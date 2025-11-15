Good morning!
The week started in strange fashion with my daughter, Ursula, calling at 9 a.m. Monday to tell me her car had broken down on the side of I-10 somewhere just east of DeFuniak Springs, Florida.
We’ve been dancing that old car dance for a while now with her 2006 Honda Pilot and its 200,000-plus miles. I bought “Rhonda the Honda” — as she’s known — when Ursula turned 16, so we’ve gotten more than five years out of her. Rhonda has had a chronic oil leak for some time, and I’m constantly asking Ursula if she’s added oil, particularly before she takes it on a trip of any length.
But that persistent reminder doesn’t mean I hadn’t found Rhonda’s dipstick bone dry on occasion, which then led to lectures about the engine burning up on the side of the interstate.
Ursula visited last weekend and wanted to head back to Jacksonville Sunday evening, which would have put her driving until after midnight. Thankfully begging her to stay the night and get up early to drive back worked, otherwise Rhonda would have kicked it out there in the middle of the night.
As it was, Ursula was still about two-and-a-half hours away by the time Rhonda gave up the ghost and roadside assistance said it would be roughly three hours before they showed up, so I jumped in the car and took off. That’s what dads do, right?
As fate would have it, I pulled up behind the stricken Rhonda about two minutes after the tow truck arrived, so my timing was perfect. What wasn’t perfect was where the driver was planning to take the car. Since he’d been hired by the insurance company, they chose the closest garage. It was a place called Skint Knuckle Auto Repair in a flyspeck of a town called Ponce de Leon. My only familiarity with the town is from stopping there to pee, and there aren’t a lot of options in that category either.
As much as I appreciated the establishment’s silly name, it didn’t engender a lot of confidence, particularly as it was the only game in town. I had visions — totally unfounded, I’m sure — of a couple of guys in tattered Skint Knuckle jump suits handing me a $4,000 bill and giggling while one of them menacingly tapped a huge wrench in his hand. I’m sure that’s something from a movie that just got stuck in my head. Regardless, I wasn’t chancing it.
The driver was kind enough to let me wrangle with the insurance company about taking Rhonda back to the bustling metropolis of DeFuniak Springs. They agreed, for a $20 surcharge. Knowing nothing about the options in DFS, I went with a place called Robert’s Automotive because I like the guy’s name.
We Roberts have to stick together. They aren’t making very many of us anymore. The Tylers and Taylors have taken over.
Robert was a kindly gentleman, and we left Rhonda there hoping it was something fixable, like a busted alternator. But Robert called Thursday and said he had given Rhonda her last rites. The engine was blown up, he said, not repairable.
I’m not sure if the car could have broken down in a more desolate part of the Panhandle. Maybe Rhonda had 30-A taste but a U.S. 90 budget. Or maybe her final wish was for us to get to see Ponce de Leon and DeFuniak Springs.
Breaking down on the side of the interstate is never fun, but I will say it’s made a good bit easier these days with cell phones and roadside assistance. No such thing when I blew up my first car in the mid-‘80s.
My first car — a purple Toyota Corolla that did not have any sort of clever name — bit the dust in much the same way as Rhonda, although with more drama. I was driving home early one Sunday morning from Mobile to Gautier to work as a pin monkey in the bowling alley my parents had built. (It’s a long, sad story.) Freshman year, I had to work there every Friday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., then again from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays. On Saturdays I would go back to Spring Hill College to try to catch up with all the fun my friends who weren’t in the back of a bowling alley all weekend were having.
A girl I knew in Mobile needed a ride back to Mississippi that morning, so she was with me. She was a very pretty girl and all dressed for church. I was wearing sweat pants and a sweat shirt and looked like I might be going to work in a bowling alley after staying up all night. Somewhere just after entering Mississippi my car’s engine made a horrible death noise and black smoke shot out of the tail pipe, covering all four lanes of I-10. I guess that’s what they call “throwing a rod.”
I was kind of dumbfounded the engine blew because just a few days before I’d gotten my Corolla up to more than 100 mph, so it seemed the picture of automotive health. There may have been a bit of smoke coming from under the hood after that, but it didn’t strike me as being indicative of any bigger issues. What may or may not have caused the engine to blow up really isn’t important, though. We were stuck. No phone. No way to get help. I stood on the side of the interstate trying to flag down a do-gooder motorist, but no one was interested in helping the hung-over-looking guy with a broken purple car.
Eventually I had a moment of clarity and had my friend stand on the side of the road while I hid. The next pickup truck stopped. He pretty much locked up his brakes on the interstate to help, actually. Chivalry was not dead! I just remember how quickly the big smile on his face disappeared when I stepped out from behind the car. At least he begrudgingly let me into the truck and drove us into town.
I’m sure using a pretty girl as bait is still a far faster way to get roadside assistance than calling the insurance company on the cell. Technology still can’t compete with that. Of course, it might also be a faster way to meet a serial killer as well, so stick to calling the insurance company.
As the kids get older, there are fewer and fewer opportunities for a “dad to the rescue” moment to arise. Even though it ate up my whole day and left me with a dead Honda in the middle of nowhere to deal with and a daughter in need of a new ride, I still couldn’t help feeling like I’d performed my Dadly duties with aplomb.
Just keeping my daughter from being dropped off by herself at Skint Knuckle in Ponce de Leon should at least earn me a few bonus points.
It’s good to be senator
I’m sure most of us were excited to see the U.S. Government shutdown — the longest in the country’s history — end the other day. There are those who incorrectly think the shutdown means the government is saving money, and therefore cheer it on, but it’s well documented that it costs more to get things going again. So it’s not a financial winner, and it certainly didn’t appear to be a political winner for either party.
Also, unless you have nowhere to go and get a big kick out of watching people freak out over whether they’ll have food next week, shutdowns are hardly high entertainment.
If you ended up sleeping in an airport, it’s probably something you’ll remember at least through the next election. While TV babblers will burn up thousands of hours trying to determine who “won” the shutdown, it’s easy to point to the most obvious winners — the eight U.S. Senators who benefit from a provision jammed into the continuing resolution that now gives them a right none of the rest of us have. They can sue the U.S. government for having their personal data accessed without notification.
Our own Sen. Tommy Tuberville is one of those who stands to be able to sue the government for up to $500,000 because his cell phone data was accessed during the investigation into the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Tubby has already made clear he may well avail himself of his newfound rights should Special Counsel Jack Smith not be fully investigated. Several other senators could also do the same, potentially costing millions in taxpayer dollars.
“And Jack Smith who ordered my phone to be surveilled needs to be DISBARRED and THROWN IN JAIL,” our putative future governor wrote on X this week. “If they aren’t, I will sue the living hell out of every Biden official involved in this to make sure this NEVER happens to a conservative again.”
South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham has also publicly said he plans to sue for millions because he wants “to make it so painful no one ever does this again.”
Yeah, I’m sure paying Lindsey and Tubby millions will absolutely make sure a federal government that Armor Alls its tires with million dollar bills think twice about doing such things again. Or maybe it just makes rich senators even richer.
For the record, it’s not the matter of making law enforcement notify citizens who are not charged with criminal wrongdoing when their private information is accessed by the government that bothers me. I’m fully in favor of that. We don’t need Big Brother sneaking around in our digital closet and going through our digital drawers. (Dresser drawers, not digital underwear.)
But this is as blatant an example of Congress’ elitist attitude as there is. Oh, you dare not do to Congress what you can do to the rest of the American people! If John Q. Public tries suing because the feds rifled through his information without notification, a lawsuit would get a quick toss into the nearest garbage disposal.
Some in Congress apparently realize how bad this looks and there may quickly be a House bill to repeal this special perk, but the very fact it made it into law in the first place says a tremendous amount about how our elected officials view themselves as being above the people who put them there.
Abuse suit filed
On Friday, a former McGill-Toolen student filed suit in Mobile County Circuit Court in relation to the Archdiocese of Mobile’s handling of her abuse at the hands of “Brother Vic” Bendillo in the 1990s.
Sally McPhearson Chastang filed the suit and is represented by well-known local attorney Vince Kilborn. Her accusations of fraud, deceit with intent to induce injury, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more stem from an interview she did two years ago with Ginger Koppersmith, the director of Archdiocese's Office for the Protection of Minors and Adults about her experiences as a McGill student.
Chastang had publicly protested the archdiocese’s handling of former priest, Fr. Alex Crow, leaving the country with a recent McGill graduate. That incident caused Chastang and other victims of Bendillo from decades past to publicly criticize the way the archdiocese and McGill leadership had handled abuse issues there in the past and link them with the way Crow’s actions were being downplayed by some of the same leaders.
Chastang did an extensive interview with Lagniappe describing her experiences with Bendillo, who attempted to coerce her into serving as a “sexual surrogate” for another student he claimed was experiencing a sexual problem. Her lawsuit says she was contacted by Koppersmith following a protest outside the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in November 2023 and asked to talk about her abuse at the hands of Bendillo.
“Koppersmith led Sallie to believe that Koppersmith and the Archdiocese would finally take responsibility for Brother Victor’s actions and make things right for Sallie,” the lawsuit states. “Instead of an interview, it was an interrogation.”
The suit goes on to say Chastang thought the archdiocese had brought her in to “make things right,” but that she never heard from Koppersmith or Archbishop Thomas Rodi’s office again.
The church has been especially adept in the Mobile Archdiocese at avoiding large legal settlements related to Bendillo’s decades of abuse, as well as credible and admitted abuse by other priests, many of whom were simply moved to other areas. Some of those went on to abuse others as a result of church leaders looking the other way.
Across the country, “lookback” laws have allowed victims of such abuse at the hands of Catholic priests a new opportunity to file lawsuits despite statutes of limitations running out decades ago. Many victims don’t come to terms with their abuse until they are older adults. But so far, the Alabama Legislature has balked at opening that door on churches, despite doing so for former victims abused while in the Boy Scouts.
Chastang’s suit focuses on damages she claims were caused by the 2023 interview, which is a novel way of more or less restarting the statute of limitations on abuse that took place 30 years ago.
The suit is quite a “welcome to Mobile” for new Archbishop Mark Rivituso, who recently took over for the retiring Archbishop Rodi. It would be naive to think Rivituso wasn’t aware of his new post’s dark history of abuse. I know Kilborn and Chastang have been working on this suit for quite some time, so it’s also not outside the realm of possibilities that the archdiocese had at least an inkling it was coming.
In her interview with Lagniappe, Chastang was particularly critical of former McGill President Fr. Bry Shields, who she felt was protective of Bendillo even after being made aware of his behavior. Shields recently announced he is retiring from his position as McGill president, but is still pastor at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Blake Stein, a lay person serving as McT’s principal, has been named as Shields’ replacement.
Kilborn’s angle at getting around the statute of limitations in this case is rather interesting and it remains to be seen whether it will succeed and then what doors it might open. Could Shields or Rodi end up being deposed or called as witnesses? That remains to be seen.
Officials have estimated that Bendillo’s victims could number in the hundreds given that he abused students from the 1960s through the 1990s. Bendillo is dead, as are many of his victims, but there are still many who never received any kind of justice or acknowledgement from the church. It’s likely another lookback bill will be filed in next year’s legislative session. I have no doubt there are others like Sallie Chastang who would like to have their day in court.
