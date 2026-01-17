Good morning!
I can’t say it was terribly surprising this week to see the esteemed Gallup Poll announce that an astounding 45 percent of Americans now self-identify as independents. That’s more than either political party, which each landed at 27 percent, and the highest percentage of independents Gallup has ever recorded.
If you’re among that 45 percent, welcome to the plurality!
Not only are independents the largest political group, they are by a mile. It’s actually been this way for some time, but generally the focus is on whether there are more Democrats or Republicans, even though they are the smaller groups. This time, though, it appears more attention is being paid to what it means that such a large chunk of the electorate is neither Red nor Blue.
I feel this. While I’ve never been party affiliated, I will admit I voted almost exclusively Republican most of my life. But I haven’t voted for either a Democrat or Republican in the past three presidential elections, primarily because both parties have run candidates that seem like they’re from an episode of “Punk’d,” and also because I believe if enough of us cast third party votes, it could show some benevolent billionaire considering a third-party run that there’s a pathway to victory.
The truth is both parties are well aware of the danger a third party poses to their dominance, which is why primaries are so tightly controlled you’d think the TSA is running them. If you really, really want change in the American political system, the number one thing to do would be to require open primaries featuring all candidates and allowing all voters. But the zealots would hate that.
But as it stands, the parties control the primaries, which means the general election candidates are — to great extent — selected by the folks in the 27 percent clubs.
The Ds and Rs really ought to be asking themselves why 45 percent of the country isn’t picking up what they’re putting down, but self-reflection isn’t typically a characteristic common to political extremists. Most of the time what you’ll hear from both sides is talk about winning people over to their way of thinking. What you don’t hear is any discussion of how they lost us in the first place.
Simply put, it’s the parties leaving us, not the other way around.
For instance, I haven’t changed my mind on lower taxes, federal overreach, common decency and the rule of law, for example. The MAGAs, though, have made the Republican unrecognizable to me. They’re for massive tariffs (huge tax increases), sending federal troops into American cities, federal government takeovers of private businesses, the president ruling by decree versus legislative action and even apparently support extensive pardoning of convicted criminals.
Trump’s personal behavior and the way he and his family are enriching themselves should be an embarrassment to the GOP, but they don’t seem to care. And don’t even start “but Bidening” me about it. The corruption is otherworldly and you know it.
Speaking of otherworldliness, we live in a time when the president of the United States is openly talking about militarily taking over Greenland. MAGA fans, is this really what you voted for? Attacking Greenland?
Given the meltdown taking place currently in the White House, it would be an easy choice to simply start voting Democrat, but they too offer very little with which I — and a large swath of the country — can agree. Many of the excesses of the MAGA movement are the natural pushback against the embarrassing excesses of the “woke” liberal agenda pushed by Dems.
They have no one but themselves to blame for Donald Trump after fielding one unacceptable candidate after another. The murderer’s row of Hillary-Joe-Kamala was about as appealing as a punch in the face. It would be so very simple for the Democrats to win elections right now, if they could just be remotely relatable to folks in the middle. But I’m not holding my breath.
Raise your hand if you can’t wait to see what happens when the pendulum swings wildly back the other way, especially now that presidential power has been amped up to a level that should have the Founding Fathers spinning in their graves.
While the nation’s independents are hardly monolithic, I’d imagine most feel the way I do — that there’s still a place for compromise and governing for the good of the country as a whole. That everything should not be a battle or competition, nor should we hate one another because of some greasy politician.
Often, the party faithful deride independents as people who either don’t care or who don’t have opinions. That’s hardly the case. We have plenty of opinions, they’re just not necessarily yours.
I like to think one day someone is going to harness the power of the independents and run these moneychangers out of the temple.
Well, aren’t they special?
One of the dangers of elected office is the tendency to start “getting high on your own supply,” so to speak. In other words, to begin believing that as an elected official you are indeed special and maybe even better than the people who elected you.
The couple of years I spent working on Capitol Hill served as a ringside seat to this type of delusion. I often felt like Jane Goodall studying the chimps, although in this case the chimps wore expensive suits and did physics-defying things to hide their bald spots. From what I surmised, it typically doesn’t take an otherwise reasonable human being more than a year or two as a member of Congress to begin getting that “special” feeling.
One of my favorite examples of this while working in the Russell Senate Office Building was riding the elevator with Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy. The elevators all had a button that could only be used by the senators, which would immediately take the elevator to the basement, ostensibly so the senator could quickly get to an important vote without having to stop at every floor. The cafeteria was also in the basement, and Kennedy never thought twice about getting in an elevator full of people and pushing that button so he could go to lunch. Entitled.
This attitude is easy to see in the way Congress has arranged things for itself. They get better healthcare, only work half the year, enjoy an amazing array of perks including retirement benefits after just a few years, are protected by armed police at all times and even still get paid during government shutdowns they create. It’s even worse at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the president may not be held liable for anything he/she does while in office.
This feeling of “specialness” — on a smaller scale — can often be seen at the local level as well, although I would also quickly say the majority of local officials are indeed working hard to make their communities better places. Generally speaking, “the big head” gets worse the further you travel up the political food chain.
And that’s how we get to Sen. Chris Elliott’s new bill that would increase criminal penalties for assaulting any current — or former! — elected official. It is as fine an example of this specialness syndrome as anything I’ve seen in a long time. Elliott claims these jobs — jobs they seek out, campaign for, raise money to get, and fight tooth-and-nail to keep — make elected officials “targets” for violence, so they must make it an even worse crime to assault one of God’s special elected creatures.
In pushing this bill, Elliott told members of the Senate committee “In my district, unfortunately, I have had a couple of instances where people have gone after City Council people.” A couple??? Really? I don’t recall those.
Later, Elliott admitted it was actually just one incident that wasn’t even in his district which spurred this bill — a fight between Bay Minette attorney Harry Still and City Councilman Matthew Franklin.
We’ve covered that story extensively. There’s even audio of the whole fight, so I’m not going to go over it other than to say that regardless of Still being convicted in municipal court, it’s debatable as to who actually started the physical altercation. Franklin certainly wasn’t “targeted” — these guys have known each other for years — and at one point was threatening to kill Still and his dog, according to the audio. Their scuffle isn’t worth the creation of a new law that would automatically charge anyone accused of fighting with an elected official with second-degree assault instead of third degree, which is how it currently stands.
Suppose this law passes, what are the consequences?
Let’s imagine a hypothetical situation in which maybe you’re at a Gulf-side establishment — perhaps the Flora-Bama — and an intoxicated mayor from a local town starts cursing at your wife and suddenly you’re rolling around on the floor with him. When the police officers, who often drive him around when he’s drunk, show up, he claims you assaulted him. You say he assaulted you. But you’re arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
Hypothetically.
If Elliott is really interested in violence involving elected officials, his district does actually include Orange Beach, where Mayor Tony Kennon has been involved in numerous physical altercations over the years — at least one of which was paid off by the city’s insurer. Most recently (to my knowledge) was an incident on Labor Day of 2024 in which OBPD officers responded to Kennon’s secret second office after a call describing a naked man punching a woman in the face on the balcony of that building. Maybe Elliott should sponsor a bill increasing the penalties on elected officials who start fights, too.
But I guess he’s more focused on protecting those city council people who are being assaulted all over his district.
If Elliott’s bill wasn’t strange enough already, it got even weirder with the help of Sen. Vivian Figures. When a senator wanted to include hospital workers in the bill, Figures said she was in favor because she watched an episode of “The Pitt” — a medical drama on HBO — in which doctors and nurses were assaulted. Um, Viv, it’s a TV show. No actors were actually harmed.
The bill has faced some criticism, but even so, it passed out of committee the other day. Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range) performed a hot air release that probably melted an ice floe right out from under an unsuspecting polar bear as he explained why the bill isn’t a good idea before announcing he’d vote for it anyway.
“I'm going to vote for the bill and I'm going to vote for the amendment, but I want us to be aware we are creating another specialty class of people," he said. "Government is already becoming a fortress and isolating itself away from people. Making government workers more a protected class, that just seems difficult for me to handle. But I'll support my colleagues on this."
He essentially saying, “I’m here to warn you this bill I’m going to vote for is very, very bad.”
I guess not voting for it was even more difficult for him to handle than making politicians a protected class. What a verbal head fake. But at least it tells you all you need to know about his priorities.
All of this just comes off as so very elitist. “We must protect ourselves from the rabble as we do our very important jobs!”
While I’m sure it’s tempting to buy into the concept that they’re being picked on or targeted, let's hope the rest of the Legislature is too embarrassed to set themselves off as a protected class of people. Politicians love to make noise about being “normal folks,” this is a good opportunity to show they mean it, or at least understand how bad voting for this bill will make them look.
A drop in the bucket
It didn’t take long for the Alabama Port Authority to start putting the squeeze on legislation that would severely curtail the amount of dredge spoils that can be blown back into Mobile Bay after it’s sucked out of the bottom of the ship channel.
When the bill — sponsored in the House by Rep. Rhett Marques (R-Enterprise) and in the Senate by Chris Elliott — was first announced, port officials signaled they didn’t plan to take sides. That lasted just a few days.
Port leaders are now in full opposition to the bill that would require 70 percent of the “mud dumping” by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stop and be redirected to beneficial use projects. Port CEO Doug Otto spoke with a Lagniappe reporter Friday to amplify his fears that the bill becoming law could disrupt maintenance dredging that’s supposed to crank back up in April.
“Why I'm concerned, and why everybody in Alabama should be concerned is without the ship channel, we don't have a port,” New Port CEO Doug Otto said. “... One in seven jobs in the state are tied to the port. There’s $2.4 billion we bring in tax revenue to the state.”
Otto lamented the possibility that a state law requiring the Corps to find ways to dispose of 70 percent of the dredge spoils in ways that don’t involve dumping them back into the bay could cost up to $65 million a year.
“The state cannot put a demand on the federal government that exceeds federal standard,” Otto said. “If we put a burden on them that they have to exceed that standard (in terms of) cost and what is environmentally acceptable, then we've got to come up with the dollars, not the federal government.”
Both Rhett and Elliott dispute the concept that it would cost the state $65 million. But even if it does, so what?
As Otto pointed out, the tax revenue generated by the Port amounts to $2.4 billion for Alabama. My trusty Casio calculator says $65 million is just 2.7 percent of that. And let’s not forget, the entire deepening of the ship channel was supported with hundreds of millions in tax dollars so the Port could bring in larger ships that will make it even more money. When that happens, that $65 million will be an even smaller crumb of the port pie.
While we’re at it, let’s also not forget these larger ships are likely to bring larger wakes, more wave action, more shore erosion and more water turbidity. The waves created by the current class of cargo ships can be pretty surfable as it is.
Mobile Bay belongs to all of us, not just the big cargo ships and the Port. If it costs a tiny fraction of what the Port brings in so their commerce less negatively affects the entire Bay, isn’t that just the cost of doing business? It’s very hard to feel sorry for them when they’re saying “We’re so important we bring in billions, but gosh, we’d be totally stuck if we had to come up with $65 million. The whole channel might fill in with silt and we’d just have to sit there helplessly and watch.”
Puhleez. We’re supposed to believe the port authority is going to just sit there and do nothing while the channel fills in with silt? Chicken Little would be proud.
Honestly, I’d be curious to know how much of the money generated by the Port for the state — if any — is put back into taking care of the very bay used to generate all that money. Not trying to sound like a wave-hugger here, but it would make sense to protect the Bay via which all that cargo is hauled.
This doesn’t have to be an “either/or” situation. Believe it or not, this issue has been solved in most other places. Thin layer placement isn’t allowed in many bodies of water that have even bigger ports than we do. They make it work.
Only here is it “impossible.”
The people who live and work on Mobile Bay have repeatedly seen the negative effects of mud dumping. The Corps’ own science did a 180 when they started TLP in the Bay, which, not coincidentally, they also noted is the cheapest way to do things.
It’s not surprising the Port is fighting this simply because it might cost them a little bit of money. In Alabama, when it comes down to money or a clean environment, you know who's going to win. But even if the Port and Chamber are successful in scuttling this legislation, I wouldn’t expect the issue to just go away, especially once the mud dumping starts again in a few months.
