it’s technically known. If people are determined to fish from their own boats, this area isn’t exactly hurting for places to fish that aren’t in our drinking water.
I’m all for individual rights and waterway rights, but it seems like there is a solution on the table that protects everyone’s rights, including the public’s rights to clean drinking water.
Owlmageddon II
I must admit that in this political season, we have dropped the ball badly when it comes to pressing our mayoral and City Council candidates about what they plan to do about one of the most pernicious problems facing the Port City — chronic owl attacks.
The hostile hooters were back on the prowl this week with two recorded attacks — a woman in the Spring Hill area, and a man downtown. Both were running when they were pounced on.
Apparently the owls are at it again, as the woman who was attacked said medical personnel at the urgent care she went to afterwards told her they’d treated four victims in the past couple of weeks. The downtown attack is the first we’ve heard of inside the Hank Aaron Loop.
I’d love to hear what the four mayoral candidates have planned to stop this scourge. If we can’t handle this locally, it may be time to call in the National Guard.
