Good morning!
People often ask how we come across some of our hardest-hitting investigative stories, and while most of the time they come as a result of our reporters’ instincts and drive to look at things most ignore, a fair amount of the time we get great tips from concerned citizens.
Pretty much every day someone calls, or writes to tell us about something they think is unusual. You never know what might turn out to be a big story. For example, this week a gentleman contacted me to ask if I’ve noticed a strange smell near Dog River. I live a little over a mile from the river, so it’s a very reasonable question.
He described it as a “strange barbecue chip type smell” inundating the greater “peninsula” — as we like to call it. I hadn’t noticed anything strange, but as I explained to my tipster, I’m pretty “nose blind.” Many smells don’t seem to permeate whatever part of my brain is responsible for registering stink, but I don’t think that’s unusual for a lot of men.
My wife, on the other hand — and I’m sure there’s an Amen chorus from the married men out there — is like a bloodhound. She can smell smells I can’t register at all. I mean zero. I sometimes think she’s just gaslighting me. “Don’t you smell that?! It’s horrible!” she might say while laughing evilly to herself while I run around sniffing the air.
I blame being a man for most of this. In general, we have inferior sniffers. It’s totally obvious. Every now and then you’ll see some guy who makes a living smelling things, but women dominate the olfactory occupations. But I also have to blame my upbringing for some of it as well. I grew up in Jackson County, Mississippi. More specifically, I grew up in Gautier and went to school in Pascagoula — the “City of Seven Smells.”
Now that’s not an official nickname or anything. It’s just what I’ve called Pascagoula for years. Somewhere along the line I learned that Rome is called the City of Seven Hills and thought, “If you just replace hills with smells and ancient Roman architecture and Italian food with heavy industry and an Edd’s chili cheeseburger, it’s pretty much the same thing.”
A big part of the reason I can’t smell much of what’s stinking it up in our community is because it’s so minor league compared to where I grew up. When I first moved to Mobile in 1985 to go to school, people would whine, “Oh my God! The paper mill smells horrible!”
Paper mill was sort of our palette cleansing smell in Pascagoula. The days when the only stank was paper mill made us feel like we’d climbed a pristine Nordic fjord. Paper mill?! I’ll see your paper mill and raise you a creosote plant!
We moved to Gautier when I was in fourth grade, emigrating from Jackson, Mississippi — home of the rustiest water south of Flynt, Michigan. My parents enrolled those of us who were school aged at the Catholic school, Our Lady of Victories, in Pascagoula. I’m not sure if I was there more than an hour before I had a stomach ache from what seemed like a wearable smell from the moist cat food factory across the street. I honestly can’t remember what brand of cat food was made there — in my memory it was Puss ‘n Boots, but I suffered some frontal lobe damage from going to school ACROSS THE STREET FROM A CAT FOOD FACTORY!!
The smell was so thick, I honestly don’t think I could run as fast during recess because of stink-resistance. (That’s a true scientific term. Look it up. Or don’t.) If things weren’t bad enough, they actually took us on a field trip to the catfood factory at the end of the year. Mmmmmmm!
You might think the smell of moist cat food is the worst thing a community could throw at you, but you’d be wrong. Somewhere in town there was a pogie rendering plant that made the cat food factory smell like a rose garden. The pogie — or menhaden as it is actually known — is a greasy little “shiner” fish that was scooped up by the tons and brought in to be turned into fertilizer. If you saw the pogie boats out on the Mississippi Sound, you knew the stank was coming soon.
If the wind was calm enough, the pogie rendering stench was akin to being punched in the face by Mike Tyson. As a teen concerned with potential body odor, it always felt like my efforts to smell good for school were totally undone by the time I parked and walked into the Pascagoula High.
As I said, I have called Pascagoula the City of Seven Smells for a long time, and there really were seven different smells. We had cat food, pogies, the paper mill, the creosote plant (technically in Gautier, but you could smell it in Goula), the refinery and the Mississippi Sound, from time to time. Astute readers will notice that’s only six. The last one was more sporadic and happened when the shrimpers were in. I might be stretching it a bit to get to seven, but let’s just call it artistic license.
Given this olfactory apocalypse, it’s hardly surprising I register much of anything below dead possum or unchanged diaper. A BBQ chip smell? That might just subliminally make me hungry. If we were talking cat food-flavored chips I’d be all over it.
I’ll show you mine….
This gubernatorial residency issue keeps getting wilder. If you didn’t read Scott Johnson’s fantastic cover story this week examining Tommy Tuberville’s listed travel expenses with the U.S. Senate, then you need to. It doesn’t definitively prove where Tuberville lives, but I think it definitively proves the matter deserves serious scrutiny.
You’d think this is one issue putative Democrat nominee Doug Jones would be all over like MeeMaw on a scotch and soda, but when Scott contacted the former Alabama senator to give him a chance to quell accusations he hasn’t lived in Bama for seven straight years either, Jones was less-than-forthcoming.
He seemed to be taken aback that anyone would dare ask him such a question and finally wound down to the old “If Tommy will show his, I’ll show mine” routine.
Why is it so hard for these guys to prove they’ve been living in Alabama long enough to fulfill the state’s residency requirements for governor? I know, it seems nitpicky — like having to stop at a stop sign when no one else is driving nearby, but if you’re asking people to elect you as leader, you should set an example by upholding even the laws you think don’t apply to you.
Normally we’re busy cajoling candidates to debate one another as an election approaches. This year, we’re just hoping they will put an end to the discussion about where they live and for how long.
GOP candidate Ken McFeeters has been driving this issue, focusing mainly on Tuberville, but also casting doubt on Jones’ residency. He claims this coming Tuesday he’s filing suit to force Tuberville to prove he’s been an Alabama resident since 2019. That should be worth watching.
Travel woes
I have the misfortune of writing this while sitting in the airport waiting for a plane that has been delayed three times. Given what’s going on in some airports, I probably shouldn’t complain.
One thing I’ve read a lot about lately is an effort to get people to dress more nicely when they fly, for some reason or another. I am actually old enough to remember when people felt compelled to at least dress up a little bit when flying. My grandparents dressed like they were going on the maiden voyage of the Titanic when they flew and my parents still dress at least like they have a date night reservation at Chilli’s.
Looking around the packed airport, I would have to agree most folks are working kind of a bus station chic these days. Women are wearing lots of sweat shirts and yoga pants (Motto: Only two things never lie — George Washington and yoga pants.) I’m not opposed to that look.
For men, backwards baseball caps and tight T-shirts are de rigueur. I lump backwards baseball hats on grown men in the same category as backing into parking spaces, but the T-shirts are fine.
I look like a typical slob in shorts, flip flops and a long-sleeved T-shirt (because I’m old and get cold easily). I honestly try to fly with as little clothing on as possible because I don’t feel like taking off five layers of clothing while going through TSA.
Due to some less-than-optimal boating four years ago, I have lots and lots of metal in my left leg, which means I always set off the fancy metal detectors at the airport. I can go through the old school “mags” without getting rousted, but that one where you stand on yellow footprints with your hands over your head blows up when I go through.
I try to wear shorts so I can easily show the agents the huge scar on my left thigh that might explain, but that seldom keeps things from ending up like I’m a high school cheerleader on a third date with the captain of the football team. Today’s feel up was particularly “impactful,” shall we say. I know they have a job to do, but I do think the terrorists may have won.
So airlines, stop whining about how we’re dressed. Nobody wants to put on their Sunday best to be groped in the middle of a TSA line. Get the planes here on time and I’ll think about wearing real shoes.
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