Living off of Dauphin Island Parkway on “The Peninsula,” I’m constantly having “Dorothy moments” almost three years in. We’re not in Midtown anymore.
With the particularly wet weather we’ve had so far this spring, I’ve enjoyed watching a tremendous amount of turtle activity near the bay. The vast majority of it comes from little box turtles who act like they forgot an important meeting and just go charging across Bay Front or Terrell roads for whatever turtle-specific reason.
I’ve stopped the car several times to let one finish its two-lane journey. Unfortunately, not all the little boxers are so lucky as to have someone as caring as me controlling their fate. People either don’t see them or maybe they do, but either way it doesn’t end well for many of our beshelled explorers.
A few weeks ago, a friend’s big blonde Labrador retriever was wandering along the road, jammed his snout into the grass and came out holding a box turtle like a tennis ball. He carried the turtle around gently and let it go when so ordered. I’m sure the turtle didn’t find it as funny as I did.
All this turtle action along the relatively quiet roads is one thing, but there is apparently a lot of optimism in the turtle community when it comes to crossing the DIP as well. That sucker is five lanes, if you count the center turn lane many people think of as a fine place to pass at 70 mph, and even a bit bigger when you include the bike lane.
To say the DIP is rife with “creative” driving and shameless speeding is an understatement, but this doesn’t stop the turtles from whatever urgent business they have on the “other” side of the road. Your great-granny on a half-charged Rascal would have a better shot at getting across DIP without getting plowed, but these reptiles (the turtles, not your granny) trudge on undeterred.
Generally speaking, the turtles appear to be heading from one grassy/swampy area to another, probably for some shell-banging. It’s the only thing that makes sense. I’ve seen box turtles in rut, and they’re serious about getting it on. But this past week, there was an oddity.
In the middle of the more commercial part of DIP, a good-sized alligator snapping turtle was scooting across the road, headed from west to east. I saw him just as he was about to haul himself out of what he probably thought of as the greatest danger, pulling himself up the curb and off the roadway. Unfortunately, this meaty dude was walking right into the Naman’s Catering parking lot. Poor move, dude.
I didn’t check, but I assume Chef Alec had a special on turtle soup later that day.
Some of you are probably wondering if I bet someone $500 I could write an entire column about turtles crossing the street, or if I’ve recently had a stroke, but I’ve just gotten to the age where I’m statutorily required to observe animal activity and tell others about it. When we lived in Midtown, birds and squirrels were pretty much all I had to focus on, if you don’t count the wasps that tried to sting me while I exercised in the garage. (Don’t get me started!)
But even though we’re still in the city down here on The Peninsula, there’s a lot more Wild Kingdom-style action to report.
For instance, just a week or so ago, our neighbors’ dog was bitten in the face by a copperhead. My wife read a text to me saying, “Hank got bit by a snake and they had to take him to the emergency vet in Biloxi.” For some reason, I thought she was talking about a human we know named Hank and wondered aloud why they’d taken him to a veterinarian, even pointing out that Lagniappe had just run a cover story on all the places to go if a snake bites you.
Yes, I felt stupid in a matter of seconds, but I’m required to report this animal activity, regardless of how addle-minded it may make me look.
Friday morning brought true excitement as I was out in the yard with our snackable-sized dog, Honey, and spotted what I immediately assumed to be a log pretending to be an alligator in the bay. When I walked closer, it turned out to be an actual gator! It dove under when I eyeballed it, then popped up farther from shore. It looked to be about 4 feet long.
While the gator was hanging out near the pier, suddenly a bunch of dolphins showed up as well. I was hoping to see the dolphins rough the gator up, but the alligator clearly didn’t want any of that and moved to the other side of the pier.
I ran to report all of this to my wife — a gator hater if there ever was one. She’s convinced one is going to climb up 10 feet of rip-rap to eat Honeydog one day, or she just wants me to shoot one so we can make shoes and a purse out of it. Probably a combo of the two.
Such is her fear of gators that when I told her about it and the dolphins, she asked if the alligator would try to eat a dolphin. Trust me, as someone who thought a man bitten by a snake was being taken to a vet’s office, I’m not making fun of that question. As I said, Beth has an innate fear of gators and gives them more credit than they deserve in terms of lethality and cunning. Knowing that, I answered her query gently.
“You think a 4-foot alligator is going to eat a DOLPHIN!?” I asked, guffawing.
Since I’ve been sleeping in the yard for the past couple of days, I’ll admit to becoming a bit more curious about just how well alligators can climb rocks. Hopefully, they haven’t learned anything about tenacity from the turtles.
Almost like it was planned…
Baldwin County’s Presiding Circuit Court Judge Clark Stankoski announced this week that his very busy Judicial Commission would once again be taking applications to fill a vacancy on the circuit’s bench after a judge appointed just two months ago announced he was stepping down.
Can we all just stop pretending to take this judicial appointment commission seriously at this point?
Retired Circuit Court Judge Lang Floyd told me two-and-a-half months ago exactly what was going to happen — that he would be appointed by the governor to fill a vacant District Court spot, and then probably step aside after the election to let the putative next judge take over.
That’s now happened. He even told me that he spoke with members of the commission to talk about this plan prior to having his name sent to the governor for appointment.
Can we get some polymarket bets going on Baldwin’s judicial appointments? What are the odds on Grant Blackburn being appointed next?
So now Stankoski, who tries very hard to pretend the commission isn’t manipulating who ends up in being a judge, issues a letter with a straight face urging attorneys to apply to fill the new vacancy that is clearly going to Grant Blackburn, who just won the Republican primary last week.
This should be eligible for a Tony Award it’s so performative.
The traditional behind-the-scenes manipulations are now out in the open. Stankoski and fellow Circuit Court Judge Byron Brackin actually hosted “meet-and-greets” for Blackburn during his race and appeared in his campaign ads. Blackburn’s political consultant, former Circuit Court Judge Jody Bishop, told me flat out that Grant was recruited by Stankoski and others to run for the job, even though he’s spent almost no time in court for the past four years.
The debacle that took place earlier this year when Ashley Siebert was appointed is another bright red flag showing what the appointment process has become. Stankoski activated the commission prior to Bishop actually stepping down and they sent their three candidates to the governor so early that MeeMaw’s office had to tell Stankoski to resubmit the letter. By that point, both Blackburn and Liam Scully — two of the attorneys submitted (although everyone knew Siebert was going to be picked) — had actually shifted their efforts to running for District Court.
How anyone can have even a fleeting feeling that the judicial appointments in Baldwin aren’t being manipulated is beyond me. What’s the point in even having the commission, other than wasting time and pretending something’s happening that isn’t?
Some have said, “Well, you know very few people actually even apply.” Yeah, that tracks. Most people have figured out that there’s no sense in applying when this is just a pageant designed to make it look like a real, objective process.
I’ve heard rumblings of general unhappiness in the legal community after this latest display of political gamesmanship by the county’s most powerful judge and his cronies. Whether anyone will dare to pull their head out of the sand to try to change things is the question.
Just sayin’
When former Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Holified was slapped with several new state and federal charges Friday, I couldn’t help thinking how much of this grew from Lagniappe investigative reporter Scott Johnson just being nosy about who the highest paid public employees were locally.
Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood held a presser Friday to announce new indictments against Holifield for $82,000 officials claim he received from fraudulent time cards between 2021 and 2023. The feds came down with indictments the same day, claiming Holifield received more than $300,000 by defrauding checks from vendors and insurance checks for the sheriff’s office, and the Mobile County Commission.
Holifield was already under indictment on numerous charges related to forgery and theft of property.
In 2023, Holified was already in trouble for allegedly stealing cars from the SO’s impound yard and reselling them, when Scott found that he had made more than $210,000 in 2022, including more than $150,000 in overtime. After a lot of digging and looking through records, Scott was able to report that he had logged 1,200 hours of OT and claimed to be working roughly 90-hour weeks every week of the year.
I don’t want to presume Holifield’s guilt here, but I am proud our reporting helped expose what appears to have been some serious theft and financial mismanagement. I think it also helped Sheriff Paul Burch tighten up some overtime issues, as well.
This is the kind of journalism that makes a difference in our community. Someone asked me not long ago what my favorite part of running a newspaper is, and the answer was easy — exposing corruption. Hands down. We still love doing that after 24 years.
If you’re a subscriber, this is what your 30 cents a day does. If you’re not a subscriber, we could do even more if you join us.
Not the tunnels!
If things weren’t already confusing enough with Congressional districts flip-flopping around all over the place, current District 2 U.S. Rep. Shomari Figures added a new level of weirdness last week when he issued a press release saying he’d slipped language into the BUILD America 250 Act that would provide money to yank our beloved tunnels from their homes under the Mobile River.
According to the press release from Figures’ office, the funding would include the removal or modification of tunnels that restrict ship operations, specifically referencing Mobile.
“Currently, large container ships are unable to use the entire Port of Mobile — the deepest container port in the Gulf — because of the tunnel that runs through the river,” the description stated. “This amendment opens the door to federal funding for the tunnel's removal to maximize the capacity and impact of the Port of Mobile.”
All the major infrastructure players from ALDOT on down immediately claimed to have zero idea what Figures was talking about, but the Congressman should tread lightly.
If — and this is a mighty big if — the new I-10 bridge over the Mobile River is ever built, it will be tolled, and the tunnels have been set aside as free ways across the river. Figures may well learn Hell hath no fury like a Mobilian tolled!
The concept of removing the tunnels is a non-starter in many ways. Setting aside the tolling issue, why would we want to get rid of alternative ways to get across the river?
While I understand the tunnels prohibit larger ships from moving further north, things are just going to have to stay that way until flying cars are a common thing.
I can’t help wondering why Figures thought this was something wanted or needed, and if someone else put the thought in his head.
Leave the tunnels alone, Shomari. Let’s just focus on getting a bridge finished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.