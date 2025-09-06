Good morning!
I have no doubt some property owners in Mobile’s downtown aren’t going to be very happy about Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s parting gift to them — an ordinance proposal that would place new minimum requirements on the conditions of their properties.
This coming Tuesday, the proposal will come before the Mobile City Council and if approved, it would create stricter security and maintenance standards for the derelict buildings that dot LoDa like acne scars. The mayor’s office will seek to create a registry for vacant properties, which will require a paid membership, and also implement several standards for those properties. That would include securing doors and windows, maintaining a monitored fire alarm system, maintaining exterior lighting and working plumbing, and carrying liability insurance.
While the proposed fines for ignoring the ordinance wouldn’t be terribly steep compared to the cost of satisfying its requirements, doing so would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. That last part may give the city a stick that’s hard to ignore.
I’m glad to see an attempt to finally implement some specifics into fixing this ongoing problem. Mobile’s downtown will never realize its potential without getting rid of the pernicious blight that plagues it. You can visit much smaller cities — Pensacola and St. Augustine are two that jump to mind — and see their entertainment districts are not festooned with boarded up, empty buildings. It’s hard to imagine top level retail coming to LoDa when there’s a strong chance they would have to locate near a blighted building or two.
Alabama’s exceedingly low property taxes have made it easy for some property owners to sit on decaying buildings for decades, harming their neighbors’ property values and damaging the prospects of downtown as a whole.
Will this change things? I hope it will be, at minimum, a shove in the right direction. In a perfect world the ordinance would go even further in terms of outlining minimum standards for the facades of these buildings as well. Plywood covering doors and windows should be completely banned, but we’re told plywood will still be able to play a role in our downtown decor. Hopefully it will be greatly diminished.
I have little doubt some of the worst offenders will be ready to go to court to challenge some of what the mayor has planned, but it needs to be done.
Perhaps the biggest question in the proposed ordinance is whether the $500 fine for not registering will be enough to force owners into signing up and if they don’t, will the city get tough?
The City Council needs to get behind this. It’s high time we stop allowing derelict properties downtown — really across the city — to hold the city back.
What’s in an endorsement?
The endorsement game in the city’s mayoral race has gotten hot and heavy this week. State Rep. Barbara Drummond received endorsements from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and former Biden Administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
While Drummond was excited to have the out-of-town endorsements, I’m not entirely certain high-profile Democrats vouching for her is going to help attract a winning percentage of the 16,000 voters up for grabs who voted for conservative Republicans Connie Hudson and Paul Prine in the recent election. If the Facebook reaction was any indication, the Buttigieg endorsement in particular got a lot of people salty.
Speaking of endorsements, it doesn’t appear the mayoral candidates bumped out of the race last week are in any hurry to endorse either of the remaining candidates. While that doesn’t surprise me at all regarding Paul Prine given his lawsuit against the city and obvious unhappiness over having been pushed out of his job as chief of police, I would have expected Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson to throw her weight behind someone by now.
I have little doubt the vast majority of Hudson voters will be casting their ballots for Sprio Cheriogotis on Sept. 23, as he and Hudson are philosophically much closer than are Connie and Drummond.
There’s still time for her to make an endorsement, so maybe she will.
Big Creek Lake blowup
What Hudson did endorse this week was the notion the city of Mobile is trying to annex Big Creek Lake when she fired off a statement responding to the musings of two City Council members. Hudson reacted strongly to comments by Councilmen Joel Daves and William Carroll at last week’s regular meeting in which both addressed the current controversy spurred by MAWSS shutting down the lake to boating and fishing since February.
A number of constituents in Hudson’s district have banned together to form the group Take Back the Lake and are pushing to blunt MAWSS oversight of the reservoir. MAWSS, for its part, has softened its approach recently, declaring it would build a recreation facility that would allow people who want to boat and fish to rent boats that stay in the lake. MAWSS officials claim the biggest danger of invasive species winding up in the lake comes from individuals bringing boats in that have been in other bodies of water. But Take Back the Lake has rejected this compromise.
While both councilors were supportive of MAWSS’ efforts, Carroll’s comments in particular lined up with the narrative being pushed by TBTL, which claims the city wants to annex the area and see it developed to increase tax revenue. He advocated for the city annexing the lake. Hudson’s comments no doubt added fuel to that fire.
Yes, Carroll did advocate for annexation, but to this point, nobody else in the city administration or on City Council has been pushing to take in the lake. Hudson’s comments appear premature at best, but I have no doubt they were red meat for TBTL.
“As the elected representative for Mobile County Commission District 2, I stand firm in opposition to any proposed annexation attempts of Big Creek Lake and the contiguous 9,000 acres surrounding the Lake property by the City of Mobile without the consent of the affected property owners,” Hudson stated.
Connie took some heat from the group during the election for the county deeding over an access point to MAWSS, so maybe this was a way of getting them off her back. They are pretty feisty. Whatever her intention, there’s little doubt her statement — as well as Carroll’s — only served to pump more air into this controversy.
Challenged
Just under the wire Friday afternoon, Carroll officially filed a challenge to the election of Samantha Ingram, the political newcomer who beat him handily in last week’s election. She is set to take over Carroll’s District 2 Council seat, but the vote she cast in Georgia last November continues to haunt her.
Carroll had alluded to the possibility “someone” would file a challenge this week. Turns out he had a pretty good idea of who it would be. He’s asking the court to remove Ingram from office and order a special election.
At issue is that vote. Ingram has owned a house in the district since 2023, but she voted in Georgia last November, which would indicate residency there, as it is illegal to vote somewhere you aren’t a resident. State law governing Mobile says to run for City Council you must be a resident of the district for 90 days prior to the election but also a resident of the city for one year prior. In other words, she has a timing problem.
But, there are other questions. For instance, did she break any law in Alabama, and if not then would it matter here? Does Georgia care enough about that vote to do anything? I suppose all of that will be sorted out in court now, as it probably should be.
The other part of the equation, though, is the fact the residents of District 2 elected Ingram with 52 percent of the vote, enough to avoid a runoff. She won all seven of the district’s precincts.
Given Carroll’s incumbency, that alone would be a fairly strong rejection, but he also only got elected last time because his opponent, Levon Manzie, died before the runoff. Carroll finished far behind Manzie in the general election, so it’s very unlikely he would have won the runoff if Manzie was alive. As it was, he didn’t finish very far ahead of his deceased opponent. Carroll represented the district years ago as well, but dropped out during a race where it was apparent Manzie would beat him. I think it’s safe to say Carroll hasn’t enjoyed great popularity in District 2 for a long time.
Some may find there’s something that doesn’t sit quite right about Carroll being the one to file the challenge. I don’t really have a problem with voters wanting to be sure the winner of the election was legally allowed to run, or with a judge determining that, but if Ingram is disqualified, Carroll could again take office via a technicality.
What is very clear from this is there needs to be an adjustment in the law to charge someone with making sure candidates meet residency requirements for office. This comes up over and over. Waiting until someone is elected to file a lawsuit only angers voters and creates the avoidable expense of a special election. Ingram’s residency issue has been public for months. Her ability to legally run should have been determined long ago.
