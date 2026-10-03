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Sunday Brunch — The furries are coming!

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Good morning!

Hey guys, glad you're here to read a little Sunday Brunch. If you're not a subscriber, but want to enjoy my weekly commentary, along with a curated list of stories you may have missed this week, and EVERYTHING Lagniappe Daily produces, it's just $1 for the first month and $9 a month afterwards. That's just 30 cents a day. Those of you who are subscribing are one of the main reasons Mobile is the largest city in Alabama that still has a newspaper. Thank you!

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

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(4) comments

John Kavanagh

"They weren’t paying me enough to get probed." Classic.

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I was caught (pleasantly) by surprise a few years ago when I learned that noted architect Bertram Goldberg has two very interesting references in our fair city.

The Chicago native studied at Harvard, and the Bauhaus in Berlin, and in his celebrated 60 year career was the architect of record on dozens of innovative designs including, wait for it... Pineda Island on the causeway and Providence Hospital in West Mobile.

http://bertrandgoldberg.org/works/pineda-island

http://bertrandgoldberg.org/works/providence-hospital

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Ginnie

It’s sad that the majority of voters don’t think for themselves and consider the policies of a candidate or their qualifications but continue to cast their vote for the same party and the same people who have done nothing for them because that’s what their grandparents did or their parents, etc. It’s also sad that some voters are not thinking adults rational enough to overlook someone’s personality but instead vote for someone whose administration is trashing our economy and causing the worst inflation since 1980, erasing the security of our border and is not capable of being on the world stage without making him and our country look weak. And it’s just going to get worse the next two years. So I hope those people are happy they stuck it to “angry orange man” and in the meantime, stuck it to themselves.

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Ginnie

I’m not quite sure why this comment I made is under an article in November 2022 is under an article that is not of the same subject and is dated in March, 2023.

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