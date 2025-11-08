Good morning!
I really don’t know how we’re supposed to make it through this shutdown. It comes at the absolute worst time and is destroying the lives of millions.
When are ESPN, ABC, Disney and YouTube TV going to come to the table and finally put the American public first?!
Oh, you thought I was talking about that other shutdown, the one where people will lose their food benefits, government workers aren’t being paid and our entire airline industry is being compromised because the buffoons in Washington can’t figure out how to do their jobs? Yes, that is indeed a troubling issue, but as I write this Saturday morning the more urgent problem is how am I going to watch the most important football games this weekend with YouTube and the Disney family fighting over money?
This wouldn’t be such a big issue if Disney wouldn’t keep snapping up other media entities. If this was just a fight between Disney and YouTube, I can live without “Snow White and the Seven Height-Challenged Individuals” for as long as it takes them to figure things out. But because Disney owns ABC and most of ESPN, we’re suffering.
Frankly, one of the reasons we moved over to the upstart YouTube TV a couple of years ago is because of the constant fights Comcast was having with one network or another. It seemed like you couldn’t watch a show without having to read a crawl at the bottom explaining how in addition to the $500 a month we were paying to Comcast, we also needed to call them — call them!? Try it! I dare you! — and tell them how upset we’d be if the Hallmark Network was no longer available due to a contract dispute.
It’s the way of the world. The big providers are constantly pushing the networks to pay them more for delivering audience, even as they jack up consumer prices on the other end.
I thought it would be different with YouTube TV, but now that they’re becoming the 800-pound television gorilla, here we are again. And this time it really hurts. At least the past viewing disruptions I’ve experienced lasted a very short time. This mess is now in its second weekend of NCAA and NFL football.
Need I remind the dopes running these two companies that football season is only a precious few months (seven) of the year? Have this fight in May - mid August and most of us couldn’t care less. In fact, in our household we generally turn YouTube TV off once football season is over, especially now that they’re getting all proud of their prices, as my country relatives might say.
I realize this rant may seem insensitive given the issues presented by the U.S. government shutdown, particularly those related to people losing access to food they depend upon. But I expect the government shutdown to come to an end the second the politicians realize reelection to their phoney baloney jobs hangs in the balance, which better happen before the flights I’m taking in less than two weeks, or you’ll have to suffer through another shutdown/sleeping in an airport rant.
Nobody elected YouTube and Disney. They both probably have mountains of money to keep them going while this dumb fight continues to deprive us of the football we, as Americans, are guaranteed in one of the lesser known amendments to the constitution. (That’s an educated guess.)
Trump is hot and heavy to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and that opportunity is staring him straight in the face right now. Forget about Gaza. You’ve already seen they’ll be shooting at each other 10 minutes after you broker a “cease fire.” Get YouTube TV and Disney together in the newly be-golded Oval Office, serve lots of sweet tea, then tell them they can’t use the newly refurbished Lincoln bathroom with the (possibly) historically correct marble until they hammer out a deal. Get that done before the NFL cranks up today and I’ll personally lead the letter writing campaign to the people in Switzerland or Scotland or wherever they decide who gets the prize.
This shutdown must end before kickoff!
Bronner chimes in
I almost fainted dead away this week when I saw Dr. David Bronner’s RSA newsletter calling for state leaders to come together to find a solution to the 21 million tons of toxic coal ash Alabama Power wants to bury in the mud next to the Mobile River.
Of course this isn’t a new story. You’ve all heard me yammer about it constantly for years, and Lagniappe has covered the matter extensively. But in all this time, nobody with any political stature in the state has dared to challenge APCO on its hair-brained scheme to leave their toxic mess in the mud.
“We need your cooperation again for South Alabama. Not for new jobs, but for solving an old problem that still exists. That problem hangs over all of Alabama, like a knife to your throat: the coal ash dump that sits next to Mobile Bay,” Bronner wrote in his newsletter, in a column that started out by commending state and federal officials for securing the Space Force HQ in Huntsville.
While Bronner didn’t directly attack Alabama Power and treated them as gently as possible, he didn’t mince words when it came to describing the threat posed by this toxic mess sitting in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.
“A breach of the Mobile site would clearly damage Mobile Bay for decades,” Bronner stated. “We do not need finger-pointing; we need to, jointly, with Alabama Power, our Washington team, and our state team, unite and start the long process to solve this huge environmental bomb NOW, NOT IGNORE IT until Mother Nature decides to let it bust loose and damage Mobile Bay, affecting not just Mobile Bay but the entire state. We need to discuss how this problem can be solved before the damage is done to Alabama.”
I can’t imagine there’s much happiness at APCO HQ right now about Bronner’s broadside of their plan to just leave the coal ash where it is. While Bronner isn’t an elected official, he still has a tremendous amount of clout across the state, and his statements may finally offer enough cover for the actual elected officials to speak up about getting APCO to move the ash.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not delusional. I know the vast majority of our state legislators, county commissioners and mayors are terrified to upset Alabama Power. Still, maybe there are a few who want to say something but have been afraid of being the first one through the door.
Bronner is right about this. There are things we know. The coal ash is sitting in the groundwater, and that won’t change unless it is excavated and moved. We know it is leaching into the groundwater, fines have been issued and a recent study showed heavy metals around the pond at astronomical levels.
EPA rules won’t allow power companies to leave their ash sitting in groundwater, but Alabama Power continues to fight to do exactly that.
Here’s a pat on the back for Bronner taking this issue on and hoping it will inspire others to show a little backbone for once.
Lather, rinse, repeat
Now you didn’t think Attorney General Steve Marshall was going to let plaintiffs in the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund lawsuit start asking a bunch of discovery questions without once again running to the Supreme Court did you?
Yep, for the third time now, Marshall is trying to get the Supreme Court to help him shut down excessive nosiness into how more than $3 million was spent in scholarship money from the charitable trust. Previously, Marshall successfully shot down Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Greg Griffin’s attempt to appoint a special master over the case, and unsuccessfully sought to have the SC stop Griffin from appointing a special fiduciary.
On Thursday, Marshall filed a writ of mandamus with the Supreme Court attempting to have other plaintiffs — Amos’ niece and grand-niece as well as high school student Tyra Lindsey — booted from the case because they have “no standing.” Marshall has been arguing the others have no standing in this case for years now, but lost a motion to have them kicked out back in late September.
That loss set in motion the other plaintiff’s opportunities to begin discovery, which I’m certain would have focused heavily on obtaining the master list of who got money from the fund. While nobody from his office would dare say so, it’s becoming obvious that Marshall is working hard to have this case die a quiet death.
His representatives already claimed to have come up with a settlement agreeable to Regions Bank, which has acted as trustee for the fund, as well as the current and former board members who have been accused by plaintiffs of mismanaging possibly millions of dollars.
Of course public interest in this case goes back to Lagniappe breaking the story of Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton’s children getting at least $120,000 in tuition money from the fund, upon which he served as a board member. This raised ethical and legal questions concerning the state’s chief ethicist, questions that have never been answered.
What we do know is once millions in oil money started flowing into the once-sleepy little trust, those in charge stopped putting the names of recipients on IRS 990 forms as they started doling out larger and larger scholarships. We also know at least one former Albritton Firm partner, Judge Ben Bowen, has a child who received scholarship money, and plaintiffs have alleged that is just the tip of the iceberg.
For his part, Judge Griffin has said he can’t accept any settlement without first having a full accounting of how money was spent. To that end, he appointed a special fiduciary, who has turned his report over to the court. Those results have not been made public, though.
It’s hard to look at Marshall’s behavior throughout this long-running saga and not feel like he’s riding herd for Albritton, the other board members and Regions. If there’s nothing to hide, bring it out in the open!
Marshall has also never explained why the other plaintiffs give him so much heartburn. They aren’t asking anything from the case other than for the court to remove Albritton et al so the fund can be run properly. One would think Marshall’s goals would be in alignment with that.
In fact, in his varied efforts to remove the other plaintiffs from the case, Marshall has never explained what harm is befalling the case by having them there. Now, if they’re not part of the case, well then Stevie becomes the only one asking questions and nobody is there to object to this mysterious settlement.
It’s too bad this case hasn’t gotten the statewide attention it deserves. First of all because it exposes some very unethical — possibly even illegal — behavior by the head of the state’s Ethics Commission, which also explains why so much corruption goes unchecked in this state. Secondly, Marshall’s behavior has been nothing short of bizarre.
He spent $150,000 to have outside counsel handle the case, only to see that attorney’s brother end up being appointed to the Ethics Commission. What a coincidence!
This whole thing has massive “Epstein Files” energy about it, with Marshall playing a convincing Mike Johnson role.
Honestly, if Marshall would just allow the public release of the Amos scholarship beneficiaries, as well as details of any other perks board members might have enjoyed, he could work his little deal out in peace. But those who’ve followed this saga want to see who got what.
There’s really no telling what the Supreme Court will do in this matter. After they crushed the special master, I would have said they were in the bag for Albritton as well, but then they allowed the special fiduciary. It does feel a lot like Montgomery is moving hard to help Albritton out.
Never forget, Gov. Ivey has left multiple vacancies on the Ethics Commission for years — a clear violation of the state constitution, which requires her to fill them. But it also means she could change the structure of the board in an instant, something that creates leverage. The powers that be appear to be quite happy to leave the ethically challenged ethics chief right where he is — compromised and unlikely to cause much trouble. Revealing how he and his buddies distributed that $3 million may present an existential threat to the current arrangement.
If the Supremes acquiesce to Marshall’s mandamus, the whole Mabel Amos fiasco might fade away without so much as a squeak.
