The concept of extreme federal intervention in the international trade market creating higher prices and economic instability is one that’s tough to get across to a lot of folks.
No amount of logical dialogue, carefully researched articles or reasoned explanations by top economists as to why a policy of enacting scores of new tariffs and other economic punishments will ultimately drive prices higher in the U.S. can sway the basic thought that’s been drummed into their heads — “We’re getting screwed by the rest of the world and something needs to happen!”
But if you don’t believe “the media” or “the experts,” maybe you’ll believe the Alabama State Port Authority. They appear to have some expertise in this whole import/export thing.
This week, Port Authority Director and CEO John Driscoll sent a letter essentially begging the Trump Administration not to enact punitive measures that would levy stiff fines — as much as $1.5 million per port called upon — on Chinese-made cargo ships calling on U.S. ports.
Trump has been considering such a move, claiming it would reignite a U.S. shipbuilding industry, which currently produces less than 1 percent of the world’s cargo vessels. Something experts say would take decades to get to levels sufficient to compete with Chinese dominance in shipbuilding. The U.S. Trade Representative held hearings this week regarding this plan, which has been publicly floated and has the entire shipping industry hitting the panic button. Just the suggestion of these fines already has had a negative effect on shipping, according to industry publications.
Trump being Trump, Driscoll’s letter contained the requisite amount of praise for the president despite the plan being flat-out dumb and potentially catastrophic for our country. “Much work is needed to make the U.S. a global leader in shipbuilding, and the Trump Administration will undoubtedly ensure we achieve that,” Driscoll wrote. There’s no way Driscoll could actually believe we’ll be the world’s biggest shipbuilder in under four years, but kissing Trump’s butt is obviously important since his decisions are often based upon who he likes or doesn’t like.
While Driscoll definitely tread lightly in his letter, the takeaway was clear — this plan would be highly detrimental to Alabama’s biggest economic engine.
“However, as we work together to build a new U.S. maritime industrial base, the Port Authority respectfully asks the Administration to refrain from any action that would unintentionally disrupt critical trade flows and penalize American industries reliant on international commerce,” Driscoll wrote.
Driscoll’s letter tacitly pointed out one of the biggest problems with Trump’s attempts to penalize our way to a “Golden Age” — that many of his proposed penalties will severely harm U.S. companies/industries because no thought has been put into what they’ll do to avoid skyrocketing prices.
“In 2024, Chinese shipyards constructed 55.7% of the world's shipbuilding volume, with new orders comprising 74.1% of the global total. Collectively, China, South Korea, and Japan produce approximately 90% of the world's ships while the U.S. produces less than 1%,” he wrote. Now here’s the kicker, “Without a viable domestic alternative at this time, the Port’s customers must rely on these vessels. By increasing shipping costs and disrupting trade flows, this rulemaking may undermine the very industries it seeks to support, placing Alabama businesses at a distinct disadvantage in the global economy.”
There, in a nutshell, is why these protectionist policies will fail. If there are no alternatives, the federal government making something you need in order to do business much more expensive is nothing more than a huge new tax. You can’t get out of its way.
I’ve explained before that’s exactly what happened to the newsprint industry in 2018 when Trump slapped a tariff on Canadian newsprint. There were no viable options, prices skyrocketed and never came back down even after the tariff was lifted. We’re looking at another 25 percent tariff this coming week, again with no option.
The same would be true of the shipping industry, only those effects would be felt by everyone. It would wreck an economy that’s already skidding around on black ice.
I’ve heard people claim the threat to fine Chinese ships is yet another brilliant negotiating tactic by the president, and that he won’t really do it. I’m not really sure what the negotiation is, though. A shipbuilding industry isn’t just going to pop up tomorrow. There’s no option but to use Chinese-made ships. I’m not even sure what Trump thinks these other countries should do.
Essentially, using shipping fines as a negotiating tactic is saying “If you don’t do what we want, we’re going to ruin our own economy.” Or it’s like robbing someone and saying, “Give me the money or I’m going to shoot myself in the head.”
By the middle of this coming week, Trump is set to move ahead with a large range of tariffs on Canada and Mexico — our two largest trading partners — that will inflict tremendous pain on consumers and small businesses in this country. True believers say, “But that’ll make everyone come back here to manufacture products.” It’s sweet to believe in something so much, but let’s get real. Huge factories generally take years to build and what multinational companies are going to look at this schizophrenic approach to trade — where plans change from day to day — and decide to spend billions on policies that could change at any minute if the president’s mood meds kick in?
Let’s also — just for a second — consider whether a “Golden Age” of U.S. manufacturing is really even possible with AI and advanced robotics breathing down our necks. I’d imagine any new factories being built these days are being designed for the coming automation. It’s just possible we’re longing for days that just ain’t coming back no matter what.
One other quick point, one constant rejoinder from tariff advocates is “what are we supposed to do, nothing?” But the reality is we’ve been ratcheting up tariffs for the past nine years. From a Wall Street Journal story this week:
“In the U.S., more than 90% of 5,200 product categories are subject to harmful import restrictions, up from half just before Trump’s first term in office, Global Trade Alert data show. According to the Tax Foundation, a think tank that scrutinizes tax policy, the average tariff rate facing goods imported into the U.S. is now back to where it was in 1946, at 8.4%, compared with 1.5% when Trump first took office in 2016. If Trump follows through on all his remaining tariff threats, tariffs on U.S. imports could hit 18% on average, Fitch Ratings estimates — the highest level in 90 years.”
Do I need to remind you 90 years ago was the Great Depression? Also, the concept we’ve been doing nothing is flat wrong. We’ve been raising tariffs for nearly a decade, but that hasn’t brought manufacturing roaring back.
But getting back to the issue at hand — federal interference with trade via tariffs and other punitive measures — just the threats have already cooled business growth. In industries where new tariffs have been imposed, prices have risen accordingly. Who knows what Trump will do April 2? He made some comments that the tariffs may not be as broad as he’d suggested, but that was prior to hammering the auto industry. Personally, I expect he’ll follow through. He’s been in love with tariffs since the ‘90s.
Many are probably about this scenario — because it hasn’t hit yet. But it will.
Mayoral roundup
Another candidate jumped into the Mobile mayor’s race this week, some money was counted, and another push poll made its way into the race as well.
Former pastor Michael Woodard tossed his hat in the ring on Monday, bringing to eight — EIGHT — the number of candidates hoping to replace Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who has decided not to run for a fourth term.
Woodard served as the pastor of Lighthouse Apostolic Holiness Church in Prichard from 2000 to 2008, and has also done a number of jobs in the field of information technology.
All I can figure is Stimpson must’ve made this job look too easy since it’s attracted this much interest. It’s early, but some campaigns have come out of the gates hot, while others appear to be stuck in the mud.
Scott Johnson wrote a piece for us this week about the candidates’ finances, and so far, only two really stand out — County Commissioner Connie Hudson and former Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis. Together they make up 86 percent of the money reported so far in the race, putting them far, far out front when it comes to raising the greenbacks.
One point of interest, though, is that most of what they’ve raised has come from outside the Mobile city limits, and in Hudson’s case, Political Action Committees (PACs) have been heavily involved. She has received more $48,000 in donations from PACs. Cheriogotis, by comparison, has only received $1,000 from a PAC.
Is that a big deal? Maybe, maybe not. But one purpose of PACs is to hide who is giving money to a certain candidate. That certainly doesn’t mean anything nefarious is happening, but voters do tend to voice a negative attitude about PACs in general.
Former City Councilman Jermaine Burrell is running a distant third in fundraising, declaring $41,650, although $25,000 of that was a loan from himself to the campaign. Burrell did also release his first ad this week as well.
In midweek, another push poll made its way to my phone — and many others’ as well. It was very similar to the last one, but just a little bit saucier. Much like the one a couple of weeks ago, it’s hard not to read through this poll and not think it favors Cheriogotis. In fact, he’s referred to repeatedly by his first name only in the poll and questions frame him in a positive light. Not so much for the others.
But Hudson gets it the worst. One poll question about Hudson focused a funding fight between the County Commission and the district attorney’s office and said of Hudson, “When she was taken to court over this blatantly illegal act, she spent $500,000 in resources defending herself, ultimately losing in the Alabama Supreme Court.” Another starts out stating, “Connie Hudson has no problems overspending on her pet projects….”
Of course, you’re then asked if that information makes you more or less likely to vote for her.
Pretty rough stuff.
I have no idea how many people got this poll or read deeply enough to notice these things, but it does make me wonder if there will be some backlash.
WAVE goodbye?
Whichever one of these folks eventually does become mayor will be presented with numerous challenges, and one of those will be what to do about Mobile’s public transportation service, the WAVE.
Yes, those buses that mostly appear to be hauling air from one side of the city to the other.
Brady Petree took a look into the WAVE finances as an employee strike appears to be in the offing, and what he found was pretty dismal.
Ridership numbers rose last year to 557,000 individual rides, but broken down, that’s only about 1,500 rides per day citywide. Obviously, some of those could be round trip tickets or the same person traveling back and forth, so the number of people actually using the buses daily is definitely lower.
For some reason the city couldn’t give us figures on how much the ridership generates each year, but ridership numbers and fares suggest it’s somewhere between $850,000 and $900,000. The city currently pays $10 million to keep the WAVEs rolling, so there’s around a $9 million gap between the city’s funding and revenues.
Right now, the city is paying about $16 for every trip made on a WAVE bus. It might be cheaper to get regular riders an Uber.
I know at least one candidate has talked about revamping the system, but it’s a question they all will face over the next several months, particularly if the WAVE employee strike comes to pass.
Shaaaarrrrrrkkkkk!
There’s currently an effort in the Alabama Legislature to create a shark alert network that will send messages to our phones when there’s “unusual shark activity” along Alabama’s beaches.
Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator Katie Britt is also working on this at the federal level. Both efforts are born of the attack suffered by Lulu Gribbin, a Mountain Brook teenager who lost her left hand and right leg in a shark attack off Florida’s Rosemary Beach last June. Lulu has bounced back from her horrific injuries in heroic fashion and definitely captured the attention of a lot of people.
All that said, the idea of a shark alert network being put together by people who don’t live anywhere near where sharks live is an effort that’s bound to backfire. In short, it’s a feel-good measure that makes little sense.
The number one thing people have to remember is that sharks live in the water. I know that may sound dumb, but they’re out there. All the time. If you’ve ever been high enough in the air along Orange Beach or Gulf Shores, then you probably noticed lots of sharks swimming along just outside the sand bar, not far away from where people frolicked in the waves.
The issue, of course, is when would such a network be activated? See a shark, say something? If someone who doesn’t know better sees a dolphin’s fin, would they dial 74275 (SHARK), immediately sending warnings to all the phones on the beach? And, of course, what exactly is “unusual” shark activity — finding one sunbathing on your beach towel?
Sharks be sharkin’. There’s really nothing “unusual” about what they do.
Also, we’d be far better off enacting a rip current alert system, as it would potentially save far more lives. Our own Kyle Hamrick researched shark attacks in Alabama waters and found only 10 have been reported since 1837. That’s really close to 190 years for the mathematically challenged.
The current flag system lets bathers know when “dangerous marine life” is present, but honestly, if you get in the water, sharks are present. We really don’t need an alert system creating a reenactment of people stampeding out of the water on Amity Island in “Jaws.” But if Chief Brody is available, it might be worth hiring him to patrol the beach.
