Good morning!
Hopefully some of you are out this morning driving ‘round and ‘round the new traffic circle on McGregor Avenue that finally opened Thursday morning. Feel free to point to the little hut in the middle and say “Look kids, Big Ben, Parliament” and then laugh your head off. You can do this even if your kids live in another state and you’re in your car alone.
I don’t know if it’s possible for me to drive into a traffic circle without that classic gag from “European Vacation” entering my mind. I have managed to control myself to the point that I only make the joke every third time I’m in a traffic circle, mostly because I’d like to stay married or have friends continue speaking to me.
That dumb movie quote popping automatically to mind is sort of the dad joke equivalent of kids losing it every time someone says “six or seven.” Frankly, I’ll take “Big Ben, Parliament” over “Six Seven!” mostly because there are no hand motions. But I digress.
It’s kind of amazing Mobile has become such a traffic circle kind of town. When the first of these circles was announced I was dubious about our collective ability to handle their complexities. After all, the first little starter circles the city built in neighborhoods were pretty much a disaster. Fire trucks can barely get around them and many of us just go around them the wrong way. (OK, maybe that’s just me.)
These larger, multi-lane traffic circles seemed destined to fail. I mean this is a city where the majority of drivers still come to a complete stop at a blinking yellow light. How could be ever be expected to handle something as metropolitan as a multi-lane traffic circle?
But as we’ve added one after another, it’s been a pleasant surprise to see us avoid a Grizwaldesque propensity to get stuck in that inside lane.
So I’m all in now, bring on more traffic circles! Now that we’ve added 206 new stop signs downtown, let’s put a traffic circle at each intersection — we can handle it!
Big Ben, Parliament indeed!
Nothing but the rent
The holiday season got a little less cheery this week when Mom and Dad broke into some full-on public bickering. The city and county of Mobile pulled the equivalent of a married couple having too much to drink at the office Christmas party and embarrassing themselves in front of the boss.
Just in case you’re confused by this analogy, the boss in this case is you.
The dirty undies airing began Monday at the Mobile County Commission’s regular meeting when Commissioner Randall Dueitt dropped the bomb that the city — which is a tenant in the giant Transformer we know as Government Plaza — had not paid its rent in months. He said the county was not only awaiting hundreds of thousands in back rent, but was also paying the considerable electrical costs, as well as security.
“I didn’t want to do this publicly. If they’re going to pay their rent, hallelujah, but if not, then I don’t know if we need to send a notice to evict our space,” Dueitt said.
Commissioner Connie Hudson jumped in as well, expressing outrage at the overdue bill.
“I agree with you, I absolutely agree with you. This is unacceptable,” Hudson said. “If we were to do this, and the city owned the building, it would not be tolerated. It really upsets me that we are having to carry the load. They need to do better than this. If we’re at a point to take legal action, then so be it. This is not acceptable, and you’re right, we shouldn’t stand for it.”
Commissioner Merceria Ludgood was a bit like someone standing in the corner at that same Christmas party quietly urging everyone to calm down before it gets out of hand.
And she was right. It did.
Just a few hours later, Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis responded saying the city hadn’t paid because they weren’t under a new contract and the county had attempted to raise the rent by about 90 percent. He reacted strongly to the first controversy of his nascent role as mayor, tossing out the jaw-dropping response that he might break out the cardboard boxes and packing tape and move the city right out of downtown’s biggest greenhouse.
“When you run into strong-arm negotiations, you have to start looking at other options,” he said.
Of course all of this blew up like a hydrogen bomb on social media with people either shaming the city for not paying its bills or quickly getting on board with the concept of it bailing out of Government Plaza. Lots and lots of suggestions as to where city offices should relocate.
By Tuesday, several members of the City Council were also openly talking about getting out of Government Plaza. From a rhetorical standpoint, it sure sounded like the U-Hauls would be pulling up soon.
But while talk is cheap, rent isn’t.
By the end of the week, things definitely feel a bit more like Mom and Dad have woken up with massive headaches the morning after the big office party, and while they may not be talking yet, reality is starting to settle in. Dad may not really be all that fired up about moving into a one-bedroom apartment now that the sun’s up.
When you look at the issue as a whole, there are a few things that jump out. The first of those is that the rhetoric about evicting and moving out didn’t help. The second thing is that this is a complicated issue.
The current rent deal for the city is pretty sweet. On top of paying only about $12 a square foot for the space, the rent also includes utilities. If you’ve paid any attention to your electric bill over the past couple of years, you may have noticed it has skyrocketed. The same thing has happened to public entities.
Lagniappe investigated those increases last year and found the county’s electricity payments in 2023 were up 65 percent over where they were two years earlier. The electricity costs alone were up about $1.5 million in that time.
How much of that is trying to heat and cool the giant terrarium that is Government Plaza isn’t clear, but that increase clearly played a role in the county’s desire to increase the rent. (I can’t help wondering if the very design of the building contributed to this tension. It has to be expensive to heat and cool that thing.)
The county says what they’re asking the city to pay is essentially break even, but it is a massive increase. I have to assume they’ve been losing money on this deal for a while.
As for the city’s threats to move, that seems pretty unrealistic. Anything they do is going to cost millions and I doubt anyone working there is going to be too fired up about the kind of office space they’ll get for anything close to what they’re currently paying per square foot. And it’s inconceivable anyone is going to include electricity in the deal.
I’ve seen lots of comments about the city buying the old Dauphin Way Baptist Church and convert it into office space, but property at the corner of I-65 and Dauphin Street isn’t cheap, not to mention renovating a massive church. One other idea is moving city office to Springdale Mall. How impressive THAT would be when business and political leaders come to talk to the mayor.
At the end of the day, the city and county leaders just need to work it all out. I’m not sure why the city and county didn’t pay for the building together when it was built. Why this landlord-tenant relationship was ever a thing in the first place would probably be an interesting tale. But with the massive increase in utility costs, and comparing the cost of comparable commercial office space, it does seem like the city may need to move in the county’s direction some.
The bottom line is talk of evicting or moving all comes off like bluster that could have been avoided. Hopefully Mom and Dad can keep it all in the back room from now on.
Keep things open
While city and county officials were going public over the rent, there was an effort on the back end of things to keep some of the pertinent information from becoming public.
Both sides referenced letters sent from the county to the city detailing the reasons the county thought a 90-percent rent increase was necessary. You’d think since they’re both taxpayer-supported entities debating the expenditure of tax dollars, that letter would be public record. Our reporter asked for the letter Thursday and got a lot of pushback.
We were told the letter wasn’t public and wouldn’t be released, although nobody would say what the big secret was. I don’t know if the fact we were about to publish a story saying they wouldn’t release the details played a role, but later in the day, there was an about-face and the letter was sent out to all local media outlets at once.
Even so, both the city and county remained adamant that the letter was a real estate negotiation written by a lawyer and enjoyed confidentiality under the state’s Open Records Act. The Alabama Press Association’s lawyers just as adamantly disagreed.
I don’t think the city, as the recipient of the letter, would be bound by any kind of attorney-client relationship since it wasn’t their lawyer who wrote it. Regardless, it was a little disappointing to see the first reaction here was to try to keep the information — information elected officials on both sides had repeatedly referenced — from becoming public.
There wasn’t anything shocking or scandalous about the info, so I’m really not sure why they wanted to go there. No sense in adding that component to the issue.
