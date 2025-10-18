Good morning!
We’ll start out with a little housekeeping this morning. Some of you may have noticed Michael Strickler joined us this week as the new director of sales for Lagniappe and the Mobile Mask. It’s an addition we’re super excited about.
Michael has more than three decades of experience in broadcast, digital and out-of-home advertising sales and marketing and more than 20 of those years in management. He’s been a big part of the Gulf Coast media scene for years and will help us reach new advertisers while also strengthening relationships with the businesses who have supported us for 23 years now.
Michael will lead our sales division — which includes the fabulous Brooke O’Donnell and Sharon Bronson — including Lagniappe’s weekly print edition, Lagniappe Daily (lagniappemobile.com) and Mobile Mask, as well as sales and sponsorship opportunities for Lagniappe’s premier annual event, the Nappie Awards.
If you’ve ever considered becoming a Lagniappe advertiser but haven’t pulled the trigger — or if you’ve been with us before but haven’t for a while — drop Michael a line at mstrickler@lagniappemobile.com and he can fill you in on all the exciting things we’re doing.
Tales of IVF rulings
Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator Katie Britt was in the limelight this week at an Oval Office press conference where President Donald Trump announced a policy aimed at lowering in-vitro fertilization (IVF) costs and getting employers to offer insurance coverage for those in need of the process.
Britt spoke at length at the presser and Trump lauded her for really spearheading the issue. Britt’s own press office pushed out a release yesterday full of all the positive headlines she received for championing the new measure. All of that is great, and I do applaud the efforts to make IVF more available to those who need it and Britt’s role in making that happen.
But one of the strangest things about Alabama’s role in this issue is how a 2024 ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court has been wildly mischaracterized by Trump while Senator Britt has done nothing to set the record straight.
Britt’s speech in the Oval Office Thursday was what we’ve come to expect from Congressional Republicans these days — a verbal cascade of praise heaped upon the president for getting even moderately involved in the issue. Britt clearly knows Trump moves the fastest when he’s being told how great he is, so she did what she had to do. I get it. She’s not the first senator to overly praise a president behind a cause they care about.
However, during the press Q&A following the presentation, Trump made a bizarre claim about how IVF became a national issue.
“There was a bad decision in Alabama where a judge wanted all clinics to be immediately closed,” Trump said. “Katie called up — and said you were pretty strongly attacked by your friends, who didn’t even know you were involved in IVF.”
As Trump told this little story, Britt stood by his side, bobbing her head up and down so vigorously I thought it might snap off and roll across the floor.
I have no idea if Katie Britt ever called Trump and told him her friends were attacking her over IVF. I sent a message to her press secretary to ask, but haven’t heard back yet. It seems fairly improbable since she had zero to do with the Alabama Supreme Court decision.
But the first part of that statement was plainly false. There was not a judge who wanted all the clinics closed. The SC ruling — nine judges — essentially established embryos as humans, creating an unintended consequence of IVF clinics statewide freaking out about the prospect of being sued for the destruction of unused embryos. If you’ll remember, all of this began with an incident at Mobile Infirmary in which a patient destroyed stored embryos.
It would be easy to write this off as the president just not knowing what he was talking about and rambling as he is wont to do, except for the fact that he told this same little story in October 2024 on a podcast called “Flagrant.” Here’s what he said then:
“These are crooked politicians. It started in Alabama where a judge ruled that you couldn’t do IVF and all the clinics all over Alabama were going to shut down, were going to be shut down. And, I wasn’t an expert on IVF, but I have common sense. You know we’re the party of common sense, and some women called me, and actually Katie Britt called me – the senator from Alabama who’s really a young, good politician, smart, great husband, he’s a football player, great family. She called me up she said, ‘Sir, women have come to me and almost attacked me, and they’re my best friends, that the judge shut down IVF. He’s a very conservative judge, you know, and he shut down IVF. And I said, ‘Let’s explain it. Tell me.’ And she told me, and I said ‘No, it’s a great thing. It’s helping women have babies,’ and she didn’t know her friends were all going through IVF,” Trump recounted.
Congressional Democrats also couched the Alabama Supreme Court decision in terms that also portrayed it as a defacto ban on IVF, but Trump’s colorful creation of a judge who shut down all of the state’s clinics is especially fanciful.
I suppose the irony here is probably the most conservative Supreme Court in America is being dumped on by the president for a ruling that is as pro-life as it gets. It’s hard not to wonder how those justices feel watching Britt stand right there shaking her head up and down while grinning ear-to-ear while Trump weaves this tall tale at their expense.
It wouldn’t have been difficult for Britt to gently set the record straight without totally embarrassing the president, but there’s not even the courage in DC to risk slightly upsetting Trump.
I’m sure none of this matters to half the country, and the other half is thinking “Trump made something up? Clutch the pearls!” Still, I’d love to have seen Britt show enough leadership there to stop her apple polishing long enough to disabuse the entire nation of the notion that some bad judge in Alabama shut down IVF. Before long, the disinformation becomes a “fact.”
Maybe that’s asking too much in the current political climate.
Open records fail
I think it’s fair to the changes to the Alabama Open Records Act passed last year a “hard fail.”
We’ve given it time to see if the changes would do anything to make the nation’s worst open records laws any better, but if anything, the new law may have made it worse. That’s not to say the legislators who changed the law weren’t attempting to make things better, it’s simply that the lesser angels of Alabama’s bureaucracy have found ways to thwart the law’s intentions.
The new law set mandatory response deadlines at 10 days and a “substantive” response within 15 days. Sounds good, right? Except it seems a lot of governmental agencies now look at it as being a 10-day waiting period to do anything, whereas before they might get you something sooner.
“Complex” requests are now allowed a 45-day window, so you really have to keep it simple if you don’t want to end up waiting a month and a half for information. The whole process can start over again if a request needs to be tweaked or changed in any way.
State agencies in particular have always been horrible about responding to open records requests, but this has just given them license to be worse. For example, we’ve been attempting to get some records from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and have run up against these new delaying tactics. Although the records we seek were submitted digitally to the AG, his office still wants us to snail mail our request. Why?
Another thing the law did was change the designation of the requestor from “citizen” to “resident,” so they can now deny a request from anyone who doesn’t have an Alabama driver’s license.
Many agencies are now charging for records — most of which are already digitized. It’s just another way of trying to keep media and citizens from asking for public information.
As I’ve said before, no open records reform will work as long as there isn’t anyone charged with oversight of records requests. There remains no one to go to when records requests are delayed or denied in contravention of the spirit of the law. As journalists, it’s even more maddening because just across the state line in Florida, things are so, so much better. Florida makes it much easier to access all sorts of information with minimal effort.
I’d love to see the Legislature take another bite of the apple on this issue and really consider creating a pathway for appealing records decisions. Right now the only way to do that is to hire a lawyer and go to court.
