Yes, you heard right, Nappie Awards voting begins again this coming Wednesday. It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
This year we’re hitting a Western theme — Rhinestone Rodeo — so break out the boots, blue jeans and chaps (pants optional) for the Nappie Awards party in July. It should be fun. Hopefully it’ll fulfill my inner “Urban Cowboy,” but we’re not springing for a mechanical bull.
This will be Nappies number 24 for Lagniappe. I’m still amazed each year at the level of enthusiasm and the fun people have with the Nappies. Despite a few grouches who try to claim it’s all rigged when they lose — it’s not, you just didn’t win — the overwhelming vibe is joy.
I always try to remind those who make the finals but don’t win that being a finalist is a huge compliment in and of itself. There are more than 1 million individual votes cast each year, so making it to the finals is an accomplishment.
My unindicted co-conspirator Ashley Trice works her fingers to the bone on the Nappies each year, which is kind of gross imagery when you think about it. But she’s mastered this thing and I just try to stay out of the way so I don’t screw something up.
For the uninitiated, the nomination period begins this coming Wednesday. That’s the part where you can go to votenappies.com and actually write the names down for those you believe should make it to the finals in May. While it helps to spell names correctly and to vote for people who actually fit into the specific category, the system can learn various “alternate” spellings and make sure they’re counted properly. (You go, robots!)
There are several new categories this year, so be sure to check it out.
Most of all, though, please have fun. The Nappies are so much better when everyone is having a good time and no child labor laws are broken.
Electric-fried egg
It’s not often you see Alabama Power lose one, but this week it happened. Everybody’s favorite utility saw its efforts to have legislators pass a law making Public Service Commissioners governor’s appointees instead of elected officials go up like a cloud of coal ash dust in a stiff wind on Wednesday.
Apparently it got too hot in the kitchen for the folks trying to slip this one by. Alabama Senate President Pro Tempore Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) declared this diseased bill dead mid-week after the public backlash became too much for the denizens of Goat Hill to abide. It’s a funny thing, voters have treated the PSC as an afterthought for decades, but that certainly didn’t mean they wanted to be treated like they were too dumb to to pick the commissioners.
The debacle left many in the legislature, as well as Gov. Kay Ivey, would-be Gov. Tommy Tuberville and the mullahs at Alabama Power with egg on their face. But local Rep. Chip Brown from Hollinger’s Island wound up with a full Denver omelette to scrape off his mug. Brown is fortunate he has no opposition in the upcoming election because this is precisely the kind of stunt that should supply him with a lot more free time in January and February. As it is, he should have lost a lot of trust with the public after coming off as a shill for the power company.
While all of the signs pointed to Alabama Power working behind the scenes to remove any danger of their elected puppets being upset in an election, we were all still operating on supposition until early last week when a recording of a greasy phone call from APCO’s lobbyist R.B. Walker to Energy Alabama lobbyist John Dodd was released. That left no doubt the power company was attempting to quietly move mountains.
But the folks at Energy Alabama — who legislators pushing the bill have tried to portray as some George Soros-backed operation hell-bent on “flipping” the PSC blue — recorded the conversation because they recognized it for the flim-flam it was. Walker basically tried to tell Dodd APCO really didn’t care if things changed or not, but he wanted to give Energy Alabama “a whopper” of a legislative victory, and he’d lie to make it happen.
Unfortunately for Walker, in the process of being too smart for his own good, he let the cat out of the bag that APCO would have friends in the senate there to make sure any appointees coming from the governor would meet their liking. Friends who take a lot of political donations from APCO’s employees PAC.
This part in particular — I believe — is what knocked Gudger, Brown, Sen. Bobby Singleton and the rest of the cabal pushing the bill back off their feet. The subtext of Walker’s conversation was, “Hey, just make sure the appointees have to go before the senate for approval because we own people there who will protect us.”
Having made himself the point man on this bill, Brown was still trying to downplay the obvious after the sand washed out from beneath his feet Wednesday. He’s been caught in a logical vortex on this issue the whole time, but continued trying to say something more needs to be done about the PSC because electricity is too high.
Well duh, Chip. But making commissioners hand-picked appointees under the auspices of keeping George Soros from taking all of Plant Barry’s coal away was never about electricity being too high. It was about politics. And Brown played his politics poorly.
The irony — and this is actual irony, not the Alanis Morissette kind — is in attempting to disenfranchise the public by gaslighting voters about bogeymen liberals coming to turn our power plants into windmill farms, the legislators shined a white-hot light powered by coal-fired electricity onto the very PSC they hoped to protect.
For as long as I can remember, the other two “junior” members of the PSC enjoyed slinking by in the political shadow of the grasping, glittering Twinkle Cavanaugh, who somehow portrayed the only elected position she could win as a bulwark against Washington libs coming to Bama to dole out abortion-on-demand. Twinkle was so silly and over-the-top, nobody even noticed when the “other two” ran.
Back to the irony. This failed legislative move has made Jeremy Oden and Chris Beeker (who actually took his dad’s place on the PSC like some kind of regulatory royalty) far more vulnerable than if everyone had just kept quiet. Having beat back the challenge to their right to vote for the PSC, people might just, for once, actually pay attention to the race.
That probably isn’t a good thing for the guys who have repeatedly voted for one rate increase after another without so much as a question.
If politicos like Chip Brown are truly serious about lowering our power bills, there’s a bill right now in the Legislature that would require the PSC to open the power company’s books regularly. Let’s see if Chip and co. get behind this, or just find some way to mealymouth their way out of it. Guess which I’m betting on.
For all the blather about Soros and outside money coming in to take over the PSC, there is no political engine in Alabama close to Alabama Power. Those of us who are paying the highest electricity rates in the Southeast deserve to know what APCO is spending on lobbyists, on advertising they don’t need, on paying off fake “news” sites, on slinging tens of millions around the state each year via their “charitable trust” and what they’re spending on politicians. THAT would be far more likely to lower our rates than creating an interstate system for more convenient bribery.
The people won one this week. But it won’t be worth a hill of toxic coal ash if everyone just walks into the voting booth later this year without having looked into the PSC candidates in order to make an informed decision. If you’re going to do that, you might as well have just let them take your vote away.
Nothing good happens after....
In reading Kyle Hamrick’s fine cover story this week — “A tale of two LoDas” — it dawned on me that stakeholder perceptions of our downtown entertainment district may well be driven primarily by what they are hoping to accomplish.
Among the business owners Kyle interviewed, the perception of downtown crime was quite different among those who close earlier and those who close later. It seems like the business owners who watch the difference between what’s happening during the day and early evening and then how things change as the night goes on are the ones more alarmed by recent violence. Those who tend to make their money after 9 p.m. are much more sanguine about the state of affairs.
This dichotomy is one that’s been present for years. That’s not to suggest the late night places don’t have skin in the game — they do — but they also typically aren’t serving as broad a spectrum of customers as restaurants/bars that serve lunch and dinner.
When I’ve had occasion to find myself downtown after 11 p.m., there are certainly some obvious issues that weren’t part of the scene when I was a whippersnapper staying out far too late.
The presence of teens is a big part of it. I know I’ve complained about the electric scooter rentals as adding to that problem — but it does. There’s a curfew for teens downtown, but it’s also a tremendous burden for officers to police that.
Would rolling up the sidewalk at 2 a.m. like most of the country help? Hard to say for sure, but I can’t imagine it would hurt. I know there’s always been a perverse sense of pride in being one of the few places in the country where bars can stay open all night, but I can’t help wondering how that helps efforts to encourage more downtown living. It’s one thing to move into a noisy downtown entertainment district knowing it’ll calm down at 2 a.m. and another to consider getting in your car to go to work when drunks are still spilling out of bars at sunrise.
Maybe we’ve grown past that being a selling point. It’s at least worth consideration.
When Dauphin Street restaurant owners say they don’t want to stay open past 9 p.m. because it’s not safe for their employees, that’s a bad sign. It’s bad for tourism as well. How do you explain to visitors that they can’t get a sandwich after 9, but they are more than welcome to pound beer until 6 a.m.?
Down on the DIP
Just a reminder for my peeps down on “the Peninsula” off Dauphin Island Parkway, the city is holding a stakeholders meeting Tuesday March 3 at 6 p.m. to discuss the Perch Creek Preserve project.
This will take place at Gaillard Elementary School and is aimed at giving residents the chance to learn about the city’s vision for the public land around Perch Creek.
