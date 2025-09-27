Good morning!
Having lived across the street from Murphy High School for several years, I have a soft spot in my heart for the Panthers. We always enjoyed hearing the band practicing and watching the football team getting in shape for the season.
But this football season for MHS is a horror show. I mean historically bad. Earlier this season, the Panthers had a game where they wound up with -90 yards of offense. That’s not a typo. Negative 90 yards.
I thought that might be the low point for the team, but Friday night Williamson beat Murphy 100-0.
The Lions led 73-0 at halftime. I heard Williamson put its band in after the half and still scored another 27.
OK, that’s not quite what happened, but Williamson’s JV team did still hold Murphy scoreless in the second half and added 27 to their total.
Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman told our intrepid sports editor Tommy Hicks that he asked the officials to keep the clock running and shorten the quarters, but MHS coach Sherman Williams wasn’t interested.
So far this season Murphy has been outscored 311-14. Williams’ most amazing coaching feat has to be just getting these kids to show up the next week. The really bad part is Friday night’s triple digit beatdown began the “hard part” of the Panthers’ schedule. That’s a scary thought.
I keep thinking there’ll be a “Bad News Bears” moment for these kids, where they come out of nowhere and beat someone. If they do, we’ll put it on the front page of the paper. I’m not holding my breath, but I can still hope.
An epic election
Hopefully everyone was taking their heart meds this past Tuesday night as the razor-tight mayoral election results bounced from one side to the other throughout the evening. It was a wild ride — certainly much wilder that yours truly predicted.
Hope nobody bet the farm on my numbers.
The last time we had a runoff for mayor was 20 years ago, and 7 percent more voters showed up for the runoff between Sam Jones and John Peavy. I figured on a similar increase in turnout when scratching out some numbers on the back of a bar napkin and determining Spiro Cheriogotis would win 54 percent of the vote. The nearly 18 percent surge — 7,300 — in runoff voters really messed up my calculations.
Did not see that coming.
Cheriogotis ended up besting Barbara Drummond by a bit less than 1,400 votes, or 51.4 percent of the vote.
The surge in voting affected precincts all over the city and appears to have helped Drummond a little more than Spiro. Both obviously benefitted from Paul Prine and Connie Hudson voters moving to new candidates, but most of those clearly went to Spiro. He picked up nearly 14,000 more votes Tuesday than he had last month, and Drummond received roughly 9,000 more votes in the runoff. It’s clear Drummond saw some voters shift from Prine or Hudson to her.
Prior to the runoff, there was a lot of talk about Prine voters in particular staying home. That doesn’t look like it happened either.
Overall, it was the surge and the shift that put Cheriogotis over the top. On average, he received 361 more votes per precinct than he did in August, and Drummond received 261 more per precinct than last month.
While we did hit 30 percent participation in the runoff, it’s still a really low turnout overall. Keep in mind that voter participation in 2005 and 2009 was 46 percent, and Sam Jones ran unopposed in ‘09. It has dwindled significantly over the years, which is a sad statement about our level of interest in who’s running the city.
Given the closeness of the race, it’s clear the mayor-elect will have some work to do with about half the populace who didn’t vote for him. But that’s not unusual for a new mayor.
It was nice to see the mayor’s race not careen off the cliff into racial animosity as it has for the past several elections. While this one got a little testy and political towards the end, overall the candidates treated one another with respect, and both ran effective, classy campaigns. However, this marks 20 years of Sam Jones or one of his proxies being in the mayor’s race, and it’s now four losses in a row. Just sayin’, the Sam Jones meatloaf ain’t reheating so well.
Now comes the hard part — transitioning to the “Mayorogotis” years. He’ll find out quickly, this is a busy job and there are 1,000 different issues crying out for attention on Day One. I have no doubt outgoing Mayor Sandy Stimpson is looking forward to a nice, long vacation. Spiro should be ready to hit the ground running.
Connie?
Endorsements were running hot and heavy as the runoff approached Tuesday. Drummond even received one on national television from last year’s Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
I’ve been asked several times whether I thought that hurt her or helped her. All I can say is, “yes.” Depends on how you feel about Kamala Harris. I don’t doubt that endorsement got at least a few people to get up off the couch and vote, one way or the other.
What became more glaring as the runoff drew nearer was that neither County Commissioner Connie Hudson, nor former Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine were going to throw their support behind either candidate. That certainly was not a surprise regarding Prine because he’s actively involved in a lawsuit against the city and blames Stimpson and his underlings for his firing.
Hudson was a little bit different story.
It’s hardly a secret Hudson and Stimpson have had a fraught relationship. It’s been tense the entire time Sandy has been in office, and I’ve always thought Connie was itching for him to get out of the way so she could be mayor. In fact, it did seem like the perfect time for her to run this go ‘round, but Stimpson ended up endorsing Cheriogotis and Connie’s campaign foundered.
I would also imagine the vast majority of Hudson’s voters last month wandered over to Spiro Country this week, so it was odd she wouldn’t throw her political weight behind him and help him get across the finish line. Frankly, it comes off rather pouty, and had he barely lost, her disappearance may have been held against her.
As it is, Hudson’s fourth-place finish last month belies political weakness that may encourage a challenge if she chooses to run again in three years. I don’t think she helped herself by sitting on the sidelines for the runoff.
The blame game
The murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk kicked off yet another round of ascribing blame for violence to either one political school of thought or another. “They” killed him. It’s just what we do now. Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s alleged killer, appears to have liberal political leanings and is said to have been romantically involved with a transsexual, so he must have been twisted by leftist rhetoric, right?
The same logical fallacy is applied regardless of whether it’s a “right-wing nut” hitting Nancy Pelosi’s husband in the head with a hammer or murdering a legislator and her husband in Minnesota, or a “left-wing nut” murdering Kirk or attempting to assassinate the president.
Political zealots on both ends of the equation love to claim “only the other side” commits acts of violence, a statement so easily blown out of the water by actual facts that it deserves no consideration. The main reason attempting to blame violent acts on a particular side makes little sense is because the people involved are not normal citizens who became politically activated by hearing one side call the other “evil” or accuse them of destroying the country. By and large, the people willing to murder someone else for “political” reasons are already mentally ill. Very few are Timothy McVeighs with deeply held political views that drive their actions. (Although, most would probably consider his political views highly paranoid and the belief that his violent actions would somehow harm or topple the government insane.)
In this recent rash of political violence, the perpetrators aren’t Republican or Democrat precinct captains or active parts of one party or another. They’re all pretty much people who are on the fringes, have little in their lives and very tenuous relations to politics period. And they’re all mentally unstable.
Every minute of the day on Facebook or X you can read the most outlandish comments by people you personally know in support of one political wing or another. These are people who are clearly swallowing the party line whole, and, for many, their very self worth appears to be tethered to identifying as a conservative or liberal. But are you worried those people you personally know, who not only listen to but believe everything their political party says are going to climb up on a building and take a shot at someone? I doubt it.
And why not? Because despite their gullibility and deep-seated need to blindly follow political leaders who are almost always talking out of their hind parts, these poor souls aren’t crazy. They’re just willfully uninformed and have turned off the critical thinking switch on their brains. But they’re not going to shoot anyone.
So, while it would be great for everyone’s blood pressure and stress levels to take down the political rhetoric on both sides, our leaders excoriating one another isn’t turning normal people into murderers. An argument could be made the rhetoric is turning normal folks into jerks, but it’s a long way from there to becoming an assassin.
One of the great pleasures of working in the media is serving as a focal point for the mentally unwell. After a while you get a sense of who may or may not be dangerous. Of course, you don’t know until something happens.
Even a small newspaper like Lagniappe gets a routine amount of communication from people who are mentally ill, and many of them are politically triggered in some form or fashion. Almost daily I get hand-written letters from a local man who is extremely conservative politically and blames Black people for nearly every problem imaginable. Despite the horrible things he writes, I don’t think he’s dangerous.
Conversely, for years I’ve also been fortunate enough to be included on a large email list assembled by a paranoid schizophrenic who grew up locally, but (hopefully still) lives in a nearby state. He is extremely political and always believes he should be elected to — or has been elected to — various offices, up to the U.S. Senate. For a while this year, he claimed he was running for mayor of Mobile and was furious no one was covering his candidacy. He worries me.
There are always those guys out there, and my friends in electronic media see far more of it than we do. (Newspapers aren’t nearly as interesting as TV or talk radio.)
I know it doesn’t fit the narrative those on the far reaches of both ends of the political spectrum want to believe, but I don't think specific political ideas trigger these mentally ill people anywhere near as much as the angry rhetoric and hatred coming from both sides. They feed more on emotion than on tax policy and foreign relations issues.
If you're shocked by and concerned about political violence, but support politicians who keep stoking the fires of anger and hatred, and you're out there on social media projecting that same anger and hatred, you're not helping the situation. You can't expect everyone else to take the rhetoric down if you won't do it yourself.
Marshall plan stopped
The never-ending lawsuit involving the controversial Mabel Amos Memorial Fund took another interesting turn this week when Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Greg Griffin slapped down Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s attempts to push other plaintiffs out of this case.
The suit centers on the misuse of funds from the Amos Fund, particularly in the handing out of millions of dollars in scholarship money to individuals chosen by the members of the fund’s board, which includes Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton. Lagniappe first reported in 2021 that Albritton’s children had received at least $125,000 in tuition money from the MAMF, raising ethical questions. Marshall, who joined the suit as a plaintiff based upon his office’s oversight of charitable trusts, even accused Albritton of “self-dealing” and “fraud” in one motion filed in the case.
For the past year or more, Marshall’s office has sought to broker a settlement between the fund, its directors and Regions bank, which has managed the fund. The AG has also sought to have two relatives of the late Mabel Amos — Leigh Manning and Megan Carmack — as well as high school student Tyra Lindsey removed as plaintiffs in the case, claiming they have no standing. Those three plaintiffs have objected to Marshall’s efforts to broker a settlement, the details of which his office has not shared with the other plaintiffs or the public. They have also sought to have Albritton and the other board members removed for misuse of funds.
On Thursday, Griffin ruled against Marshall’s efforts to remove the other plaintiffs and ordered that they may begin discovery proceedings “regarding the full extent of the Defendants' breaches of fiduciary duty, which will assist the Court in determining appropriate remedies, including the potential removal of the trustees by this Court.”
In plain English, this means those plaintiffs can begin digging into who received all of those scholarships and whether the money was used in any other ways to benefit Albritton, other board members or their friends.
“Counsel for the petitioners are pleased that the court is allowing Lindsey, Carmack, and Manning a means to obtain transparency into the handling of the Trust and to assist the court in determining the full extent of the trustees’ breaches of fiduciary duty and whether they should be permanently removed as trustees,” attorney Byron B. Mathews, Jr. wrote me this week. Mathews has been a bulldog on this case, fighting to keep it from being shut down before the money trail is investigated.
Although Marshall started out his involvement in the case with harsh accusations against Albritton, it’s notable he never actually did anything regarding this alleged self-dealing and fraud, both of which are crimes. His office has claimed statues of limitations ran out, but I began writing about this long before that happened and it was public knowledge.
Marshall has since been Albritton’s greatest chance of keeping all of this under wraps. The AG’s former representative — a handsomely paid private attorney — attempted to quietly work out a settlement. Griffin has pointedly told Marshall he can’t possibly agree to any settlement without knowing what took place financially and whether the settlement is fair to the fund. A special fiduciary was appointed earlier this year to dig into the accounting, but so far the results of that have not been entered into the court record.
As he runs for U.S. Senate, I hope people will pay attention to the way Marshall has handled this case. His office has run interference for Albritton for the past couple of years and has helped draw this litigation out to epic proportions. Why? We may never know, but with this week’s ruling, maybe we’re a step closer to finding out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.