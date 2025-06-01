I ate lunch this week with a friend and fellow journalist and we started talking a bit about my writing last Sunday about former U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond and my time working on Capitol Hill. The subject of the use of autopens came up — something that has been in the national news lately after reports that an autopen was used by former President Biden to sign some pardons as he was heading out the door before Trump’s inauguration.
My friend said he actually wasn’t terribly familiar with the autopen and encouraged me to write a little about what I know of them. As I don’t really need that much encouragement, I figured why not.
The first thing to know about autopens is they are pretty much designed to trick the unwashed masses into thinking some big shot has actually signed a document. My very first brush with this technology came as I was a young reporter at The Mississippi Press in Pascagoula.
I don’t really remember why U.S. Sen. Tret Lott sent me a letter — I believe it had something to do with a column I wrote — but it showed up in the mail one day. The letter was brief and friendly, on a creamy high-dollar paper and signed “Trent” in bright blue pen at the bottom. I’ll admit, I kind of ate it up that the senator had taken the time to write and that he clearly had signed the letter. It wasn’t some kind of rubber stamp job.
Fast forward a couple of years to my first day of work in DC in Lott’s office as a newly minted deputy press secretary. Part of my orientation was my boss telling me about my various duties, which would sometimes include writing letters to constituents. She showed me a box of that same creamy high-dollar paper used for such tasks then walked me to a small office adjacent to ours, where she showed me how to use the autopen.
She explained that every member of Congress had one as she sat down and placed a letter on the center of the autopen. A couple of spring-loaded arms held a bright blue felt-tipped pen above the letter. She activated the autopen with a foot pedal and a circular plate began to rotate, the pen hit the paper and magically began producing Lott’s signature.
My boss then explained how most of the time we would use the senator’s full signature, but if a letter was more personal or to a friend, we’d want to just use “Trent.” She demonstrated, this time lifting the carriage after his first name had been scratched onto the page. The pen continued writing his last name in the air before stopping.
I’ll admit my mind was a bit blown. Like just about everyone else in the country, I’d had no idea. I thought about that letter I’d gotten a couple of years earlier and felt duped.
Some portion of what takes place in a congressional office is “outreach” designed to make sure the voters, I mean constituents, don’t feel ignored. To be fair, an elected official couldn’t possibly write all the letters and send out all of the photos of himself requested by constituents without the help of staff members. If all of that helps the elected official become a re-elected official later, well, all the better. How much of that goes on probably varies from office to office depending upon how much emphasis the member places upon it.
Lott placed a good bit of emphasis on such outreach. Every day I sent letters to people written for him and signed by his autopen. I also wrote lots of letters that were placed on his desk so he could write personal messages on them. This was typically the last task of a very busy day for the U.S. Senate Majority Leader.
There is an inherent danger to having a staff of 20-somethings with stacks of your photos, an autopen that perfectly produces your signature and free postage. Hypothetically, of course, you could imagine a circumstance in which it might be tempting to send friends rather ribald letters on the senator’s letterhead with his signature perfectly scratched onto the page in bright blue ink.
Also hypothetically, there could be situations in which those friends could also have found signed photos in their mail from a U.S. senator thanking them for saving his life in the war or wishing them a miserable Christmastime.
I’m just saying … it could happen!
The autopen needed fairly regular maintenance, or it would start to look like the senator was suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. There were always technicians slinking through the halls of the senate buildings tinkering with the autopens so they would produce those crisp signatures that some poor rube back home would hold up and say, “Look! He even signed it himself!”
The current uproar about autopen usage does raise reasonable questions — particularly if they’re being used to sign legally binding documents like a presidential pardon. I’m not a fan of Trump’s conspiracy theories, but if someone indeed used an autopen to sign pardons he’s right in insisting it should be investigated.
The obvious question is why would Biden use an autopen to sign them? If he was there and aware of what was happening, why wouldn’t he just sign his name?
President Obama apparently allowed one to be used to sign a bill into law in 2011 when he was out of the country, but this would be an entirely different situation.
It’s been a very long time since I worked in DC, so I don’t know if autopen usage is still as widespread as it was in the ‘90s. I can see where they might be easily abused.
Politics shaken, and stirred
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s decision to run for governor has stirred Alabama politics as much as anything in recent memory.
Suddenly the guy everyone had pencilled in as the next governor for some time now — Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth — is out, saying he’s decided to spend more time with his kids. That’s a big political name out of the way. So far, nobody of consequence has decided to challenge Tubby for the Governor’s Mansion, and it’s not clear if that will change.
But having an open U.S. Senate seat again has attracted attention. The first to officially throw his hat in the ring is current Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall, who is term-limited out of returning as AG had reportedly already ruled out a run against Ainsworth for governor, but appears to see daylight in the senate race.
It’s doubtful Marshall’s lackluster performance as AG is going to scare anyone away from challenging him. There’s already been some noise from some U.S. Representatives who are looking at getting in, and former Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has also expressed some interest. Expect this to be a relatively crowded field.
District 1 Congressman Barry Moore has been mentioned as a potential candidate for senate, which would be intriguing for our area, since the district includes parts of Mobile County. If that seat was open again, would former Congressman Jerry Carl take a shot at his old seat?
Unrelated to Tuberville’s decision is another bit of political upheaval — Trump’s appointment of Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh to the USDA’s Director of Rural Development for Alabama. Cavanaugh was just re-elected to this position six months ago, but will move from utility regulation to agriculture. Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint someone to take her place on the PSC.
Former Congressional District 2 candidate Caroleen Dobson’s name has popped up as a potential fill-in for Twinkle on the PSC, but anyone Ivey taps for that position may want to think twice about taking the position as a stepping stone to a long political career in Alabama.
PSC commissioners are caught in a tough political vice — they either rubber stamp Alabama Power’s routine rate increase requests and protect the state’s biggest utility from scrutiny of its unusual expenditures, or face APCO’s political wrath. The last PSC commissioner to try to open the books on Alabama Power found himself systematically ruined politically.
Twinkle was a total shill for APCO, overseeing massive rate increases over the past several years and never questioning the millions the public utility slings across the state in the form of charitable donations that help keep politicians in their camp.
Cavanaugh has found no luck breaking out of her PSC role when she’s run for other offices. Although voters robotically return her to the PSC over and over — against their own financial interests — there does appear to be some recognition of her conflicts that has hurt her in other races. Ivey certainly wouldn’t appoint anyone who would give Alabama Power heartburn, so we shouldn’t expect any kind of crusader to land on the PSC.
Speaking of appointments…
At the beginning of 2024 I wrote a story revealing that of the five seats on the Alabama Ethics Commission, two were held by members with expired terms and a third seat had been empty for two years. The Alabama Ethics Act states, “If at any time there should be a vacancy on the commission, a successor member to serve for the unexpired term applicable to such vacancy shall be appointed by the Governor.”
At that time, we asked Ivey’s office if the governor had plans to fill the empty position and why it had remained vacant so long. Her spokeswoman Gina Maiola said at the time “no decision had been made,” and did not address why it had remained vacant.
Roughly a year and a half later, three of the five seats on the Ethics Commission are filled. I think those are current, although the Ethics Commission no longer allows you to click on the commissioners’ bios that show when they were appointed. The most recent appointment, made by Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter late last year, was a shocking conflict of interest. He appointed David Dodd, a Fort Payne attorney who is the brother and law partner of an attorney who was at that time representing the Attorney General’s Office in a civil lawsuit that directly involves Ethics Commission Director Tom Albritton’s role in having at least $120,000 in his children’s college tuition paid for from a charitable trust he helps oversee. The new commissioner’s brother stopped representing the AG in that case shortly after that matter became public.
But there are STILL two unfilled seats on the commission. That means Ivey has failed to follow state law for around three-and-a-half years by leaving seats vacant on a commission that is supposed to serve as a government watchdog.
Last week I wrote to Maiola to ask why her boss hadn’t made those appointments. Crickets. I wrote back again a couple of days later just to make sure she knew I wasn’t going to let it go.
“I apologize for my delayed response, but appreciate you following up with us. The governor is working on making these two appointments, and I will keep you posted when we have an update,” she wrote.
So there you have it. Should be filled any day now.
In other appointment news…
The gov has had a tough time getting around to filling those Ethics Commission seats, but she did manage to appoint one of the guys who directly benefitted from Tom Albritton’s generosity with the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund to a seat on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.
Covington County Circuit Court Judge Ben Bowden was elevated to the Court of Civil Appeals earlier this month. A former partner at the Albritton firm in Andalusia and a boyhood friend of Albritton’s, Bowden admitted to me that his kid received $45,000 in scholarship money from the Amos Fund, which I’ve written about ad nauseam for the past four years now.
Funny how all these things seem to connect, isn’t it?
Beaming in
It appears the USS Enterprise will boldly come to Mobile for dismantling after all, it was announced Friday.
Northstar Maritime Dismantlement Services was awarded the half-billion-dollar contract to take the nation’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier apart along the banks of the Mobile River. The Enterprise is the first in its class of carriers that will need to be dismantled, so there’s a chance this could be a thing for years to come.
There had been some rather uncharacteristic pushback from Mobile Chamber of Commerce CEO Bradley Byrne, who blasted the project as creating a negative image for the city due to the presence of some radioactive parts that will need to be removed. But this kind of work has been done successfully without incident elsewhere and is closely monitored, so the fears appear highly overblown.
After seeing the cottage industry created by the SS United States coming into town a few months ago to be stripped out for use as an artificial reef, it seems like having the Enterprise here will only attract more attention. I know I can’t wait to see it coming up the bay.
I know it’ll be in an industrial setting, but it would be really cool if there is a way to offer tour opportunities before Enterprise is totally dismantled — the irradiated areas notwithstanding.
The little newspaper that could
It’s newspaper awards season, and the first of those came down the other day with Lagniappe taking 16 awards in the Alabama Press Association Better Newspapers Contest.
I was particularly touched that my column about having a colonoscopy last year won first place in the humor category. The things I do to entertain.
As has become the norm for us, Lagniappe dominated the categories that require in-depth, investigative reporting. There’s still another first place award we’ve won that will be announced later this month at the APA convention.
I’m always most proud when we win in categories that require the hardest kind of reporting because it’s what we pride ourselves on doing. And we couldn’t do it without those of you reading this — our subscribers. Without advertisers, there would be no Lagniappe, but without subscribers, we would be a shell of what we are. Your subscription money has allowed us to hire more and better reporters and has greatly improved our ability to dig deeper.
So thank you all for your support. It really does make a difference.
