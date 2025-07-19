Good morning!
I’m still feeling a little rough after the 23rd annual Nappie Awards party Friday night. All I can say is Ashley Trice knows how to throw a party!
I always have to give my partner the credit for the success of the Nappies because it has become such a big part of what she does. We’re both humbled and appreciative that so many people still love the Nappies after all this time.
The winners came up big this year in their acceptance videos. USA President Jo Bonner may have won the day for me with his modified rendition of one of Buffett’s classic songs, but there was plenty of competition. We have some very creative folks around here.
And Kris Skoda and his team once again came through with a fantastic Nappies movie that Ashley wrote as a takeoff on the HBO hit “White Lotus.” You can check out “White Azalea” at votenappies.com
The staff at the Saenger were faced with enacting a new layer of safety measures after the ridiculous and tragic shooting that took place there recently, but they came though like champs and it appeared to go pretty smoothly. The after party across the street at Alchemy was a blast as always, too.
I’m sure I’m getting way too old for this craziness, but it’s only once a year, right?
Thanks to all of you who participated by voting, advertising or showing up in your brightest tropical wear Friday night. I finally realized a nearly quarter-century goal of getting to wear flip-flops at the Nappies, so there’s that too. And most of all, congratulations to the winners as well as the finalists. Being selected says a lot about what you do.
Now only about seven months until the process starts all over again.
All a big show?
Well, two-and-a-half weeks after we first sent them a bunch of questions about the now-infamous police call at the Coastal Resources Building last Labor Day, the city of Orange Beach finally responded Thursday with an unsigned press release announcing “a thorough investigation regarding department responses” to the claim a naked man was on the balcony of that building punching a woman in the face.
What will that mean? Considering the fact the mayor and police chief had to have known about this for close to a year and did nothing about it until police documents were leaked, I’m guessing it’s nothing more than a stalling tactic to try to back-burner this issue until the election is over next month. An in-house investigation doesn’t give me a lot of faith.
Why so cynical that this isn’t actually a well-intentioned effort to determine who was in that office after midnight claiming to be Mayor Tony Kennon and why officers didn’t follow procedure by checking on the welfare of the alleged victim? Well, it’s not my first rodeo when it comes to political scandals, and also the one thing that’s become exceedingly clear in this saga is that nobody with the city has expressed one bit of concern about the woman who was allegedly assaulted, which means nobody is all that interested in finding out who did it.
Thursday’s statement has the added effect of placing all of the police reports and body camera footage squarely into an “active investigation.” That does two things: first, it gives city officials the opportunity to claim they can’t speak about the matter because it is under investigation, and it also helps stave off pressure to release the videos publicly. If you read the press release, it seems to predict some members of the public are likely to become frustrated with the city’s silence in the matter.
“In accordance with municipal policies and individual privacy rights, the city is not at liberty to comment on specific investigative details, or personnel actions. However, it is important to emphasize that the absence of public information should not be taken to indicate that matter is not being given utmost attention,” Orange Beach’s statement reads. “It is the policy of the city that allegations of domestic violence are treated with professionalism and integrity. It is further the policy of the city that all allegations are fully investigated and the privacy of alleged victims is protected. Upon completion of a thorough investigation regarding department responses, any confirmed violations of law or policy will be addressed and appropriate disciplinary measures taken. The city of Orange Beach remains committed to fostering a safe and responsive environment for all residents and employees.”
That business about making sure all allegations are fully investigated might be more convincing if Kennon and Police Chief Steve Brown hadn’t sat on this information for nearly a year. After all, Kennon’s wife was interviewed, according to the police report, so — if he wasn’t the man on the balcony — he obviously knew there was an issue.
So far, not a single city councilor, police official or the mayor himself have expressed even the slightest bit of curiosity regarding the woman an eyewitness told cops was punched three times in the face by a naked man and then dragged by her hair into a city-owned office.
Strange, isn’t it?
It’s kind of hard to believe something like that wouldn’t interest the people elected and appointed to oversee the city and to protect it from liability. Kennon is Johnny Law and Order. He went berserk over a coffee shop being named Bad Ass Coffee. I guess he’d have been cool with Naked Dude Punching a Woman in the Face Coffee?
Now it’s kind of hard to believe all of these people just don’t care about that kind of thing. This is a town where Widespread Panic fans are not welcome because they’re too wild or “floppy,” as the mayor declared them. I’m sure publicly beating women isn’t condoned, at least in theory if not in practice.
In this instance, though, city leaders all appear completely content to avoid the issue, to play dumb and to hope it all just goes away. Why? I think we all know why.
The evidence heavily suggests it was Kennon on that balcony. That doesn’t mean it definitely was, but when you add it all up, it would be hard not to at least feel like that’s the most likely explanation.
You might think, “Well what if the witness just hallucinated the whole thing?” It’s possible, I suppose. But the police report says officers made contact with a man there at the Coastal Resources Building at roughly 1 a.m. on Labor Day. That’s pretty weird, right? We also know the man was in Tony Kennon’s second office. Also weird. And, according to people who have seen the police body camera footage, the man in the office didn’t open the door, but identified himself as Tony Kennon and officers believed it enough to leave without checking on the alleged victim.
As the report states, four days later, police called on “Ms. Kennon” to make a welfare check and apologize for their negligence. The report said she told them there was no incident. It did not indicate that she said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about, we weren’t there.” Yet again, weird.
I’ve probably hammered this into the ground at this point, but can any of you offer a reasonable explanation why the mayor of Orange Beach wouldn’t be mad as a hornet if someone with keys to his office was naked on that balcony, punching a woman and claiming to be him? If Tony was home snoozing away while all of this was going down, why wouldn’t he say that immediately? He knew this story was coming more than a week before we published it and never responded or tried to explain anything.
Regarding the rest of the OB leadership, there’s clearly an intense fear that by criticizing this event or calling for an investigation into what happened, they might very well be criticizing the mayor or calling for an investigation of his behavior.
Jeff Boyd, the councilman who says he decided to run for mayor after hearing Police Chief Steve Brown claim he was retiring because of constant pressure from Kennon, won’t utter a peep about this matter. He says he can’t because he’s being blamed for it coming out.
I don’t know Boyd and really don’t care if he’s mayor or not, but he and I both know he didn’t start this fire. Still, I have to wonder if he has what it takes to be mayor if he’s too frightened of Kennon to demand an immediate, public accounting of this situation.
This is not mudslinging or character assasination. It is a credible allegation of horrific violence taking place on city property. Boyd could talk to the officers there that night and possibly even see the body camera footage.
Kennon does have a decent point about his “record” as mayor. The city has grown during his tenure and has created its own school system. Sure, reasonable people can disagree about whether that growth has been too rampant and the city is beginning to suffer from the same kinds of congestion that ruined Destin, or whether his style is too autocratic, but he appears to have done a reasonably good job financially.
But part of his “record” is the occasional accusation of bad personal behavior and proximity to trouble.
Former planning commission member Jil Walker accused him of trying to solicit sex from her in 2005 on a retreat when he was a city councilman. She eventually settled the case with the city for $47,500, but gave Kennon a “letter of exoneration” at his request. He has always denied the accusations.
Back in 2015, the FBI used its steroid sales prosecution of Kennon buddy and contract city employee Danny Williams to target potential corruption in city government. Nothing came of it, but Kennon’s relationship with Williams helped spur the FBI’s interest. https://www.lagniappemobile.com/news/local/fbi-used-steroids-case-as-probe-of-orange-beach-officials/article_1e208e2a-9fd1-505f-84a9-cef1e439e1da.html
More recently was his physical altercation at the Flora-Bama in 2019. The matter got a lot of attention back then, but blew over fairly quickly. It’s interesting to look back at it, though, in light of what’s happening right now.
WPMI interviewed Kennon about the incident, but did not have a copy of a complaint the man Kennon fought with filed with the Escambia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office. What WPMI got was Kennon’s story about a man walking up out of the blue outside the bar accusing him of hitting his wife.
“I think this person absolutely targeted me for the reason, I don’t know what the motivation was,” Kennon told WPMI. Kennon told WPMI the incident started when the man approached him claiming he’d seen Kennon hit his wife. He also told the reporter the man later changed his story to say Kennon had punched a wall. Both versions, he claimed, were untrue. Kennon claimed he and his wife were standing hand-in-hand after eating dinner, totally sober, waiting for an Uber when the man approached him. The altercation that ensued with the man, he claimed, was nothing more than him defending his wife and his “honor.”
“Bottom line is I did nothing wrong and my wife doesn’t deserve this,” he said.
WALA did a story after obtaining the sheriff’s incident report, and the story there was vastly different. The report was filed just after 1 a.m. April 28, 2019, according to WALA and said the responding deputy found a man bleeding from his nose. The man stated he saw Kennon punching a wall next to his wife’s head. Report said that when the man tried to stand up for Kennon’s wife, Kennon punched him in the nose and security took both men out of the building.
WALA went on to say that, according to the report, Kennon’s statement to the deputy was that he and his wife were having a verbal argument when the man approached him screaming “Hey mayor! Hey mayor!” and got in his face. The report says Kennon claimed he pushed the man back and in doing so his hand may have accidentally “deflected” into the man’s face.
WALA quoted the incident report as stating, “Due to all parties being intoxicated and no independent witnesses that observed the entire incident, no arrest was made and all parties were removed from the premises.”
Pretty big discrepancies between what the sheriff’s report stated and what Kennon told local TV stations happened. Kennon disputed the incident report’s contention he was intoxicated.
I’m just pointing out this is hardly the first time he's been in the news for the wrong reasons.
He spouted off a couple of times on social media within hours of the city announcing it wasn’t going to talk about this mess in order to vent some anger and issue vague promises that he would expose the evildoers arrayed against him. But he still didn’t specifically say it wasn’t him there that night.
Given that he would be the primary person to have access to that office at that time of day and it was his wife police came to see, in the court of public opinion it’s really up to Kennon at this point to prove it wasn’t him.
He’s not going to do that, though. Like most politicians caught in a major scandal, he’s circling the wagons, surrounding himself with die-hard supporters and playing the victim who is too above it all to answer even the most simple questions. And the City Council is allowing him to do it. They are all complicit in not getting to the bottom of this and demanding to know the truth of what happened.
Lost in it all is a woman who was repeatedly punched in the face and who is probably in danger if she’s still around the man who did it. But who cares about that, right? Certainly nobody holding elected office in Orange Beach.
