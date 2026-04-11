Rob Holbert is a co-publisher and managing editor of Lagniappe. He can be emailed at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com

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lightwave

Kay Ivey's legacy boils down to two events both having the same outcome.

both were the largest theft of taxpays dollars in Alabama's history at that point in time.

1. PACT PROGRAM lost MILLIONS.

the PACT program was a method for parents and grandparents to prepay the college tuition of the family member in one lump sum or over time...It was a successful program that is still working in other states today. Many Alabama parents paid into the program and had their child's tuition fully paid. THEN Kay Ivey became Alabama State treasurer. Suddenly the money paid in DISAPERED (without explanation) ... no more PACT payments went out to colleges......Lawsuits by the parents/grandparents ensued and the state had to come up with the money from the Alabama General Fund (taxpayers) to pay the agreed amount. Similar programs in other states had no issues. Bottom line... All the money was gone..... but this is Alabama and no criminal charges were filed so I assume everyone got their cut

2. Billion-dollar Prisons. In 2021 the state legislature authorized legislation for Two men's and one women's prison in the amount of 1.3 Billion dollars for construction of the THREE PRISONS.

$1,300,000,000.00 was then given out to NO BID secret contractors and....you guested it.... THE MONEY IS NOW ALL GONE. At this point in 2025 we went from three prisons to ZERO FINISHED PRISONS with only one started... and did I mention all the money is gone. Again, no charges filled no investigation... and again because this is Alabama, I assume all the politicians in the correct political party got their cut...

this is the Kay Ivey legacy....and the corrupt Alabama politician's legacy.....

yep... they went from stealing MILLIONS to stealing BLLIONS.....I guess that is what we call progress here in our state

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