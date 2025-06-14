Good morning!
The other night while eating at a local restaurant, a guy I know who has worked there for several years sat down to talk for a second.
He told me he and his wife — who have been in the United States for nearly 30 years — recently received letters telling them their Green Cards are being revoked. He’s had to hire an attorney and faces hearings over this, and he could lose his battle and be sent back to Mexico.
“I’ve done everything by the book, exactly how they told me to do it,” he said, explaining how he and his wife have been working towards citizenship, something that now hangs in the balance.
This man has three children all born here, all U.S. citizens. Two of them are currently attending prestigious universities. He has also paid taxes for decades. But our government now wants to kick him out.
Unfortunately, I spend too much time on Facebook — 10 seconds is usually too much time — and see people I know — “good Christian people” — advocating for millions to be deported. I’m sure a lot of these people even know the man I’m talking about.
I often wonder, as I listen to workers speaking Spanish at a house being built near mine, or watch a crew of people from south of the border re-roofing someone else’s home, how much consideration of the reality of immigrant involvement in our economy there is among the people who are vociferously calling out on social media for the deportation of millions.
The ever-increasing number the president claims have “invaded” our country has put him in a box regarding delivering on his promises. We’re told these people who snuck across the border are thugs, gang members, murderers and rapists, and certainly he is correct that a small percentage are. But not nearly enough to deport millions who are rapists and murderers, so the net is being cast wider and wider in order to make the deportation numbers match the rhetoric.
I’m glad the border has been secured. It is one of the few things Trump has gotten right. And I’m all for identifying and deporting — through due process — criminals who are here doing harm to our communities. But by setting a deportation quota, the Trump Administration has put itself in the position of having to find more “criminals” than exist by plowing over good, hard-working people who are here trying to contribute.
You can call me a liberal or soft if you want. My values haven’t changed to match those of the current occupant of the White House — assuming he has such things. I didn’t vote for Trump — or Biden — but I wonder how many of you who did vote for him really wanted to see this or thought it would go this far. How is it Making America Great Again to pull the rug from beneath folks who are here working, adhering to the rules and going through the process of becoming citizens?
Will you feel safer if people like this are deported? Will it make America better?
Serving two masters
Scott Johnson’s story Friday on Mobile Chamber President Bradley Byrne’s side job as a lobbyist is worth reading.
When the Chamber hired Byrne, but allowed him to keep his side hustle as a lobbyist for Adams and Reese, some eyebrows were raised. Those eyebrows are now pinned to the ceiling after Byrne’s activities regarding a shoreline restoration project on Dauphin Island came to light.
I’m not going to go through all the details of the project, lawsuit and Byrne’s signing of a correction deed on behalf of the Chamber that directly supports the Town of Dauphin Island, for whom he works as a lobbyist. Scott’s story explains all of that perfectly.
What I do want to talk about here, is Byrne’s efforts to mute all of this and perhaps even to mislead.
Byrne has faced accusations before of attempting to serve two masters and blurring the line between his Chamber work and lobbying gig. He typically isn’t very forthcoming when asked about it and has managed to brush aside past complaints by claiming he wasn’t personally involved.
That was more or less the playbook on this latest controversy, despite a clear involvement. When we asked him about his lobbying for the Town of Dauphin Island, he wrote back, “I have not been compensated for litigation as counsel for Adams and Reese LLP or as president of the Chamber related to the proposed beach renourishment project.”
Of course, that wasn’t what we asked. We didn’t ask him if he was paid as a lawyer litigating the case. So we tried again to ask him about lobbying for Dauphin Island.
“I have never lobbied for Dauphin Island and therefore have never been paid to lobby for Dauphin Island,” he wrote.
That was a real head-scratcher since there are three years worth of quarterly federal filings in which he is categorically listed as one of three Adams and Reese lobbyists working for the Town of Dauphin Island for “Ongoing beach restoration and shoreline stabilization efforts,” the very subject in question.
The forms show the firm has been paid $20,000 per quarter for these efforts. As the three lobbyists are working for Adams and Reese, it seems reasonable to assume they’ve been paid for their work.
It honestly felt like some kind of Jedi Mind Trick. Obi Wan Byrne waved his hand and said, “This is not the lobbyist you’re looking for.” Surely he wouldn’t just say he’s not DI’s lobbyist when federal documents filed by his employer claim he is, right? Wanting to be especially sure we weren’t missing something, we sent him a copy of the document awaiting some kind of explanation.
“This form is for Adams & Reese,” he wrote back. “I have never lobbied for Dauphin Island and therefore have never been paid to lobby for Dauphin Island.”
Okayyyyy … so Adams and Reese has charged $220,000 since 2022 to lobby for Dauphin Island about beach restoration and listed you as one of three lobbyists doing that work, but they haven’t paid you a nickel for it? Maybe lobbying isn’t as lucrative as it once was.
Or maybe Bradley is playing some kind of semantics game. “It depends on what the meaning of ‘paid’ is.” While it is true we can’t prove Adams and Reese actually gave him money for the lobbying it claimed on a federal document that he did for them, it’s very hard to believe they didn’t. Byrne has a collection of local cities and organizations he lobbies for through Adams and Reese. Do they not pay him for those either?
If there’s some other explanation, it would have been good of the Chamber CEO to explain it, but he appears content to only communicate via legally curated messages through email. The Chamber’s lawyer also told us they couldn’t talk about it because the document Byrne signed could be an issue in the lawsuit. Huh?
Byrne’s lobbying is a clear conflict of interest, and it has been since the word “go.” He really either needs to work for the Chamber or be a lobbyist, regardless of whether he claims not to have been paid. The Chamber’s board of directors should never have allowed this situation in the first place.
As it stands now, it’s impossible to know whether Byrne is speaking for the Chamber or for Adams and Reese and he is doing everything he can to keep the relationships as opaque as possible. I get that Bradley wants to scoop up as much money as he can, but it isn’t really ethical to play both sides, and it creates other issues.
When Byrne went bananas a few months ago about the possibility of bringing the USS Enterprise here for dismantling, claiming the low-level radioactive parts still left in its reactors would harm the city’s reputation, the stance seemed so odd and over the top I couldn’t help wondering if some entity was using him as a sock puppet to push their agenda. Maybe they weren’t, but his gun-for-hire work makes it impossible not to consider the possibility every time he opens his mouth.
The Chamber board should make him pick a lane. Either run the Chamber or be a lobbyist. Doing both will ruin whatever credibility he has left.
Heee's back...
Please tell me Herman “Spanky” Thomas isn’t actually going to run for Mobile City Council again. Calgon, take me away!!! (If you don’t get that, search your memory banks under dumb old commercials.)
The disgraced judge and twice disbarred attorney (in two states!) keeps coming back for more. Every time, he tries to pretend he was some kind of victim of a political hit, and every time it falls upon those of us in the local news biz to remind you it wasn’t.
In fact, I’m here to remind you the only reason he isn’t rotting away in federal prison is because the day former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder — whose wife is from Mobile — took over the Justice Department, emails were sent to the U.S. Attorney here telling her to drop the efforts to indict Thomas on federal civil rights abuse charges for spanking and having sex with prisoners. I have one of those emails. The rest have been withheld.
If there were any political shenanigans, they worked in his favor.
Also, please don’t let him tell you anyone pushed him out of his judicial position. Thomas resigned right before the Alabama Judicial Inquiries Commission (JIC) was to hold a hearing on his behavior. He could have fought the charges, but the resignation immediately sealed the file, keeping the public from seeing what JIC had found.
And let’s also not forget that while he was not convicted during his 2009 trial, the jury was hung because one juror refused to convict him of anything. So on several charges the jury voted 11-to-1 to convict. Thomas was spared a second trial on those charges after the judge appointed from out-of-town unexpectedly threw them out when the trial was over.
Herman will tell a story about people coming after him and the system working against him, but the system saved his bacon. In fact, the first time a prisoner alleged Thomas was using his position to solicit sex — several years before everything eventually came to light — that trial was immediately tossed out by one of his fellow judges. Thomas was protected time and again from prosecution by the legal system.
This would be his second run for City Council, following a resounding defeat when he ran against Vivian Figures for State Senate. I can’t imagine he won’t end up 0-3 in his post-judicial political life.
To clarify…
Looks like I made a major mistake when writing about the current number of people working at the steel mills that used to belong to ThyssenKrupp. I wrote that the original incentives deal called for TK to create 2,700 full-time jobs, but the current employment level is around 1,700. But I missed including the Outokumpu stainless steel plant, which was spun off. The total for all of them appears to be between 900 and 1,000. So the total is currently somewhere close to the original goal from 2007.
While I’ll fall on my sword for making that mistake on current employment, the TK deal did fall far short of its goal of 2,700 jobs it was supposed to have once the plant became fully operational in 2010. At the time TK sold the plant, it was more than 1,000 full-time jobs short. There were also subsequent incentives worth hundreds of millions put into the project.
Overall, the point remains the same — that it would be great for local government to offer a report card on the incentive deals they put together.
