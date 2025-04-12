Good morning!
There comes a time when things have to change, and this is one of those times. Fortunately, it’s not a terribly big change.
Way back in 2019, Ashley Trice and I — after much debate — decided to implement a paywall on lagniappemobile.com. It was clear the only way this newspaper could survive in the long term was by taking a page out of the old newspaper playbook and asking readers to pay a little something for the product. It was the way we’d both grown up — paying to have a newspaper every day — but 20 years of the newspaper industry giving its hard work away for free on the web had bred contempt for the concept of paying for news.
So the change wasn’t exactly met with great joy from readers. Most said, “Why should I pay for it when you hand it out for free every week?” Back then, we really didn’t have a great answer for that other than “convenience.”
A year later, though, in the midst of the pandemic, that paywall helped save our bacon when thousands of you signed up to keep your local newspaper alive through those dark days. Since that time, we’ve used that money as much to improve the quality of this newspaper as we have to keep the lights on. It’s allowed us to hire great reporters and vastly expand coverage.
Six years after we put up that paywall, our online product — Lagniappe Daily — is indeed a daily newspaper, averaging more than 60 stories online per week that don’t appear in the weekly print edition. Which is still free, by the way. Non-subscribers probably haven’t noticed the difference, but I certainly hope our subscribers have.
Our hope was that most print readers would want to see all the news they were missing and would sign up for a digital subscription, or might even want the paper mailed to their homes along with that digital access. But getting where we need to be subscription-wise has proven harder than expected. A majority of readers still haven’t been willing to spend 21 cents a day to read Lagniappe Daily.
The price for a subscription has been the same since we introduced it six years ago. Everything else in the world has gone up in price tremendously since then — eggs, restaurant prices, clothes, housing — but we’ve resisted the urge to raise prices, hoping we could keep them unchanged and make what we need on volume. In doing that, though, we haven’t even kept up with inflation or seen a substantial change in heart from most of our readers. The fact is, that $6.50 a month we started charging six years ago isn’t worth as much as it was in 2019.
All of this is to say it’s time for us to raise our subscription rates a bit to help ensure the continued health of your hometown newspaper. As I’m sure you’ve all noticed, there is tremendous uncertainty in the business world right now, and that’s not the greatest environment for selling advertising. We also still have the threat of a massive increase in newsprint — our second largest expense — due to tariffs hanging over our heads.
More than that, though, all of this makes it more crucial that we grow Lagniappe Daily to eventually make it as financially viable as the print version. There are many variables outside our control when it comes to the physical newspaper. The number of printers within reasonable driving distance who can produce Lagniappe each week is tiny and tariffs on newsprint — something we’ve already dealt with before — can have a devastating effect on both printers and newspapers.
So starting today, a digital subscription is $9 a month. That’s still just 30 cents a day. And new, first-time subscribers still get the first month for $1. The annual digital subscription is $99.
Home delivery had to go up a bit more because the US Postal Service has raised rates so many times over the past six years we’re almost breaking even mailing the papers out. So the monthly rate for home delivery, which includes a full digital subscription, is $11. An annual subscription is $121 for home delivery and digital access.
Those of you who have been subscribers have played an enormous role in making Lagniappe Daily what it has become, and also in making sure the print version is on the streets each week and that Mobile is the only one of the three largest cities in the state that still has a newspaper. We couldn’t make that happen without you and our loyal advertisers.
I know it’s never great to be asked to pay more for what you’ve already been getting, but I would point out a Lagniappe subscription is an investment in making sure you have good government and in weeding out waste and corruption.
For instance, our reporting on the “Forever Tax” — the Business Personal Property Tax — has local officials looking at getting that burden off the backs of businesses that have less than $40,000 in personal property. Over the past few years, our reporting has led to changes that have saved the taxpayers millions. We’ve exposed millions of dollars in waste and fraudulent spending in higher education as well. The number of stories we’ve written about how public entities are spending your money are too numerous to even begin to list.
There are no plans to do away with print, so don’t freak out. And before anyone writes to tell me we should just start charging for the printed paper, that would represent a huge financial investment for new machines and there’s no guarantee that would work. We also do currently encourage print-only readers to send us a buck or two via our Paypal and Venmo accounts to help the cause. Thanks to those who do.
I promise y’all that each day we’re trying to do the best job we can as journalists to give this area the best newspaper (online and print) in the state. Increased support will only help us do an even better job. Stick with us and we’ll make you glad you did.
On to other things….
Speaking of that forever tax — the one business owners must pay each year on all the things they own on which they’ve already paid sales tax — I’m hopeful we’ll see the Mobile County Commission do something in the not-too-distant future to exempt the first $40,000 in property from this ridiculous fee.
The Legislature passed an exemption for the first $40,000 at the state level a few years ago and inserted language that allows counties to do likewise. So far, from what we’ve been told, not one of Alabama’s 67 counties has followed their lead. When we first called local officials to ask about it, I don’t think they were even really aware of the exemption.
Since we’ve been writing about it, the County Commission has been looking at the issue, and two local state legislators have even introduced bills to expand the state’s exemption to the first $100,000. Sen. David Sessions of Grand Bay and Rep. Chip Brown of Hollinger’s Island have submitted identical bills to expand that exemption. County Commissioner Randal Dueitt told reporter Scott Johnson this week he’s still in favor of seeing that exemption extended to Mobile County, but he’d also like to see what happens with the new bill in the Legislature first.
Most companies don’t pay a tremendous amount on this tax, but there aren’t many business owners who don’t find it at least highly annoying. Besides paying taxes year after year on items you’ve owned, in some cases, for decades, it also requires businesses to stop what they’re doing to take an inventory of just about everything they own. There’s also the chance they can be visited by auditors from the county’s revenue commission.
An earlier story we did on this revealed there are roughly 13,000 businesses in Mobile County alone that would be exempt from paying this tax if the statewide exemption is applied here. It would save those businesses roughly $1.2 million a year. Obviously, if that exemption is expanded to the first $100,000, it would include far more businesses.
We’ll continue writing about this issue. It’s time for this regressive tax to go. Small business owners don’t need the hassle of reporting how many desks, clocks and staplers they have every year, and it’s certainly punitive to have to pay for the same items over and over.
Funding fight
Man, the school funding issue in Baldwin County reached a three-alarm chili level of spiciness this week after Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler dropped a 1,000-word email to parents blasting state Sen. Chris Elliott for his support of a bill that would end up diverting some tax collections currently going to the county school system to those of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.
The bill, filed by Bibb County Sen. April Weaver would stipulate county sales taxes for county boards of education may only be collected in areas served by the county board of education, the end result of which could be millions redistributed to the beach systems. Elliott advanced the bill out of the senate committee he chairs this week, earning Tyler’s ire.
Tyler said Elliott is attempting to take millions from the county school system to give to the two systems that struck out on their own, and which already get $32 million annually from another county tax.
“The beach cities chose to leave the Baldwin County Public School System of their own free will,” Tyler wrote. “Elliott represents 100,000 voters across the Eastern Shore, South, and Central Baldwin, where his efforts to take away millions in funding would be especially harmful. I am saddened by his disregard for your children and our growing school system—the tens of thousands of students in his district—as he focuses his efforts ONLY on those children at the beach.”
Elliott wasn’t too happy about being called out by the superintendent, calling into question Tyler’s leadership.
“I’m very concerned about the superintendent’s leadership and to whom he’s choosing to listen. How a superintendent speaks to children, parents and those with whom he disagrees matters,” Elliott wrote. “We should be able to deal with taxes, budgets and all manner of political differences with reasonable debate and mutual respect. I have a long record of being and continue to be a huge advocate for all of public education in all of Baldwin County.”
Tyler has openly said the beach school systems are “wealthy” and are now trying to change the tax arrangements crafted when they left the county school system. He has said changing the distribution would essentially make the rich richer and hurt the rest of the county.
Tyler says he’s not terribly worried about the bill becoming law because there is overwhelming opposition from other legislators in our area. But we’ll have to see how Elliott’s attempt to take this measure before the entire senate plays out.
Be on alert
Many of the landlubbers north of the Dolly Parton Bridge are pretty fired up about this shark alert network legislation being proposed in Montgomery. Gov. Kay Ivey even woke up long enough to endorse the idea this week, so it must be genius. Kay never gets behind anything goofy.
Instead of listening to shark experts, or even people who live in areas far more shark-infested than Birmingham, Ivey and the pro-shark alert legislators keep trying to move this ball forward, convinced it will somehow prevent people from being attacked by sharks while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico. (Yes, Mexico. Deal with it!)
Of course, this is something of a self-fulfilling prophecy since there are almost never any shark attacks on the Alabama Gulf of Mexico Coast. I can almost see the sign reading “1 million days since the last shark attack” at the Shark Alert HQ that will no doubt be built by RSA and rented by the state at an exorbitant rate.
As most everyone who spends any time in proximity to the Gulf of Mexico can tell you, there are sharks in the water and it’s not uncommon to see one. The idea of hitting the panic button every time you see a shark is rather ludicrous. But there are still those determined to push this forward.
Fine. We are living in the Golden Age of Dumb Ideas, so let’s just roll with it. But if we’re going to have an alert system for extremely minute dangers, we’re going to need to set up a few more.
The most obvious system we need here in Mobile is an Owl Alert System. We’ve had more owl attacks than I can count in the past couple of years. We all need to have our phones blow up at 4 a.m. every time an early morning jogger is clawed by an owl, or when people observe “unusual” owl activity. Like maybe when one is looking in your window or in the back seat of your car. Just dial 251-472-OWLS.
A Deer Standing on the Side of the Road After Dark Alert could also be important. I know lots of people who’ve had deer just jump in front of them while they’re flying down the interstate, causing lots of damage and ruining undergarments.
I was thinking it also might be a good idea for those of us living in the southern part of the state to come up with an alert system for the folks in the northern part of Alabama that they might find every bit as dumb as we find the Shark Alert System. They don’t really have many good options. There are bobcats up there, and rattlesnakes. There are also poisonous spiders and wild boar. None of those really floated my boat. Maybe we should just give them a Raccoon Alert System. Those little bandits are cute, but they can be pretty nasty. Wouldn’t want anyone getting bitten.
