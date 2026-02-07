Good morning!
I’d like to start this week by commending Lagniappe’s team of journalists — three news reporters and our sports editor — for the prodigious output on Lagniappe Daily this week, particularly on Thursday and Friday.
In that timeframe, we published 21 news and sports articles to Lagniappe Daily. If you’re one of the people paying 30 cents a day for a subscription, you got a tremendous bang for your 60 cents.
And these aren’t puff pieces. We had multiple stories on the Meta solar farm in Baldwin County, coverage of a hearing for the couple who fired more than 50 shots at MPD officers during a standoff last month, multiple stories about the on/off/moved visit of U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to the area and the protest it spawned, a U.S. Secret Service search for credit card skimmers locally, a legislative bill that would change Public Service Commissioners to appointed officials rather than elected, local NFL legend Willie Anderson being denied the Hall of Fame once again, and more.
It felt like every five minutes someone was asking me to edit a story.
I hate that so many in our community didn’t get to see these stories because they’re not subscribers, but maybe those of you who are can tell them what they’re missing. I’m proud of the work we’re doing. I wish we could give it away for free online, but then you wouldn’t have a local newspaper anymore.
Thanks, as always, to those of you who do subscribe and who advertise. You’re carrying the water for the rest of the community when it comes to making sure these important stories see the light of day.
Hold on, because they gave me a lot to cover in this week’s Brunch.
The Blight Brothers
Once upon a time, Jim and Woody Walker were downtown Dauphin Street royalty. They played a big role — among others — in helping bring our dead downtown back to life in the 1990s.
The brothers eventually settled in at the OK Bike Shop at the corner of Washington Avenue and Dauphin Street and for many years ran a popular restaurant/bar, which expanded into the next building as Liquid Sushi and then even to a high-end steakhouse next to that.
Their restaurants were regularly part of my dining and entertainment routine. But along came COVID, and like everyone else, the Walker Brothers had to shut down. Even as other businesses struggled back to life after the shutdown, though, the Walkers’ restaurants remained shuttered. Staffers waited around for a bit, hopeful of restarting their jobs, but eventually found employment elsewhere.
Six years later, the OK Bike Shop building is one of the biggest eyesores in Downtown Mobile. The front door has been kicked in for a couple of months now and the cursory efforts to secure the building with plywood wouldn’t keep even a toddler or the most drug-addled vagrant out. It’s now hard for me not to think of the Walkers as “The Blight Brothers.” I’ll let them fight over who gets to be Orville and who gets to be Wilbur.
This week, the city moved not only to physically secure the Bike Shop building, but also another building owned by Walker Brothers Investments at 470 Dauphin Street that has been the poster child for downtown blight for years. It was most noted for the electric green paint the owners had slapped on the plywood in what can only be read as a thumbing of their noses at the city’s edicts that they at least plug up the open holes on the structure. This week, one of the front walls collapsed, leaving the structure open to anyone suicidal enough to venture in.
Coincidentally, this very week, the City Council also shot down Jim Walker’s attempts to get a certificate of need to run a golf cart service downtown after he — bizarrely — decided to tell the council he intended to hire convicted felons to drive those carts. Walker put the council in a no-win situation with that announcement, since they would at least be held politically — if not legally — accountable for any potential mayhem caused by his staff of misunderstood felons. It was a master’s course in not reading the room.
Honestly, even though Walker’s unprompted admission provided ample reason to deny his request, the council missed a unique opportunity to ask him some pointed questions about the derelict properties he is or was involved in and to use the damage those properties are doing to downtown as a reason to sink his golf cart dreams.
As it stands, Jim Walker has claimed he no longer owns the property and it belongs to his brother, who appears to be AWOL on this whole thing. Regardless, the property at 470 Dauphin has certainly been in horrible disrepair for more than a decade, long before their breakup.
If only the Walker Brothers Investments’ blight was an anomaly downtown, it might not be so galling. But they’re hardly alone in terms of downtown buildings whose owners should be fined into submission or have their property confiscated and sold at public auction.
It gets worse, though.
As the city moved in this week to secure the building at 470 Dauphin, we asked officials what comes next. The answer isn’t going to make anyone happy, other than those who lord over blight. The city will pay either its own workers or a private contractor to shore up the building so it won’t collapse. Once that work is done, the owners or owner, will have 45 days to respond. In the next couple of months there will be a public hearing so the City Council can send whichever Walker owns the property an invoice.
That invoice starts the clock ticking for an undetermined length of time on some kind of response from the owners, before the city can place a lien on the building. Oh, BTW, the city officials said the building already has a tax lien on it. There’s then an 18-month period in which the owners can pay the lien before it goes to probate court. That could take two or three more years.
So we could be staring at this dilapidated building dragging down the entire entertainment district for five more years. Sigh.
As Sandy Stimpson was leaving office he attempted to put in place more stringent rules regarding downtown blight to make owners of empty buildings inside the Henry Aaron Loop register their properties with the city, pay an annual fee, set up a fire protection system, provide proof of liability insurance worth at least $1 million, among other things. One of the primary debates at this time was whether property owners would be allowed to self-report their buildings or if city workers should do so. City Attorney Ricardo Woods said making the city do it would put more work on code enforcement employees, so the ordinance that effectively will be in force at the beginning of next year allows people like the Blight Brothers to self-report.
Anyone see a problem there?
I’m all for property rights, but they also come with responsibilities. The downtown blightmeisters are hurting everyone else around them and the city as a whole. Millions of tax dollars have been poured into trying to revitalize downtown Mobile, but that progress is stymied by owners like Walker Brothers Investments that clearly have zero intention of repairing their properties and putting them into productive use.
Those who own properties nearby — or even next door — have their own values depressed and run the risk of vagrants burning the entire block down. Major retail is never going to come downtown if it stares across the street at boarded up buildings. The city as a whole will never enjoy the tax benefits of a fully thriving downtown with shoddy collapsing buildings on most blocks. Other cities manage to do this. I know we can too, if there’s the willpower.
A five-year fix is unacceptable. Mayor Cheriogotis and the City Council need to put real teeth in their new ordinance and apply it without fear or favor — even to politically connected, wealthy landlords. This is an area where our new mayor can shine. I hope he will.
I long for the day when plywood is not part of the downtown cityscape.
No stinking appointments
State Rep. Chip Brown (R-Hollinger’s Island) is pushing one of the more disappointing and clearly political bills I’ve seen in years that would disenfranchise the voters of this state from selecting the political hacks at the Alabama Public Disservice Commission.
Brown wants to see PSC commissioners appointed by the governor, speaker of the house and Senate president pro tempore instead of being elected by we the people. His stated logic for this is that things aren’t really great now and we’ve had lots of rate increases and people are unhappy with the high price of utilities, particularly electricity.
“I figured that would be the knee-jerk reaction,” he told reporter Kyle Hamrick this week regarding criticism of the bill. “My response to that is how is that working out for us? When we’re one of 10 states [that have an elected public service commission], it’s an office where people cannot raise the funds necessary to get their message out there, get their ideas out there. Is it better to run the risk of having outside money come in to try to sway these elections? From an accountability standpoint, really, what is the accountability now? People complain constantly about rate hikes, but what is being done about that? The public service commission right now has to worry about trying to raise money from a political standpoint, trying to make decisions that won't aggravate the powers that be.”
But he also openly admitted to us the bill is a direct response to Democrats recently managing to flip two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission, which he blamed on “out-of-state environmental groups” pushing money into the state to try to upend the Republican-controlled regulatory group. Yes Chip, it was that out-of-state money, not the insanely high electrical rates, I’m sure.
What this actually smells like is Alabama Power Company freaking out after seeing what happened in Georgia and worrying some of its bought-and-paid-for lackeys on this state’s PSC could be next. As we’ve documented several times, APCO has asked for, and received, numerous rate increases over the past six years that have driven power bills through the roof.
The current — and past — members of Alabama’s PSC have dutifully obliged Alabama Power’s every request. More importantly to the state’s most powerful entity, though, they have abdicated their duty to hold open hearings regarding said rates for decades now. Alabama Power has not had to open its books to the public to explain why it needs higher and higher rates even as it posts billions in profits. Or to explain smearing tens of millions around the state each year via its “charitable foundation,” which gives millions to organizations that are hardly charities and often are directly associated with APCO employees.
Another part of the logic behind Brown’s bill is that the PSC commissioners can’t really raise a lot of money for election, so they’re out there facing off against the big, bad environmental groups who have millions.
“Typically, people running for the public service commission can’t raise the money to get their names and ideas out there, so outside money comes in and it's perfect to win a race like that,” he said. “By going to an appointed commission we can actually have more accountability.”
That’s a great story, if you forget that Alabama Power uses all of its political influence on behalf of the people it wants on the commission. The last time a commissioner they didn’t want landed on the PSC, his life was all-but-ruined by the campaign against him. Also, when is the last time an incumbent PSC commissioner lost? Brown’s argument is a Trojan Horse.
If you’re wondering how much influence Alabama Power has, Brown and his 14 co-sponsors on this bill — which is included in a package of legislation — have cumulatively received $196,000 in donations from the Alabama Power State Employee PAC. Brown has received $8,500 in contributions since 2018. He’s hardly the big dog among the group, though. Sen. Bobby Singleton has gotten $35,000, and almost all of the other senators, including Vivian Figures, have received more than $20,000.
But let’s look at how much influence Alabama Power has in those offices Brown says will appoint dispassionate commissioners with the public’s best interests at heart.
Gov. Kay Ivey has received $336,000 in contributions from the Alabama Power State Employee PAC since 2014. Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter has taken in $16,500 from APCO since 2014 and Senate Pro Tempore Garlan Gudger has received $35,000 since 2018 from the same PAC.
And these are the people who are going to be filling the commission seats to regulate Alabama Power? (Sad trombone.) Can’t you just feel the accountability coming?
Not that Brown’s really making the point that the people we currently have in office at the PSC are inept and stooges for the utility companies, but his basic theme that we could do better is indeed fundamentally true. Of course, the same could be said for many elected offices, even some of the highest in the land. That still doesn’t mean the people shouldn’t decide.
Voters making poor choices, or trying to keep them from being influenced by organizations you don’t agree with isn’t a valid reason for taking away their right to vote.
Now let’s get to the other part of this thing — the idea that having the governor and two other high-ranking state officials appoint the commissioners will produce a better or different result than what we’ve had. Ask yourselves, have our current governor, speaker of the house or president pro tempore of the Senate shown any interest whatsoever in reducing your power bills? Have they used their political power to pressure the PSC to do anything that would help alleviate that pressure? What have Brown and the others pushing this bill said or done about the issue? Are they regularly using their bully pulpits to take on Alabama Power and the PSC?
No? Then why are they going to do a “better” job? Make no mistake, this is only about making sure Alabama Power doesn’t lose control of the PSC. I don’t think there’s much of a danger Democrats will win these seats, just maybe not the “right” Republicans. Two of the three PSC commissioners — Jeremy Odom and Chris Beeker — face election this year, so there's an opportunity flip the commission away from APCO hand puppets.
There’s a whole other matter here as well — a further accumulation of power by the governor’s office. There is no guarantee the governor will actually fill all of those PSC positions, even if the law requires it. Need proof? I’ve got it.
The Alabama Ethics Commission is supposed to have five members. Kay Ivey has left two of those spots unfilled for at least three years now, despite the law requiring her to fill the spots. But who’s going to make her do it? Nobody has so far. I guess someone could file an ethics complaint against her, but since she could pop two new members on the board at any time and get rid of Executive Director Tom Albritton, he’s not going to rock that boat.
Brown brushed off such concerns saying the PSC is “a much more high-profile board” than the Ethics Commission, so they would never leave it short a member or two. More high-profile than the commission that’s supposed to police corruption in this massively corrupt state? Come on Chip! If the Ethics Commission isn’t high profile, it’s precisely because it’s been neutered by having unfilled commissioner positions, which has allowed the ethically compromised Albritton to stay in office doing essentially nothing.
As Kay Ivey showed with her arbitrary removal of Commissioner Kent Davis from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs last year, the governor can also declare a use of “supreme executive authority” and remove any appointee at any time. So these appointed PSC commissioners would be totally at-will employees of the governor. Don’t forget, it’s perfectly OK for the governor, speaker of the house and the Senate president pro tempore to take campaign contributions from utilities regulated by the PSC.
Brown, who is running unopposed this year for re-election, is pushing a bill that is the legislative equivalent of a burning Port-O-Let and ought to be stamped out as such. It’s a naked political power grab at the public’s expense.
If Brown is so concerned about PSC candidates not getting enough campaign money to run, he and his co-signers should donate some of their political war chests to candidates they believe actually would make a difference instead of trying to keep the people from having a voice.
Alabama Power knows you’re sick of your ridiculously high power bills so they are moving to take away your ability to pick the people who are supposed to regulate them — the people who approve or disapprove their rate hike requests.
APCO’s bought-and-paid-for fake news site Yellowhammer News not-coinsidentally ran a story this week claiming out-of-state money is flooding into the state to influence energy policy. The synergy between the PR effort and legislation is rather telling.
The PSC candidates in Georgia didn’t lose because of environmental groups, they lost because people there wised up to the fact they were getting run over by Georgia Power and the Southern Company.
Brown’s bill ought to be called “The Alabama Power Protection Act.” If he doesn’t think we should pick our own PSC commissioners, that should tell you all you need to know about what he really thinks about the intelligence of his own voters.
Skimmer scammers
OK, I have to admit I’m a little freaked out at the next level of technology dreamed up by people who want to snatch money out of our bank accounts.
I’d heard of the so-called “credit card skimmers,” but really didn’t know what they were until this week. The U.S. Secret Service, which is tasked with handling financial crimes in addition to protecting high-ranking elected officials, called to tell us they’d be doing some work on the skimmers around town and asking if we wanted to send a reporter. Grant McLaughlin went with them Thursday and what he showed me when he came back blew my mind.
Essentially, the skimmers are look-alike shells that go over an ATM or cash register checkout pay station. They slip right over them so you can’t even tell they’re there. They have their own battery power and internet connections and gather all of your bank info when you try to pay for those potato chips and slide your card into the machine.
Insidiously, the stores don’t even notice, because they still get their transaction. The skimmers aren’t stealing your measly potato chips payment, they’re grabbing the info they’ll need to clean out your bank account later.
I remember when this kind of thing started with gas station pumps years ago. We were told to watch out because thieves were putting devices on the pumps that could grab your card info. I still occasionally will give a gas pump the twice-over before fueling up and assiduously avoid low-rent looking gas stations, both because of the potential for skimmers and also because I don’t want to pump watered-down gas into my car.
Please read Grant’s story about skimmers, it could help save you. If you’re not inclined to read the whole thing, at least know you’re safest if you tap your card versus inserting it into the machine you have the best chance of not getting ripped off.
They always said it was necessity, but I’m not so sure thievery isn’t actually the mother of invention.
Much ado…
Would-be Lieutenant Governor Wes Allen has made a lot of noise over the past month about finding a small number — 186 — of non-citizens who have managed to register to vote in the state, and an even smaller number — 25 — who actually voted. Allen, our current Secretary of State, is tasked with election security.
I’m glad to see he’s looking into the matter, but it’s come off more and more as a political stunt as we’ve tried to determine what actually happened. When Allen announced the findings, naturally we asked for details. When did it happen? How many times? How did they manage to do this? We were told it was all under investigation and such details could not be divulged.
So we started asking local officials how 33 non-citizens in Mobile and Baldwin Counties — 19 and 14 respectively — wound up on the voter rolls and when four of them actually voted. The answers were less-than-shocking. It appears Allen’s dragnet goes back 42 years and the vast majority of the votes took place so long ago they are beyond the statute of limitations as far as prosecution goes.
Mobile County Probate Judge Mark Erwin explained the vast majority of the registrations appear to have happened accidentally via electronic efforts to get state-issued identification cards.
“They might just be clicking that box or the worker or the person applying (for an ID), not realizing what they're doing, clicks a box that says, ‘Yes, I would like to register to vote with my ID,’” Erwin said.
The bottom line is this happened over decades and didn’t affect any elections. It’s human error, not a conspiracy. Allen has made it a centerpiece of his campaign, but it’s a castle built on sand, which is why he appears so unwilling to talk about details.
It says more about him than it does any chronic failure in our voting system. I won’t say it’s nothing, but it’s nothing adjacent.
