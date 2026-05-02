Nothing like a good cluster right before elections, right?
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais has not only potentially gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1964, but has thrown Alabama’s elections into a dryer set on “tumble” mode. Less than three weeks from the primaries that had been scheduled for May 19, Gov. MeeMaw has called a special legislative session to choose a new primary date for the seven U.S. House races in hopes of resetting the recently redrawn Congressional districts designed to create a second majority minority seat.
The 35 Alabama Senate races are also affected, but all of the other races will still have a May 19 primary. Got it?
Nothing like some wild confusion to help voter turnout.
Here in Lower Alabama, we’re particularly interested in what happens because it was the redrawing of the maps to add a second majority minority district to the state that split Mobile into two districts and separated Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Ivey had originally said she wasn’t going to call a special session because Alabama’s map was redrawn following the Allen v. Milligan case still wending its way through appeals and the courts ruled our maps couldn’t be changed until 2030.
But politics are politics, so after legislators and some statewide officeholders and candidates urged her to do so, Ivey reversed course and called the special session.
It’s really hard to predict what’s going to ultimately happen here. There will doubtlessly be lots of noise in Montgomery about trying to switch to a map passed by the Legislature in 2023. Is that possible? I guess anything is possible if you can get the courts to move quickly enough, but the hour is late and there’s a federal court injunction to overcome.
What happens if Republicans are successful in getting the current map overturned? A certain amount of political bedlam would follow.
The ballots for the May 19 primaries are already printed, so the races that could be affected by a potential change to the maps will garner votes in two weeks that may have to be nullified.
If House Districts 1 and 2 are suddenly entirely different, this also would drastically change that race. Current D2 Congressman Shomari Figures, for example, would now be in District 1, which would revert back to its traditional makeup as a Republican stronghold.
Why the big hurry on all of this if it’s going to create so much confusion? Because we’re stuck smack-dab in the middle of the national battle for control of Congress and because of the razor-thin margins that currently exist, Republicans and Democrats are scrapping for every single House and Senate seat.
This is do or die right now for the political parties. If Republicans can hold court, the Trump agenda continues unabated. If the Democrats take control, it grinds to a halt, and you can expect investigations and perhaps even impeachment proceedings.
That’s all running right through the middle of Mobile.
Is it fair to voters? Who cares?
U.S. Senator and gubernatorial candidate Tommy Tuberville minced no words in a Fox News opinion piece this week, stating “Our own state of Alabama — which voted for President Trump by 65% in 2024 — by all rights should send an entirely Republican delegation to Washington.”
In practicality, that would mean Black Alabamians — 27 percent of the population — would have no one from their ranks among the state’s congressional delegation.
It’s probably Pollyannaish to urge politicians to move in a more deliberative fashion on this matter and to consider the long game versus what are deemed to be immediate imperatives. To many Trump’s remaining two-and-a-half years in office are all they can see, one way or the other.
In a more practical sense, though, legislators need to really consider the likelihood of making map changes in this very small window. Is it worth all the confusion and expense if there’s almost no chance of it happening? It seems a lot more like playing to the base than something that can actually be accomplished.
Hard to say your sorry
Being a police officer is an incredibly difficult job that requires making split-second decisions that can not only affect the lives of the citizens you’re sworn to protect, but also the municipalities you serve. If you think about the thousands and thousands of interactions officers have with the public each year, the opportunity for making a mistake is huge.
Mistakes are inevitable. How they’re handled after the fact can really determine how much damage they do.
Two examples of that sprung up this week.
The most high-profile of those involves Renea Gamble, the Fairhope woman arrested last year for wearing an inflatable penis costume to the “No Kings” political rally. She was confronted by an FPD officer who ended up dragging her to the ground where several police ended up wrestling her into handcuffs and hauling her to jail.
Despite the public outrage that someone would show up in public in such a costume, regardless of how cartoonish it was, it was clear she was engaged in constitutionally protected political speech. Two weeks ago, a municipal judge saw it exactly that way and dismissed any charges against her.
This week, she filed documents that preserve her right to sue the city for $2 million within the next two years. Was that also easy to see coming? Of course.
Likewise, this week Kimberly Davis filed suit against the city over a no-knock raid conducted at the wrong address in 2024. Police burst into her home at 6 a.m., breaking doors and handcuffing them and dragging them into the front yard for interrogation before realizing their mistake.
Davis’ suit claims MPD just left the damage and never issued an apology.
In both of these cases, clear mistakes were made, but no efforts were made to mitigate the damage, leading to what will be expensive lawsuits and possibly even huge awards against the cities.
Certainly in the Davis case, the city should have proactively jumped in to correct its mistakes and to repair the physical damage done. Gamble’s case is perhaps a bit trickier, but the outcome seemed clear from the beginning.
I’m not saying apologies would have stopped any kind of suits or settlements, but they couldn’t have hurt, especially in front of a jury.
Timing is everything
Stories about insurance policies have long been prescribed by doctors as a surefire cure for chronic insomnia, so if you glossed over Scott Johnson’s recent stories about what’s going on with the county’s property insurance plan, you can be forgiven. But you ought to go back and read it.
Something rather strange is happening.
On April 23, the company HUB International presented a plan to Mobile County Commissioners that would dramatically decrease the annual property insurance premium from $5.8 million to $3.8 million. After a $500,000 cancellation penalty, the county would still net a $1.5 million savings for the current year. And not only did HUB say they’d come up with a plan to reduce costs by that much, but they also said their plan would provide coverage to a number of things not being covered by the current policy. Given the fact the county had just signed that $5.8 million-a-year policy with Thames Batré Insurance in December, the significance of what HUB was offering was even more pointed.
As a taxpayer, you’d probably think it’s a no-brainer, but that’s not how things went. Somehow Thames Batré caught wind of HUB’s proposal and swooped in at the last minute with their own proposal that would bring the policy down to $3.5 million a year. Thames Batré President Allen Ladd appeared at the meeting to answer questions about their new plan, but had very few details to offer.
Commissioner Randall Dueitt expressed suspicions about the way things were happening.
“I don’t believe in coincidences,” he told Ladd. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the day your competitor shows up here with a better price, I show up to work this morning and you have a new proposal on my desk.”
Earlier in the meeting Dueitt had said he was concerned that without HUB’s proposal, the county would have never seen a savings.
“Would they just put them in their pocket like they’ve been doing for years, apparently, from me looking into this?” he said of Thames Batré. “I think next year they would have sent us a bill and we would have written them a check, and we’d have kept going right on down the road.”
Ladd responded that very recent changes in insurance rates were allowing for the precipitous decrease in price. HUB’s ownership has claimed the rates have been coming down and that they cobbled their proposal together by making deals with several different insurers.
So good for the county, right? Its insurance will be cheaper.
But how this is happening is a bit suspicious. Behind the scenes, it appears Commissioner Connie Hudson wasn’t terribly interested in having HUB present publicly. And somehow or another Thames Batré, which has worked with the county for decades, got wind of the new proposal just in time to submit their own.
Insurance policies aren’t really subject to bid law, per se, but public officials are still required not to act in ways that give competitive advantage to private companies. I’m not saying that happened here, but the timing seems very unusual and worthy of a public explanation.
Stay tuned on this one.
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