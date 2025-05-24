Good morning!
Memorial Day is the traditional gateway to the beginning of summer as kids get out of school and families begin vacations and camps. Of course, there is a much more somber reason for the observance, though — remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our great nation.
Let’s all remember this weekend the friends, family and even those we never knew who fought and died for our freedom.
‘Tricked’ by the obvious
Strom Thurmond was in his mid-90s when I worked on Capitol Hill. The South Carolina senator was the oldest of a group that would have made the movie “Cocoon” look like a racy beach flick from the ‘60s.
Among a group of very old senators, Strom was ancient. He also clearly didn’t have much left going on in his noodle, and there was always a “body man” within a foot or two of him making sure the onetime Dixiecrat candidate for president got wherever it was he was supposed to go.
The one part of his brain that still seemed to be firing on all cylinders was his libido, judging from his extreme flirtatiousness with female staffers and — according to widely shared stories among senate staffers — occasional groping of female senators. Most female senators learned the hard way not to get into the tiny Senate elevators with Strom. He was at least bipartisan in his groping.
The fact that he looked a lot like a liver spot in a cheap suit and maybe weighed 125 pounds didn’t dissuade Strom from flirting with women young enough to be his great-great-great-great granddaughters using moves last popular in the 1940s. He took a particular liking to a very pretty 20-year-old woman who served as a receptionist in the Senate Majority Leader’s office.
Every day Strom would walk through the doorway and hold out a closed fist to this woman. When she extended her hand, he would drop a sweaty piece of candy into it, then he’d hiss at the body man, “Gimme a keychain!” His caretaker would dutifully produce a Senate President Pro Tempore — third in line of succession to the presidency! — keychain and Strom would present it to the object of his affection. Then he’d dodder off to vote or take a nap.
When this young woman decided to leave her job, I asked how many keychains Strom had given her during her tenure. Without saying a word, she opened a desk drawer filled nearly to the top with those keychains. Clearly he couldn’t even remember having given her one nearly every day.
I’ve been reminded of Strom this week while watching the suddenly intense finger pointing about former President Joe Biden and the attempts to assign blame for the electorate not being told he was mentally unfit for the job. Naturally, “the media” is being saddled with primary culpability in covering for Biden and not probing the issue deeply enough. But while there are certainly those in the media world who dismissed whispers about Biden’s decline, I don’t think there was any actual shortage of coverage of the issue.
The problem present in Biden’s situation is the same that was present having a senile Strom Thurmond doddering around the Capitol — there’s not only an unwillingness among those who work for a politician to torpedo their own careers by talking about how loopy their boss has become, but there is also a total rejection by political supporters of anyone who would suggest their guy shouldn’t be in office.
How many people were actually surprised Biden’s debate performance revealed a serious mental decline? I certainly tuned in expecting to see one or both of them prove age was having its effect. If you look online, there were plenty of news outlets questioning Biden’s deterioration prior to him dropping out of the race. But short of a media outlet sitting down with the president and having him try to read “See Spot Run,” how exactly are reporters supposed to prove a politician has lost his fastball?
We’re all told by the previous White House and the current White House that the very old men we keep electing are “acing” their cognitive tests, whatever that means. Nobody shows the press the test or even the actual results. These guys may be asked to differentiate between a banana and a bowling ball for all we know. “I got it 100 percent right!!”
This is nothing new in politics. FDR’s people hid his paralyzation from the public for years. JFK’s staffers hid all sorts of maladies and shocking personal behavior. There were even unsubstantiated rumors Ronald Reagan was slipping mentally in his second term. If there’s one thing about the government we can trust, it’s that we can’t trust a politician’s staff not to “handle” them and the press.
Media outlets may well deserve some part of the blame in Biden’s circumstance, but voters shouldn’t be let off the hook either. The signs were all there in Biden’s case. He looked frail as a potato chip, had a hard time making any point and habitually avoided press conferences. (To be fair, though, when I used to listen to him speak in the hallway in the ‘90s, he didn’t make much sense. If you’ve ever seen his famous “Cornpop” video on Youtube, you’ll know he’s been out there for a while.)
But Biden supporters certainly weren’t willing to hear any of this early on, regardless of what the media reported and their own eyes and ears told them.
Likewise, there have been questions about Donald Trump’s cognitive abilities in recent months and the same kinds of denials from the White House and chastising from his supporters. When the guy babbles on for 30 minutes without making a point or takes credit for certain common words in the English language, it should give pause.
Trump doesn’t dodge the press, but he often says nonsensical things in those press conferences and spouts out facts and figures untethered to reality. A common refrain among his most fervent supporters these days is that whatever comes out of his mouth shouldn’t be taken literally because he actually means something else or is playing head games with the world.
(To be fair, though, much like Biden, Trump has never made a tremendous amount of sense either. After attending his first rally at Ladd-Peebles in 2016 and listening to him “weave” all over the road rhetorically, I thought his chances were slim-to-none.)
Just for the sake of argument, let’s say Trump is experiencing some mental decline as well. Even if “the media” did the best job ever of providing ironclad evidence, would his supporters accept any news story suggesting that, or would it be written off as “fake news” from a bunch of libs? Pretty sure we know the answer to that one.
Likewise, if Biden had stayed in the race following his disastrous flop in the debate, isn’t it likely he would still have received tens of millions of votes? I can’t imagine either party at this point could put forth a nominee for president too senile, too morally bankrupt or too incompetent to not gather votes from the vast majority of their respective bases.
If you need more proof voters gonna vote for their team no matter what, look no further than our own Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. There’s been no shortage of stories about how little she does and her staff’s attempts to protect her from exposure.
Ivey avoids any media situation that isn’t totally scripted and her staff will immediately shut down any press conference if an off-topic question is asked. Ivey also refused to debate, but she was re-elected a few years ago by a mile. Her official schedule shows Kay rarely does anything after 2 p.m., and she’s even had mysterious hospital trips, All the signs are there that she is seriously limited, but she’d probably win re-election tomorrow if she wasn’t term-limited.
In recent times, we’ve seen Californians vote back in Sen. Dianne Feinstein even as senility destroyed her ability to represent them, and Texans re-elected Kay Granger so long she ended up in a nursing home while still holding office!!
There are currently 49 members of Congress 75 or older. Eight of those are in the senate, with Chuck Grassley the oldest at 91. That’s not to say all of these people have deteriorated mentally to the point where they can’t serve effectively — 75 is the new 55, after all! — but I would imagine a number of them in their mid to upper 80s or above may have lost a step or two. At least.
But we’ll never know, because nobody who works for them is going to say it and the media doesn’t have the ability to convince voters of something they aren’t willing to hear.
Should citizens be angry Biden’s mental issues were hidden? Sure, but if we’re going to continue electing people in their 80s and 90s to public office, we should realize this issue will remain front and center.
Bully pulpit
Speaking of the governor’s office, the race to replace Governor MeeMaw took a big turn this week when Lt. Will Ainsworth announced he would not be running for the office next year.
This is a huge turn because Ainsworth has been considered a practical shoe-in to succeed Ivey for years now, but the impending entrance of Sen. Tommy Tuberville into the race appears to have buffaloed the lieutenant governor out of the job he’s wanted for a long time.
Ainsworth announced this week he wouldn’t be pursuing the governor’s office so he could spend more time with his children. That’s typically what politicians say to save face when they drop out of a race.
With Ainsworth out and Tuberville supposedly coming in, not only is the governor’s race thrown into turmoil, Tubby’s senate seat would also be in play. Suddenly everyone’s wondering who would replace Tuberville.
No obvious favorites right now, but I’m sure there are many people licking their chops
