Good morning!
I hope you all had a Happy New Year’s Eve! Nothing like the start of a new trip around the Sun to offer an opportunity for unbridled optimism. I’ll admit to experiencing a fleeting few hours where I was certain we’re all going to be thinner, happier and more successful this year than ever and there might even be a chance for world peace.
Of course, by the time the year was just a few days old, we’d already witnessed the military capture of the Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and perhaps more disturbingly, the drenching of Wake Forest Coach Jake Dickert and his family in five gallons of mayonnaise after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. I’ll leave it to the politicians to sort out whether it’s kosher for us to extract leaders from other countries in the dead of night, but I’m certainly equipped professionally to denounce the “mayo bath” as heralding the quick end of New Year’s optimism.
I mean what’s the underlying message being sent when your reward for success is being drenched in a bucket of the “Devil’s Condiment?” I can think of no more compelling reason for a coach to intentionally lose a game, or to at least leave the stadium at half time, than to avoid the disgusting mayo bath.
Dickert made things even worse by dragging his entire family into the line of fire, which worked out great for him as the wife and kids bore the brunt of the dousing.
Since the College Football Playoffs have produced mostly underwhelmingly lopsided games so far, maybe the mayo douching qualifies as a top three sports moment of this nascent year.
But I’m also open to the possibility there could be a deeper meaning here — one with geopolitical implications. Could the mayo bath serve as a subtle reminder to those starving to death in Third World hellholes that here in the U.S. of A. we are so flush with available food we can cavalierly slop one another with gooey condiments as a form of celebration? Maybe it’s just a “mayo flex” to remind our poorer neighbors of U.S. dominance. Perhaps a bit more subtle flex than taking a country’s leader, but the message is the same. Don’t mess with us!
If that’s the case, and if we’re now entering a new phase of abducting the leaders of countries we don’t like, why not combine the two? Can you imagine Maduro trying to scrape blobs of mayonnaise out of that ridiculously thick dictator mustache? What a warning to the world that would be.
Free the Albritton Files
If there is something I am actually optimistic about for 2026 it is that we may finally see a conclusion to the endless lawsuit centered on the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund. Specifically, I’m hopeful we may finally find out exactly how Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton and two other board members doled out more than $4 million in scholarship money that was supposed to go to underprivileged kids.
We’ve been reporting on this situation since 2021, and the lawsuit that came out of that reporting began in July of the following year. Something’s gotta give eventually, and maybe eventually is 2026. Mostly what gives me hope the long-secret list of recipients will finally be made public is that the Alabama Supreme Court recently shot down yet another attempt by Attorney General Steve Marshall to keep everything under wraps.
Marshall — who is in the midst of running to fill Tommy Tuberville’s shoes in the U.S. Senate — has run to the Supreme Court three times in his attempts to manipulate the case. Fortunately, he lost two of them. His latest effort was to have other plaintiffs in the case — plaintiffs who actually filed suit over the way the Amos fund was being handled — removed. This would have done away with the major obstacles to a secret settlement his lawyers have worked out with Regions bank, Albritton and other board members. The details of the settlement have not been made public or shared with the other plaintiffs.
The Supreme Court’s rejection of Marshall’s latest efforts hopefully was his last attempt to keep the records of who actually received money from becoming public. We know Albritton’s kids got at least $120,000 in scholarship money from the charitable trust.
Incidentally, I always say “at least” $120,000 because in 2012, IRS 990 records show there was a $15,000 scholarship awarded to a student whose name was listed as “Martha A. Hunter.” Albritton’s daughter, Martha Hunter Albritton, was listed in 2013 as receiving $15,000. Nobody has determined if there was actually a “Martha A. Hunter” who got $15,000, if it was a mistake or if it was a not-so-clever attempt to conceal money going to a board member’s daughter. Plaintiffs in the case believe Albritton’s children received a total of $135,000.
Judge Ben Bowden, who was appointed to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals earlier this year by Kay Ivey, also admitted to Lagniappe a few years ago that his child received $35,000 from the fund that was meant to provide scholarships to underprivileged children. Bowden was a childhood friend of Albritton’s and also worked at the Albritton firm in Andalusia.
But the vast majority of scholarship recipients from 2014 - 2024 remain concealed as those running the trust stopped listing their names in 2014 and instead listed only the schools they attended. From 2002 - 2013, the 990s list the actual names of recipients, so there was a change for some reason.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit have claimed far more people with connections to Albritton and the other two board members were handed scholarship money, and they’ve opposed any settlement without knowing how the money was spent. The judge in the case appointed a special fiduciary who has performed some sort of accounting, but none of that has been made public either.
The other plaintiffs in the case have not only questioned whether others with connections to Albritton and former board members John Bell and Rick Clifton received money, but also whether the board members donated to athletic programs at the University of Alabama and Auburn University in order to gain access to tickets to sporting events.
Marshall seems like he’s practicing to help keep the Epstein Files under wraps if he ever makes it to DC. It’s amazing to watch him time and again run interference for Albritton. We don’t know who received money from the MAMF, but you have to ask yourself why there’s so much energy being expended by the AG in this case. He hasn’t really shown similar interest in any other charitable trust abuses, so what’s so why all the vim and vigor when it comes to the Mabel Amos Fund?
Hopefully we’ll have an answer to that in 2026.
Free us from the ‘Forever Tax’
When we first wrote stories at the beginning of ‘25 about that pesky business personal property tax — the one that requires business owners to catalogue all of their belongings no matter how mundane or old and pay a percentage of its value to state and local governments — it sounded like local officials might move to exempt a lot of small businesses from this endless duty.
But the rest of the year went by without that happening.
In Montgomery, the Legislature actually expanded the state exemption on the Forever Tax to the first $100,000 of property, and again gave local governments the opportunity to follow suit. A $40,000 exemption has been in place for years now. So far, though, no local governments have made that move.
I’m sure it’s hard for city and county officials to consider applying the exemption locally because it will cost them money. But I’d love to hear a local official offer a logical explanation of why businesses should pay taxes year after year on items upon which we already paid sales tax when we bought them. Even if you bring something to work that you’ve owned for years, you have to start paying taxes on it again.
It’s a ludicrous tax and on top of that it’s a giant pain in the butt every year to inventory everything in your office.
Let’s hope in 2026, local governments will manage to free small businesses from the Forever Tax once and for all.
City rent
The fight between the city and county of Mobile over how much rent the city will pay to keep its space in Government Plaza is sure to be of great interest in this new year.
It all came to a head last month when County Commissioners Randal Dueitt and Connie Hudson called the city out during a commission meeting, revealing that the municipality was way, way late on the rent.
That led Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis, as well as some members of the City Council, to openly muse about packing up city offices and moving them out of the Transformer-like GP. The talk hasn’t subsided, and whether it’s simply a negotiating ploy for getting the county to come down on its intent to double the city’s rent, or whether Cheriogotis is really serious about moving on out, the issue promises to be front and center in the early part of this year.
The arrangement of the city renting from the county in the first place has drawn criticism as well. While the city does pay a rate that is considerably lower than it would for comparable commercial space elsewhere downtown, it’s hard not to wonder why Mayor Mike Dow and the City Council in 1994 thought it made sense to be perpetually on the hook for rent.
According to the data I can find, the original lease was for $8.50 a square foot and did not include utilities. That worked out to just over $1 million a year in rent. Since the 2010s, the city has been paying $1.5 million a year, and the county now picks up the city’s electrical usage in Government Plaza as part of the deal. Given the exploding cost of electricity over the past few years, that burden alone probably played a major role in the county wanting to renegotiate the deal.
A 2012 article in Mobile Bay Monthly by historian Tom McGehee details some of the vital stats that were part of the building of Government Plaza. Apparently it was originally budgeted to be built for $30 million, but ended up costing more than $70 million when all was said and done.
Running the numbers on my trusty Casio calculator, the city has paid roughly $40 million in rent since 1994 — or more than half the original cost. I’m not sure whether the bond to build Government Plaza have been paid off over the past 30 years, but one would hope it has.
The current proposed rent would bump the city’s annual payment up to $2.82 million a year, so in another decade, the city will have paid another $28 million in rent if it agrees to that increase.
Does that make sense? It’s worth investigating. I know in the “real world” once the rent gets too high, it just makes a lot more financial sense for a business to buy its own office. Government is perhaps a little different, but given that these are tax dollars we’re talking about, maybe from the beginning there should have been a “rent-to-own” agreement in place.
Broken records
One area in which I have lost all optimism is open records. This state remains as bad as it gets when it comes to accessing public information, even after the Legislature’s efforts last year to tweak the Open Records Act in a positive way.
State level entities remain without doubt the worst offenders and have used the deadlines spelled out in the new legislation as a means of doing next to nothing until they have to. I think they call this “unintended consequences.”
It’s a constant battle to get public information to the public because bureaucrats violate the letter and spirit of the law with impunity, fully aware there is no way to hold them accountable. Things will never change until the Legislature penalizes those who treat public records like their own personal property.
There are plenty of examples, but we’ll start with the Alabama State Port Authority, an entity funded by hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars. The Port is a major economic engine in our community and what happens there affects a lot of people, but they tend not to be particularly forthcoming unless they’re pushing positive news.
Given the Trump Administration’s implementation of tariffs on an unprecedented scale this year, there’s an obvious interest in whether that has had an effect on the local shipping industry. But when we’ve asked for numbers, we’ve been rebuffed with claims that releasing such information would amount to revealing the proprietary information of private companies.
We recently were able to get some of that information from a report published online prior to Port Authority Director Doug Otto’s scheduled presentation to the Port Authority Board of Directors on Tuesday, Dec. 16. The news wasn’t catastrophic, but it did reveal a downturn related to the tariffs.
“We continue to experience month-to-month variability in container volumes,” Otto stated in the report. “Tariff uncertainty continues to weigh on the containerized business, with the National Retail Federation projecting a year-over-year decline extending at least into the second quarter of next year.”
The day after the story was published, the Port removed the committee reports cited in the article, and by Dec. 23, the public was shut out of the board portal. It now requires login credentials.
“Nothing’s down. We just made a change to how board materials are shared,” Port Authority Director of Communications Maggie Oliver stated in a text to reporter Scott Johnson after he asked about the lack of access.
“We’re constantly trying to figure out the right balance between protecting sensitive business information and transparency — we recognize that there isn’t ever going to be a solution that makes everyone happy, but we try to be fair, reasonable, and accessible,” Oliver later stated.
Looking back at the story, the information revealed such as total tonnage, numbers of ships and the number of containers being moved hardly seems “sensitive.” The Port is owned by the citizens of this state who have a right to know the basics of how it’s faring during the implementation of so many new tariffs. Port officials also never seem shy about keeping such info under wraps when they’re trumpeting growth.
