Good morning!
I know you’re probably still sleepy from having an hour just magically snatched away last night as we “sprung forward” into Daylight Saving Time.
I’ve always thought the perfect time to commit a murder is during the hour that doesn’t exist when we change times. I’m not encouraging murder, but just saying it would have to confuse the jury after you're caught and put on trial.
It’s easy to imagine prosecutors and witnesses being unsure of the actual time things happened. The murder took place at 2:15 a.m.? There WAS no 2:15 a.m.! So my client couldn’t have done it!
Why more murderers aren’t taking advantage of this loophole, I have no idea.
Aside from making it easier to get away with homicide, I welcome DST back because it feels right and it means more time after work to be outside. Spring is just about here. We may be in Faux Spring right now, or the real thing. We won’t know unless an arctic blast comes down and kills all the azalea flowers right before the Azalea Trail Run.
Let’s hope it’s real spring. I’m certainly done with the cold. But I’m always done with the cold.
I would like to make a resolution this year. Can we dispense with three or four days of everyone walking around like they’re exhausted because of losing one hour of sleep? Every year I hear people talking about how tired they are days after the time change and blaming DST. If you’re still claiming on Thursday that you’re exhausted from losing one hour of sleep Sunday morning, you’re just milking it.
Unless you murdered someone at 2:15 a.m. Sunday and just can’t sleep because of the fear of getting caught and sent to jail. If that’s it, just relax. It never happened.
Unsociable media
I can’t say social media never makes me feel good. Certainly there are lots of reels of dogs and cats doing funny things, people performing hilarious impressions of Donald Trump and breathtaking mayhem at boat launches that all get me giggling. And I’m not above looking at people’s food porn while researching my next meal.
Overall, though, I’d still say social media is probably the worst thing to happen to the human race since the bubonic plague. Generally speaking, of course.
The lack of face-to-face interaction encourages people to say and do things they would never say or do in person. This is hardly a revelation. I doubt many of us have been on social media for any length of time without being attacked by some “troll” or another.
And surely we’ve all watched people we actually know and see at the Piggly Wiggly — people we may have thought were totally rational individuals — become monsters behind the keyboard. You know the ones — they post all day and night like it’s their job and constantly show up in your feed attacking others for their political beliefs.
These folks are like hungry bass. It doesn’t take more than a ripple to have them rise to the surface and swallow the hook.
That’s life in these United States, as Reader’s Digest used to say.
If you’re in the newspaper biz, a certain amount of angry blowback is just part of the deal. It’s probably a sign you’re not doing your job if someone isn’t pissed. So journalists tend to get a bit jaded about the online toxicity. I’ll admit, not much surprises me anymore when it comes to how venomous seemingly normal people can become online. But there are still times….
For whatever reason Mark Zuckerberg wants us to see a certain amount of idiotic interactions per day in our Facebook feeds, so I was treated to a digital public stoning the other day that actually made me sad for humanity.
Apparently two people — one of whom I know — were arguing about (surprise!) Donald Trump in some FB comments, and ended up taking things to direct messaging one another. That’s sort of the digital equivalent of “taking it outside.”
After an exchange, the one I don’t know — who appears to be a fairly young adult — eventually expressed a wish that the other would die.
Of course that’s a huge breach of online etiquette. Everyone knows the proper Southern way to wish someone death is to write “I hope you have the day you deserve.” The unspoken part is that you deserve to be run over by a bulldozer, preferably today. But this person said the unspoken part out loud, which is very bad form indeed.
Most of us would realize we’re dealing with someone who has become very unhinged due to bizarrely strong feelings about our current president, issue a smartass retort then block them. But when unhinged meets unhinged, things happen.
The person I know — who spends a breathtaking amount of time online fighting about politics — decided a public shaming was in order and published screen shots of the death wish message on their Facebook page. Those screen shots revealed the name of the death wisher.
In a matter of minutes, a cadre of Facebook commenters who all share the same political opinions as the person I know convened to express their outrage. That’s all pretty standard, but then it got weird.
First there were suggestions that the death wisher be reported to Facebook. Done. That was just the start. Someone decided the death wish was an actual death threat — like this person was really going to come kill the other — which seemed to provide the moral leeway necessary for what transpired next.
They started sleuthing out everything they could about the death wisher — where they worked, where they went to church, who their family is, etc. The group worked one another into a total lather.
Soon, they began posting screenshots of messages they’d sent to the death wisher’s employer, telling the boss what kind of worthless scum they have on staff. They went to LinkedIn and trashed the person there in hopes of scotching any ability for the death wisher to find another job.
Then the coup de gras — they actually wrote to the person’s pastor.
It was a total frenzy, and I’m sad to say I actually know a few of the people involved.
I couldn’t help wondering if these people, some of whom I know to be middle aged professionals, really hoped this individual would get fired, be unable to find a new job, become financially destitute and in a state of despair seek consolation from their pastor who would tell them they were going to Hell because of a Facebook post. Was that the goal?
Or was it just a digital public stoning? Because that’s what it looked like. By the end of it, I felt very sorry for the death wisher, who had even tried changing their name on their FB account in an obvious attempt to avoid the fury that had been unleashed.
Hopefully nobody had the day they deserved after this mess. But a moral hangover might not be a bad thing, especially if it leads to spending less time arguing on social media.
Powerful forces at work
Don’t take your eyes off the Public Service Commission race, folks. I know you’re probably sick of me writing about it at this point, but there continue to be very important developments, and if you’re at all concerned about your electricity bills in particular, getting new leadership at the PSC may be our only hope.
While Alabama Power’s efforts — with help from their minions on Goat Hill — to take away your right to vote for PSC crashed and burned like the Hindenburg, efforts to at least maintain the status quo are still in high gear. If you’re watching, you can see the power company’s hand in all of this more clearly than ever before.
Of course we all know instinctively that the deck is stacked against the rate payers due to APCO’s oversized political influence, so their publicly noncommittal stance on the bill to make PSC commissioners appointees of the governor was rightly viewed by most as a smoke screen. That was blown away, though, by the release of a recorded phone conversation between APCO’s top lobbyist R.B. Walker and Energy Alabama’s lobbyist John Dodd a couple of weeks ago. In the 10-minute conversation, Walker attempts to set up a situation in which it “looks like” the consumer advocacy group Energy Alabama is pushing the bill. Walker even offers to tell people Alabama Power is opposed to it if it will help get the thing passed.
Incidentally, it’s been reported that Walker left his APCO job this week to seek “other opportunities.” I’m sure there’s someone out there looking for a weasel for hire.
This debacle has emboldened those who actually appear to want an accounting of what Alabama Power actually does with all that money we send them. For most of the past month, Rep. Mack Butler, R-Rainbow City, has been pushing House Bill 475. Originally, the bill would have required the PSC to hold public meetings to discuss rates and other matters. Not particularly toothy, but better than what’s been happening — or rather not happening.
The PSC hasn’t had an open rate hearing for Alabama Power since 1982.
Butler’s bill could change that, because the new version of House Bill 475 would require the PSC to hold rate case hearings for each utility company in the state at least once every three years. That’s a clutch-the-pearls event for the Power Company.
“The rate case shall be conducted as an evidentiary hearing, where all parties shall be placed under oath. The commission shall have the power of subpoena for the purposes of gathering testimonial evidence for the evidentiary hearing. The commission must provide notice of any hearing,” the legislation reads. “The rate cases shall be conducted in a manner that facilitates public participation and provides a review of key issues that the commission believes will be helpful to the public in understanding the rates being charged to customers and issues that impact services under the commission's jurisdiction.”
The bill also allows for the impeachment of PSC commissioners if they don’t hold the hearings — although to be fair, there’s already a method of impeachment that has never been used as they’ve shirked their duties for 44 years.
Butler told Lagniappe this week that “powerful, powerful forces” are working to stop his bill from becoming law. Gee, I wonder who he’s talking about?
At this juncture, the bill is being held up in committee, ostensibly for revision, but probably in hopes it will die a slow, painful death.
It’s instructive to watch the actions of those who were pushing to take away your right to vote while claiming “something needs to be done” about the PSC. Are they supporting 475, or are they oddly silent? Where’s Chip Brown on this one? He made a lot of noise in trying to take away your vote, but I’m not hearing much about his support for making APCO open its books.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Oden and Chris Beeker — the two PSC commissioners up for election this year — are plowing the fertile ground that has been a winner for Twinkle and her ilk for decades. We must elect them to keep Washington liberals and environmental whackos from taking over the PSC and (irony alert!) raising your rates. These guys have repeatedly raised your rates. And Beeker’s daddy, Chip (so many Chips!) raised your rates before he retired and was replaced by his son.
As I’ve mentioned before, there are Republicans running against both of them, so even if you are never going to vote for a Democrat, there’s still a path by which to get rid of these bums.
Keep your eye on the ball, Alabama! If you put the same people back in and don’t demand support for 475, you’re going to get the same thing you’ve been getting — the highest electricity costs in the Southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.