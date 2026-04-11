Good morning!
One of my most vivid early memories is watching a lunar landing on TV. (Or to placate the conspiracy theorists, a pretend landing on a Hollywood backlot stage.)
I really don’t know which it was or what year. I think probably 1972, which would have been either Apollo 16 or 17. I was probably 4 or 5 depending upon which one it was and my brother Matt would have been 2 or 3.
The two of us were watching from the fold-out couch. It was a treat for us to get to watch TV with the couch folded out. My family kept that couch for decades and my mother even had it reupholstered at one point. Its most interesting feature was you could raise part of it to a 45 degree angle which facilitated excellent TV viewing. It also allowed us to crawl into the open area beneath the mattress so we could hide inside the couch.
Later on, when there were five of us, it was for some reason considered fun to get into that area and then have the couch folded back up, thus trapping one of us in the couch in some kind of claustrophobic nightmare. But I digress. This isn’t a column about the dangers of couches in the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Matt and I were children of the Moon Landing Age. NASA landed six missions on the moon between 1969 and the end of 1972, and they were all televised to some degree and still a big deal. And then we stopped going to the moon.
The ‘80s were full of Space Shuttle launches. So many they became somewhat rote, until the Challenger blew up in January of 1986. I remember walking down the hallway of my dorm at Spring Hill College and looking into a hall mate’s room as I passed and he was standing there watching just after the Challenger exploded. Seventeen years later, I was sitting on the couch — not the same one — one Saturday morning feeding my 2-month-old son with CNN’s coverage of the Columbia’s routine return to Earth, when it exploded.
It’s sad to say most of what has caught my attention regarding space exploration over the past 50 years is those two disasters. In a way that is a testament to how few heart-stopping moments there really have been over the decades in which we’ve been sending people into space strapped to the end of a lit rocket.
Last week’s Artemis II mission did actually get my attention, and not because this is an absolutely fantastic time NOT to be on Earth. It was more or less the dry run for Artemis IV, currently scheduled for 2028, that will actually put humans back on the moon for the first time since my brother and I were hiding in a foldout couch. (Again with the couches!)
Artemis III had originally been planned as the return to the moon, but will now test docking between the Orion capsule and landers from Space X and Blue Origin. (Forgive me, but in the first version of this post, I stated that Artemis III would be the return to the moon in 2027. Bad info. My apologies.)
Artemis II had the distinction of slinging humans the furthest into space that we’ve ever been (not counting any Soviets who may have been lost in space). The most harrowing part of the trip was the re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere Friday. The Orion space capsule came blasting in at 25,000 mph on heat shields whose prototypes had failed in an earlier mission. But all ended well with a splashdown in the Pacific.
The next phase of this is not just to visit the moon, but to start the process of building an actual base there. It’s fascinating to think about. It also reminds me of this really goofy show from the ‘70s called “Space: 1999” in which a nuclear explosion on the moon knocks it out of Earth’s orbit, sending the moon hurtling through space with the residents of Moonbase Alpha aboard. Hopefully that’s not where all of this is headed.
It is actually fascinating to think there’s potential in my lifetime to have been around when men first walked on the moon and to see humans actually living on our natural satellite. And to have watched it all from the comfort of my couch. I’m looking forward to it.
Victory tour begins
The Governor’s office served up a nearly 15-minute video of revisionist bootlicking slop on Friday, marking Kay Ivey’s ninth year running the state. It featured her Chief of Staff Liz Filmore, former Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon and former Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh glazing Ivey to such a level it would have caused a Trump cabinet meeting to turn red with embarrassment.
To hear these three talk, Ivey has been the most miraculous governor in Alabama’s history. I’m still not really sure what the point of this self-congratulatory video was. Ivey still has another eight months in office, but maybe this is the kickoff of some kind of a victory lap for our typically AWOL governor. Or maybe it was just something they put together while she was asleep.
Most of the video was terrifically boring. Fillmore — as one might expect since she’s still getting a paycheck working for Ivey — was the most effusive in her praise of even the most mundane details, such as how Ivey heroically got her hair done on the day she took over as governor. She did it for you, Alabama!
But the others were daydreaming as well. Marsh had the video’s best quote.
“If you walked out to people in the street of Alabama and said ‘Tell me the negative things Kay Ivey has done, I don’t think they could name one,” he said. “So, success.”
I will gladly admit Ivey has done well at avoiding public controversy, although that has primarily been a product of her staying out of sight the vast majority of the time. The fact she hides from the public and the press may indeed make it hard for people to quickly put their finger on something she’s done that’s negative, but I’d bet if you walked out on that same “street of Alabama” and asked what she’s done that’s positive, you’d get the same stunned silence.
Certainly those who have paid attention might be able to come up with a few things that weren’t especially great. The wildly over-budget prison bill she pushed jumps immediately to mind. Her failure over nearly a decade to get the badly needed I-10 bridge over the Mobile River built is another. Her ridiculous suggestion to fix that problem was to give a private company control over the I-10 bridge for the foreseeable future, which would have made them tens of billions of dollars and had us paying tolls forever.
I’d imagine if you stumbled out into the street of Alabama and ran into a veteran, they might be well aware of her atrocious behavior towards Admiral Kent Davis, who she ran off as the Veterans Affairs Commissioner for filing an ethics complaint against the head of the Department of Mental Health.
That saga was months of pure vengeance from Ivey and an abuse of power in overriding the State Board of Veterans Affairs when they wouldn’t fire Davis.
She sat by and watched the Ethics Commission run by Executive Director Tom Albritton fall into total uselessness during her time in office and only just this week finally filled two empty seats on the commission that have been vacant for at least three years.
There’s also the overuse of the state jet and the fact she has almost nothing on her schedule after 2 p.m. each day that might be considered negatives.
Ivey and her staff have created an impressive fear among legislators who know they will be thoroughly punished for bucking the governor’s wishes. So there’s that.
I’m not saying Ivey has been as dismal a governor as her predecessor. I don’t think she bribed anyone or had armed law enforcement agents go to a state employee’s home at night to try to retrieve a damning video. And she never had the state fly her wallet all the way down to the coast. Overall, though, she hasn’t done a lot in her nine years to move Alabama forward.
If you look at Alabama’s rankings in most meaningful categories, we’re in pretty much the same spot we were when Ivey took over. When you look at most of the key state rankings, Alabama is in much the same place it was nine years ago. We’re still near the bottom in terms of household income, poverty and education. In places like economic performance and crime, we’re modestly better, but nothing transformational or indicative of visionary leadership.
I’m sure for those she employed or who helped her keep the legislators in line, Ivey will hold a very warm place in their hearts for at least 10 minutes after she leaves office, but the average Alabamian isn’t going to think about her any more often than they do currently. She’s been a caretaker governor at best, standing in one place while the sand runs out from beneath her feet.
She didn’t run the state into the ditch, and she did provide some stability after the “Luv Guv’s” shenanigans, but overall I’d say she wasted a nine-year opportunity to actually lead us to new heights.
If her office ever wants to make a video showing us what she actually does each day, that might be worth watching if you’re suffering from insomnia.
Sine Die
The 2026 session of the Alabama Legislature is over — thankfully. Given more time, they may have screwed things up even more.
The big fail of this session was the ham-handed effort to protect Alabama Power from the rate-payer anger it has engendered over the years by reshaping the Public Service Commission. I’ve written more about this than I cared to and probably far more than you cared to read. Suffice it to say, the passage of the bill expanding the PSC to seven seats and creating an Energy Secretary to rule them all (Pour yourself a flagon of mead if you got that “Lord of the Rings” reference!) wasn’t to help anyone but the state’s largest utility.
There were some other notable efforts in this session and several came down to the very last day.
The bill passed Wednesday that outlaws the “tethering” of dogs in places without shelter, food or water seemed like a no-brainer, but somehow devolved into demagoguery about how it might apply to farm animals and negatively affect farmers. Ultimately it passed handily, but I’m told opposition to the bill was primarily a flex by Alfa — the farmers federation — aimed at gauging their legislative power. They didn’t win the fight, but did manage to get an oddball coalition of rural legislators to oppose the bill.
One the clock thankfully ran out on was a bill that would have required voters to register with a party in order to cast a ballot in primary elections. In other words, those of us who aren’t Republicans or Democrats wouldn’t be allowed to vote in the primaries.
The GOP identified this as one of their top priorities in this year’s winter meeting.
This didn’t make it through, despite a pretty serious effort. Let it sink in, though. Those in favor of this don’t want the majority of voters in Alabama to be allowed to participate in primaries. While I understand there are several states that do this, it still doesn’t make it right. First of all, all taxpayers support these parties’ primaries. The ballots are printed using taxpayer money, tax money is used to hold the elections themselves and paid government officials oversee them.
If the parties don’t want us voting in their primaries, they ought to have to pay for every bit of that themselves then.
Plus, we are already required to select a particular primary in which to vote and can’t flip to the other during a runoff election.
It’s a bad look, and those pushing for it need to really think about whether doing something like this is in the best interest of the state and their constituents who aren’t card-carrying members of their political club.
The one thing it ensures is that your legislator doesn’t have to pay one bit of attention to you or your needs if you’re not a member of his/her club.
Expect to see this garbage again next year.
Another effort that fell short was a bill that would have put a moratorium on solar farms for a year. While the bill failed, it raises a point. The rise of data centers and solar farms in the state is moving rapidly. It seems we really need to take stock of what our electrical production capacities are statewide and how data centers will affect that before just allowing them in.
I’m not anti-data center or solar farm, but without knowing what our baseline is, just adding these centers, which draw tremendous amounts of electricity, could easily have an unpleasant effect on homeowners’ power bills. Maybe the new Energy Czar will tackle this one.
And let’s not forget they did manage to rename Alabama’s three miles of state waters the Gulf of America, which should make a huge difference in all of our lives.
(1) comment
Kay Ivey's legacy boils down to two events both having the same outcome.
both were the largest theft of taxpays dollars in Alabama's history at that point in time.
1. PACT PROGRAM lost MILLIONS.
the PACT program was a method for parents and grandparents to prepay the college tuition of the family member in one lump sum or over time...It was a successful program that is still working in other states today. Many Alabama parents paid into the program and had their child's tuition fully paid. THEN Kay Ivey became Alabama State treasurer. Suddenly the money paid in DISAPERED (without explanation) ... no more PACT payments went out to colleges......Lawsuits by the parents/grandparents ensued and the state had to come up with the money from the Alabama General Fund (taxpayers) to pay the agreed amount. Similar programs in other states had no issues. Bottom line... All the money was gone..... but this is Alabama and no criminal charges were filed so I assume everyone got their cut
2. Billion-dollar Prisons. In 2021 the state legislature authorized legislation for Two men's and one women's prison in the amount of 1.3 Billion dollars for construction of the THREE PRISONS.
$1,300,000,000.00 was then given out to NO BID secret contractors and....you guested it.... THE MONEY IS NOW ALL GONE. At this point in 2025 we went from three prisons to ZERO FINISHED PRISONS with only one started... and did I mention all the money is gone. Again, no charges filled no investigation... and again because this is Alabama, I assume all the politicians in the correct political party got their cut...
this is the Kay Ivey legacy....and the corrupt Alabama politician's legacy.....
yep... they went from stealing MILLIONS to stealing BLLIONS.....I guess that is what we call progress here in our state
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