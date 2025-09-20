Good morning!
The news biz has been especially stressful lately with the mayor’s runoff bearing down, tons of other breaking news and the level of anxiety and anger rising following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
To say people are touchy is an understatement.
I’m lucky enough to have been able to indulge in a little “dolphin therapy” this week, with the fun-loving critters swimming around in my back yard every day. I’ve learned a few things about Mobile Bay over the past two years — it’ll turn on you in a second, pay attention to what time low tide takes place, and when it’s slick in the morning, there’s a good chance we’ll see dolphins.
The bay has been flat as a mile of new asphalt every morning this week, and the lack of rain has it full of bait fish. So I’ve been on dolphin watch every morning while I’m exercising (I’m really telling y’all way too much about my routines). They typically come by — six or seven in a pod — from north to south several hundred yards out, and I’ll usually first spot them from the cloud of mist released when one comes up for air.
Often, though, they swing around to the north and head in towards our little cove. I’ve tried running out onto the pier to be there when they swim by, but I usually make far too much noise and they keep their distance. On Wednesday, though, I scurried out to the end of the pier in stealth mode and managed to get a shaky video of the dolphins passing by.
I don’t know why it’s so soothing to watch them rounding up their breakfast, but it is. Most of the time, their dorsal fins pop up briefly as they breathe and then head back down, but there are also times when a dolphin shoots upward while chasing a fish and half its body will be out of the water.
After some internal debate, I posted by shaky video to Facebook in hopes of sharing a “moment of zen” as YouTubeTV calls it. The video got roughly 1,700 views on FB. I also got a message from my wife congratulating me for making an Instagram post. I’m totally unaware how that happened, but don’t tell her. I don’t want her to know I’m not as hip as she thinks. (Do people still say “hip?”)
Bottom line, I’m considering becoming a dolphin influencer. Maybe I can hawk various products while the gaggle of dolphins play behind me. Hopefully I can teach them to jump through a big hoop or to balance my small dog on their snouts.
Dolphins were around when I was a kid growing up on the Mississippi Sound, but it was a much rarer thing to see them than it is on Mobile Bay. Once I managed to convince a young lady to go out sailing on the Hobie Cat with me and a fin popped up out of the water next to us. Before I could say, “Don’t worry, it’s just a dolphin,” she was screaming “Shark!” I’m sure that dolphin was just trying to help me out, but I had to bring her back in immediately.
I jumped into the water off of Horn Island once with a huge pod of dolphins, thinking it would be cool. Let’s just say they are much larger than they seem when you’re in the water with them. I’m much more content to sit on the pier and watch them now.
When we moved onto the bay two years ago, I would never have thought dolphins would be anywhere near the shore because it’s so shallow, but I’ve seen them get as close as 15 or 20 feet from the riprap. Guess they’ve got this swimming thing figured out.
I hope when Bayfront Park is finished it’ll provide everyone with an opportunity to get out there and have a little dolphin therapy. God knows we can all use it once in a while.
Crossing the finish line
The runoff for Mobile’s mayor is just a few days away and I know both candidates are sweating it out. It’s been an amazingly calm race, with very little acrimony between Spiro Cheriogotis and Barbara Drummond, which is a drastic change from the past several mayoral races, which featured a lot of racial polarization and nastiness.
Even as Drummond took a couple of minor swipes during three debates this week, it has been rather cordial overall. I believe that plays into Spiro’s hands, as Drummond seems likely to need a larger turnout of her supporters than she got in August’s election in order to overcome Cheriogotis’ advantage. Though Drummond was the top vote getter on Aug. 23, with 13,897 votes, Spiro wasn’t far behind with 11,389 and the other two White conservatives just about 16,000 votes. It’s highly unlikely Drummond is going to get a significant number of those Connie Hudson and Paul Prine voters.
Increased turnout is her biggest hope, which is why you saw the Alabama Works PAC shoot out a bunch of mailers this week portraying Cheriogotis as a MAGA extremist. Incidentally, Drummond’s denials that she had nothing to do with the mailer and didn’t know anything about it stretch the bounds of credulity. As Kyle Hamrick reported this week, Drummond’s finance reports show an in-kind donation of $18,909.08 from Alabama Works PAC for “advertising.” Alabama Works PAC’s latest campaign filing shows the group paid Wildfire Mail Co., LLC out of Iowa and Huntsville promotional product company Rousseau’s LLC exactly $18,909.08 for the PAC’s “in-kind contribution to Barbara Drummond for Mayor.”
In her denial she also claimed the $18,809.08 did not cover the cost of the mailer, which seems an odd thing for her to know if she knows nothing about it.
That mailer is relatively small potatoes and a pretty standard slimy part of politics, but Drummond’s clear dissembling gives me PTSD from the days when she was paid to mislead the media on Sam Jones’ behalf. I spent a lot of time in those days asking her questions about financial malfeasance with the Police Explorers and questionable campaign finance filings by her boss (which included using political donations to pay the electricity bill for a private business in one of his buildings), so I’m quite familiar with the way Drummond has dealt with tough questions in the past.
I’d hoped under her own banner she’d do things differently, but as I wrote in my column this week, her city experience is in an administration that was not honest or open, didn’t keep up with basic maintenance of equipment and infrastructure and left the coffers bare. Experience matters, but it has to be quality experience.
Back to the numbers….
Probably the closest election comparison we’ve had to what’s going on now is in 2005 when Sam Jones, John Peavy, Ann Bedsole and Bess Rich all ran for office. Jones led the way in the general election with 23,671, followed by Peavy with 12,552, Besole with 6,939 and Rich with 6,380. Overall turnout was 49,542. In the runoff, Jones got 29,976 and Peavy received 23,099, for a total of 53,066. So 3,524 more votes were cast in the runoff.
Last month’s vote was fairly similar, although much closer. Drummond received 13,897 votes, Cheriogotis 11,389, Prine 8,186 and Hudson 7,722. In 2005, Jones managed to improve his vote total by about 6,300 votes, while Peavy gained more than 11,000. Keep in mind, at that time the Press-Register and outgoing Mayor Mike Dow were pushing hard for Jones as the “heir apparent,” and Peavy still got nearly a 2-to-1 increase.
Only 41,000 people voted last month. Maybe more will show up for the runoff, although that’s not usually the case. Even if there’s a 7 percent increase as there was in 2005, that would only mean 2,870 more votes. That means there’d be somewhere around 18,900 votes that weren’t for Drummond or Cheriogotis the first time. If they break for Spiro as they broke for Peavy — 2-to-1 — it won’t even be close. Drummond would have to take about 40 percent of those unaligned votes for the race to be neck-and-neck.
I would be very surprised if anywhere near 40 percent of the Prine/Hudson voters go to Drummond. I’d be surprised if 30 percent do. If almost all of the people who voted last month vote next week, it looks to me like Drummond will need a very significant increase in new voters to overcome the shift to Cheriogotis.
Anything can happen, which is why regardless of who you support, you should get out and vote. I know one thing, we’ll be glad when it’s over. It’s been very, very busy at your local newspaper lately.
What’s in an endorsement?
The endorsements have been coming in hot and heavy this week. Former Mayor Mike Dow came out the other day and endorsed Spiro, which was interesting considering he pushed hard for Sam Jones back in the day and Barbara is a Jones disciple.
Speaking of Jones, there had been no press releases or statements by our only other living mayor in terms of who he was endorsing. That also was strange considering how long Drummond worked for him. We called Sam the other day to see if he was going to endorse her and he said already had. Apparently the endorsement was made on a radio station — he said he couldn’t remember which — and had been out there for a week or two.
Drummond definitely didn’t give that one the fanfare she did many others — even the MPD Homicide Unit, which turned into a back and forth about whether they could or couldn’t endorse anyone. Eyeroll.
Considering that Sam lost his last two elections and then his surrogate Fred Richardson was pounded four years ago, maybe there was a reason Jones’ endorsement wasn’t shouted from the rooftops. Drummond’s ties to him are certainly her greatest weakness in much of the city.
AU gets sensitive
Once upon a time conservatives used to pride themselves on being champions of free speech, people who said words don’t hurt and who bristled at the woke left’s “word police.” Don’t look now folks, because many are becoming exactly what they once despised.
The fallout from the Charlie Kirk assassination has been a massive erosion of First Amendment rights in just a week’s time. We’ve even had the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi talking about going after people for “hate speech.” Even Janet Reno or Eric Holder would be shocked.
Of course ABC’s “indefinite suspension” of Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show has taken up a lot of air in the room. His accusation that Kirk’s killer was a MAGA adherent was incorrect, but he’s a talk show host, not a journalist. He makes (mostly unfunny) jokes.
Behind the scenes, Kimmel’s suspension is much more about the FCC’s position in approving several large mergers and changing rules that will allow Nexstar to control a much larger percentage of the national local viewership than is currently allowed by the FCC. Much like the settlements of frivolous lawsuits we’ve already seen, it’s the administration using FCC approval power to coerce actions it wants that is really behind all of this.
If you think all of this is just landing in DC and LA, think again. The thought police are closer than you might imagine.
This week, Auburn University President Chris Roberts sent out an announcement he had fired employees who had made “social media posts that were hurtful, insensitive and completely at odds with Auburn’s values of respect, integrity and responsibility in violation of our Code of Conduct.”
Hurtful and insensitive? Isn’t that the kind of language that got liberals labeled as “snowflakes?”
As of right now, it is unknown who the fired employees are or what they specifically wrote. Roberts alluded to the posts condoning or promoting violence. What exactly that means remains to be seen. There’s a world of difference between saying you don’t care what happened to Charlie Kirk or even applauding it and calling for someone else to be murdered.
But Roberts’ actions came after U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville made social media posts calling on the university to fire employees who had “mocked” Kirk’s death. Once again, you see federal pressure entering into the mix.
An Auburn professor contacted me Friday to send me a letter to the editor he had composed for the student newspaper, the Auburn Plainsman, that was rejected by the student editor for being “partisan.” This letter, which praised Kirk repeatedly, called out Roberts for conducting “illegal firings” that will end up costing the university. It’s a reasonable point, especially given that Roberts was involved in a case where a professor’s civil rights were violated to the tune of a $1.4 million verdict. So he’s aware of the dangers, but still went there.
If Roberts fired employees for simply making rude or “hurtful” statements online, he’ll be tied up in court for some time. Hopefully we’ll eventually see those statements.
The more shocking part of all of this for me is the way the student newspaper quickly knuckled under. The professor provided copies of his conversation and the rationale for rejecting the letter escapes me. Sure, it’s fiery and takes the AU president to task, but there was nothing “partisan” or even “hurtful” in the letter.
It all smacks of pressure from above rolling down on this student editor.
Certainly over my career I’ve seen the erosion of First Amendment rights pushed by the left — efforts to “cancel” those who use the “wrong” words or express ideas considered archaic. It’s ever-present. Those on the right used to be likely to complain but then let their feet do the talking by taking business or readership elsewhere. Not so much anymore.
Trump openly calls for the removal of late night clowns who offend him by making jokes at his offence and media organizations fall in line because the FCC is being used as a weapon against them. And a whole lot of people love it. I hope you’ll love it the next time a Democrat is in office and does the same thing.
Free speech and the First Amendment is not a guarantee you won’t be offended. It’s exactly the opposite. Be careful what you ask for.
