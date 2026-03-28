Good morning!
You all know I’m a huge First Amendment fan, which isn’t terribly surprising for a journalist.
Maybe that’s why I’ve been so fascinated by the recent lawsuit involving the musician Afroman. You may not be acquainted with Afroman at all, or just have a vague notion of who he is. Until a week or so ago, the only thing I knew about him is that he had a hit song in Y2K called “Then I got high.” The gist was basically that he was going to do one thing or another, but then he … you guessed it! … got high.
Afroman spent some time in Hattiesburg, Mississippi while growing up, and I recall him playing at bars around town as his star was rising. But I hadn’t heard much from AM in a long time.
But last week he became — as one friend called him — the hero we didn’t know we needed.
A couple of weeks ago, Afroman — Joseph Edgar Foreman is his real name — won a $4 million defamation lawsuit filed against him by seven Adams County, Ohio sheriff’s deputies. The deputies were upset because following a 2022 raid in which they kicked in his door with weapons drawn over suspicion the A Man had drugs and drug paraphernalia in his home. (Probably a good bet when your biggest song is “Then I got high.”)
Only the deputies didn’t find what they were looking for after rifling through Afroman’s home. They did take a vape pen and more than $5,000 in cash. The cash was returned. So how did we get from the deputies raiding his home to them suing him for defamation and invasion of privacy? Because following the raid, Afroman began making humorous rap songs and videos about the deputies and the raid.
The most popular of those was “Lemon Pound Cake,” written about one of the deputies who stopped and looked longingly at a pound cake on Afroman’s kitchen counter, a moment captured on the home security camera. That particular deputy, testifying about the damages caused to his reputation by Afroman’s songs, hilariously claimed he was repeatedly called “Officer Pound Cake” and actually had hundreds of the tasty treats sent to him in the mail by Afroman fans.
How someone can claim using videos of them coming into Afroman’s home is an invasion of their privacy is rather mind-boggling. I guess that’s probably a reason they didn’t win.
It’s an amusing story, especially the pound cake part, but what’s really caught my attention is the fact that Afroman is coming to our area next week fresh off his legal victory and elevation as a First Amendment hero. Driving down Conti Street the other day, I couldn’t help noticing the sandwich board outside the Merry Widow claims he will be there on Easter Sunday. He’s also appearing at the Undertow in Orange Beach the following day.
This presents a great opportunity to spend the day celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ then going later on to listen to a guy sing about getting high. More interesting to me is the scheduled appearance in “The Bubble.”
There can be no way pretend family values Mayor Tony Kennon has heard about Afroman showing up in his small town. If singing about getting high isn’t enough to get the Czar of Orange Beach in a rage, picking on law enforcement should add a frothy lather.
Afroman’s only hope is since it’s a holiday weekend that Kennon will be at his vacation retreat in the city’s Coastal Service building running around the balcony naked, and too busy to worry about monitoring what musical acts have invaded his Bubble. He once declared Widespread Panic too “floppy” to play in OB, whatever that means, so it’s hard to imagine he’d tolerate Afroman.
For some reason I have a feeling the pugnacious mayor will catch wind of Afroman’s presence in the next few days. Could be trouble if he does.
I wonder if Tony likes pound cake?
Going too far
If you’ve read Sunday Brunch for any amount of time, you’ve probably caught on that I’m not the world’s biggest fan of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. I think he spends far too much of his time trying to look like he’s doing something as opposed to actually doing his job. He also punked out on going after former Gov. Robert Bentley and former AG Luther Strange for the most high-profile bribe I’ve ever seen. And Marshall has also done everything he can to gum up the works in the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund scandal.
So there are solid reasons I think he’s a horrible candidate for the U.S. Senate seek he currently seeks.
Even so, a new ad aimed at knee-capping Marshall is a new low in political advertising. The Club for Growth put out the ad slamming Marshall as a “lifelong Democrat” and rattled through a list of failures they claim are related to him being a soft-on-crime liberal. Pretty standard political fare. But then they get to an accusation that Marshall let Gary Dean Helms, Jr. plea down to a lesser charge after being charged with “raping his own mother.”
It’s disgusting enough mental imagery, but the commercial then makes it worse with a brief video clip of a man’s hand pinning a woman’s open hand against a pillow next to a shock of her hair splayed across the pillow. A reenactment of this man allegedly raping his mother.
I can’t even imagine making such a video, much less being the actors told to pretend they were involved in a mother/son rape. It’s pretty sickening.
The commercial comes from a conservative group that ostensibly backs family values candidates. They’ve endorsed Barry Moore in the senate race.
I know political discourse is at an all-time low already, but we can all do without the rape scenes in campaign commercials.
Solar penalty in place
At a time when electricity costs are at an all-time high, juice-sucking data centers are being planned across the state and fuel costs are skyrocketing because of the war in Iran, you’d think Alabamians might be able to catch a break when it comes to running the toaster or heating their water. But you’d be wrong.
A federal judge this week slapped down a lawsuit against Alabama Power over the charges it levies against customers who attempt to use solar power around the house. In Montgomery on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon granted summary judgment to the power company and the Public Service Commission, ruling that a lawsuit filed against the electrical behemoth failed to establish the legitimate legal criteria necessary to move forward.
The lawsuit was filed by the Southern Environmental Law Center and Ragsdale LLC on behalf of the Birmingham clean-air nonprofit GASP and four Alabama Power customers who installed residential solar systems. They argued APCO’s $5.41-per-kilowatt charge on customers with residential solar installations violates federal regulations. The feds say rates for small power producers must be reasonable and non-discriminatory.
Essentially, those who want to offset their home electrical costs by using solar find the fees charged by APCO make it an exercise in futility.
One more reason to really pay attention to what’s happening with the Public Service Commission and this upcoming election, folks. We need PSC commissioners who are on our side, not the power company’s.
‘Atmore Four’ get good news
A lawsuit stemming from the 2023 raid of the Atmore News and prosecution of its publisher and reporters by the district attorney and Escambia County Sheriff is being allowed to move forward.
In Mobile this week, U.S. District Court Judge Terry Moorer allowed the majority of the claims against Escambia County District Attorney Steve Billy and Sheriff Heath Jackson and several deputies to remain and the plaintiffs to move forward with discovery.
If you don’t remember the case, it involves the arrest of Atmore News Publisher Sherry Digmon and her reporter Donald Fletcher after they ran a story about leaked grand jury information about an investigation into the local school system which was allegedly paying bonuses from COVID relief funds. Digmon also served on the school board at the time, and one of her fellow board members, as well as the payroll supervisor for the board were arrested as well.
The raid on the newspaper was beyond over the top, and some of those arrested were even strip-searched.
The plaintiffs allege much of what happened was due to a “scheme” by Billy to strong-arm the school board into renewing the contract of then-School Superintendent Michele McClung.
While I do think Digmon opened herself up to some level of danger by serving on the school board while also publishing the newspaper, I’m also glad to see this case move forward. There’s always a danger of unscrupulous politicians abusing their authority to try to shut down reporting they don’t like. We can’t really count on the state government, at this point, to protect the First Amendment rights of newspapers, so hopefully the federal courts will.
Getting to the discovery phase is important and could really shine a light on how all of this came to pass.
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