Time once again for the weekly rant about legislative efforts to reorganize the Public Service Commission in a way that protects Alabama Power from having their books scrutinized.
If you’ve been paying attention, you know a bill earlier this session that would have taken away your right to vote for PSC commissioners crashed and burned due to public backlash aided by a recording of a greasy APCO lobbyist attempting to manipulate the passage of the bill.
In the wake of that conflagration, Rep. Mack Butler’s House Bill 475 has morphed into a sledgehammer that will pry open the power company’s books under oath. It’s wending its way through the legislature, but Butler says “powerful, powerful forces” are arrayed against it. I think we all know who.
Out of nowhere then, the hilariously named “Power to the People” bill was dropped and passed in the state senate. This legislation would expand the PSC to seven commissioners — one in each U.S. House of Representatives’ district — and creates a cabinet-level state Energy Secretary who would be appointed by the governor.
On the surface, the PTTP bill doesn’t sound terrible, although the problem with the PSC as it’s currently configured isn’t in the number of commissioners, it’s that they don’t do their jobs. Having seven people not doing their jobs isn’t better than three not doing their jobs.
Let’s delve beneath the surface a little, though. It’s not hard to see why this new bill is just another way to try to keep the heat off the power company. The thing everyone needs to keep in mind is that both of these efforts to change the PSC are born of two Georgia PSC seats being flipped to Democrats last year. But it’s not even that they’re Democrats, it’s that they weren’t Georgia Power’s hand-picked commissioners.
Georgia Power and Alabama Power are both owned by the Southern Company, in case you didn’t know or forgot.
Rep. Chip Brown said as much when he sponsored the first bill to take away your right to vote. He blatantly said it was designed to keep the voters from being seduced by “outside money” and influenced into voting the wrong way. Power to the People is the same intention wrapped in different skin.
Alabama Power is currently going through boxes of adult diapers over the prospect that the two PSC commissioners up for election this year — Jeremy Oden and Chris Beeker — will be voted out of office and replaced by people who aren’t APCO-brand hand puppets. As Alabama’s PSC only has three members, changing two opens the door to dreaded rate hearings — something they haven’t faced since 1982. Oh, and once they’re elected, the commissioners would serve six-year terms.
They’re aware people are pissed. Alabama has the highest electricity rates in the Southeast and every rate increase APCO has asked for this decade has been rubber stamped by the people who are supposed to regulate the utilities and protect consumers from being gouged.
Most of us feel the opposite is taking place, with good reason.
So what’s wrong with adding four more commissioners? It’s simply a ploy to buy APCO time. The PTTP bill would allow the governor to appoint the four new commissioners. Two of them would run for election after two years and the other two after four years.
If one believes these political appointees are likely to be more APCO-friendly than those elected by an angry electorate might be, then this would load the PSC with five utility-friendly members for at least two more years and probably longer. Incumbency being the advantage it is, it would be very difficult to root out Alabama Power loyalists in any reasonable amount of time. And let’s also not forget any time one of these people leave office early, there will be an appointment.
On top of all of this, nobody really knows what this Energy Secretary will do.
It’s a pig in a poke. And if you need any evidence of that, just look at the break-neck speed with which this is being herded through the legislature. They want to get this done before their phones start ringing again.
Personally, I think we’d be far better off passing Butler’s bill, keeping the PSC at three members and voting out Oden and Beeker this year. Let the hearings begin.
Oh no she didn’t
The efforts to wrangle “Power to the People” through the senate offered some much-needed comedy this week courtesy of our often haughty long-serving Sen. Vivian Davis Figures.
During a committee hearing, Ashtyn Kennedy, a digital influencer from Prattville got up at the public hearing and blasted the senators for taking campaign money from Alabama Power.
“I find it interesting that the same people proposing this bill are the same people who have taken Alabama Power PAC money in almost every race,” Kennedy said. “I have Alabamians telling me — just a random influencer yapper — that they are taking out credit cards to pay their power bill. They are wondering, ‘Hey, could I skip this meal to pay my power bill?’ I had someone tell me they are deciding between their medicine and their power bill.”
Figures did not like the implication that she and her compatriots were “bought” by the power company and called Kennedy back up to chastise her publicly.
“I am offended you basically said we all take PAC money, Alabama Power’s money. I do. I take everybody’s money, but that does not reflect how I vote,” Figures said. “If I believe in something, I am going to vote for it, but I have the courage and the gumption to vote against someone who has given me money, too. We all know to run a campaign, to run a race, you have to have money.”
Going full on third person, Figures continued, saying, “Every supporter I have had these 30 years also knows they haven't bought a vote and they haven't bought influence. Because if Vivian doesn't believe it's the right thing to do, I can't do it and I tell them that to their faces,” she said. “I'm offended you would say we are being bought, because I am not bought and I am not sold by a living person. I only speak to God.”
Kennedy got off a withering parting shot, saying, “Every constituent is offended at the prices.”
I certainly don’t believe every political donation means a politician is bought off by the donor, but I’d also say Vivian “doth protest too much” in this case. It was a neat mental trick to try to turn her acceptance of Alabama Power donations into a badge of courage, but it fell waaaaay short.
Yes, politicians who are in competitive races do need money to run for office, but Vivian Figures is rarely in that boat. She’s been in the senate for almost 30 years and faced opposition just three times. One of those was the spanking judge Herman Thomas, who was hardly a real threat. Otherwise, she runs unopposed — as she is this year — which means little to no need for piles of power company money.
Figures hasn’t gotten tons of APCO money. Just $11,000 in close to 30 years, so I doubt those donations have played a major role in her political career. Still, you’re not exactly staking out the high moral ground by taking money from “everybody,” especially when you don’t actually need it.
If she wants to show some “courage and gumption,” Figures should have sided with the people paying outrageous electrical bills and voted against “Power to the People.” But, as Kennedy predicted, Figures and all the other senators on the committee voted in favor of the bill.
Home is where the exemption is
Over the years, one story that is a constant during election seasons is whether candidates live where they claim they live. These stories are annoying because proving where someone lives, especially someone of means who has several homes, isn’t always easy. And also residency requirements vary depending on the office.
That’s been an issue with U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville’s gubernatorial run. One of his opponents has been particularly adamant that Tuberville has not lived in Alabama for seven consecutive years, as required by law in order to hold the office of governor. The claim is that Tuberville actually has lived at his $5 million beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, not the much smaller, single-bathroom house he’s claiming as his residence in Auburn.
This isn’t a new story, but what is new is that Lagniappe’s Scott Johnson discovered this week that in 2025, Tuberville filed an H4 exemption on his Auburn home for the first time. The H4 designation is available to residents age 65 and older whose most recent Alabama income tax return showed income above $12,000, and it exempts the homeowner from the state portion of ad valorem taxes on a primary homestead.
In other words, it’s an additional homestead exemption Tuberville has been eligible to take for six years, but hasn’t.
Tuberville has used this house as his official residence when running for office in Alabama since 2019. His wife and son, Tucker, bought the house in 2017, according to government records, but Tommy wasn’t added to the deed until 2024. And now he’s filed an additional exemption on the home.
Does that prove he hasn’t lived there for seven years? No. Does it raise more questions? Possibly.
The logic is kind of difficult to swallow for a lot of people. Tuberville had a very nice, and expensive home on Lake Martin, the address of which he used during an initial foray into running for governor in 2017. He abandoned that campaign and in July of 2017, he showed up in an ESPN commercial advertising his new role at the sports network talking about his move to Florida.
“Six months ago, after 40 years of coaching football, I hung up my whistle and moved to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, with the white sands and the blue water,” he said. “What a great place to live.”
Three houses, but one of these things is not like the others. The one he’s claiming to have lived in for seven years is not a multi-million dollar home or waterfront property. And the shuffling around of ownerships and last year’s addition of the H4 exemption only makes it more confusing.
Political consultants have said “there’s no there, there” regarding any Tuberville residency issues, but it would be simple enough for him to prove it. Even just bank records showing where he spends his money would probably put it all to rest, but his campaign has shut down any discussion of the matter.
His Republican rival Ken McFeeters is now threatening legal action if the state’s GOP doesn’t investigate the matter. So far, they have shown no interest in looking too much.
Like I said, these stories are a pain. It would be much better if the state had a mechanism for making sure people live where they say they live. But it also wouldn’t be a bad idea for Tuberville to put it all out there. If he can put the speculation to rest, he should.
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